Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 15

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador had a good day out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) secures stage 15 victory at the Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru waits for the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa checks who's behind him in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Landa tests Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa gave Astana their second stage win of the Giro d'Italia, with victory atop Madonna di Campiglio, as Alberto Contador extended his lead in the overall classification.

Landa caught and passed Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) in the final 450 metres to take the stage honours. Trofimov held on to take second while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) beat Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the bonus seconds for third place to take his lead up to 2:35.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here