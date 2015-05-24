Giro d'Italia: Landa wins on Madonna di Campiglio
Contador increases overall lead on the final ascent
Mikel Landa gave Astana their second stage win of the Giro d’Italia, with victory atop Madonna di Campiglio, as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the overall classification. Landa caught and passed Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) in the final 450 metres to take the stage honours. Trofimov held on to take second while Contador beat Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the bonus seconds for third place, and increase his overall lead to 2:35 minutes.
"We have a very good team in the climbs and today it was the best part of the Giro," said Landa at the finish. "Obviously we wanted to finish with Aru in the best place that we can but it was difficult. We have the second place with him and we will still try to win the Giro, playing with the superiority of the team."
The fight for the stage win came down to four men as the pace set by Astana on the Madonna di Campiglio whittled down the group to just a select few. The Kazakh team had serious numbers in the finale with four riders ahead of Aru, while Contador had no teammates around him. However, Contador ensured he was best placed by situating himself ahead of Aru in the Astana train.
When Aru’s teammate Kangert moved off the front, his remaining man Landa put in a huge dig off the front. The move split the group but also distanced his leader Aru, with only Contador able to follow the Spaniard. Aru and Trofimov were able to bring the gap back and, like a game of pass the parcel, each of the remaining four riders had a go off the front.
Trofimov was the next to go with one kilometre remaining, looking to capitalise on the GC rivalry between Aru and Contador. It looked like he might make it as the others were waited for each other to initiate the chase. Realising that the stage might be about to go, Landa attacked and caught Trofimov with 450 metres to go, leaving the heartbroken Russian behind, to claim the stage win.
How it happened
When the riders woke up on Sunday morning, the first thing they would have seen was the blue skies. After three days of rain, the dry conditions would be some consolation as they took on the second high mountains stage of the Giro d’Italia. Their relief wouldn’t have lasted long as the peloton came flying out of the gate, averaging nearly 48kph in the first hour. An endless stream of riders attempted to go off the front but it wasn’t until midway up the first climb of Fricca that a move began to form.
The break first beak as a move of around 10 riders until Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) struck out and split it up. He was followed by stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and, after a shake up behind, they were joined by Visconti’s teammate and mountains classification leader Beñat Intxausti. The trio held a small gap of 46 seconds over the peloton as they hit the top of the climb. There was no competition for the points, with Intxausti sailing over to add nine points to his advantage.
The escape group became four when Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed down the descent to join forces with them in the valley. That group increased when Kantsantsin Siutsou (Teak Sky), Herbert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Diego Rosa (Astana) caught up with them. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) made it a nice round 10 in the break.
Siutsou and Visconti decided that they could do it better on their own, and attacked the break group. Dupont and Bookwalter followed but with 54km to go they only had 2:15 on the maglia rosa group. The riders behind looked at each other, and eventually decided to sit up and wait to be brought back by the peloton.
As the four leaders hit the second, tougher climb of Ponte Arche, Bookwalter was immediately distanced and he would soon be swallowed back up by the peloton. Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) week got worse as he was dropped on the Ponte Arche, soon followed by Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep). Visconti took the mountains points at the top, with Intxausti attacking the peloton to mop up the left overs.
Astana took over the pace setting in the closing kilometres and Aru found himself with five riders for support. Contador found himself with no teammates remaining after Roman Kreuziger was caught out on the descent. Thankfully for Sky their new GC leader Leopold König, who stuck himself to the back of the Astana train, had made it into the group of favourites. With 18km to go, Siutsou dropped back to help his teammate, as did Visconti, leaving Dupont the only remaining escapee with a small 14-second gap.
Knowing that every second counted, Contador launched a surprise attack to take second in the final intermediate sprint – with Dupont taking the top spot – earning himself two bonus seconds. Astana did react with Tanel Kangert but it wasn’t quick enough to stop the Spaniard from extending his lead over Aru.
Astana led the group of favourites onto the final climb, still five-men strong including their team leader Aru. He might have been outnumbered, but Contador was determined to assert his authority in the maglia rosa and stuck himself in the middle of the Astana train, just ahead of Aru. Meanwhile, Porte continued to slip back and had lost eight minutes on the Contador group by the time they reached the eight kilometre to go mark.
The Astana pace setting continued to whittle down the bunch and only eight riders remained in the front group with five to go. The action finally took hold with Kangert peeled off with just over two to go and Landa upped the pace.
Landa showed his strength throughout and made his race winning move with 500 metres to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:22:35
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|15
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:05
|17
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:10
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:14
|20
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:33
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|29
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:21
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:50
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:00
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:36
|42
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:18
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|44
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:02
|45
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|46
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|52
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:37
|58
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:49
|60
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:17
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|71
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:17:48
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:55
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:35
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:05
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:04
|85
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|89
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|90
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|91
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:11
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:20
|103
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:33
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:11
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:38
|109
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|116
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|117
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|119
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|127
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|129
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|133
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|135
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|140
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|143
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|144
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|150
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|157
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|162
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|164
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|165
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|167
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|168
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:02
|169
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:05
|170
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:11
|171
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|172
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|173
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:57
|174
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:33:06
|DNS
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:09:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|3
|Team Sky
|0:11:27
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:18:24
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:18:50
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:49
|8
|Fdj
|0:25:50
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:11
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:29:22
|11
|Southeast
|0:29:52
|12
|Bardiani Csf
|0:30:22
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:54
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:18
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:33:56
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:37:40
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:50
|18
|Androni-Sidermec
|0:48:32
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:29
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|1:01:11
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:38
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|84
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|35
|3
|Tinkoff Saxo
|30
|4
|Team Sky
|18
|5
|Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|14
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|9
|Fdj
|7
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|11
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|12
|Southeast
|1
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Bardiani Csf
|20
|Androni-Sidermec
|21
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60:01:34
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:06:36
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:58
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:20
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:53
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:03
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:05
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:31
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:42
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:15
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:48
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:07
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:33
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:53
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:41
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:56
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:48
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:53
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:35:57
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:53
|29
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:56
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:04
|31
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:46
|32
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:57:17
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:54
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:26
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:26
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:33
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:03
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:10:24
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:10:34
|40
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:11:00
|41
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:19
|42
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:13:47
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:48
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:47
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:24
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:23:53
|47
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:14
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:25:29
|49
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:00
|50
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:27:26
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:27:29
|52
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:43
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:28:19
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:00
|55
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:29:34
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:31:02
|57
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:31:10
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:31:45
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:32:32
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:38
|61
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:37:13
|62
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:37:48
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:38
|64
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:58
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:39:13
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:42:10
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:45:08
|68
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:43
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:19
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:55:17
|71
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:05
|72
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:34
|73
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:57:52
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:58:00
|75
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:29
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:59:32
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:59:34
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:59:38
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:07
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:01:16
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:52
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:02:15
|83
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:02:33
|84
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:04:06
|85
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:04:44
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:26
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:08
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:46
|89
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:04
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:35
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:42
|92
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:15:35
|93
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:15:48
|94
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:47
|95
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:21:23
|96
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:21:54
|97
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:22:40
|98
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:23:11
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:24:55
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:25:08
|101
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:25:28
|102
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:26:17
|103
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:30:32
|104
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:30:46
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:33:06
|106
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:34:29
|107
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:34:35
|108
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:35:33
|109
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:35:51
|110
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:27
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:36:48
|112
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:36:55
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|2:38:44
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:38:52
|115
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:38:54
|116
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:39:18
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:39:20
|118
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:39:52
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:40:11
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:41:28
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:42:20
|122
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:44:17
|123
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:12
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:46:22
|125
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:46:29
|126
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:46:44
|127
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2:50:53
|128
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:51:44
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:51:46
|130
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:52:40
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:52:42
|133
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:57:09
|134
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2:58:26
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:59:36
|136
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:00:17
|137
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:01:07
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:02:08
|139
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:02:30
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:04:01
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:04:10
|142
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:04:41
|143
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:05:56
|144
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:06:04
|145
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|3:06:57
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:10:30
|147
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:11:50
|148
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:11:57
|149
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:40
|150
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|3:12:59
|151
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:13:37
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:15:39
|153
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|3:16:33
|154
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:17:08
|155
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:18:45
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:18:46
|157
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:19:20
|158
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|3:21:05
|159
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:44
|160
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|3:27:10
|161
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:27:24
|162
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:28:45
|163
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|3:30:48
|164
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:33:04
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:33:43
|166
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:34:10
|167
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:35:01
|168
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:35:48
|169
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:36:22
|170
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:39:38
|171
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:41:51
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:42:38
|173
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:53:48
|174
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|3:53:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|119
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|13
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|14
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|24
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|26
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|30
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|31
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|33
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|25
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|39
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|42
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|43
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|47
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|48
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|53
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|54
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|58
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|59
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|61
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|64
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|66
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|67
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|76
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|78
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|79
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|82
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|83
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|84
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|4
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|88
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|93
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|94
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|97
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|98
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|99
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|100
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|101
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|102
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|103
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|106
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|107
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|5
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|51
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|12
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|28
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|36
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|37
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|43
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|45
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|54
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|55
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|56
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60:04:09
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:07:49
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:21:18
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:25
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:25:08
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:26:59
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:23
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:33
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:44:08
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:44
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:30
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:59
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:55:17
|15
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:59:58
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:02:09
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:06:29
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:13:00
|19
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:18:48
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:20:05
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:22:33
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:32:58
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:33:16
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:36:17
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:36:45
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2:37:17
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:37
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:44:09
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:49:09
|30
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:03:21
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:03:29
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:10:05
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|3:13:58
|34
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:33
|35
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:16:45
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:23:09
|37
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|3:24:35
|38
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:24:49
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:26:10
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:33:13
|41
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:37:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|14
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|16
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|30
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|21
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|16
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|17
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|29
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|30
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|41
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|43
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|44
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|46
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|48
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|50
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|51
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|53
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|57
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|61
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|65
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|69
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|71
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|73
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|74
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|75
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|76
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|77
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|80
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|82
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|179:30:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:19:05
|3
|Team Sky
|0:19:26
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:10
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:50:26
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:57:04
|7
|Team Katusha
|1:39:42
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42:23
|9
|Fdj
|2:22:09
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|2:36:13
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:35:03
|12
|IAM Cycling
|2:43:52
|13
|Bardiani Csf
|2:50:36
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|3:00:26
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:09:10
|16
|Southeast
|3:11:03
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|3:12:52
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:31:09
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:52:06
|20
|Androni-Sidermec
|3:58:32
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|5:23:55
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|5:49:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|418
|pts
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|242
|3
|Team Sky
|221
|4
|Movistar Team
|219
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|216
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|203
|7
|Tinkoff Saxo
|180
|8
|Team Katusha
|173
|9
|Bardiani Csf
|170
|10
|Southeast
|168
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|161
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|156
|13
|Androni-Sidermec
|149
|14
|IAM Cycling
|131
|15
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|127
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|114
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|112
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|98
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|21
|Fdj
|46
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
