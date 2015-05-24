Trending

Giro d'Italia: Landa wins on Madonna di Campiglio

Contador increases overall lead on the final ascent

Image 1 of 149

Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) secures stage 15 victory at the Giro d'Italia

Image 2 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Aru (Astana) spent most of the stage in very close proximity to each other

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 149

The top two riders in the race, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 149

Fabio Aru (Astana) gives nothing away as Alberto Contador tries to read his face

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 149

Alberto Contador checks on Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 149

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 149

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was dropped on the Passo Daone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 149

Richie Porte was a big loser today, conceding 17 minutes to Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 149

Rigoberto Uran going backwards

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 149

It was a very select group on the early slopes of the Madonna di Campiglio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 149

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leading the maglia rosa group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was isolated on the final climb Madonna di Campiglio but mattered little in the end

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 149

Mikel Landa and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) get a small gap over Aru and Trofimov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Fabio Aru glued to his wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 149

Mikel Landa checks on who's left

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Mikel Landa (Astana) look fine while Fabio Aru and Yury Trofimov are on the limit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) out of the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 149

Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha) launching his late attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 149

Blood drips from Jurgen Van den Broeck's elbow as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 149

Jurgen Van den Broeck looking disappointed after losing time today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 149

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) crosses the line 8 minutes after Mikel Landa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) looking comfortable

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 149

Mikel Landa (Astana) puts in an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 149

Kristof Vandewalle's left hand all bandaged up for his broken left-finger

Kristof Vandewalle's left hand all bandaged up for his broken left-finger
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 149

Kristof Vandewalle shows off his bandaged broken finger sustained in the time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 149

Jurgen Van den Broeck listens to Kristof Vandewalle explain how badly broken his finger is

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 149

Richie Porte comes home in the gruppeto, 27 minutes down on stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 149

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) was dropped on the Passo Daone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 149

A fan tries to help out Igor Anton after he crashed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 149

Igor Anton (Movistar) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) come unstuck descending the Passo Daone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 149

Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 149

Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates his first grand tour stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 149

Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha) almost pulled of a surprise victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finishes third on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 149

Fabio Aru (Astana) didn't have his best day but didn't lose vast amounts of time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 149

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 149

Andrey Amador (Movistar) holds onto his podium place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 149

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 149

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) finishes ninth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 149

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 149

Damiano Caruso (BMC) crosses the line in tenth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 149

Alberto Contador heaves the bouquet into the crowd

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 149

Fabio Felline (Trek)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 149

Tinkoff-Saxo team owner Oleg Tinkov is back at the race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 149

Kévin Reza (FDJ)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 149

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) crosses the line in 12th place

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 149

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 149

Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 149

Yury Trofimov (Katusha) after the stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 149

Fabio Aru (Astana) still the best the young rider in the race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 149

Andrey Amador climbing with Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 149

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 149

Mikel Landa (Astana) was a happy man after his stage win

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 149

Darwin Atampuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 149

Alberto Contador riding around at sign on

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 149

Ryder Hesejdal (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 149

Spanish champion Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 149

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) is always popular with the fans, giving out high fives

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 149

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 149

Ryder Hesejdal (Cannondale-Garmin) trying to bridge across to the leaders

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 64 of 149

Alberto Contador making sure the sponsors get maximum coverage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 65 of 149

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 66 of 149

Mountain classification leader Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 67 of 149

Andrey Zeits (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 68 of 149

Dario Cataldo (Astana) dropped out of the top ten today

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 69 of 149

Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 70 of 149

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) warming up before the stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 71 of 149

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) improved his GC position after today

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 72 of 149

Points jersey leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 73 of 149

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 149

Richie Porte drops his bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 149

Richie Porte drops back to the car for a bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 149

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was well off the pace today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 149

Yuri Trofimov at warp speed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 149

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) climbing solo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 149

The grupetto making its way up the final corners of the Madonna di Campiglio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 149

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 149

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 149

Kantsantsin Siutsou (Teak Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 149

Katusha team boss Viatcheslav Ekimov after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 149

A tifosi paying his respects to the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 149

Martijn Keizer (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) with his daughter before the start of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 149

White jersey Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 149

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 149

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 149

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 149

Mikel Landa checks who's behind him in the finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 149

Maxime Monfort put in a big effort on stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 149

Alberto Contador finished third on the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 149

Mikel Landa wins stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 149

A spectator fishes a rider out of a ditch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 149

Herbert Dupont went on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 149

The Astana train was in full force

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 149

Roman Kreuziger and Igor Anton come off on the descent of the second climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 149

Rigoberto Uran struggles after getting dropped

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 149

Rigoberto Uran trails home

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 149

A late move gave Mikel Landa the victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 149

A cheery Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 149

Mikel Landa tests Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 149

Richie Porte lost 27 minutes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 149

Alberto Contador looks comfortable under pressure

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 149

Yuri Trofimov attacks in the final kilometre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 149

Jurgen Van Den Broeck crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 149

Rigoberto Uran lost lots of time on stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 149

Mikel Landa won the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 149

Mikel Landa takes the plaudits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 149

Alberto Contador extended his lead in the overall classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 149

Alberto Contador extended his lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 112 of 149

Mikel Landa takes to the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 113 of 149

Mikel Landa wins stage 15

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 114 of 149

Alberto Contador sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 115 of 149

The fans cheer on the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 149

Giovanni Visconti rode an aggressive stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 149

Benat Intxausti was looking for more mountains points

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 149

Ilnur Zakarin was in the early break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 149

Ilnur Zakarin followed by Benat Intxausti

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 149

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 149

Sergio Paulinho chases the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 149

Blue skies for the first time in days

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 149

The breakaway ride through a tunnel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 149

Alberto Contador had a good day out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 149

Fabio Aru gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 149

Darwin Atapuma had a tough day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 149

Alberto Contador, the calm before the school

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 149

Tinkoff-Saxo stay around Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 149

The breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 149

Brent Bookwalter leads the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 149

The peloton twists and turn through the mountains

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 149

Giovanni Visconti leads the early break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 149

Kanstantsin Siutsou in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 149

Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) wins on the Madonna di Campiglio

Image 135 of 149

Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) takes the stage 15 win

Image 136 of 149

Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) victory salute atop the Madonna di Campiglio

Image 137 of 149

Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) takes the stage 15 win

Image 138 of 149

Fabio Aru (Astana) cross the stage 15 finish line in fourth at the Giro d'Italia

Image 139 of 149

Overall race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third place on stage 15 and the time bonuses

Image 140 of 149

Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 141 of 149

The scene at the start in Marostica

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 142 of 149

Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 143 of 149

Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 144 of 149

The start town for stage 15 was Marostica

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 145 of 149

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 146 of 149

Richie Porte did decide to start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 147 of 149

Alberto Contador rides to the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 148 of 149

Alberto Contador signs on

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 149 of 149

Fabio Aru waits for the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Landa gave Astana their second stage win of the Giro d’Italia, with victory atop Madonna di Campiglio, as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the overall classification. Landa caught and passed Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) in the final 450 metres to take the stage honours. Trofimov held on to take second while Contador beat Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the bonus seconds for third place, and increase his overall lead to 2:35 minutes.

"We have a very good team in the climbs and today it was the best part of the Giro," said Landa at the finish. "Obviously we wanted to finish with Aru in the best place that we can but it was difficult. We have the second place with him and we will still try to win the Giro, playing with the superiority of the team."

The fight for the stage win came down to four men as the pace set by Astana on the Madonna di Campiglio whittled down the group to just a select few. The Kazakh team had serious numbers in the finale with four riders ahead of Aru, while Contador had no teammates around him. However, Contador ensured he was best placed by situating himself ahead of Aru in the Astana train.

When Aru’s teammate Kangert moved off the front, his remaining man Landa put in a huge dig off the front. The move split the group but also distanced his leader Aru, with only Contador able to follow the Spaniard. Aru and Trofimov were able to bring the gap back and, like a game of pass the parcel, each of the remaining four riders had a go off the front.

Trofimov was the next to go with one kilometre remaining, looking to capitalise on the GC rivalry between Aru and Contador. It looked like he might make it as the others were waited for each other to initiate the chase. Realising that the stage might be about to go, Landa attacked and caught Trofimov with 450 metres to go, leaving the heartbroken Russian behind, to claim the stage win.

How it happened

When the riders woke up on Sunday morning, the first thing they would have seen was the blue skies. After three days of rain, the dry conditions would be some consolation as they took on the second high mountains stage of the Giro d’Italia. Their relief wouldn’t have lasted long as the peloton came flying out of the gate, averaging nearly 48kph in the first hour. An endless stream of riders attempted to go off the front but it wasn’t until midway up the first climb of Fricca that a move began to form.

The break first beak as a move of around 10 riders until Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) struck out and split it up. He was followed by stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and, after a shake up behind, they were joined by Visconti’s teammate and mountains classification leader Beñat Intxausti. The trio held a small gap of 46 seconds over the peloton as they hit the top of the climb. There was no competition for the points, with Intxausti sailing over to add nine points to his advantage.

The escape group became four when Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed down the descent to join forces with them in the valley. That group increased when Kantsantsin Siutsou (Teak Sky), Herbert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Diego Rosa (Astana) caught up with them. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) made it a nice round 10 in the break.

Siutsou and Visconti decided that they could do it better on their own, and attacked the break group. Dupont and Bookwalter followed but with 54km to go they only had 2:15 on the maglia rosa group. The riders behind looked at each other, and eventually decided to sit up and wait to be brought back by the peloton.

As the four leaders hit the second, tougher climb of Ponte Arche, Bookwalter was immediately distanced and he would soon be swallowed back up by the peloton. Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) week got worse as he was dropped on the Ponte Arche, soon followed by Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep). Visconti took the mountains points at the top, with Intxausti attacking the peloton to mop up the left overs.

Astana took over the pace setting in the closing kilometres and Aru found himself with five riders for support. Contador found himself with no teammates remaining after Roman Kreuziger was caught out on the descent. Thankfully for Sky their new GC leader Leopold König, who stuck himself to the back of the Astana train, had made it into the group of favourites. With 18km to go, Siutsou dropped back to help his teammate, as did Visconti, leaving Dupont the only remaining escapee with a small 14-second gap.

Knowing that every second counted, Contador launched a surprise attack to take second in the final intermediate sprint – with Dupont taking the top spot – earning himself two bonus seconds. Astana did react with Tanel Kangert but it wasn’t quick enough to stop the Spaniard from extending his lead over Aru.

Astana led the group of favourites onto the final climb, still five-men strong including their team leader Aru. He might have been outnumbered, but Contador was determined to assert his authority in the maglia rosa and stuck himself in the middle of the Astana train, just ahead of Aru. Meanwhile, Porte continued to slip back and had lost eight minutes on the Contador group by the time they reached the eight kilometre to go mark.

The Astana pace setting continued to whittle down the bunch and only eight riders remained in the front group with five to go. The action finally took hold with Kangert peeled off with just over two to go and Landa upped the pace.

Landa showed his strength throughout and made his race winning move with 500 metres to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:22:35
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:42
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:00
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:48
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
15Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:46
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:05
17Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:10
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:11
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:14
20Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:20
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:33
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:06:32
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
29Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:21
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:07:50
31Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:00
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:36
42Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:18
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:05
44Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:02
45Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:34
52Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:37
58Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:49
60Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:17
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
71Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
73Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
74Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:17:48
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:17:55
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:35
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:05
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
83Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:04
85Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
89Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
91Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:11
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:20
103Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:33
104Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:11
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:38
109Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
114Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
117Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
119Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
120Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
124Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
126Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
127Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
128Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
133Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
135Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
136Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
139Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
142Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
143Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
144Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
147Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
149Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
150Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
157Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
158Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
164Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
165Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
167Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
168Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:02
169Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:05
170Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:11
171Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
172Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
173Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:32:57
174Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:33:06
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNSKristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo13
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha12
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky4
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Azzuri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
6Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:09:01
2Movistar Team0:08:28
3Team Sky0:11:27
4BMC Racing Team0:13:06
5Tinkoff Saxo0:18:24
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:18:50
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:49
8Fdj0:25:50
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:11
10Team Katusha0:29:22
11Southeast0:29:52
12Bardiani Csf0:30:22
13Lotto Soudal0:30:54
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:18
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:33:56
16IAM Cycling0:37:40
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:50
18Androni-Sidermec0:48:32
19Trek Factory Racing0:55:29
20Lampre - Merida1:01:11
21Orica GreenEdge1:33:38
22Team Giant - Alpecin

Team point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team84pts
2Team Katusha35
3Tinkoff Saxo30
4Team Sky18
5Movistar Team17
6Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo14
7Ag2R La Mondiale12
8BMC Racing Team11
9Fdj7
10Lotto Soudal5
11Team Cannondale - Garmin4
12Southeast1
13IAM Cycling
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Lampre - Merida
16Trek Factory Racing
17Etixx - Quick-Step
18Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Bardiani Csf
20Androni-Sidermec
21Team Giant - Alpecin
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo60:01:34
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:19
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:06:36
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:58
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:20
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:53
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:03
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:05
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:31
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:42
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:15
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:10
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:48
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:07
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:16:33
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:06
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:53
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:19:41
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:56
25Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:48
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:53
27Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:35:57
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:53
29Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:46:56
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:04
31Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:46
32Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:57:17
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:57:54
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:26
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:26
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:00:33
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:08:03
38Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:10:24
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:10:34
40Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:11:00
41Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:19
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:13:47
43Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:20:48
44Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:47
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:24
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:23:53
47Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:14
48Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:25:29
49Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:27:00
50David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:27:26
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:27:29
52Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:43
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:28:19
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:29:00
55Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:29:34
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:31:02
57Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:31:10
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:31:45
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:32:32
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:38
61Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:37:13
62Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1:37:48
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:38
64Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:38:58
65Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:39:13
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:42:10
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:45:08
68Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:43
69Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:19
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:55:17
71Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:56:05
72Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:56:34
73Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:57:52
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:58:00
75Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:59:29
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:59:32
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:59:34
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:59:38
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:00:07
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:01:16
81Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:01:52
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:02:15
83Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:02:33
84Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:04:06
85Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:04:44
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:26
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:08
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:08:46
89Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:09:04
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:35
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:42
92Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:15:35
93Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:15:48
94Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:47
95Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:21:23
96Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:21:54
97Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:22:40
98Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:23:11
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:24:55
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:25:08
101Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:25:28
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:26:17
103Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:30:32
104Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr2:30:46
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:33:06
106Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:34:29
107Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:34:35
108Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:35:33
109Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:35:51
110Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:36:27
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:36:48
112Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:36:55
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing2:38:44
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:38:52
115Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:38:54
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:39:18
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:39:20
118Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:39:52
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:40:11
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:41:28
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:42:20
122Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:44:17
123Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:12
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:46:22
125Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:46:29
126Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:46:44
127Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2:50:53
128Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:51:44
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:51:46
130Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:52:40
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:52:42
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:57:09
134Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2:58:26
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:59:36
136Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:00:17
137Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:01:07
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:02:08
139Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3:02:30
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing3:04:01
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:04:10
142Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:04:41
143Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing3:05:56
144Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:06:04
145Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida3:06:57
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:10:30
147Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:11:50
148Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:11:57
149Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:12:40
150Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli3:12:59
151Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling3:13:37
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:15:39
153Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing3:16:33
154Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:17:08
155Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:18:45
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:18:46
157Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:19:20
158Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing3:21:05
159Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:25:44
160Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing3:27:10
161Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:27:24
162Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:28:45
163Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr3:30:48
164Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:33:04
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:33:43
166Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:34:10
167Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:35:01
168Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling3:35:48
169Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:36:22
170Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:39:38
171Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:41:51
172Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:42:38
173Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing3:53:48
174Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling3:53:59

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky119pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing119
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF109
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida91
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team83
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo77
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida75
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli72
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini55
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo50
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
13Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling47
14Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli46
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo45
17Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team41
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin41
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team38
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin33
24Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team32
26Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale32
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
30Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling30
31Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha27
33Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
37Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing25
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale25
39Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling21
42Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
43Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
46Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
47Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
48Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling16
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha15
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
53Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
54Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
55Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
56Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr13
58Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr13
59Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
61Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
64Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
66Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
78Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
79Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
82Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
83Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
84Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky4
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
88Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
93Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
94Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
97Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
98Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
99Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
100Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
101Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
102Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
103Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
106Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
107Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team85pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team54
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo53
5Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale53
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team51
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha18
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky18
12Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team9
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
28Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
33Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
35Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
37Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
43Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
45Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
48Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
53Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
54Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
55Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
56Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team60:04:09
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:31
3Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:07:49
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:21:18
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:24:25
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:25:08
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:26:59
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:23
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:33
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:08
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:44
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:30
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:53:59
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:55:17
15Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:59:58
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:09
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:06:29
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:13:00
19Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:18:48
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:20:05
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:22:33
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:32:58
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:33:16
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:36:17
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:36:45
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2:37:17
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:37
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:44:09
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:49:09
30Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing3:03:21
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:03:29
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:10:05
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing3:13:58
34Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:14:33
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:16:45
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:23:09
37Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing3:24:35
38Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:24:49
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:26:10
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling3:33:13
41Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:37:03

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
14Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
16Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
18Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
21Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
30Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo28pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo24
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team23
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing21
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
9Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale18
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky17
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
16Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
17Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
20Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
27Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
31Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling9
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
43Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
44Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
46Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
48Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
50Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
53Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
56Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
57Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
61Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
65Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
68Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
69Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
70Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
71Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
73Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
74Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
75Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
76Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
77Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
80Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
81Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
82Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team179:30:47
2Movistar Team0:19:05
3Team Sky0:19:26
4BMC Racing Team0:25:10
5Tinkoff Saxo0:50:26
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:57:04
7Team Katusha1:39:42
8Lotto Soudal1:42:23
9Fdj2:22:09
10Ag2R La Mondiale2:36:13
11Etixx - Quick-Step2:35:03
12IAM Cycling2:43:52
13Bardiani Csf2:50:36
14Lampre - Merida3:00:26
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:09:10
16Southeast3:11:03
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo3:12:52
18Orica GreenEdge3:31:09
19Nippo - Vini Fantini3:52:06
20Androni-Sidermec3:58:32
21Trek Factory Racing5:23:55
22Team Giant - Alpecin5:49:26

Team point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team418pts
2Lampre - Merida242
3Team Sky221
4Movistar Team219
5BMC Racing Team216
6Orica GreenEdge203
7Tinkoff Saxo180
8Team Katusha173
9Bardiani Csf170
10Southeast168
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo161
12Trek Factory Racing156
13Androni-Sidermec149
14IAM Cycling131
15Team Cannondale - Garmin127
16Lotto Soudal114
17Ag2R La Mondiale112
18Nippo - Vini Fantini99
19Team Giant - Alpecin98
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice58
21Fdj46
22Etixx - Quick-Step33

