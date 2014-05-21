Trending

Giro d'Italia: Michael Rogers wins stage 11

Cadel Evans holds race lead

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) won stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia with a daring attack on the final descent to win ahead of the chasing peloton in Savona. The 34-year-old finished 10 second clear of the pack with Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Shimano) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third, respectively.

The win marked Rogers’ first success since his return to the sport following his positive test for Clenbuterol last autumn. The Australian had spent several months on the sidelines trying to clear his name before the UCI eventually absolved the rider and he made his 2014 racing debut at Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

The Giro d’Italia was meant to give Rogers valuable racing time between now and the Tour de France but when the GC contenders began to watch each other on the final secondary category climb before the finish in today's stage Rogers seized the opportunity.

Attacking with gusto he quickly established a 40 second lead on the technical descent to Savona. Giant-Shimano and Trek Factory Racing mustered a chase but Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates crucially only came to the front to keep the pace steady rather than electric. This move, coupled with Rogers’s own ability to ride solo, gave the Australian all he needed. And for Evans he retained his overall lead and perhaps made another ally in Tinkoff-Saxo, something that could be crucial in the days ahead with Rafal Majka sitting in third overall.

"It was a great opportunity for me and I was able to take advantage of it. It was a spur of the moment decision. I saw on top of the climb that all the contenders of the GC were looking at each other, and the possibility opened up and I took it,” Rogers told the press after his win.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5:48:07
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:10
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
31Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
33André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:59
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:40
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:04:01
44Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:04:17
50Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
57Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:04:28
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:31
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:42
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
62Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:17
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:04
66Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:44
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
71Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
72Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
80Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
96Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
97Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
99Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
100Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
101Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
102Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
104Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
106Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
109Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:14
113Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
116Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
118Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
120Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
121Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
123Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
126Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
127Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
128Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
130Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
132Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
133Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
134Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
135Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
136Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
142Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
146Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
148Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
149Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
150Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
152Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
155Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
157Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
158Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
159Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
160Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
161Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
162Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
164Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
165Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
169Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
171Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
173Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
174Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
175Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
176Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
FTMNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
FTMDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team18
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp12
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
13Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Mountain 1 - Passo Cento Croci - km. 66,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing14pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Naso di Gatto - km. 220,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing14pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
3Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
5Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing6
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
12Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
15Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17:24:51
2Movistar Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Astana Pro Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
7Colombia0:03:51
8Team Sky
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:57
10Lotto Belisol0:04:07
11Bardiani-CSF0:04:56
12Team Katusha0:07:42
13Team Europcar
14Lampre-Merida0:08:39
15Cannondale0:14:34
16Team Giant-Shimano
17Garmin Sharp0:18:04
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:41
19Neri Sottoli0:23:41
20Androni Giocattoli0:29:08
21FDJ.fr
22Orica GreenEdge0:54:12

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo27pts
2Bardiani-CSF26
3Team Giant-Shimano20
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team17
6Cannondale15
7Garmin Sharp14
8Neri Sottoli14
9Colombia12
10AG2R La Mondiale11
11Trek Factory Racing10
12Lotto Belisol10
13Lampre-Merida9
14Team Katusha9
15BMC Racing Team8
16Movistar Team6
17Astana Pro Team5
18Androni Giocattoli2
19Team Sky
20FDJ.fr
21Team Europcar
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team48:39:04
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:01
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
12Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:03
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:41
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:30
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:04:36
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:01
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:42
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:46
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:04
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:10:06
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:43
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:12:03
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:45
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:48
31André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:19:08
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:20:19
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:26
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:31
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:23:12
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:13
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:42
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:26:04
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:27:33
40Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:38
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:27:43
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:53
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:28:20
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:24
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:43
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:29:13
47Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:23
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:56
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:38:33
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:37
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:38:39
53Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:06
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:41:05
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:19
56Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:41:27
57Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:35
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:35
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:53
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:46:32
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:23
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:48:04
63Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:48:30
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:57
65Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:52:20
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:47
67Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:59
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:47
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:54:11
70Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:17
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:31
72Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:55:39
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:55:53
74Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:58:35
75Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:59:06
76Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:59:07
77Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:21
78Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:45
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:00:38
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:00:41
81Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:00:55
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1:01:44
83Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:02:50
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:03:03
85Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:03:31
86Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:03:33
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:04:15
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:52
89Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:44
90Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:09:03
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:09:08
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:09:44
93Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:49
94Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:08
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:11:47
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:12:33
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:12:54
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:13:11
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:16
100Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:13:37
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:14:18
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:14:43
103Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:14:50
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:15:02
105Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:15:18
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:44
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:16:52
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:17:09
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:17:43
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:19:01
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1:19:42
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:20:11
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:20:21
114Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:20:55
115Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:21:16
116Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:21:39
117Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:21:55
118David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:25:49
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:26:26
120Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:26:27
121Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:43
122Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:12
123Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:27:38
124Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:27:45
125Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:28:01
126Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:28:20
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:28:23
128Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:28:41
129Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:29:08
130Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:32
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:30:43
132Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:32:01
133Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:32:47
134Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:32:56
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:49
136Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:44
137Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:37:23
138Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:37:44
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:11
140Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:39:28
141Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:39:35
142Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:39:54
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:40:28
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:41:25
145Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:42:05
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:43:07
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:44:06
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:44:12
149Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:44:14
150Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:44:31
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:45:08
152Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:45:12
153Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:45:48
154Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:45:51
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:45:57
156Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:46:00
157Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:46:30
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:46:45
159Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:46:58
160Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:47:53
161Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:47:57
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:48:04
163Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:48:47
164Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:49:19
165Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1:49:37
166Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:49:54
167Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:51:08
168Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:55:23
169Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:57:12
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:02:24
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky2:06:00
172Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:07:04
173Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:09:43
174Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:13:58
175Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:14:41
176Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:16:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr220pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing196
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida156
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale151
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky112
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team79
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida66
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF65
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team64
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano58
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team50
13Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo46
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
22Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo27
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
28Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
29Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
30Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia24
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
36Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
37Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
47Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
48Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
49Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky13
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
54Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
55Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
57Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
58Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
59Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
60Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
64Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
66Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
69Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
70Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
71Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
75Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
77Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
79Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
82Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
83David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
84Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
88Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
89Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
91Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
92Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
93José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
94Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
97Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing75pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
29Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
32David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
36Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
39Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
40Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
47Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
50Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo48:40:14
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:33
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:03
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:32
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:26:23
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:28
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:33
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:27
13Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:56
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:13
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:51:10
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:54:29
17Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:57:25
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:11
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:28
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:03:05
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:53
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:08:34
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:08:58
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:10:37
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:11:44
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:12:06
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:12:27
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:13:33
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:13:40
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:19:45
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:02
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:26:51
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:40:55
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:42:56
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:43:02
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:04
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:44:02
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:44:50
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:45:20
40Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:48:44
41Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:49:58
42Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:54:13
43Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:56:02
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:08:33
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:12:48
46Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:13:31

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
16Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
20Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
22Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
23Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
26Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
31Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
32Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
33Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale21
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
24Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
27Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
32Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
34Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
36Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
39Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
40Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
45Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
52Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
54Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
55Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
60Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
61Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
62Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
63David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
18Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team145:14:30
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
3BMC Racing Team0:01:11
4Astana Pro Team0:14:05
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:05
6Lampre-Merida0:19:35
7Movistar Team0:21:24
8Team Europcar0:24:22
9Colombia0:27:13
10Trek Factory Racing0:36:03
11Team Katusha0:43:43
12Team Sky0:45:00
13Lotto Belisol0:56:34
14Androni Giocattoli1:02:10
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:09:44
16FDJ.fr1:13:16
17Garmin Sharp1:14:08
18Neri Sottoli1:14:18
19Team Giant-Shimano1:18:21
20Bardiani-CSF1:24:58
21Cannondale1:56:03
22Orica GreenEdge2:18:24

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida185pts
2Trek Factory Racing184
3Team Giant-Shimano175
4Orica GreenEdge159
5Neri Sottoli143
6AG2R La Mondiale136
7FDJ.fr134
8Team Sky133
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team132
10BMC Racing Team122
11Cannondale121
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team110
13Tinkoff-Saxo107
14Colombia103
15Garmin Sharp98
16Androni Giocattoli96
17Bardiani-CSF95
18Lotto Belisol93
19Team Europcar71
20Astana Pro Team64
21Movistar Team57
22Team Katusha48

 

