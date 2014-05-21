Image 1 of 98 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 98 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 98 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) in agony after a crash that tore his hamstring (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 98 Salvatore Puccio (Sky) gets medical attention (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 98 The days' break is led by Alberto Losada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 98 Adriano Malori wasn't getting a spa treatment, he crashed in the mud on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 98 Kurt Asle Arvesen gets help from the TInkoff-Saxo car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 98 Cruise ships dwarf the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 98 Michael Rogers gets in an aerodynamic tuck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 98 The breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 98 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) leads the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 98 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 98 PIeter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) missing some skin after a stage 11 crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 98 Fans watch the Giro d'Italia pass (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 98 Genova provided a lovely backdrop for stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 98 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 98 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) covered in mud after a stage 11 crash in the Giro. Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia with a daring attack on the final descent to win ahead of the chasing peloton in Savona. The 34-year-old finished 10 second clear of the pack with Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Shimano) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third, respectively.

The win marked Rogers’ first success since his return to the sport following his positive test for Clenbuterol last autumn. The Australian had spent several months on the sidelines trying to clear his name before the UCI eventually absolved the rider and he made his 2014 racing debut at Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

The Giro d’Italia was meant to give Rogers valuable racing time between now and the Tour de France but when the GC contenders began to watch each other on the final secondary category climb before the finish in today's stage Rogers seized the opportunity.

Attacking with gusto he quickly established a 40 second lead on the technical descent to Savona. Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing mustered a chase but Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates crucially only came to the front to keep the pace steady rather than electric. This move, coupled with Rogers’s own ability to ride solo, gave the Australian all he needed. And for Evans he retained his overall lead and perhaps made another ally in Tinkoff-Saxo, something that could be crucial in the days ahead with Rafal Majka sitting in third overall.

"It was a great opportunity for me and I was able to take advantage of it. It was a spur of the moment decision. I saw on top of the climb that all the contenders of the GC were looking at each other, and the possibility opened up and I took it,” Rogers told the press after his win.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:48:07 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:10 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 33 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:59 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:40 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:01 44 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:04:17 50 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:04:28 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:31 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:42 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:17 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:04 66 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:44 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 71 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 72 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 80 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 81 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 96 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 97 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 101 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 102 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 104 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 105 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 106 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:14 113 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 116 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 118 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 120 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 121 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 123 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 127 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 128 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 130 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 132 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 133 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 134 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 136 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 149 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 157 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 158 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 159 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 160 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 161 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 162 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 164 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 165 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 167 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 171 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 173 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 174 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 175 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 176 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF FTM Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF FTM Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 12 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 13 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Cento Croci - km. 66,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Naso di Gatto - km. 220,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 3 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 5 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 6 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 12 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 15 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17:24:51 2 Movistar Team 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Astana Pro Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 7 Colombia 0:03:51 8 Team Sky 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:57 10 Lotto Belisol 0:04:07 11 Bardiani-CSF 0:04:56 12 Team Katusha 0:07:42 13 Team Europcar 14 Lampre-Merida 0:08:39 15 Cannondale 0:14:34 16 Team Giant-Shimano 17 Garmin Sharp 0:18:04 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:41 19 Neri Sottoli 0:23:41 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:29:08 21 FDJ.fr 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:54:12

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 27 pts 2 Bardiani-CSF 26 3 Team Giant-Shimano 20 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Cannondale 15 7 Garmin Sharp 14 8 Neri Sottoli 14 9 Colombia 12 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Lotto Belisol 10 13 Lampre-Merida 9 14 Team Katusha 9 15 BMC Racing Team 8 16 Movistar Team 6 17 Astana Pro Team 5 18 Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Team Sky 20 FDJ.fr 21 Team Europcar 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48:39:04 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:01 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:03 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:41 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30 16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:36 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:01 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:42 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:04 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:10:06 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:43 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:12:03 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:45 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:48 31 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:19:08 32 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:20:19 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:26 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:31 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:23:12 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:13 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:42 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:26:04 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:27:33 40 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:38 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:27:43 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:53 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:28:20 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:24 45 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:43 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:29:13 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:23 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:56 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:38:33 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:38:37 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:38:39 53 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:06 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:05 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:19 56 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:41:27 57 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:35 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:35 59 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:53 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:46:32 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:23 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:48:04 63 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:30 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:57 65 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:52:20 66 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:47 67 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:59 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:47 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:54:11 70 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:17 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:31 72 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:55:39 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:55:53 74 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:35 75 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:59:06 76 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:59:07 77 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:21 78 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:45 79 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:00:38 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:00:41 81 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:00:55 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1:01:44 83 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:02:50 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:03 85 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:03:31 86 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:03:33 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:04:15 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:52 89 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:44 90 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:09:03 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:09:08 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:09:44 93 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:49 94 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:08 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:11:47 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:12:33 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:12:54 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:13:11 99 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:16 100 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:13:37 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:14:18 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:14:43 103 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:14:50 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:02 105 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:15:18 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:44 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:16:52 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:17:09 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:17:43 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:19:01 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:42 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:20:11 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:20:21 114 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:20:55 115 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:21:16 116 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:21:39 117 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:21:55 118 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:49 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:26:26 120 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:26:27 121 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:43 122 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:12 123 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:27:38 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:27:45 125 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:28:01 126 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:28:20 127 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:28:23 128 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:28:41 129 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:29:08 130 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:32 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:30:43 132 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:01 133 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:32:47 134 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:32:56 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:49 136 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:44 137 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:37:23 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:37:44 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:11 140 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:39:28 141 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:39:35 142 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:39:54 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:40:28 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:41:25 145 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:42:05 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:43:07 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:44:06 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:44:12 149 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:44:14 150 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:44:31 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:45:08 152 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:45:12 153 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:45:48 154 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:45:51 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:45:57 156 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:46:00 157 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:46:30 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:46:45 159 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:46:58 160 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:47:53 161 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:47:57 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:48:04 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:48:47 164 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:49:19 165 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1:49:37 166 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:49:54 167 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:51:08 168 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:55:23 169 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:57:12 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:02:24 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 2:06:00 172 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:07:04 173 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:09:43 174 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:13:58 175 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:14:41 176 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:16:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 220 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 196 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 151 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 112 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 65 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 58 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 13 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 20 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 22 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 28 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 29 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 24 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 32 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 36 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 37 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 42 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 47 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 48 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 49 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 13 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 54 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 55 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 56 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 57 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 58 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 59 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 60 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 64 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 66 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 69 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 70 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 71 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 75 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 77 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 78 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 82 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 83 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 84 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 85 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 88 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 89 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 91 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 92 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 93 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 94 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 97 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 75 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 29 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 32 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 36 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 39 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 40 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 47 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 50 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 48:40:14 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:33 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:03 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:32 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:26:23 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:28 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:33 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:37:27 13 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:56 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:13 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:51:10 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:54:29 17 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:25 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:11 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:28 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:03:05 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:53 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:08:34 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:08:58 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:37 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:11:44 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:12:06 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:12:27 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:13:33 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:13:40 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:19:45 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:02 32 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:26:51 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:55 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:42:56 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:43:02 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:04 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:44:02 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:44:50 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:45:20 40 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:48:44 41 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:49:58 42 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:54:13 43 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:56:02 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:08:33 45 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:12:48 46 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:13:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 16 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 18 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 20 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 23 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 26 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 31 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 32 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 33 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 15 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 21 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 24 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 27 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 30 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 32 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 33 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 34 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 36 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 38 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 39 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 40 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 45 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 52 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 54 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 55 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 60 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 61 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 62 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 63 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 18 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 145:14:30 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 4 Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:05 6 Lampre-Merida 0:19:35 7 Movistar Team 0:21:24 8 Team Europcar 0:24:22 9 Colombia 0:27:13 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:36:03 11 Team Katusha 0:43:43 12 Team Sky 0:45:00 13 Lotto Belisol 0:56:34 14 Androni Giocattoli 1:02:10 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:09:44 16 FDJ.fr 1:13:16 17 Garmin Sharp 1:14:08 18 Neri Sottoli 1:14:18 19 Team Giant-Shimano 1:18:21 20 Bardiani-CSF 1:24:58 21 Cannondale 1:56:03 22 Orica GreenEdge 2:18:24