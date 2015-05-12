Giro d'Italia: Formolo takes solo win on stage 4 in La Spezia
Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Clarke takes over the maglia rosa from teammate Matthews
Davide Formolo came of age on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia with a dramatic win in La Spezia. The young 22-year-old Italian, making his Grand Tour debut for Cannondale-Garmin, attacked from the day’s early break just before the foot of the final climb before a breakneck descent into the finish to claim his first professional win.
Formolo’s win was just one of many intriguing sub plots on a day that saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) lose his maglia rosa, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) go head-to-head and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) move into the leader’s jersey.
"It feels amazing to win," said Formolo. “I’m 22-years-old, and I’ve dreamed of this for 22 years.
"It was a really hard day because it always up and down and never flat," added Formolo. "The break always rode very hard except on the descents. It was a very difficult day, but I am so happy with the results for myself and the team."
The stage, however, belonged to Formolo who showed guile and strength with a performance well beyond his years. After a disastrous start to their season, Cannondale-Garmin finally have a major win, and in Formolo, a rider of not just promise but genuine substance.
The Italian formed part of a huge break in the first hour of action when he and Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) joined a number of attacking moves. By the time the merger of moves came around, 30 riders had made the split – enough to put serious pressure on the main field and ask difficult questions of those leading the chase.
Not that those questions were any of Formolo’s concern as he continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the companionships of teammate Danielson, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Mauro Finetto (Southeast), Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Yonathan Mosalve (Southeast). Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Sylvester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi), Simone Stortoni (Androni Giocattoli), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal).
Kreuziger’s presence in the break should have caused an immediate response but the peloton were unwilling to rise to the early bait and despite a number of passengers the break quickly established an advantage of 10 minutes as they sauntered into more difficult terrain.
Eventually Astana and Etixx-QuickStep responded, sending men to the front as the break soared towards the lower slopes of the Passo del Termine.
Pellizotti and Montaguti were the first to try their luck and with a shade over 60 kilometres to go the assault still held well over six minutes on the peloton.
It was Astana, though, that turned the screw as the gradient began to bite with Aru’s ensemble muscling their way to the front and dictating a pace that decimated the peloton.
Michael Matthews grimly held on for as long as he could but the Australian was unable to remain in contact when Astana accelerated for a second time. He wasn’t the only one to find himself in trouble. Rigoberto Uran was without a teammate – a situation that will keep him awake at night, while Alberto Contador saw his squadron reduced to just Michael Rogers. After three days of potential bluffing from Tinkoff-Saxo, Astana’s roar was as definitive as it was destructive.
Passo del Termine
The Passo del Termine was beginning to change the landscape of the race for every pocket of riders as they struggled towards the summit. The break split in several directions with Formolo, Monfort, Puccio, Amador, and Zeits among the strongest.
The peloton was reduced even further with Ryder Hesjedal falling off the back.
On the descent, and with Astana having effectively cut the gap in half to a more manageable five minutes, the front group began to swell, with more riders able to latch onto the leaders’ coattails.
Simon Clarke, Orica’s last bastion of hope for the stage and the maglia rosa, had been dropped initially but he cut through the descent with deft touch and poise, and later regained contact with the group.
By the time the leaders found themselves in the valley before the climb, they had three minutes with Astana still in hot pursuit. If the Kazakh team had been impressive on the uphill they were simply majestic on the descent, a measure of speed backed up the fact that so few riders were able to make contact from that point onwards.
The stage and the maglia rosa were still available to play for, and Formolo made his move. His chances of slipping into pink were slim and not the objective as he rose from the saddle and immediately distanced his rivals.
Visconti - a man who himself was once tipped as the future of Italian cycling - joined forces with Moinard but the pair were unable to make inroads into the Cannondale-Garmin rider’s growing advantage.
Astana weren’t letting up. As they hit the final climb of Biassa, Aru still had four men at the front of the vastly reduced peloton. Contador locked himself onto the Italian’s wheel and it proved a wise decision when Aru pushed clear with a shade over 10 kilometres remaining. Porte was able to match the pair but Uran was found wanting.
The trio made their way towards the remnants of the break and for all of Astana’s might and gusto they had merely evened out the odds with Aru linking up with Cataldo, and Contador with Kreuziger. Nevertheless their efforts were impressive.
The battle raged behind Formolo, dived towards the finish. Visconti and Moinard were unable to hold off the chase group that contained the GC favourites and the survivors from the early break. It was Clarke who crossed the line 22 seconds after the stage winner.
On a day that conjured up so many surprises there was room for one more, with the Australian raising his arms in victory having been unaware of Formolo’s escape. However, in the Giro there’s no better consolation than the maglia rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:47:59
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|12
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:04
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:22
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|38
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:27
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:34
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:15
|49
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:23
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|76
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:00
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|88
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|103
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|110
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|116
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|127
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|129
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|131
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:15
|148
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|152
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|155
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|158
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|164
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|167
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|168
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|169
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|171
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|172
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|173
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|176
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|177
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|178
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|179
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|181
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|182
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|184
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|185
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:23:01
|186
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|187
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|189
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|190
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|191
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:38
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:25:45
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|TEAM SKY
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:18
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:00
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:17
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:41
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:56
|10
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:20:17
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:21:35
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:25:11
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:05
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:25
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:00
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:34
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:54
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:08
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:46:09
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:27
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|49
|3
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|28
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|25
|5
|Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Team Sky
|11
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|11
|FDJ.fr
|2
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11:54:48
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:18
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|19
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:07
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:17
|28
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:52
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:12
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|33
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:59
|34
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:25
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:06
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:51
|37
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:15
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:30
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:18
|43
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:40
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:43
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|46
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:37
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:49
|49
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:09
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:30
|51
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:17:34
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:35
|54
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:17:38
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:57
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:18:01
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:19
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:23
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:38
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:47
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:13
|64
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:14
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:25
|66
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:33
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:00
|69
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:18
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:24
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:26
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:32
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:42
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|76
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:32
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:42
|78
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:24:25
|79
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:30
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:47
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:11
|82
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:20
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:39
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:23
|85
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:29
|86
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:41
|87
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:49
|88
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:00
|89
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|90
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:29:06
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:24
|92
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:09
|93
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:30:20
|94
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:24
|95
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:30:30
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:03
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|98
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:42
|99
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:34:12
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:43
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:34:47
|102
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:52
|103
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:04
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:10
|105
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:11
|106
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:39
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:42
|108
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:01
|109
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:07
|110
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:13
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:45
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:00
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:15
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:21
|115
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:25
|116
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:35
|117
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:36
|118
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:47
|119
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:10
|120
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:15
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:45
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:46
|124
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:21
|125
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:26
|126
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:38
|128
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:44
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:52
|130
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:58
|131
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:14
|132
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:18
|133
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:40:29
|134
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:52
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:42:05
|136
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:06
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:15
|138
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:27
|139
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:39
|140
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:42:45
|141
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:46
|142
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:00
|143
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:01
|144
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:43:27
|145
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:50
|146
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:52
|147
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:00
|148
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:04
|149
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:05
|150
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:11
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:23
|152
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:29
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:30
|154
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:43
|155
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:49
|156
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:07
|157
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:14
|158
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:27
|159
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:51
|160
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:08
|161
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:14
|162
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:30
|163
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:37
|164
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:59
|165
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:01
|166
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:19
|167
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|168
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:21
|169
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:27
|170
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|171
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:47:41
|172
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:42
|173
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:04
|174
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:43
|175
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:48:51
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:00
|177
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:01
|178
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:06
|179
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:08
|180
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:01
|181
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:24
|182
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:53
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:12
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:54
|185
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:56:44
|186
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:57
|187
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:57:52
|188
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:06:16
|189
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:07:01
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:07:17
|191
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:09:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|14
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|20
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|21
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|25
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|27
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|29
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|34
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|39
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|44
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|14
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|17
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|6
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|9
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|18
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|21
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|24
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|25
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|34
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|36
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|11:54:58
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:20
|5
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:30
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:24
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:25
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:09
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:28
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:37
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:08
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:22
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:37
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:31
|16
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:28:56
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:59
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:17
|19
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:32
|20
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:54
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:01
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:26
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:37
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:00
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:16
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:34
|27
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:48
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:08
|29
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:36
|30
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:42
|31
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:55
|32
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:01
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:33
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:39
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:57
|36
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:41
|37
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:11
|38
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:17
|39
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:32
|40
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:54
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:51
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:14
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:43
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:44
|45
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:06:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|35:06:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:04
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:57
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:20
|10
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:21:49
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:25:24
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:29:35
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:06
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:03
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:59
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:48
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:57:14
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:40
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:32
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:05
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:33:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|169
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|83
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|80
|4
|Team Sky
|68
|5
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|68
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|52
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|10
|Movistar Team
|38
|11
|Team Katusha
|37
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|24
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|20
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|18
|IAM Cycling
|12
|19
|FDJ.fr
|10
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
