Mikel Landa gave Astana their second stage win of the Giro d’Italia, with victory atop Madonna di Campiglio, as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the overall classification. Landa caught and passed Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) in the final 450 metres to take the stage honours. Trofimov held on to take second while Contador beat Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the bonus seconds for third place, and increase his overall lead to 2:35 minutes.

"We have a very good team in the climbs and today it was the best part of the Giro," said Landa at the finish. "Obviously we wanted to finish with Aru in the best place that we can but it was difficult. We have the second place with him and we will still try to win the Giro, playing with the superiority of the team."

The fight for the stage win came down to four men as the pace set by Astana on the Madonna di Campiglio whittled down the group to just a select few. The Kazakh team had serious numbers in the finale with four riders ahead of Aru, while Contador had no teammates around him. However, Contador ensured he was best placed by situating himself ahead of Aru in the Astana train.

When Aru’s teammate Kangert moved off the front, his remaining man Landa put in a huge dig off the front. The move split the group but also distanced his leader Aru, with only Contador able to follow the Spaniard. Aru and Trofimov were able to bring the gap back and, like a game of pass the parcel, each of the remaining four riders had a go off the front.

Trofimov was the next to go with one kilometre remaining, looking to capitalise on the GC rivalry between Aru and Contador. It looked like he might make it as the others were waited for each other to initiate the chase. Realising that the stage might be about to go, Landa attacked and caught Trofimov with 450 metres to go, leaving the heartbroken Russian behind, to claim the stage win.

How it happened

When the riders woke up on Sunday morning, the first thing they would have seen was the blue skies. After three days of rain, the dry conditions would be some consolation as they took on the second high mountains stage of the Giro d’Italia. Their relief wouldn’t have lasted long as the peloton came flying out of the gate, averaging nearly 48kph in the first hour. An endless stream of riders attempted to go off the front but it wasn’t until midway up the first climb of Fricca that a move began to form.

The break first beak as a move of around 10 riders until Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) struck out and split it up. He was followed by stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and, after a shake up behind, they were joined by Visconti’s teammate and mountains classification leader Beñat Intxausti. The trio held a small gap of 46 seconds over the peloton as they hit the top of the climb. There was no competition for the points, with Intxausti sailing over to add nine points to his advantage.

The escape group became four when Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed down the descent to join forces with them in the valley. That group increased when Kantsantsin Siutsou (Teak Sky), Herbert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Diego Rosa (Astana) caught up with them. Brent Bookwalter (BMC) made it a nice round 10 in the break.

Siutsou and Visconti decided that they could do it better on their own, and attacked the break group. Dupont and Bookwalter followed but with 54km to go they only had 2:15 on the maglia rosa group. The riders behind looked at each other, and eventually decided to sit up and wait to be brought back by the peloton.

As the four leaders hit the second, tougher climb of Ponte Arche, Bookwalter was immediately distanced and he would soon be swallowed back up by the peloton. Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) week got worse as he was dropped on the Ponte Arche, soon followed by Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep). Visconti took the mountains points at the top, with Intxausti attacking the peloton to mop up the left overs.

Astana took over the pace setting in the closing kilometres and Aru found himself with five riders for support. Contador found himself with no teammates remaining after Roman Kreuziger was caught out on the descent. Thankfully for Sky their new GC leader Leopold König, who stuck himself to the back of the Astana train, had made it into the group of favourites. With 18km to go, Siutsou dropped back to help his teammate, as did Visconti, leaving Dupont the only remaining escapee with a small 14-second gap.

Knowing that every second counted, Contador launched a surprise attack to take second in the final intermediate sprint – with Dupont taking the top spot – earning himself two bonus seconds. Astana did react with Tanel Kangert but it wasn’t quick enough to stop the Spaniard from extending his lead over Aru.

Astana led the group of favourites onto the final climb, still five-men strong including their team leader Aru. He might have been outnumbered, but Contador was determined to assert his authority in the maglia rosa and stuck himself in the middle of the Astana train, just ahead of Aru. Meanwhile, Porte continued to slip back and had lost eight minutes on the Contador group by the time they reached the eight kilometre to go mark.

The Astana pace setting continued to whittle down the bunch and only eight riders remained in the front group with five to go. The action finally took hold with Kangert peeled off with just over two to go and Landa upped the pace.

Landa showed his strength throughout and made his race winning move with 500 metres to go.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:22:35 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:42 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:00 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:48 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 15 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:46 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:05 17 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:10 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:11 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:20 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:33 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:32 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 29 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:21 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:07:50 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:00 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:36 42 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:18 43 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:05 44 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:02 45 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 46 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:34 52 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:37 58 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:49 60 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:17 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 62 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 67 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 71 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 74 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:17:48 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:55 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:35 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:05 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 83 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:04 85 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 89 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 90 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 91 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:11 102 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:20 103 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:33 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:11 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:38 109 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 114 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 116 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 117 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 119 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 124 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 127 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 128 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 133 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 135 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 136 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 139 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 143 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 144 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 146 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 150 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 157 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 164 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 165 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 167 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 168 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:02 169 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:05 170 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:11 171 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 172 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 173 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:32:57 174 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:33:06 DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNS Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing DNF Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling DNF Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 4 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Azzuri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 6 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:09:01 2 Movistar Team 0:08:28 3 Team Sky 0:11:27 4 BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 5 Tinkoff Saxo 0:18:24 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:18:50 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:49 8 Fdj 0:25:50 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:11 10 Team Katusha 0:29:22 11 Southeast 0:29:52 12 Bardiani Csf 0:30:22 13 Lotto Soudal 0:30:54 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:18 15 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:33:56 16 IAM Cycling 0:37:40 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:50 18 Androni-Sidermec 0:48:32 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:55:29 20 Lampre - Merida 1:01:11 21 Orica GreenEdge 1:33:38 22 Team Giant - Alpecin

Team point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 84 pts 2 Team Katusha 35 3 Tinkoff Saxo 30 4 Team Sky 18 5 Movistar Team 17 6 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 14 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 8 BMC Racing Team 11 9 Fdj 7 10 Lotto Soudal 5 11 Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 12 Southeast 1 13 IAM Cycling 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Bardiani Csf 20 Androni-Sidermec 21 Team Giant - Alpecin 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 60:01:34 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:19 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:06:36 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:58 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:20 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:53 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:03 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:05 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:31 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:42 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:15 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:10 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:48 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:07 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:33 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:06 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:53 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:19:41 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:56 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:48 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:53 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:35:57 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:53 29 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:56 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:04 31 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:46 32 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:57:17 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:57:54 34 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:26 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:26 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:00:33 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:08:03 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:10:24 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:10:34 40 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:11:00 41 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:19 42 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:13:47 43 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:48 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:47 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:24 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:23:53 47 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:14 48 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:25:29 49 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:27:00 50 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:27:26 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:27:29 52 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:43 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:28:19 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:29:00 55 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:29:34 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:31:02 57 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:31:10 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:31:45 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:32:32 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:38 61 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:37:13 62 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:37:48 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:38 64 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:38:58 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:39:13 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:42:10 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:45:08 68 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:43 69 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:19 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:55:17 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:05 72 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:34 73 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:57:52 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:58:00 75 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:59:29 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:59:32 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:59:34 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:59:38 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:00:07 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:01:16 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:01:52 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:02:15 83 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:02:33 84 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:04:06 85 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:04:44 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:26 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:08 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:08:46 89 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:09:04 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:35 91 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:42 92 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:15:35 93 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:15:48 94 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:47 95 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:21:23 96 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:21:54 97 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:22:40 98 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:23:11 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:24:55 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:25:08 101 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:25:28 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:26:17 103 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:30:32 104 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:30:46 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:33:06 106 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:34:29 107 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:34:35 108 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:35:33 109 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:35:51 110 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:36:27 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:36:48 112 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:55 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 2:38:44 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:38:52 115 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:38:54 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:39:18 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:39:20 118 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:39:52 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:40:11 120 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:41:28 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:42:20 122 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:44:17 123 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:12 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:46:22 125 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:46:29 126 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:46:44 127 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2:50:53 128 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:51:44 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:51:46 130 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:52:40 132 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:52:42 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:57:09 134 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2:58:26 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:59:36 136 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:00:17 137 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:01:07 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:02:08 139 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:02:30 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 3:04:01 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:04:10 142 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:04:41 143 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 3:05:56 144 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:06:04 145 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 3:06:57 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:10:30 147 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:11:50 148 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:11:57 149 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:12:40 150 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 3:12:59 151 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:13:37 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:15:39 153 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 3:16:33 154 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:17:08 155 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:18:45 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:18:46 157 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:19:20 158 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 3:21:05 159 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:25:44 160 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 3:27:10 161 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:27:24 162 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:28:45 163 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 3:30:48 164 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:33:04 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:33:43 166 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:34:10 167 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:35:01 168 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:35:48 169 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:36:22 170 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:39:38 171 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:41:51 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:42:38 173 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 3:53:48 174 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 3:53:59

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 119 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 119 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 13 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 14 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 17 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 41 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 24 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 26 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 30 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 30 31 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 33 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 25 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 39 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 41 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 43 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 45 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 47 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 48 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 53 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 54 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 55 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 56 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 58 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 59 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 61 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 64 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 66 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 78 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 79 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 82 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 83 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 84 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 4 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 88 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 93 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 94 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 97 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 98 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 99 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 100 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 101 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 103 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 106 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 107 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 5 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 53 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 51 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 18 12 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 13 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 9 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 28 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 35 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 37 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 43 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 45 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 53 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 54 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 55 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60:04:09 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:31 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:07:49 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:21:18 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:24:25 6 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:25:08 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:26:59 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:23 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:33 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:08 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:44 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:30 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:59 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:55:17 15 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:59:58 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:09 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:06:29 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:13:00 19 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:18:48 20 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:20:05 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:22:33 22 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:32:58 23 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:33:16 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:36:17 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:36:45 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2:37:17 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:37 28 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:44:09 29 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:49:09 30 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 3:03:21 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:03:29 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:10:05 33 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 3:13:58 34 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:14:33 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:16:45 36 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:23:09 37 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 3:24:35 38 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:24:49 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:26:10 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:33:13 41 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:37:03

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 14 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 16 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 21 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 30 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 23 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 21 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 9 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 18 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 17 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 16 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 17 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 20 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 40 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 43 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 44 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 46 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 48 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 50 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 53 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 57 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 61 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 62 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 65 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 66 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 69 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 70 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 71 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 73 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 74 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 75 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 76 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 77 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 80 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 81 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 82 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 20 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 179:30:47 2 Movistar Team 0:19:05 3 Team Sky 0:19:26 4 BMC Racing Team 0:25:10 5 Tinkoff Saxo 0:50:26 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:57:04 7 Team Katusha 1:39:42 8 Lotto Soudal 1:42:23 9 Fdj 2:22:09 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 2:36:13 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 2:35:03 12 IAM Cycling 2:43:52 13 Bardiani Csf 2:50:36 14 Lampre - Merida 3:00:26 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:09:10 16 Southeast 3:11:03 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 3:12:52 18 Orica GreenEdge 3:31:09 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:52:06 20 Androni-Sidermec 3:58:32 21 Trek Factory Racing 5:23:55 22 Team Giant - Alpecin 5:49:26