Giro d'Italia: Michael Rogers wins stage 11
Cadel Evans holds race lead
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia with a daring attack on the final descent to win ahead of the chasing peloton in Savona. The 34-year-old finished 10 second clear of the pack with Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Shimano) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third, respectively.
The win marked Rogers’ first success since his return to the sport following his positive test for Clenbuterol last autumn. The Australian had spent several months on the sidelines trying to clear his name before the UCI eventually absolved the rider and he made his 2014 racing debut at Liège - Bastogne - Liège.
The Giro d’Italia was meant to give Rogers valuable racing time between now and the Tour de France but when the GC contenders began to watch each other on the final secondary category climb before the finish in today's stage Rogers seized the opportunity.
Attacking with gusto he quickly established a 40 second lead on the technical descent to Savona. Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing mustered a chase but Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates crucially only came to the front to keep the pace steady rather than electric. This move, coupled with Rogers’s own ability to ride solo, gave the Australian all he needed. And for Evans he retained his overall lead and perhaps made another ally in Tinkoff-Saxo, something that could be crucial in the days ahead with Rafal Majka sitting in third overall.
"It was a great opportunity for me and I was able to take advantage of it. It was a spur of the moment decision. I saw on top of the climb that all the contenders of the GC were looking at each other, and the possibility opened up and I took it,” Rogers told the press after his win.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:48:07
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:10
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:59
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:40
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:01
|44
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|49
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:17
|50
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:28
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:31
|59
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:42
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:17
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:04
|66
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:44
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|72
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|80
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|101
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|102
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|106
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|113
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|116
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|120
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|123
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|127
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|130
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|132
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|133
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|134
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|158
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|160
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|161
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|162
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|164
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|165
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|167
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|173
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|174
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|175
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|176
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|FTM
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|FTM
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|12
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|3
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|5
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|12
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|15
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17:24:51
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|7
|Colombia
|0:03:51
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:57
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:07
|11
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:56
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:07:42
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:39
|15
|Cannondale
|0:14:34
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:04
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|0:23:41
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:08
|21
|FDJ.fr
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|pts
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|26
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Cannondale
|15
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|14
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|14
|9
|Colombia
|12
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|14
|Team Katusha
|9
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|16
|Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|2
|19
|Team Sky
|20
|FDJ.fr
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48:39:04
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:01
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:41
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:30
|16
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:04:36
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:42
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:46
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:04
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:06
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:43
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:12:03
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:45
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|31
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:08
|32
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:20:19
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:26
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:31
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:23:12
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:13
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:42
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:26:04
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:33
|40
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:27:43
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:53
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:20
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:24
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:43
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:13
|47
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:23
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:56
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:38:33
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:37
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:38:39
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:06
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:05
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:19
|56
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:41:27
|57
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:35
|58
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:35
|59
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:53
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:46:32
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:23
|62
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:48:04
|63
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:30
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:57
|65
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:52:20
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:47
|67
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:59
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:47
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:11
|70
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:17
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:31
|72
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:55:39
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:55:53
|74
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:35
|75
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:06
|76
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:59:07
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:21
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:45
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:00:38
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:00:41
|81
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:00:55
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:01:44
|83
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:02:50
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:03
|85
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:03:31
|86
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:03:33
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:04:15
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:52
|89
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:44
|90
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:09:03
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:08
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:09:44
|93
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:49
|94
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:08
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:11:47
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:12:33
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:12:54
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:11
|99
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:16
|100
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:13:37
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:18
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:14:43
|103
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:14:50
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:02
|105
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:15:18
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:16:44
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:16:52
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:17:09
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:17:43
|110
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:01
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:42
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:20:11
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:20:21
|114
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:20:55
|115
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:21:16
|116
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:21:39
|117
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:55
|118
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:49
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:26:26
|120
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:26:27
|121
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:43
|122
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:12
|123
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:27:38
|124
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:45
|125
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:28:01
|126
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:28:20
|127
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:28:23
|128
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:28:41
|129
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:08
|130
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:32
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:30:43
|132
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:01
|133
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:32:47
|134
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:56
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:49
|136
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:44
|137
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:23
|138
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:37:44
|139
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:11
|140
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:39:28
|141
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:39:35
|142
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:39:54
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:40:28
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:41:25
|145
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:42:05
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:43:07
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:44:06
|148
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:44:12
|149
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:44:14
|150
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:44:31
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:45:08
|152
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:45:12
|153
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:48
|154
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:45:51
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:45:57
|156
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:46:00
|157
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:46:30
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:46:45
|159
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:46:58
|160
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:47:53
|161
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:47:57
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:48:04
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:47
|164
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:49:19
|165
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:49:37
|166
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:49:54
|167
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:51:08
|168
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:55:23
|169
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:57:12
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:02:24
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|2:06:00
|172
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:07:04
|173
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:09:43
|174
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:13:58
|175
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:14:41
|176
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:16:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|220
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|196
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|151
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|65
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|13
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|20
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|22
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|28
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|29
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|30
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|36
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|37
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|42
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|47
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|48
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|49
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|54
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|55
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|57
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|58
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|60
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|64
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|65
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|66
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|68
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|69
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|70
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|71
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|75
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|77
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|79
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|82
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|84
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|88
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|89
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|91
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|93
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|94
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|97
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|29
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|32
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|36
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|39
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|40
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|47
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|50
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48:40:14
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:54
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:33
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:03
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:32
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:23
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:28
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:33
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:27
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:56
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:13
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:51:10
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:54:29
|17
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:25
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:11
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:28
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:03:05
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:53
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:08:34
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:08:58
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:37
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:11:44
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:12:06
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:12:27
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:13:33
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:13:40
|30
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:19:45
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:02
|32
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:26:51
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:55
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:42:56
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:43:02
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:04
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:44:02
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:44:50
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:45:20
|40
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:48:44
|41
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:49:58
|42
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:54:13
|43
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:56:02
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:08:33
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:48
|46
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|20
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|23
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|26
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|27
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|31
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|32
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|33
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|15
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|24
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|27
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|30
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|32
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|34
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|36
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|39
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|40
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|45
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|52
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|54
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|55
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|60
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|61
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|62
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|63
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|145:14:30
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:05
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:19:35
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:21:24
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:24:22
|9
|Colombia
|0:27:13
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:03
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:43:43
|12
|Team Sky
|0:45:00
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:56:34
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:10
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:44
|16
|FDJ.fr
|1:13:16
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|1:14:08
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:14:18
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:18:21
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:24:58
|21
|Cannondale
|1:56:03
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|185
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|184
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|175
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|159
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|143
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|7
|FDJ.fr
|134
|8
|Team Sky
|133
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|132
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|122
|11
|Cannondale
|121
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|14
|Colombia
|103
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|98
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|96
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|95
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|93
|19
|Team Europcar
|71
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|64
|21
|Movistar Team
|57
|22
|Team Katusha
|48
