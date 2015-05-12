Giro d'Italia: Stage 4 race video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Clarke (Orica-Greenedge) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Clarke is Orica's latest maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Davide Formolo came of age on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia with a dramatic win in La Spezia. The young 22-year-old Italian, making his Grand Tour debut for Cannondale-Garmin, attacked from the day’s early break just before the foot of the final climb before a breakneck descent into the finish to claim his first professional win.

Formolo’s win was just one of many intriguing sub plots on a day that saw Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) lose his maglia rosa, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) go head-to-head and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) move into the leader’s jersey.

The stage, however, belonged to Formolo who showed guile and strength with a performance well beyond his years. After a disastrous start to their season, Cannondale-Garmin finally have a major win, and in Formolo, a rider of not just promise but genuine substance.



