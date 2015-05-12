Image 1 of 108 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 108 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 108 Best young rider Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 108 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 108 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 108 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) will be in hot demand by team leader Rigoberto Uran in the coming days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 108 A final day in pink for Michael Matthews at this Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 108 Fabio Aru with reporters after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 108 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 108 A shoeless fan gives Sylwester Szmyd a push up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 108 Silvan Dillier, Rick Zabel and Damiano Caruso check La Gazzetta before the race starts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 108 An Etixx-Quick Step mechanic with the team bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 108 Davide Formolo looks like his arms aren't big enough to hold his celebratory prosecco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 108 Giro d'Italia special Pizzas for the tifosi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 108 Davide Formolo wins big in La Spezia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 108 Simon Clarke became the third Australian to wear the maglia rosa at this Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 108 Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin) can't believe he's won a stage in his debut Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 108 Davide Formolo enjoying a sip of prosecco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 108 Amaël Moinard (BMC) gives an interview (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 108 Esteban Chaves is now second on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 108 Michael Hepburn, Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge and Esteban Chaves on the podium for Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 108 Esteban Chaves leads the best young rider classification in his own right (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 108 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 108 Katusha's Russian champion Alex Porsev finds himself tangled up on the ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 108 Chad Haga has been aggressive in his debut Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 108 Points leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 108 Steven Kruijswijk comes across the line with teammate Martijn Keizer (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 108 Dan Jones shooting the Orica-GreenEdge backstage pass (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 108 Michael Matthews and Brett Lancaster on the rollers at the Orica GreenEdge bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 108 Philippe Gilbert at the BMC bus which he is not sleeping in for the race for 'marginal gains' (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 108 Ag2r sport director Laurent Biondi at the team car (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 108 Simon Clarke is pumped to be in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 108 Davide Formolo enjoying his moment in the sunshine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 108 Simon Clarke thinks he's won the stage, or his he celebrating his first maglia rosa? Davide Formolo came of age on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia with a dramatic win in La Spezia. The young 22-year-old Italian, making his Grand Tour debut for Cannondale-Garmin, attacked from the day’s early break just before the foot of the final climb before a breakneck descent into the finish to claim his first professional win.

Formolo’s win was just one of many intriguing sub plots on a day that saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) lose his maglia rosa, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) go head-to-head and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) move into the leader’s jersey.

"It feels amazing to win," said Formolo. “I’m 22-years-old, and I’ve dreamed of this for 22 years.

"It was a really hard day because it always up and down and never flat," added Formolo. "The break always rode very hard except on the descents. It was a very difficult day, but I am so happy with the results for myself and the team."

The stage, however, belonged to Formolo who showed guile and strength with a performance well beyond his years. After a disastrous start to their season, Cannondale-Garmin finally have a major win, and in Formolo, a rider of not just promise but genuine substance.

The Italian formed part of a huge break in the first hour of action when he and Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) joined a number of attacking moves. By the time the merger of moves came around, 30 riders had made the split – enough to put serious pressure on the main field and ask difficult questions of those leading the chase.

Not that those questions were any of Formolo’s concern as he continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the companionships of teammate Danielson, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Yonathan Mosalve (Southeast). Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi), Simone Stortoni (Androni Giocattoli), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal).

Kreuziger’s presence in the break should have caused an immediate response but the peloton were unwilling to rise to the early bait and despite a number of passengers the break quickly established an advantage of 10 minutes as they sauntered into more difficult terrain.

Eventually Astana and Etixx-QuickStep responded, sending men to the front as the break soared towards the lower slopes of the Passo del Termine.

Pellizotti and Montaguti were the first to try their luck and with a shade over 60 kilometres to go the assault still held well over six minutes on the peloton.

It was Astana, though, that turned the screw as the gradient began to bite with Aru’s ensemble muscling their way to the front and dictating a pace that decimated the peloton.

Michael Matthews grimly held on for as long as he could but the Australian was unable to remain in contact when Astana accelerated for a second time. He wasn’t the only one to find himself in trouble. Rigoberto Uran was without a teammate – a situation that will keep him awake at night, while Alberto Contador saw his squadron reduced to just Michael Rogers. After three days of potential bluffing from Tinkoff-Saxo, Astana’s roar was as definitive as it was destructive.

Passo del Termine

The Passo del Termine was beginning to change the landscape of the race for every pocket of riders as they struggled towards the summit. The break split in several directions with Formolo, Monfort, Puccio, Amador, and Zeits among the strongest.

The peloton was reduced even further with Ryder Hesjedal falling off the back.

On the descent, and with Astana having effectively cut the gap in half to a more manageable five minutes, the front group began to swell, with more riders able to latch onto the leaders’ coattails.

Simon Clarke, Orica’s last bastion of hope for the stage and the maglia rosa, had been dropped initially but he cut through the descent with deft touch and poise, and later regained contact with the group.

By the time the leaders found themselves in the valley before the climb, they had three minutes with Astana still in hot pursuit. If the Kazakh team had been impressive on the uphill they were simply majestic on the descent, a measure of speed backed up the fact that so few riders were able to make contact from that point onwards.

The stage and the maglia rosa were still available to play for, and Formolo made his move. His chances of slipping into pink were slim and not the objective as he rose from the saddle and immediately distanced his rivals.

Visconti - a man who himself was once tipped as the future of Italian cycling - joined forces with Moinard but the pair were unable to make inroads into the Cannondale-Garmin rider’s growing advantage.

Astana weren’t letting up. As they hit the final climb of Biassa, Aru still had four men at the front of the vastly reduced peloton. Contador locked himself onto the Italian’s wheel and it proved a wise decision when Aru pushed clear with a shade over 10 kilometres remaining. Porte was able to match the pair but Uran was found wanting.

The trio made their way towards the remnants of the break and for all of Astana’s might and gusto they had merely evened out the odds with Aru linking up with Cataldo, and Contador with Kreuziger. Nevertheless their efforts were impressive.

The battle raged behind Formolo, dived towards the finish. Visconti and Moinard were unable to hold off the chase group that contained the GC favourites and the survivors from the early break. It was Clarke who crossed the line 22 seconds after the stage winner.

On a day that conjured up so many surprises there was room for one more, with the Australian raising his arms in victory having been unaware of Formolo’s escape. However, in the Giro there’s no better consolation than the maglia rosa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:47:59 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:04 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:22 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:24 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:56 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 30 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:25 38 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:27 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:34 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 47 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:15 49 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:21 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:23 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 75 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 76 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:00 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 84 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 88 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 91 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 94 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 103 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 104 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 107 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 110 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 116 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 119 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 121 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 127 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 128 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 129 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 130 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 131 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 133 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 135 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 138 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 140 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 143 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 147 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:15 148 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 151 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 152 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 154 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 155 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 157 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 158 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 161 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 163 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 164 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 166 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 167 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 168 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 169 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 171 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 172 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 173 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 175 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 176 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 177 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 178 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 179 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 180 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 181 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 182 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 184 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 185 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:23:01 186 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 187 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 188 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 189 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 190 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 191 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:38 DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 Borghetto Vara - km 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Levanto - km 91 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Colla di Velva - km 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Termine - km 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Biassa - km 140 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:25:45 2 BMC Racing Team 3 TEAM SKY 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:18 5 Movistar Team 0:04:00 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04 7 Orica GreenEdge 0:16:17 8 Lotto Soudal 0:17:41 9 Bardiani CSF 0:17:56 10 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:20:17 11 Team Katusha 0:21:35 12 FDJ.fr 0:25:11 13 Lampre-Merida 0:27:05 14 Androni Giocattoli 0:29:25 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:44 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:00 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:34 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:54 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:08 20 IAM Cycling 0:46:09 21 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:27 22 Trek Factory Racing 0:55:35

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 49 3 Southeast Pro Cycling 28 4 BMC Racing Team 25 5 Movistar Team 24 6 Astana Pro Team 20 7 Team Sky 11 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 9 Bardiani CSF 9 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 11 FDJ.fr 2 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Lotto Soudal 15 Team Katusha 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Lampre-Merida 19 Androni Giocattoli 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 IAM Cycling 22 Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11:54:48 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 8 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:37 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:57 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:13 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:18 18 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:19 19 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:07 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:39 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:17 28 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:52 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:12 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:23 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 33 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:59 34 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:25 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:06 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:51 37 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:30 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:15 40 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:10:30 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:18 43 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:40 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:43 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 46 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:56 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:37 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:49 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:09 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:30 51 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:17:34 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:35 54 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:17:38 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:57 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:18:01 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:19 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:23 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:38 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:47 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:13 64 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:14 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:25 66 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:33 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:00 69 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:18 70 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:24 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:26 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:32 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:42 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:56 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 76 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:32 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:42 78 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:24:25 79 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:30 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:47 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:26:11 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:20 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:39 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:23 85 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:29 86 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:27:41 87 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:49 88 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:00 89 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:13 90 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:29:06 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:24 92 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:09 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:30:20 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:24 95 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:30:30 96 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:03 97 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:27 98 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:42 99 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:34:12 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:43 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:34:47 102 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:52 103 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:04 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:10 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:11 106 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:39 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:42 108 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:01 109 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:07 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:13 111 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:36:45 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:00 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:15 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:21 115 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:25 116 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:35 117 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:36 118 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:47 119 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:10 120 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:15 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:20 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:45 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:38:46 124 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:21 125 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:26 126 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:38 128 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:44 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:52 130 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:58 131 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:14 132 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:18 133 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:40:29 134 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:52 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:42:05 136 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:42:06 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:15 138 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:27 139 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:39 140 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:42:45 141 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:46 142 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:00 143 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:01 144 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:43:27 145 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:43:50 146 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:52 147 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:00 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:04 149 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:05 150 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:11 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:23 152 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:29 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:30 154 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:43 155 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 156 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:07 157 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:14 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:27 159 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:51 160 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:08 161 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:14 162 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:46:30 163 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:37 164 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:59 165 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:01 166 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:19 167 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 168 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:21 169 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:27 170 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 171 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:47:41 172 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:42 173 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:04 174 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:43 175 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:48:51 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:00 177 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:01 178 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:06 179 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:08 180 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:01 181 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:24 182 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:53 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:12 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:54 185 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:56:44 186 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:57 187 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:57:52 188 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:06:16 189 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:07:01 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:07:17 191 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:09:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 17 14 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 20 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 21 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 25 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 27 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 28 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 29 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 34 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 39 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 43 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 44 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 14 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 13 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 17 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 20 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 6 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 8 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 9 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 23 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 18 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 21 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 24 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 25 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 34 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 36 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 11:54:58 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:10:20 5 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:30 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:24 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:25 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:09 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:28 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:37 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:08 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:22 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:37 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:29 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:27:31 16 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:28:56 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:59 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:17 19 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:32 20 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:54 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:01 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:26 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:37 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:00 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:16 26 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:34 27 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:48 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:08 29 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:36 30 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:42 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:55 32 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:01 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:33 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:44:39 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:57 36 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:41 37 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:11 38 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:17 39 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:32 40 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:54 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:51 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:14 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:43 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:44 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:06:51

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 35:06:57 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 3 Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 5 Movistar Team 0:04:08 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 7 Orica GreenEdge 0:16:04 8 Lotto Soudal 0:17:57 9 Bardiani CSF 0:18:20 10 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:20:56 11 Team Katusha 0:21:49 12 FDJ.fr 0:25:24 13 Lampre-Merida 0:29:35 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:06 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:03 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:59 17 Androni Giocattoli 0:54:48 18 IAM Cycling 0:57:14 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:40 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:32 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:24:05 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:33:12