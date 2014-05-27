Trending

Quintana victorious on intense mountain stage in Giro d'Italia

Colombian seizes maglia rosa on snowy Gavia, Stelvio stage

Image 1 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moves into pink after his stage 16 win at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moves into pink after his stage 16 win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 105

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was easy to spot in his lime green kit

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was easy to spot in his lime green kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 105

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) dancing on the pedals

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) dancing on the pedals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 105

The white out of stage 16

The white out of stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 105

A few riders opted to ride in their normal kit, no jackets required for the hardmen

A few riders opted to ride in their normal kit, no jackets required for the hardmen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 105

Julian Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) thinking warm thoughts

Julian Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) thinking warm thoughts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 105

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) all wrapped up

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) all wrapped up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 105

The Stelvio covered in snow

The Stelvio covered in snow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 105

What the riders had to content with

What the riders had to content with
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 105

What the riders had to content with

What the riders had to content with
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 105

Almost zero visability for the rides

Almost zero visability for the rides
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 105

Dario Cataldo attacks to keep warm

Dario Cataldo attacks to keep warm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC) dropped to third overall after a cold and wet stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) dropped to third overall after a cold and wet stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 105

Approaching the top of the Stelvio

Approaching the top of the Stelvio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 105

Przemysław Niemiec leading the bunch

Przemysław Niemiec leading the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 105

Bjorn Thurau waiting by the roadside

Bjorn Thurau waiting by the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 105

Dario Cataldo presented with the 2014 Cima Coppi award

Dario Cataldo presented with the 2014 Cima Coppi award
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 105

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 105

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) said goodbye to pink today

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) said goodbye to pink today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 105

Two Colombians climbing, Uran and Henao

Two Colombians climbing, Uran and Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 105

Angelo Tulik (Europcar) says "Ciao" to the Giro

Angelo Tulik (Europcar) says "Ciao" to the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 105

Tylar Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Tylar Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 105

Alessandro Petachhi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has had enough

Alessandro Petachhi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has had enough
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 105

Alessandro Petachhi packs up bags and ends the Giro for 2014

Alessandro Petachhi packs up bags and ends the Giro for 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 105

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) waiting for assistance

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) waiting for assistance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 105

Tony Hurel (Europcar) struggling in the snow

Tony Hurel (Europcar) struggling in the snow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 105

A brief respite from the snow

A brief respite from the snow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 105

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was simply unstoppable on stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was simply unstoppable on stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 105

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) attacked on the final climb

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) attacked on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) lost time to most of his GC rivals

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) lost time to most of his GC rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 105

Cadel Evans' chances of winning the Giro d'Italia are all but over

Cadel Evans' chances of winning the Giro d'Italia are all but over
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) once again loses time in the mountains

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) once again loses time in the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 105

Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha) braves the elements on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha) braves the elements on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took over the lead in the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took over the lead in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the maglia rosa after stage 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the maglia rosa after stage 16
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 105

Rolland and Hesjedal struggled against Quintana's pace

Rolland and Hesjedal struggled against Quintana's pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Hesjedal and Rolland

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Hesjedal and Rolland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) cracked on the final climb and lost the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) cracked on the final climb and lost the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 105

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) on the attack

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 105

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) before his attack

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) before his attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbs out of the saddle on stage 16

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbs out of the saddle on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 105

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had a day to forget

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had a day to forget
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 105

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for the win on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for the win on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 105

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 105

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) has some help on the climbs

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) has some help on the climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) follows Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) follows Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 105

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 105

The start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 105

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) moved into the top ten

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) moved into the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 105

Dramatic conditions for the peloton as they climbed both the Gavia and Stelvio on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Dramatic conditions for the peloton as they climbed both the Gavia and Stelvio on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 105

Dramatic conditions for the peloton as they climbed both the Gavia and Stelvio on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Dramatic conditions for the peloton as they climbed both the Gavia and Stelvio on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 105

Michael Rogers and Luca Paolini discuss the stage conditions at the start

Michael Rogers and Luca Paolini discuss the stage conditions at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 105

The peloton struggled through snow and rain on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton struggled through snow and rain on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 105

Rafal Majka drops the pink jersey

Rafal Majka drops the pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 105

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) struggles up the final climb

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) struggles up the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost time to his rivals

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost time to his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 105

Dario Cataldo (Sky) rode well for Team Sky

Dario Cataldo (Sky) rode well for Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his stage win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) couldn't even muster a victory salute after an "epic" stage

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) couldn't even muster a victory salute after an "epic" stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained several minutes on the competition.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained several minutes on the competition.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 105

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) moved into the top ten

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) moved into the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 105

Rafal Majka lost two places on GC

Rafal Majka lost two places on GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) now has the white jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) now has the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 105

Wilco Kelderman put in one big attack and it worked

Wilco Kelderman put in one big attack and it worked
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the maglia rosa

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) lost the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) lost the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 105

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finished third on the stage

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finished third on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 105

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) climbing at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) climbing at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 105

Happy days as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gives his best Fonzie impression

Happy days as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gives his best Fonzie impression
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 105

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) finished fifth on the stage

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) finished fifth on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 105

Stage 16 winner and new race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Stage 16 winner and new race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 105

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled to hold onto third overall

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled to hold onto third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 105

Rigoberto Uran lost his maglia rosa on the road to Val Martello

Rigoberto Uran lost his maglia rosa on the road to Val Martello
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) digs deep on the final climb

Fabio Aru (Astana) digs deep on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to the stage win and pink jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on his way to the stage win and pink jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked and then soloed to the stage 16 win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked and then soloed to the stage 16 win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 105

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) fought to a third place finish on the stage.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) fought to a third place finish on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 105

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) could not hold onto Quintana's wheel and had to settle for second on the stage

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) could not hold onto Quintana's wheel and had to settle for second on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 105

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) was fifth on the stage

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) was fifth on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 105

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was fourth on the stage

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 105

New Giro d'Italia leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

New Giro d'Italia leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 105

New Giro d'Italia race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

New Giro d'Italia race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for the finish on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for the finish on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) now leads the 2014 Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) now leads the 2014 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the driving seat

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the driving seat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 105

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) was the last to stay with Quintana

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) was the last to stay with Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was too good for everyone else

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was too good for everyone else
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for a famous win in the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads for a famous win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the finish of stage 16

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the finish of stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 105

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) was dropped on the final climb

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) was dropped on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 105

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) lost more time but holds onto third, just

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) lost more time but holds onto third, just
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode himself into the Giro d'Italia’s pink jersey, as he took a huge victory on Val Martello on stage 16.

Related Articles

Kelderman shows promise on Giro d'Italia stage to Val Martello

Rolland oblivious to neutralisation confusion on Stelvio

160 riders battle through the snow and cold at the Giro d'Italia

The Colombian soloed to victory after he dropped Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final kilometre. Hesjedal held on for second place to move into the top 10, with Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishing over a minute down to take third on the stage.

"This gives me confidence and confirms that I can achieve great things in the present and in the future," Quintana said. "I dedicate it to my team. I owe them all this victory."

Quintana made it away on the descent of the Passo dello Stelvio, amid confusion as to whether it had been neutralised. The 24-year-old said he and teammate Gorka Izagirre simply followed Rolland and Hesjedal over the top of the Stelvio and didn't understand all the consternation over the supposed neutralisation.

"At no time was there an attack on the descent, and we heard nothing of neutralisation, neither from the race organisation nor from the team car," Quintana said in a statement. "I don't understand why there is controversy. Besides, we entered the split, but the biggest gap was actually made into the final climb towards Val Martello."

Quintana took a handful of riders with him as he dropped the maglia rosa Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

After catching Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on the final climb to Val Martello, Quintana launched his attack. Only Hesjedal could stick with him, but he too was dropped in the final kilometre. The Colombian crossed the line 4:10 ahead of Urán, who is now in second place overall.

The battle for the final podium spot got ever closer, with four riders within 13 seconds of each other. The big loser of the day was Cadel Evans (BMC), who was dropped on the final climb. He is now a tiny five seconds ahead of Rolland, who jumped from eighth to fourth after making it into the attack with Quintana. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Aru (Astana) loom close to that place on the rostrum.

"In the final, I started cramping," Evans said. "I was limping on one leg all the way home. It is a pity. Normally I am reasonably good in these extreme conditions. But when I can't see the road, I can't descend down it. When I have to pedal with one leg, I can't go uphill. So it was really a day of conservation and survival."

How it happened

The second rest day was done and dusted and the formidable final week began. Whether or not the stage should go on was a contentious issue, but go on it did. This same stage was cancelled last season, but there was no such luck for the riders this time.

Without the conditions, this was set to be the biggest challenge for the riders thus far. The Passo di Gavia was caked in snow and mist as the riders began to climb. As the peloton clustered together, only one man was brave enough to go out alone.

Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) battled through the conditions, barely able to see the cameras in front. The Colombian rider only managed to gain 30 seconds on the following bunch when his teammate Jarlinson Pantano and mountains classification leader Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) set off in chase.

Chalapud led over the top of the Gavia and took the descent gingerly, the rain falling heavily on the roads and making them very slippery. Arredondo took second at the top, but they were all soon brought back into the fold of the main group.

As the peloton picked their way down the 20-kilometre descent, the group began to split up drastically. Usually a solid descender, Cadel Evans (BMC) found himself off the back of the peloton along with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale). Up front, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) gapped the peloton.

The advantage quickly grew to 2:38, as a chasing group formed behind. By the time they reached the foot of the Stelvio, their ranks had swelled to 10. Chalapud and Pantano made the juncture, along with Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli), Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Herbert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale). Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) made the chase on his own, before finally making contact.

It was only a brief foray out front, however, with efforts from Tinkoff-Saxo and Nicolas Roche decimating the advantage. The pace was enough to dispose of several Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders en-route. On the ascent, news began to filter through that the descent had been neutralized, but that was later denied by the organisers.

Sensing the peloton snapping at their derailleurs, Cataldo chose to strike out alone. Cheered on by the rain sodden fans, the Italian crested the Stelvio first to take the Cima Coppi prize. Behind him the breakaway group was shattered, as the peloton picked them off one by one. Despite the horrid weather, Cataldo pushed on down the descent.

Not known for his descending skills, Quintana distanced his compatriot Uran. The Colombian made it away with teammate Gorka Izagirre, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Europcar riders Pierre Rolland and Romain Sicard.

Quintana and his fellow chasers joined the second group of three and began to drive on in an attempt to catch the lone Cataldo. As they hit the slopes to Val Martello, the maglia rosa had reduced the gap, but it still stood at more than two minutes.

With 18 kilometres to go, the riders could suddenly enjoy some the dry weather. Although, there wasn’t any time to reflect on it as a struggling Cataldo drew into sight. Quintana chose the first big ramp of the climb to attack, dragging Rolland along with him and the Italian was soon dropped. Hesjedal couldn’t match the immediate acceleration, but soon dragged himself back into contention.

A teammate-less Urán had to rely on Tinkoff-Saxo and AG2R-La Mondiale to help him track down the leaders. Despite the best efforts of both teams, the gap began to edge out. Quintana did almost all of the work up front as he could almost sense the pink jersey coming to him.

Obviously the strongest of the three leaders, Quintana launched several attacks from around seven kilometres out. With the gap breaching three minutes, the attacks began to come out of the chasing group. Evans found himself languishing behind again and possibly waiving goodbye to the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4:42:35
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:13
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:08
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:04:11
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:04:59
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:02
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:50
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:58
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:10:53
18André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:11:10
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:15
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:28
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:19
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
23Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:54
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:17:16
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:17:43
26Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:58
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:20:37
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:07
29Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:50
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:31
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:35
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:08
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:30:33
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:35
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
44Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
49Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
52Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
53Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
57Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:44
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
59Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:11
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:35:23
62Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:35:51
63Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:53
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:33
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
71Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
77Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
79Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
83Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
85Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
93Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
95Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
96Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
101Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
107Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
112Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
115Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
117Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:07
118Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
122Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
124Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
125Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
126Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
129Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
131Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
133Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
134Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
135Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
138Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
139Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
140Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
142Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
146Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
147Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
148Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
149Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
150Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
152Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
153David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
159Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNSEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp12
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky8
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky3
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Passo Gavia, km. 23.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia32pts
2Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia14
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1

Mountain 2 - Passo dello Stelvio, km. 70.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky40pts
2Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia28
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia15
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Val Martello/Martelltal, km. 136
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team32pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar14
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky10pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky9
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia5
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing3
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:26:18
2Team Sky0:14:14
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:25
4Garmin Sharp0:32:18
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:38:44
6Astana Pro Team0:38:48
7Movistar Team0:39:37
8FDJ.fr0:42:56
9Team Europcar0:42:59
10Lampre-Merida0:43:37
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:47:22
12BMC Racing Team0:49:25
13Colombia0:57:34
14Trek Factory Racing1:05:21
15Lotto Belisol1:08:19
16Androni Giocattoli1:08:23
17Cannondale1:09:51
18Neri Sottoli1:12:52
19Team Katusha1:17:03
20Bardiani-CSF1:23:08
21Team Giant-Shimano1:32:08
22Orica GreenEdge1:49:14

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale38pts
2Movistar Team26
3Team Sky25
4Garmin Sharp23
5Team Europcar18
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team17
7Tinkoff-Saxo16
8Astana Pro Team15
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
10BMC Racing Team11
11Colombia11
12Trek Factory Racing10
13FDJ.fr7
14Lampre-Merida5
15Lotto Belisol1
16Neri Sottoli
17Cannondale
18Androni Giocattoli
19Team Katusha
20Bardiani-CSF
21Team Giant-Shimano
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team68:11:44
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:41
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:16
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:08:02
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:20
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:40
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:22:28
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:35
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:24:14
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:37
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:30
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:00
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:04
20André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:29
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:44:55
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:48:09
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:50
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:48:58
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:10
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:50:35
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:56:23
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:19
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:03:44
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:49
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:31
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:56
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:38
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:13:29
37Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:19
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:19:36
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:21:17
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1:24:15
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:24:44
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:25:07
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:43
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:29:05
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge1:33:35
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:34:55
47Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:09
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:35:44
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:36:06
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:38:24
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:22
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:48
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:44:18
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:45:51
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:47:21
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:28
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:51:38
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:55:58
59Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:56:48
60Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:58:10
61Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:59:59
62Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:05
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:28
64Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2:02:43
65Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:04:17
66Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:04:22
67Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:04:27
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:37
69Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:07:16
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:46
71Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:08:01
72Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:10:32
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:21
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:11:38
75Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2:12:05
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:12:38
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:12:40
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2:14:16
79Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:14:26
80Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:14:44
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:52
82Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:16:34
83Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:17:00
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:18:55
85Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:21:45
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:21:53
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:22:35
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing2:23:37
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:23:51
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:25:46
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:27:01
92Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2:28:13
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:31:07
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:33:01
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:34:19
96Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:35:00
97Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:35:01
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:38:30
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:58
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:41:06
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:41:31
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:45:10
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli2:47:15
104Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:48:39
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:48:55
106Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:49:42
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:49:46
108Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:50:23
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:51:02
110Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia2:52:11
111Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:54:42
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:55:23
113Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:55:37
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:56:14
115Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:57:37
116Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2:59:30
117Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:59:31
118Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:59:39
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:01:27
120Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale3:02:20
121Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:03:08
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:03:11
123Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:16
124Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:03:41
125Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:04:59
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:08:09
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:08:15
128David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:08:26
129Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:09:15
130Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:09:56
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3:15:02
132Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano3:16:29
133Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:16:43
134Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:20:06
135Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:20:41
136Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:21:28
137Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:22:25
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:04
139Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:34
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3:26:27
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:26:48
142Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:28:22
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:28:33
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:29:07
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:30:35
146Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia3:31:08
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:32:36
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano3:32:47
149Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:33:01
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3:33:07
151Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:34:10
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:35:16
153Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:35:53
154Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:40:22
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:44:06
156Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky3:49:31
157Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:55:36
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge3:57:04
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:57:19
160Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:07:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team96
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team78
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team73
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
13Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF66
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo43
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team40
20Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp34
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky33
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia32
27Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
30Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
33Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
34Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
35Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar21
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
44Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale20
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge17
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
50Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
51Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
53Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
54Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
57Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
59Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
61Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
62Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
69Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
71Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
72Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
73Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
74Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
75Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
81Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
82Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
83Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
84Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
85Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky3
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
87Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
89David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
91Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
92Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
95Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
96Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
97José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
99Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
100Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
102Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing95pts
2Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia69
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky62
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol57
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team56
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia43
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar36
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo27
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp21
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
23Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
31Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge8
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
41Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
43Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
44Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
46Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
48David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
49Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
51Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
52Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
55Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
57Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
60Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
61José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
63Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky1
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
67Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
68Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
69Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team68:11:44
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
5Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:44:55
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:19
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:56
9Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:19
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:19:36
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:22
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:48
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:58:10
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:05
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:28
16Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:37
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:07:16
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:21
19Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:16:34
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:21:53
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:27:01
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:31:07
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:34:19
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:35:01
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:38:30
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:41:31
27Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:49:42
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:55:37
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:57:37
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:59:39
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:03:08
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:16
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:09:56
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:20:41
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:34
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:28:33
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia3:31:08
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:32:36
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:34:10
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:35:53
41Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:40:22
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:57:19
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:07:53

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky11
8Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
11Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
16Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
19Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
30Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
33Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
37Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
41Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
43Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
44Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
46Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
47Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
15Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
24Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
7Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
8Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky18
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
13Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia14
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
22Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia11
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
30Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale7
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano7
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
41Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
42Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
46Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
50Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
53Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
55Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
57Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
59Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
60Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
65Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
66Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
67Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
68Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
70Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
72Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
73Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
74Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
75Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
76Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
79David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
21Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale204:19:48
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:50
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:09
4BMC Racing Team0:55:46
5Astana Pro Team0:57:01
6Movistar Team1:01:21
7Team Sky1:16:21
8Lampre-Merida1:34:13
9Team Europcar1:35:46
10Colombia1:55:55
11Trek Factory Racing2:05:51
12Garmin Sharp2:09:45
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:16:01
14Lotto Belisol2:25:00
15Team Katusha2:32:53
16Androni Giocattoli2:42:58
17FDJ.fr3:01:40
18Neri Sottoli3:27:43
19Bardiani-CSF3:30:10
20Team Giant-Shimano3:56:52
21Cannondale4:22:44
22Orica GreenEdge6:23:58

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida252pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team234
3Trek Factory Racing218
4Team Sky215
5AG2R La Mondiale211
6Team Giant-Shimano206
7Tinkoff-Saxo180
8BMC Racing Team173
9Bardiani-CSF172
10Orica GreenEdge170
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team169
12Neri Sottoli168
13FDJ.fr160
14Colombia159
15Cannondale158
16Garmin Sharp157
17Androni Giocattoli157
18Team Europcar136
19Astana Pro Team125
20Movistar Team124
21Lotto Belisol115
22Team Katusha63

 

Latest on Cyclingnews