Quintana victorious on intense mountain stage in Giro d'Italia
Colombian seizes maglia rosa on snowy Gavia, Stelvio stage
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode himself into the Giro d'Italia’s pink jersey, as he took a huge victory on Val Martello on stage 16.
Related Articles
The Colombian soloed to victory after he dropped Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final kilometre. Hesjedal held on for second place to move into the top 10, with Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishing over a minute down to take third on the stage.
"This gives me confidence and confirms that I can achieve great things in the present and in the future," Quintana said. "I dedicate it to my team. I owe them all this victory."
Quintana made it away on the descent of the Passo dello Stelvio, amid confusion as to whether it had been neutralised. The 24-year-old said he and teammate Gorka Izagirre simply followed Rolland and Hesjedal over the top of the Stelvio and didn't understand all the consternation over the supposed neutralisation.
"At no time was there an attack on the descent, and we heard nothing of neutralisation, neither from the race organisation nor from the team car," Quintana said in a statement. "I don't understand why there is controversy. Besides, we entered the split, but the biggest gap was actually made into the final climb towards Val Martello."
Quintana took a handful of riders with him as he dropped the maglia rosa Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
After catching Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on the final climb to Val Martello, Quintana launched his attack. Only Hesjedal could stick with him, but he too was dropped in the final kilometre. The Colombian crossed the line 4:10 ahead of Urán, who is now in second place overall.
The battle for the final podium spot got ever closer, with four riders within 13 seconds of each other. The big loser of the day was Cadel Evans (BMC), who was dropped on the final climb. He is now a tiny five seconds ahead of Rolland, who jumped from eighth to fourth after making it into the attack with Quintana. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Aru (Astana) loom close to that place on the rostrum.
"In the final, I started cramping," Evans said. "I was limping on one leg all the way home. It is a pity. Normally I am reasonably good in these extreme conditions. But when I can't see the road, I can't descend down it. When I have to pedal with one leg, I can't go uphill. So it was really a day of conservation and survival."
How it happened
The second rest day was done and dusted and the formidable final week began. Whether or not the stage should go on was a contentious issue, but go on it did. This same stage was cancelled last season, but there was no such luck for the riders this time.
Without the conditions, this was set to be the biggest challenge for the riders thus far. The Passo di Gavia was caked in snow and mist as the riders began to climb. As the peloton clustered together, only one man was brave enough to go out alone.
Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) battled through the conditions, barely able to see the cameras in front. The Colombian rider only managed to gain 30 seconds on the following bunch when his teammate Jarlinson Pantano and mountains classification leader Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) set off in chase.
Chalapud led over the top of the Gavia and took the descent gingerly, the rain falling heavily on the roads and making them very slippery. Arredondo took second at the top, but they were all soon brought back into the fold of the main group.
As the peloton picked their way down the 20-kilometre descent, the group began to split up drastically. Usually a solid descender, Cadel Evans (BMC) found himself off the back of the peloton along with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale). Up front, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) gapped the peloton.
The advantage quickly grew to 2:38, as a chasing group formed behind. By the time they reached the foot of the Stelvio, their ranks had swelled to 10. Chalapud and Pantano made the juncture, along with Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli), Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Herbert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale). Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) made the chase on his own, before finally making contact.
It was only a brief foray out front, however, with efforts from Tinkoff-Saxo and Nicolas Roche decimating the advantage. The pace was enough to dispose of several Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders en-route. On the ascent, news began to filter through that the descent had been neutralized, but that was later denied by the organisers.
Sensing the peloton snapping at their derailleurs, Cataldo chose to strike out alone. Cheered on by the rain sodden fans, the Italian crested the Stelvio first to take the Cima Coppi prize. Behind him the breakaway group was shattered, as the peloton picked them off one by one. Despite the horrid weather, Cataldo pushed on down the descent.
Not known for his descending skills, Quintana distanced his compatriot Uran. The Colombian made it away with teammate Gorka Izagirre, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Europcar riders Pierre Rolland and Romain Sicard.
Quintana and his fellow chasers joined the second group of three and began to drive on in an attempt to catch the lone Cataldo. As they hit the slopes to Val Martello, the maglia rosa had reduced the gap, but it still stood at more than two minutes.
With 18 kilometres to go, the riders could suddenly enjoy some the dry weather. Although, there wasn’t any time to reflect on it as a struggling Cataldo drew into sight. Quintana chose the first big ramp of the climb to attack, dragging Rolland along with him and the Italian was soon dropped. Hesjedal couldn’t match the immediate acceleration, but soon dragged himself back into contention.
A teammate-less Urán had to rely on Tinkoff-Saxo and AG2R-La Mondiale to help him track down the leaders. Despite the best efforts of both teams, the gap began to edge out. Quintana did almost all of the work up front as he could almost sense the pink jersey coming to him.
Obviously the strongest of the three leaders, Quintana launched several attacks from around seven kilometres out. With the gap breaching three minutes, the attacks began to come out of the chasing group. Evans found himself languishing behind again and possibly waiving goodbye to the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4:42:35
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:08
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:11
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:59
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:02
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:50
|16
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:58
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|18
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:10
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:15
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:28
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:19
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|23
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:54
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:16
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:43
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:58
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:37
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:07
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:08
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:30:33
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:35
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|49
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:44
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:11
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:23
|62
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:51
|63
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:53
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:33
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|71
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|72
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|85
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|117
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|118
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|122
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|125
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|131
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|132
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|134
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|135
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|138
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|139
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|140
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|142
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|145
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|147
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|148
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|149
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|159
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNS
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|12
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|32
|pts
|2
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|pts
|2
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|28
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|15
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|5
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:26:18
|2
|Team Sky
|0:14:14
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:25
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:32:18
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:38:44
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:38:48
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:39:37
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:42:56
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:42:59
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:43:37
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:22
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:49:25
|13
|Colombia
|0:57:34
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:05:21
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|1:08:19
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:23
|17
|Cannondale
|1:09:51
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:12:52
|19
|Team Katusha
|1:17:03
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:23:08
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:32:08
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:49:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|26
|3
|Team Sky
|25
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|23
|5
|Team Europcar
|18
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Colombia
|11
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|13
|FDJ.fr
|7
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|1
|16
|Neri Sottoli
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|68:11:44
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:16
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:02
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:40
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:28
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:35
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:24:14
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:37
|17
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:30
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:00
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:04
|20
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:29
|22
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:44:55
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:48:09
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:50
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:58
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:10
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:50:35
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:56:23
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:19
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:28
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:03:44
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:49
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:31
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:56
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:38
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:13:29
|37
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:19
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:36
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:17
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:24:15
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:24:44
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:07
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:43
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:29:05
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|1:33:35
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:34:55
|47
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:09
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:35:44
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:36:06
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:38:24
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:40:22
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:41:48
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:44:18
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:45:51
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:47:21
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:28
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:51:38
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:58
|59
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:56:48
|60
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:58:10
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:59:59
|62
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:05
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:28
|64
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:02:43
|65
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:04:17
|66
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:04:22
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:27
|68
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:06:37
|69
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:07:16
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:46
|71
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2:08:01
|72
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:10:32
|73
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:21
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:11:38
|75
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2:12:05
|76
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:38
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:12:40
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:14:16
|79
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:14:26
|80
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:14:44
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:14:52
|82
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:16:34
|83
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:17:00
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:18:55
|85
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:21:45
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:21:53
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:22:35
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|2:23:37
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:23:51
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:25:46
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:27:01
|92
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2:28:13
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:31:07
|94
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:01
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:34:19
|96
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:35:00
|97
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:35:01
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:38:30
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:58
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:41:06
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:31
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:45:10
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|2:47:15
|104
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:48:39
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:48:55
|106
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:49:42
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2:49:46
|108
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:50:23
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:51:02
|110
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:52:11
|111
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:54:42
|112
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:55:23
|113
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:55:37
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:56:14
|115
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:57:37
|116
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2:59:30
|117
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:59:31
|118
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:59:39
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:01:27
|120
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:02:20
|121
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:03:08
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:03:11
|123
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:03:16
|124
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:03:41
|125
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:04:59
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:08:09
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3:08:15
|128
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:08:26
|129
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:09:15
|130
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:09:56
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|3:15:02
|132
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:16:29
|133
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:16:43
|134
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:20:06
|135
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:20:41
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:28
|137
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:22:25
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:04
|139
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:23:34
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|3:26:27
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:26:48
|142
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:28:22
|143
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:28:33
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:29:07
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:30:35
|146
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|3:31:08
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:32:36
|148
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:32:47
|149
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:33:01
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3:33:07
|151
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3:34:10
|152
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:35:16
|153
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:35:53
|154
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3:40:22
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:44:06
|156
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|3:49:31
|157
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:55:36
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:57:04
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:57:19
|160
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:07:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|20
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|34
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|33
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|32
|27
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|30
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|33
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|34
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|35
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|44
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|17
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|50
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|51
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|53
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|54
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|57
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|59
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|61
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|62
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|63
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|64
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|66
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|67
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|69
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|71
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|72
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|73
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|74
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|75
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|78
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|81
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|82
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|83
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|84
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|85
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|3
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|87
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|89
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|90
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|91
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|92
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|95
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|96
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|97
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|99
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|100
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|102
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|pts
|2
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|69
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|43
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|21
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|19
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|23
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|31
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|8
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|41
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|43
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|44
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|45
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|46
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|48
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|50
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|51
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|52
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|55
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|60
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|61
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|63
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|1
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|67
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|68
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|69
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|68:11:44
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|5
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:44:55
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:19
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:28
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:56
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:19
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:36
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:40:22
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:41:48
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:58:10
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:05
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:28
|16
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:06:37
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:07:16
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:11:21
|19
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:16:34
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:21:53
|21
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:27:01
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:31:07
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:34:19
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:35:01
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:38:30
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:31
|27
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:49:42
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:55:37
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:57:37
|30
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:59:39
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:03:08
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:03:16
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:09:56
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:20:41
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:23:34
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:28:33
|37
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|3:31:08
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:32:36
|39
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3:34:10
|40
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:35:53
|41
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3:40:22
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:57:19
|43
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:07:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|8
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|11
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|19
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|21
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|30
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|31
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|37
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|41
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|43
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|44
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|46
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|47
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|24
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|7
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|8
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|14
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|22
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|11
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|30
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|41
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|46
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|50
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|53
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|55
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|57
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|59
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|60
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|65
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|66
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|67
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|68
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|72
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|73
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|74
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|76
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|78
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|21
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|22
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|204:19:48
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:50
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:09
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:46
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:57:01
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:01:21
|7
|Team Sky
|1:16:21
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|1:34:13
|9
|Team Europcar
|1:35:46
|10
|Colombia
|1:55:55
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:05:51
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|2:09:45
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:01
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|2:25:00
|15
|Team Katusha
|2:32:53
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:42:58
|17
|FDJ.fr
|3:01:40
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|3:27:43
|19
|Bardiani-CSF
|3:30:10
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3:56:52
|21
|Cannondale
|4:22:44
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|6:23:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|252
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|234
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|218
|4
|Team Sky
|215
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|211
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|206
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|180
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|173
|9
|Bardiani-CSF
|172
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|170
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|169
|12
|Neri Sottoli
|168
|13
|FDJ.fr
|160
|14
|Colombia
|159
|15
|Cannondale
|158
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|157
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|157
|18
|Team Europcar
|136
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|125
|20
|Movistar Team
|124
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|115
|22
|Team Katusha
|63
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy