Video: Richie Porte predicts first big Giro d'Italia shake up on stage 5

The Giro d'Italia is three weeks long but on stage 5 to Abetone the overall contenders for the maglia rosa will go head-to-head on the first summit finish of this year's race. After the fireworks on stage 4 that saw Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte lay down a marker the following stage promises to be enough more significant.

Richie Porte knows the climb well having lived and trained in the region several years ago and although he now lives in Monaco he is well versed in the final climb's scale and rhythm.

The Australian sits neatly in tenth place overall having matched Aru and Contador on stage 4 but he still sits 20 seconds down on his main Spanish rival after Team Sky's lacklustre team time trial performance on stage 1.

Speaking to exclusively to Cyclingnews before stage 4 Porte gave his insight and predictions ahead of stage 5 and told us that he expected the first big shake-up of the race to ensue.

