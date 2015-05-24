Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 15
Landa wins as Contador extends his lead
Mikel Landa gave Astana their second stage win of the Giro d'Italia, with victory atop Madonna di Campiglio, as Alberto Contador extended his lead in the overall classification.
Landa caught and passed Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) in the final 450 metres to take the stage honours. Trofimov held on to take second while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) beat Fabio Aru (Astana) to take the bonus seconds for third place to take his lead up to 2:35.
