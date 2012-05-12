Trending

Giro d'Italia: Tiralongo wins into Rocca di Cambio

Hesjedal moves into pink jersey

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Who has two thumbs and leads the Giro d'Italia? This guy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 7 victor Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) crosses the finish line in second place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 7 runner-up Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian to wear the maglia rosa.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 7 winner Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) wore the white jersey during stage 7 since Adriano Malori wore pink, but at the stage conclusion the jersey rightfully belonged to Stetina.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the pink jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads overall.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Maglia rosa wearer Ryder Hesjedal takes a swig of champagne on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Rocca di Cambio.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates atop the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins his second Giro d'Italia stage at Rocca di Cambio.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) moves into the pink jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) came home in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
There was disappointment at the finish for Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates victory at Rocca di Cambio ahead of Michele Scarponi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) gets the win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the second victory of his professional career and they have both come at the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) didn't make the expected impact.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) digs in on the road to Rocca di Cambio.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-ISD) ups the pace in the finale.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Adriano Malori and his Lampre-ISD team before the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pink jersey Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) early on stage 7.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
It was a spectacular day of racing in the green heart of Italy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The pace was more relaxed after the peloton's travails on the previous day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana) follows Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the bunch.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was a popular winner.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso lost valuable time to Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal rode into the Giro lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck finished in 3rd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) came passed Michele Scarponi to win the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)-

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 7 of the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Stetina (Garmin - Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) had no answer on the final climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi, just before making his attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) time in pink was restricted to one day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) riding in the race lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez lacked his best legs

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finished 3rd on the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Astana wind up the pace

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi follows Ivan Basso on the lower slopes

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The main favourites move to the front on the climb to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) defending the maglia rosaAdriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
World Champion Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)tries to drop Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck leads home the chasers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) had a strong ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) couldn't react to Scarponi's attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to ever lead the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) riding towards the pink jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luciano Rabottini on the attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sky's Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Two time Giro champion Ivan Basso

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
José Ventoso (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Lampre-ISD team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending Giro champion Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) and Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Gadret has had a difficult start to this year's Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish and Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Tiralongo added to Team Astana's list of successes in 2012 by conquering the steep, twisting climb up to Rocca di Cambio to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. With 500 meters to go Tiralongo followed the attack of 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and the Astana rider came around Scarponi inside of the final 100 meters to claim his second career victory. Scarponi finished second in the same time as Tiralongo while Fränk Schleck of RadioShack-Nissan finished third, only three seconds later.

Ryder Hesjedal became the first Canadian to wear the maglia rosa, as Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) faded early on the closing climb. The Garmin-Barracuda rider finished fifth on the stage, five seconds behind Tiralongo, and now leads the race by 15 seconds over Tiralongo, with Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) moving up to third at 17 seconds.

The closing climb was the first exchange of blows among the favourites for the final title. Most, if not all, of the overall contenders were still in the group which went for the win, with an impressive Scarponi declaring his intentions, and Schleck also making his first real showing of the year.

From the flag

The group of the day couldn't have formed any earlier. When the flag dropped to commence racing, Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp) jumped. The peloton was happy to have things settled so early and let the quartet go.

Stage seven was the Giro's second medium mountain stage, another rolling day with numerous small climbs and two ranked ones. The previous day had proved hard enough to nearly eliminate a number of top sprinters, but cooler temperatures and an overall slow pace proved a boon for the fast men today.

The leading foursome had quickly built up a lead of up to nine minutes ,and it see-sawed between eight and nine minutes for much of the day. The rash of abandons which afflicted the sixth stage let up, with only Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) leaving during the race.

The first ranked climb of the day came at km 101.7, the Colle Galluccio, and Japanese rider Beppu took the top points, followed by Rabottini, Hollenstein, and Selvaggi. The field crossed the line 7:49 later.

Gradually the gap started coming down, and with 64km to go the break's advantage was appropriately at 6:40. The only intermediate sprint of the day came at km 178.8, and the gap had dropped to 2:50. Beppu and Selvaggi took advantage of the sprint banner to take off. Rabottini caught them but Hollenstein, who had spent much of the day in the “virtual” maglia rosa, struggled at first before catching up.

That was the end of the co-operation amongst the four leaders, and finally Rabottini took off on his own.

The stage ended atop the category two Rocca di Cambio, which proved to be tougher than anticipated. Stef Clement (Rabobank) was the first to (unsuccessfully) jump from the field as the peloton started up the closing climb. Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the next to give it a go and was more successful. Meanwhile, behind the field, the grupetto started forming around world champion Mark Cavendish of Sky.

Pirazzi quickly bridge across to Beppu, Hollenstein and Selvaggi with about 16km to go, and smoothly went on past them. By that time Rabottini had 33 seconds on the chasers, with the peloton at about one minute.

Liquigas-Cannondale's Valerio Agnoli was the next to jump, while behind him overnight leader Malori had to bid an early farewell to the pink jersey as he was unable to keep pace with the field on the climb.

With 13.6km to go, Pirazzi caught Rabottini and behind them Jose Herrada of Movistar passed Agnoli and took off after the two leaders. All semblance of co-operation within the chasing field disappeared, as attack followed attack – all unsuccessful.

The Spaniard caught the two Italians with a bit more than 12 km to go, as the attacks and counter-attacks continued behind them. Only two kilometres later Rabottini finally succumbed to the efforts of his long escape and dropped back. The field was only 22 seconds behind the two leaders at this point.

Pirazzi set a good pace and the leading duo increased their lead slightly. The Spaniard did some turns in front, but Pirazzi did the majority of the work.

Meanwhile, the field was steadily diminishing in size but all the favourites were still in it, most of them with numerous teammates at their side. Astana led them under the 5km marker, where the course flattened out momentarily. Astana's tempo brought the gap down second by second.

A slight descent came before the final pitch to the finish line and Pirazzi nearly missed the right turn to the finale, being cut off by a race moto. Herrada took advantage of the miscue by Pirazzi in the corner and took off alone as the parcours grew steep.

With only 700 meters to go Herrada was caught, and 200 meters later Scarponi took off with Tiralongo right behind him. It was a very steep, twisting finale, and Tiralongo pulled away to take the win ahead of the defending Giro champion.

Schleck and Rodriguez were the next over the line, and the rest of the favourites followed shortly thereafter, but all lost valuable seconds to Scarponi, who not only had gapped them but also picked up bonus seconds.

Full Results
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:51:03
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:03
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:05
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:09
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:11
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
25Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
26Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
29José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:25
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
34Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
38Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:31
40Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:38
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40
51Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:44
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:49
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:00
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:07
59Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
60Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:14
61Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
62Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
63Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
64Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:39
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:44
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:47
68Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:51
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
71Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:01
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
73Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
74Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:38
75Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:50
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:55
77Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:48
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:18
87Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:26
88Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:02
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:09
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
92Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:24
94Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
101Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
106Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
108Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:28
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:41
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:30
112Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
114Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
115Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
116Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:21
117Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
120Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
128Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
130Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
134Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
135Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
136Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
137Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
138Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
140Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
142Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
144Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
145Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
147Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
149Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
150Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
152Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
154Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:47
155Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
156Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
158Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
159Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
160Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
163Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
164Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
165Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
166Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
167Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
169Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
170Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
171Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
172Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
173Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
175Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
176Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
177Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
178Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
179Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
180Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
181Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
182Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
183Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:58
184William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
185Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:05
186Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
187Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:10
188Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:27
189Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
190Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
191Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
192Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
193Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Points
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda12
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp4
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
19Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda2
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Mountain 1 - Colle Galluccio (Cat. 3) 101.7km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Rocca di Cambio (Cat. 2) 207km
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1

Intermediate sprint - L'Aquila, 178.8km
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp3
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
5Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1
6Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda

Azzurri d'Italia
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1

Premio della Fuga
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp187
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14

Most combative
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp3
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Fast teams
1Garmin - Barracuda17:33:36
2Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:04
3Movistar Team0:00:06
4Lampre - ISD0:00:09
5Astana Pro Team0:00:15
6RadioShack - Nissan0:00:32
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
9BMC Racing Team0:00:40
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:51
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:59
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:52
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:59
15Katusha Team0:06:40
16Sky Procycling0:07:56
17Lotto Belisol Team0:08:45
18FDJ - BigMat0:10:53
19Team NetApp0:12:24
20Team Saxo Bank0:21:37
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:59
22Orica GreenEdge0:43:48

Super teams
1Katusha Team31pts
2Colnago - CSF Inox26
3Liquigas - Cannondale26
4Astana Pro Team23
5Lampre - ISD19
6RadioShack - Nissan18
7Garmin - Barracuda16
8Euskaltel - Euskadi12
9Movistar Team12
10Sky Procycling10
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep7
12Ag2R La Mondiale6
13Rabobank Cycling Team4
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
15BMC Racing Team
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17FDJ - BigMat
18Lotto Belisol Team
19Team Saxo Bank
20Team NetApp
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 7
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda26:16:53
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:17
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:21
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:26
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:46
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:53
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:57
18José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:04
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:12
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
25Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
26Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
29Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:21
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
37Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:32
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:42
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:44
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:45
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:47
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:51
45Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:53
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:55
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:57
49Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
50Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:08
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:25
52Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
53John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
54José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:41
56Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:49
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:18
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:42
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:46
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:49
63Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:57
64Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:14
65Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:40
66Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:46
67Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:36
69Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:17
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:28
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:34
72Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:19
73Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:27
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:39
75Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:45
76Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:34
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:10:50
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:06
79Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:11:49
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:50
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:55
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:12:21
83Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:22
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:28
85Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:12:40
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
87Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:04
88Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:18
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:50
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:22
91Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:43
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:16:27
93Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:17:40
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:42
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:55
96Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:57
97Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:58
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:10
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:17
100Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:19:48
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:43
102Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:21:04
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:19
104Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:37
105Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:47
106Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:21:55
107Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:26
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:22:27
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:11
110Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:42
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:52
112Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:41
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:00
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:21
115Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:30
116Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:35
117Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:31:20
118Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:26
119Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:32
120Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:36
121Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:41
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:33:24
123Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:33:32
124Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:56
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:35:20
126Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:23
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:25
128Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:35:45
129Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:35:51
130Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:35:59
131Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:07
132Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:16
134Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
135Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:20
136Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:24
137Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:30
138Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:31
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:37:46
140Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:15
141Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:27
142Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:42
143Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:09
144Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:37
145Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:39:43
146Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:04
147Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:40:33
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:40:55
149Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:04
150Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:41:05
151Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:41:34
152Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:40
153Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:45
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:43:08
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:44:03
156Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:48
157Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:15
158Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:45:34
159Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:42
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:14
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:22
162Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:46:31
163Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
164Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:46:58
165Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:47:52
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:10
167Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:33
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:40
169Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:49:28
170Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:50:01
171Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:44
172Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:51:36
173Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:51:37
174Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:52:31
175Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:52:40
176Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:52:43
177Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:07
178Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:34
179Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:54:38
180Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:56:50
181Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
182Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:56
183Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:41
184Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:59:50
185William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:02:52
186Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:04:02
187Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:05:14
188Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:06:32
189Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:42
190Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:08:12
191Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:09:50
192Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:10:43
193Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:24

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling53
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan24
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat21
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
15Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team19
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
18Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
21Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
22Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
23Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda12
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
28Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
35Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
39Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
40Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
41Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
42Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
43Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
45Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
46Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
47William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
50Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
52Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
53Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
55Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
57Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
58Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
59Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
60Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
61Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
63Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
64Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
65Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
66Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
68Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
73Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
74Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
75Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
76Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2
77Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
83Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-13

Mountains classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
6Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
8Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
15Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
20Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
21Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
4Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
6Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
12Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
13Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
14Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
19Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
20Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
12Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team339
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
5Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
10Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team174
11Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team157
14Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi157
15Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
18Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14

Most combative classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
19Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4
24Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
27Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
29Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
33Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
36Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
39Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
42Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
45Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Young riders classification
1Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda26:17:19
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:27
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:44
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:02
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:03
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:42
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:59
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:15
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:16
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:48
13Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:20
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:10
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:19
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:40
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:11:23
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:56
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:19
21Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:52
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:17
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:44
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:51
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:20:38
27Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:11
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:22:01
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:54
30Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:10
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:33:06
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:30
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:34:54
34Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:35:25
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:05
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:49
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:43
38Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:39:17
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:38
40Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:42:42
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:43:37
42Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:49
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:45:08
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:16
45Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:46:32
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:18
47Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:51:11
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:52:14
49Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:08
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:59:24
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:06:06
52Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:16
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:07:46
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:10:17

Fast teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda77:36:14
2Astana Pro Team0:00:39
3Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:09
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:01:12
5BMC Racing Team0:01:16
6RadioShack - Nissan0:01:17
7Lampre - ISD0:01:37
8Movistar Team0:01:46
9Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:20
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:35
12Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:26
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:50
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:02
15Katusha Team0:07:59
16Sky Procycling0:08:47
17Lotto Belisol Team0:11:20
18FDJ - BigMat0:13:19
19Team NetApp0:13:34
20Team Saxo Bank0:22:41
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:03
22Orica GreenEdge1:23:13

Super teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda174pts
2Orica GreenEdge133
3RadioShack - Nissan111
4FDJ - BigMat99
5Sky Procycling96
6Katusha Team81
7BMC Racing Team73
8Team Saxo Bank72
9Liquigas - Cannondale69
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep69
11Astana Pro Team63
12Rabobank Cycling Team57
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela49
14Team NetApp49
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
16Colnago - CSF Inox48
17Movistar Team47
18Lampre - ISD47
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team37
20Ag2R La Mondiale24
21Euskaltel - Euskadi12
22Lotto Belisol Team11

Fair Play classification
1Garmin - Barracuda
2Astana Pro Team
3Katusha Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Team NetApp
7FDJ - BigMat
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
10BMC Racing Team20
11Movistar Team20
12Euskaltel - Euskadi20
13Sky Procycling40
14Team Saxo Bank40
15Lotto Belisol Team40
16Orica GreenEdge40
17RadioShack - Nissan60
18Rabobank Cycling Team60
19Colnago - CSF Inox60
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia105
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

