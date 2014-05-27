Image 1 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moves into pink after his stage 16 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 105 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was easy to spot in his lime green kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 105 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) dancing on the pedals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 105 The white out of stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 105 A few riders opted to ride in their normal kit, no jackets required for the hardmen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 105 Julian Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) thinking warm thoughts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 105 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) all wrapped up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 105 The Stelvio covered in snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 105 What the riders had to content with (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 105 What the riders had to content with (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 105 Almost zero visability for the rides (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 105 Dario Cataldo attacks to keep warm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 105 Cadel Evans (BMC) dropped to third overall after a cold and wet stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 105 Approaching the top of the Stelvio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 105 Przemysław Niemiec leading the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 105 Bjorn Thurau waiting by the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 105 Dario Cataldo presented with the 2014 Cima Coppi award (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 105 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 105 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 105 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) said goodbye to pink today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 105 Two Colombians climbing, Uran and Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 105 Angelo Tulik (Europcar) says "Ciao" to the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 105 Tylar Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 105 Alessandro Petachhi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has had enough (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 105 Alessandro Petachhi packs up bags and ends the Giro for 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 105 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) waiting for assistance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 105 Tony Hurel (Europcar) struggling in the snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 105 A brief respite from the snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 105 Winner Anacona (Lampre - Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode himself into the Giro d'Italia’s pink jersey, as he took a huge victory on Val Martello on stage 16.

The Colombian soloed to victory after he dropped Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final kilometre. Hesjedal held on for second place to move into the top 10, with Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finishing over a minute down to take third on the stage.

"This gives me confidence and confirms that I can achieve great things in the present and in the future," Quintana said. "I dedicate it to my team. I owe them all this victory."

Quintana made it away on the descent of the Passo dello Stelvio, amid confusion as to whether it had been neutralised. The 24-year-old said he and teammate Gorka Izagirre simply followed Rolland and Hesjedal over the top of the Stelvio and didn't understand all the consternation over the supposed neutralisation.

"At no time was there an attack on the descent, and we heard nothing of neutralisation, neither from the race organisation nor from the team car," Quintana said in a statement. "I don't understand why there is controversy. Besides, we entered the split, but the biggest gap was actually made into the final climb towards Val Martello."

Quintana took a handful of riders with him as he dropped the maglia rosa Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

After catching Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on the final climb to Val Martello, Quintana launched his attack. Only Hesjedal could stick with him, but he too was dropped in the final kilometre. The Colombian crossed the line 4:10 ahead of Urán, who is now in second place overall.

The battle for the final podium spot got ever closer, with four riders within 13 seconds of each other. The big loser of the day was Cadel Evans (BMC), who was dropped on the final climb. He is now a tiny five seconds ahead of Rolland, who jumped from eighth to fourth after making it into the attack with Quintana. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Aru (Astana) loom close to that place on the rostrum.

"In the final, I started cramping," Evans said. "I was limping on one leg all the way home. It is a pity. Normally I am reasonably good in these extreme conditions. But when I can't see the road, I can't descend down it. When I have to pedal with one leg, I can't go uphill. So it was really a day of conservation and survival."

How it happened

The second rest day was done and dusted and the formidable final week began. Whether or not the stage should go on was a contentious issue, but go on it did. This same stage was cancelled last season, but there was no such luck for the riders this time.

Without the conditions, this was set to be the biggest challenge for the riders thus far. The Passo di Gavia was caked in snow and mist as the riders began to climb. As the peloton clustered together, only one man was brave enough to go out alone.

Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) battled through the conditions, barely able to see the cameras in front. The Colombian rider only managed to gain 30 seconds on the following bunch when his teammate Jarlinson Pantano and mountains classification leader Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) set off in chase.

Chalapud led over the top of the Gavia and took the descent gingerly, the rain falling heavily on the roads and making them very slippery. Arredondo took second at the top, but they were all soon brought back into the fold of the main group.

As the peloton picked their way down the 20-kilometre descent, the group began to split up drastically. Usually a solid descender, Cadel Evans (BMC) found himself off the back of the peloton along with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale). Up front, Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) gapped the peloton.

The advantage quickly grew to 2:38, as a chasing group formed behind. By the time they reached the foot of the Stelvio, their ranks had swelled to 10. Chalapud and Pantano made the juncture, along with Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli), Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Herbert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale). Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) made the chase on his own, before finally making contact.

It was only a brief foray out front, however, with efforts from Tinkoff-Saxo and Nicolas Roche decimating the advantage. The pace was enough to dispose of several Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders en-route. On the ascent, news began to filter through that the descent had been neutralized, but that was later denied by the organisers.

Sensing the peloton snapping at their derailleurs, Cataldo chose to strike out alone. Cheered on by the rain sodden fans, the Italian crested the Stelvio first to take the Cima Coppi prize. Behind him the breakaway group was shattered, as the peloton picked them off one by one. Despite the horrid weather, Cataldo pushed on down the descent.

Not known for his descending skills, Quintana distanced his compatriot Uran. The Colombian made it away with teammate Gorka Izagirre, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Europcar riders Pierre Rolland and Romain Sicard.

Quintana and his fellow chasers joined the second group of three and began to drive on in an attempt to catch the lone Cataldo. As they hit the slopes to Val Martello, the maglia rosa had reduced the gap, but it still stood at more than two minutes.

With 18 kilometres to go, the riders could suddenly enjoy some the dry weather. Although, there wasn’t any time to reflect on it as a struggling Cataldo drew into sight. Quintana chose the first big ramp of the climb to attack, dragging Rolland along with him and the Italian was soon dropped. Hesjedal couldn’t match the immediate acceleration, but soon dragged himself back into contention.

A teammate-less Urán had to rely on Tinkoff-Saxo and AG2R-La Mondiale to help him track down the leaders. Despite the best efforts of both teams, the gap began to edge out. Quintana did almost all of the work up front as he could almost sense the pink jersey coming to him.

Obviously the strongest of the three leaders, Quintana launched several attacks from around seven kilometres out. With the gap breaching three minutes, the attacks began to come out of the chasing group. Evans found himself languishing behind again and possibly waiving goodbye to the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4:42:35 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:13 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:08 8 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:04:11 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:04:59 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:02 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:50 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:58 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:53 18 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:11:10 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:15 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:28 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:19 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 23 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:54 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:16 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:43 26 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:58 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:20:37 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:07 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:50 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:31 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:35 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:08 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:30:33 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:35 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 49 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 50 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 52 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 54 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:44 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:11 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:23 62 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:35:51 63 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:53 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:33 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 71 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 85 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 87 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 93 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 95 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 96 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 111 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 112 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 115 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 117 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:07 118 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 122 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 124 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 125 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 126 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 131 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 132 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 133 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 134 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 135 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 138 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 139 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 140 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 142 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 145 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 146 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 147 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 148 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 149 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 150 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 152 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 153 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 159 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 160 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF DNS Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo DNF Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp DNF Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 12 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 8 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Gavia, km. 23.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 32 pts 2 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 14 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountain 2 - Passo dello Stelvio, km. 70.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 40 pts 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 28 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 15 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Val Martello/Martelltal, km. 136 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 32 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 8 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 9 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 5 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:26:18 2 Team Sky 0:14:14 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:25 4 Garmin Sharp 0:32:18 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:38:44 6 Astana Pro Team 0:38:48 7 Movistar Team 0:39:37 8 FDJ.fr 0:42:56 9 Team Europcar 0:42:59 10 Lampre-Merida 0:43:37 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:22 12 BMC Racing Team 0:49:25 13 Colombia 0:57:34 14 Trek Factory Racing 1:05:21 15 Lotto Belisol 1:08:19 16 Androni Giocattoli 1:08:23 17 Cannondale 1:09:51 18 Neri Sottoli 1:12:52 19 Team Katusha 1:17:03 20 Bardiani-CSF 1:23:08 21 Team Giant-Shimano 1:32:08 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:49:14

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 38 pts 2 Movistar Team 26 3 Team Sky 25 4 Garmin Sharp 23 5 Team Europcar 18 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 16 8 Astana Pro Team 15 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 10 BMC Racing Team 11 11 Colombia 11 12 Trek Factory Racing 10 13 FDJ.fr 7 14 Lampre-Merida 5 15 Lotto Belisol 1 16 Neri Sottoli 17 Cannondale 18 Androni Giocattoli 19 Team Katusha 20 Bardiani-CSF 21 Team Giant-Shimano 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 68:11:44 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:41 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:16 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:02 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:40 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:28 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:35 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:24:14 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:37 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:30 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:00 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:04 20 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:29 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:44:55 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:48:09 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:50 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:48:58 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:10 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:50:35 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:56:23 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:19 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:03:44 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:49 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:31 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:56 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:38 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:13:29 37 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:19 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:19:36 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:21:17 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:24:15 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:24:44 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:25:07 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:43 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:29:05 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 1:33:35 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:34:55 47 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:09 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:35:44 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:36:06 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:38:24 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:22 52 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:48 53 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:44:18 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:45:51 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:47:21 56 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:28 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:51:38 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:55:58 59 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:56:48 60 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:58:10 61 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:59 62 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:05 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:28 64 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2:02:43 65 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:04:17 66 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:22 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:04:27 68 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:37 69 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:07:16 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:46 71 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:08:01 72 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:10:32 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:21 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:11:38 75 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2:12:05 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:12:38 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:12:40 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2:14:16 79 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:14:26 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:14:44 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:52 82 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:16:34 83 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:17:00 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:18:55 85 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:21:45 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:21:53 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:22:35 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 2:23:37 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:23:51 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:25:46 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:27:01 92 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2:28:13 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:31:07 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:33:01 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:34:19 96 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:35:00 97 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:35:01 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:38:30 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:58 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:41:06 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:31 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:45:10 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 2:47:15 104 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:48:39 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:48:55 106 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:49:42 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:49:46 108 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:50:23 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:51:02 110 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:52:11 111 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:54:42 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:55:23 113 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:55:37 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:56:14 115 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:57:37 116 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2:59:30 117 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:59:31 118 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:59:39 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:01:27 120 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 3:02:20 121 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:03:08 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:03:11 123 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:16 124 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:03:41 125 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:04:59 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:08:09 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:08:15 128 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:08:26 129 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:09:15 130 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:09:56 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3:15:02 132 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 3:16:29 133 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:16:43 134 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:20:06 135 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:20:41 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:21:28 137 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:22:25 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:04 139 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:34 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3:26:27 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:26:48 142 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:28:22 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:28:33 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:29:07 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:30:35 146 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 3:31:08 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:36 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 3:32:47 149 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:33:01 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3:33:07 151 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:34:10 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:35:16 153 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:53 154 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:40:22 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:44:06 156 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 3:49:31 157 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:55:36 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:57:04 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:57:19 160 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:07:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 40 20 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 34 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 33 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 32 27 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 30 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 33 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 34 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 35 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 43 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 44 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 20 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 17 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 50 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 51 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 52 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 53 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 54 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 57 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 59 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 61 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 62 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 66 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 69 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 71 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 72 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 73 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 74 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 75 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 77 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 78 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 81 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 82 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 83 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 84 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 85 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 87 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 89 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 91 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 92 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 95 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 96 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 97 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 99 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 100 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 102 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 95 pts 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 69 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 62 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 56 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 43 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 36 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 21 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 23 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 31 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 8 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 41 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 43 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 44 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 46 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 48 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 49 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 50 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 51 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 52 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 55 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 57 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 60 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 61 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 63 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 1 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 67 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 68 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 69 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 70 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 68:11:44 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 5 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:44:55 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:19 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:56 9 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:19 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:19:36 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:22 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:48 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:58:10 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:05 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:28 16 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:37 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:07:16 18 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:21 19 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:16:34 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:21:53 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:27:01 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:31:07 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:34:19 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:35:01 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:38:30 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:31 27 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:49:42 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:55:37 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:57:37 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:59:39 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:03:08 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:16 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:09:56 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:20:41 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:34 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:28:33 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 3:31:08 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:36 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:34:10 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:53 41 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:40:22 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:57:19 43 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:07:53

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 11 8 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 11 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 16 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 19 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 30 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 33 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 37 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 41 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 43 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 44 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 46 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 47 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 15 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 24 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 7 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 8 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 18 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 13 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 14 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 22 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 11 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 30 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 46 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 50 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 51 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 53 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 55 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 57 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 59 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 60 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 61 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 65 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 66 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 67 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 68 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 72 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 73 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 74 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 75 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 76 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 78 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 79 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 21 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 204:19:48 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:50 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:09 4 BMC Racing Team 0:55:46 5 Astana Pro Team 0:57:01 6 Movistar Team 1:01:21 7 Team Sky 1:16:21 8 Lampre-Merida 1:34:13 9 Team Europcar 1:35:46 10 Colombia 1:55:55 11 Trek Factory Racing 2:05:51 12 Garmin Sharp 2:09:45 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:01 14 Lotto Belisol 2:25:00 15 Team Katusha 2:32:53 16 Androni Giocattoli 2:42:58 17 FDJ.fr 3:01:40 18 Neri Sottoli 3:27:43 19 Bardiani-CSF 3:30:10 20 Team Giant-Shimano 3:56:52 21 Cannondale 4:22:44 22 Orica GreenEdge 6:23:58