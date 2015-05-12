Trending

Giro d'Italia: Formolo takes solo win on stage 4 in La Spezia

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Clarke takes over the maglia rosa from teammate Matthews

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Best young rider Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Best young rider Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the attack

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) will be in hot demand by team leader Rigoberto Uran in the coming days

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) will be in hot demand by team leader Rigoberto Uran in the coming days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A final day in pink for Michael Matthews at this Giro

A final day in pink for Michael Matthews at this Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru with reporters after the stage

Fabio Aru with reporters after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A shoeless fan gives Sylwester Szmyd a push up the climb

A shoeless fan gives Sylwester Szmyd a push up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier, Rick Zabel and Damiano Caruso check La Gazzetta before the race starts

Silvan Dillier, Rick Zabel and Damiano Caruso check La Gazzetta before the race starts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
An Etixx-Quick Step mechanic with the team bikes

An Etixx-Quick Step mechanic with the team bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo looks like his arms aren't big enough to hold his celebratory prosecco

Davide Formolo looks like his arms aren't big enough to hold his celebratory prosecco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giro d'Italia special Pizzas for the tifosi

Giro d'Italia special Pizzas for the tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo wins big in La Spezia

Davide Formolo wins big in La Spezia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke became the third Australian to wear the maglia rosa at this Giro

Simon Clarke became the third Australian to wear the maglia rosa at this Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin) can't believe he's won a stage in his debut Giro

Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin) can't believe he's won a stage in his debut Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo enjoying a sip of prosecco

Davide Formolo enjoying a sip of prosecco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Amaël Moinard (BMC) gives an interview

Amaël Moinard (BMC) gives an interview
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves is now second on GC

Esteban Chaves is now second on GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Hepburn, Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge and Esteban Chaves on the podium for Orica GreenEdge

Michael Hepburn, Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge and Esteban Chaves on the podium for Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves leads the best young rider classification in his own right

Esteban Chaves leads the best young rider classification in his own right
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Katusha's Russian champion Alex Porsev finds himself tangled up on the ground

Katusha's Russian champion Alex Porsev finds himself tangled up on the ground
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chad Haga has been aggressive in his debut Giro

Chad Haga has been aggressive in his debut Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Points leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Points leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk comes across the line with teammate Martijn Keizer (Lotto Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk comes across the line with teammate Martijn Keizer (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Jones shooting the Orica-GreenEdge backstage pass

Dan Jones shooting the Orica-GreenEdge backstage pass
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Matthews and Brett Lancaster on the rollers at the Orica GreenEdge bus

Michael Matthews and Brett Lancaster on the rollers at the Orica GreenEdge bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert at the BMC bus which he is not sleeping in for the race for 'marginal gains'

Philippe Gilbert at the BMC bus which he is not sleeping in for the race for 'marginal gains'
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ag2r sport director Laurent Biondi at the team car

Ag2r sport director Laurent Biondi at the team car
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Clarke is pumped to be in the maglia rosa

Simon Clarke is pumped to be in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo enjoying his moment in the sunshine

Davide Formolo enjoying his moment in the sunshine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Clarke thinks he's won the stage, or his he celebrating his first maglia rosa?

Simon Clarke thinks he's won the stage, or his he celebrating his first maglia rosa?
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Selfie time for Fumiyuki Beppu before stage 4

Selfie time for Fumiyuki Beppu before stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard

Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard

Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard

Giovanni Visconti and Amael Moinard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke is Orica's latest maglia rosa

Simon Clarke is Orica's latest maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 4

Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff-Saxo lead Team Sky on the climb

Tinkoff-Saxo lead Team Sky on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing on the climb

BMC Racing on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton is lined up

The peloton is lined up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana leads the group

Astana leads the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff-Saxo spends another day at the front

Tinkoff-Saxo spends another day at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-Quickstep at the head of the field

Etixx-Quickstep at the head of the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maglia rosa Michael Matthews

Maglia rosa Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Richie Porte looked comfortable on the climb

Team Sky's Richie Porte looked comfortable on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana lined up for Fabio Aru

Astana lined up for Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giro d'Italia stage 4

Giro d'Italia stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The breakaway during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

The breakaway during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha in the blue jersey

Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar rider leads the small group on the climb

Movistar rider leads the small group on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Team Sky up the climb

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Team Sky up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giro d'Italia stage 4

Giro d'Italia stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 4 start line

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 4 start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) ready to start stage 4

Fabio Aru (Astana) ready to start stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cannondale-Garmin on the start line

Cannondale-Garmin on the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar and Bardiani-CSF

Movistar and Bardiani-CSF
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) warms up at the start of stage 4

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) warms up at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves to fans prior the start of the fourth stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves to fans prior the start of the fourth stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) had the pink leader's jersey at the start of stage 4 in Chiavari

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) had the pink leader's jersey at the start of stage 4 in Chiavari
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) started stage 4 in the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) started stage 4 in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Formolo came of age on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia with a dramatic win in La Spezia. The young 22-year-old Italian, making his Grand Tour debut for Cannondale-Garmin, attacked from the day’s early break just before the foot of the final climb before a breakneck descent into the finish to claim his first professional win.

Formolo’s win was just one of many intriguing sub plots on a day that saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) lose his maglia rosa, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) go head-to-head and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) move into the leader’s jersey.

"It feels amazing to win," said Formolo. “I’m 22-years-old, and I’ve dreamed of this for 22 years.

"It was a really hard day because it always up and down and never flat," added Formolo. "The break always rode very hard except on the descents. It was a very difficult day, but I am so happy with the results for myself and the team."

The stage, however, belonged to Formolo who showed guile and strength with a performance well beyond his years. After a disastrous start to their season, Cannondale-Garmin finally have a major win, and in Formolo, a rider of not just promise but genuine substance.

The Italian formed part of a huge break in the first hour of action when he and Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) joined a number of attacking moves. By the time the merger of moves came around, 30 riders had made the split – enough to put serious pressure on the main field and ask difficult questions of those leading the chase.

Not that those questions were any of Formolo’s concern as he continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the companionships of teammate Danielson, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Yonathan Mosalve (Southeast). Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi), Simone Stortoni (Androni Giocattoli), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal).

Kreuziger’s presence in the break should have caused an immediate response but the peloton were unwilling to rise to the early bait and despite a number of passengers the break quickly established an advantage of 10 minutes as they sauntered into more difficult terrain.

Eventually Astana and Etixx-QuickStep responded, sending men to the front as the break soared towards the lower slopes of the Passo del Termine.

Pellizotti and Montaguti were the first to try their luck and with a shade over 60 kilometres to go the assault still held well over six minutes on the peloton.

It was Astana, though, that turned the screw as the gradient began to bite with Aru’s ensemble muscling their way to the front and dictating a pace that decimated the peloton.

Michael Matthews grimly held on for as long as he could but the Australian was unable to remain in contact when Astana accelerated for a second time. He wasn’t the only one to find himself in trouble. Rigoberto Uran was without a teammate – a situation that will keep him awake at night, while Alberto Contador saw his squadron reduced to just Michael Rogers. After three days of potential bluffing from Tinkoff-Saxo, Astana’s roar was as definitive as it was destructive.

Passo del Termine

The Passo del Termine was beginning to change the landscape of the race for every pocket of riders as they struggled towards the summit. The break split in several directions with Formolo, Monfort, Puccio, Amador, and Zeits among the strongest. 

The peloton was reduced even further with Ryder Hesjedal falling off the back.

On the descent, and with Astana having effectively cut the gap in half to a more manageable five minutes, the front group began to swell, with more riders able to latch onto the leaders’ coattails.

Simon Clarke, Orica’s last bastion of hope for the stage and the maglia rosa, had been dropped initially but he cut through the descent with deft touch and poise, and later regained contact with the group.

By the time the leaders found themselves in the valley before the climb, they had three minutes with Astana still in hot pursuit. If the Kazakh team had been impressive on the uphill they were simply majestic on the descent, a measure of speed backed up the fact that so few riders were able to make contact from that point onwards.

The stage and the maglia rosa were still available to play for, and Formolo made his move. His chances of slipping into pink were slim and not the objective as he rose from the saddle and immediately distanced his rivals.

Visconti - a man who himself was once tipped as the future of Italian cycling - joined forces with Moinard but the pair were unable to make inroads into the Cannondale-Garmin rider’s growing advantage.

Astana weren’t letting up. As they hit the final climb of Biassa, Aru still had four men at the front of the vastly reduced peloton. Contador locked himself onto the Italian’s wheel and it proved a wise decision when Aru pushed clear with a shade over 10 kilometres remaining. Porte was able to match the pair but Uran was found wanting.

The trio made their way towards the remnants of the break and for all of Astana’s might and gusto they had merely evened out the odds with Aru linking up with Cataldo, and Contador with Kreuziger. Nevertheless their efforts were impressive.

The battle raged behind Formolo, dived towards the finish. Visconti and Moinard were unable to hold off the chase group that contained the GC favourites and the survivors from the early break. It was Clarke who crossed the line 22 seconds after the stage winner.

On a day that conjured up so many surprises there was room for one more, with the Australian raising his arms in victory having been unaware of Formolo’s escape. However, in the Giro there’s no better consolation than the maglia rosa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:47:59
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:22
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:04
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:22
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:24
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:56
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
30Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:22
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
38Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:27
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:34
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
47Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:21
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:15
49Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
52Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:21
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
62Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:23
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
75Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
76Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
80Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:00
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
84Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
88Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
91Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
94Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
101Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
103Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
104Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
110Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
119Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
122Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
126Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
127Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
128Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
129Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
130Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
131Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
133Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
135Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
138Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
140Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
143Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
147Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:15
148Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
151Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
152Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
155Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
157Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
158Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
161Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
163Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
164Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
165Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
166Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
167Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
168Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
169Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
171Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
172Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
173Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
175Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
176Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
177Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
178Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
179Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
180Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
181Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
182Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
184Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
185Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:23:01
186Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
187Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
188Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
189Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
190Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
191Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:38
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling15
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 Borghetto Vara - km 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Levanto - km 91
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Colla di Velva - km 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Termine - km 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Biassa - km 140
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
5Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
10Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:25:45
2BMC Racing Team
3TEAM SKY
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:18
5Movistar Team0:04:00
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:04
7Orica GreenEdge0:16:17
8Lotto Soudal0:17:41
9Bardiani CSF0:17:56
10Southeast Pro Cycling0:20:17
11Team Katusha0:21:35
12FDJ.fr0:25:11
13Lampre-Merida0:27:05
14Androni Giocattoli0:29:25
15AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44
16Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:00
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:34
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:54
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:08
20IAM Cycling0:46:09
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:27
22Trek Factory Racing0:55:35

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team51pts
2Orica GreenEdge49
3Southeast Pro Cycling28
4BMC Racing Team25
5Movistar Team24
6Astana Pro Team20
7Team Sky11
8Tinkoff-Saxo10
9Bardiani CSF9
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
11FDJ.fr2
12Team Giant-Alpecin2
13AG2R La Mondiale2
14Lotto Soudal
15Team Katusha
16Etixx - Quick-Step
17Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Lampre-Merida
19Androni Giocattoli
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21IAM Cycling
22Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11:54:48
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
8Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:37
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:57
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:13
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:18
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:19
19Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:07
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:39
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:17
28Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:52
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:59:12
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:23
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
33Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:59
34Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:25
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:06
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:51
37Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:30
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:09
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:15
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:10:30
41Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:18
43Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:40
44Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:43
45Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
46Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:56
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:37
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:49
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:09
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:30
51Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:17:34
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:35
54Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:17:38
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:57
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:18:01
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:19
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:23
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:38
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:47
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:13
64Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:14
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:25
66Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:33
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:00
69Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:18
70Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:24
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:26
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:32
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:42
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:56
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
76Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:32
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:42
78Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:24:25
79David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:30
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:47
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:26:11
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:20
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:39
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:23
85Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:29
86Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:27:41
87Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:27:49
88Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:00
89Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:13
90Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:29:06
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:24
92Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:09
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:30:20
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:24
95Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:30:30
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:03
97Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:27
98Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:42
99Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:34:12
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:43
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:34:47
102Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:52
103Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:04
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:10
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:11
106Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:35:39
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:42
108Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:01
109Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:07
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:13
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:36:45
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:37:00
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:37:15
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:21
115Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:25
116Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:35
117Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:36
118Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:47
119Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:10
120Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:15
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:20
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:45
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:38:46
124Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:39:21
125Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:26
126Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
127Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:38
128Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:44
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:39:52
130Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:39:58
131Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:14
132Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:18
133Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:40:29
134Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:52
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:42:05
136Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:42:06
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:15
138Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:27
139Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:39
140Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:42:45
141Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:46
142Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:00
143Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:01
144Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:43:27
145Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:43:50
146Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:52
147Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:00
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:04
149Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:05
150Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:44:11
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:23
152Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:29
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:44:30
154Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:43
155Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
156Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:07
157Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:14
158Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:27
159Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:51
160Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:46:08
161Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:14
162Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:46:30
163Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:37
164Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:59
165Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:01
166Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:19
167Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
168Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:47:21
169Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:27
170Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
171Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:47:41
172Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:47:42
173Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:04
174Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:43
175Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:48:51
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:00
177Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:49:01
178Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:06
179Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:08
180Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:01
181Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:24
182Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:53
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:12
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:54
185Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:56:44
186Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:57
187Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:57:52
188Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:06:16
189Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:07:01
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:07:17
191Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:09:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin18
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing17
14Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling14
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing12
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
20Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
21Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
25Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
27Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
29Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
34Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
39Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
43Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
44Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
14Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
19Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
13Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
17Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
6Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
9Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
23Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
18Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
21Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
24Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
25Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
34Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
36Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge11:54:58
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:10:20
5Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:30
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:17:24
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:25
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:09
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:28
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:37
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:08
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:22
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:37
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:29
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:27:31
16Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:56
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:59
18Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:17
19Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:32
20Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:54
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:01
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:26
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:37
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:00
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:16
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:34
27Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:39:48
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:08
29Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:36
30Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:42
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:55
32Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:44:01
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:33
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:44:39
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:57
36Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:41
37Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:47:11
38Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:17
39Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:47:32
40Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:54
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:51
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:14
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:43
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:44
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:06:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team35:06:57
2BMC Racing Team0:00:12
3Team Sky0:00:14
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
5Movistar Team0:04:08
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
7Orica GreenEdge0:16:04
8Lotto Soudal0:17:57
9Bardiani CSF0:18:20
10Southeast Pro Cycling0:20:56
11Team Katusha0:21:49
12FDJ.fr0:25:24
13Lampre-Merida0:29:35
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:06
15AG2R La Mondiale0:44:03
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:59
17Androni Giocattoli0:54:48
18IAM Cycling0:57:14
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:40
20Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:32
21Trek Factory Racing1:24:05
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:33:12

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge169pts
2BMC Racing Team83
3Astana Pro Team80
4Team Sky68
5Southeast Pro Cycling68
6Trek Factory Racing52
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team51
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo51
9Tinkoff-Saxo48
10Movistar Team38
11Team Katusha37
12Lotto Soudal29
13Androni Giocattoli24
14Bardiani CSF20
15Team Giant-Alpecin20
16Etixx - Quick-Step18
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
18IAM Cycling12
19FDJ.fr10
20Nippo - Vini Fantini10
21Lampre-Merida5
22AG2R La Mondiale5

 

