Image 1 of 99 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 99 Who has two thumbs and leads the Giro d'Italia? This guy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 99 Stage 7 victor Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) crosses the finish line in second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 99 Giro d'Italia leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 99 Stage 7 runner-up Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian to wear the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 99 Stage 7 winner Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 99 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) wore the white jersey during stage 7 since Adriano Malori wore pink, but at the stage conclusion the jersey rightfully belonged to Stetina. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the pink jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads overall. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 99 Maglia rosa wearer Ryder Hesjedal takes a swig of champagne on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Rocca di Cambio. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates atop the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins his second Giro d'Italia stage at Rocca di Cambio. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) moves into the pink jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 99 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) came home in third place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 99 There was disappointment at the finish for Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates victory at Rocca di Cambio ahead of Michele Scarponi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) gets the win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the second victory of his professional career and they have both come at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 99 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) didn't make the expected impact. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) digs in on the road to Rocca di Cambio. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 99 Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-ISD) ups the pace in the finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 99 Adriano Malori and his Lampre-ISD team before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 99 Pink jersey Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) early on stage 7. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 99 It was a spectacular day of racing in the green heart of Italy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 99 The pace was more relaxed after the peloton's travails on the previous day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 99 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) follows Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the bunch. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was a popular winner. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 99 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 99 Ivan Basso lost valuable time to Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal rode into the Giro lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 99 Frank Schleck finished in 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 99 Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) came passed Michele Scarponi to win the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 99 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)- (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 7 of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 99 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 99 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 99 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 99 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 99 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 99 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 99 Peter Stetina (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 99 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 99 Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) had no answer on the final climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 99 Michele Scarponi, just before making his attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) time in pink was restricted to one day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) riding in the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 99 Joaquim Rodriguez lacked his best legs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 99 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finished 3rd on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 99 Astana wind up the pace (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 99 Michele Scarponi follows Ivan Basso on the lower slopes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 99 The main favourites move to the front on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) defending the maglia rosaAdriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 99 World Champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)tries to drop Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 99 Frank Schleck leads home the chasers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 99 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) had a strong ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 99 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) couldn't react to Scarponi's attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to ever lead the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) riding towards the pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 99 Luciano Rabottini on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 99 Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 99 Sky's Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 99 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 99 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 99 Two time Giro champion Ivan Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 99 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 99 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 99 José Ventoso (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 99 José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 99 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 99 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 99 The Lampre-ISD team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 99 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 99 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 99 Defending Giro champion Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) and Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 99 John Gadret has had a difficult start to this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 99 Mark Cavendish and Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 99 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) at the start of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Tiralongo added to Team Astana's list of successes in 2012 by conquering the steep, twisting climb up to Rocca di Cambio to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. With 500 meters to go Tiralongo followed the attack of 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and the Astana rider came around Scarponi inside of the final 100 meters to claim his second career victory. Scarponi finished second in the same time as Tiralongo while Fränk Schleck of RadioShack-Nissan finished third, only three seconds later.

Ryder Hesjedal became the first Canadian to wear the maglia rosa, as Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) faded early on the closing climb. The Garmin-Barracuda rider finished fifth on the stage, five seconds behind Tiralongo, and now leads the race by 15 seconds over Tiralongo, with Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) moving up to third at 17 seconds.

The closing climb was the first exchange of blows among the favourites for the final title. Most, if not all, of the overall contenders were still in the group which went for the win, with an impressive Scarponi declaring his intentions, and Schleck also making his first real showing of the year.

From the flag

The group of the day couldn't have formed any earlier. When the flag dropped to commence racing, Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp) jumped. The peloton was happy to have things settled so early and let the quartet go.

Stage seven was the Giro's second medium mountain stage, another rolling day with numerous small climbs and two ranked ones. The previous day had proved hard enough to nearly eliminate a number of top sprinters, but cooler temperatures and an overall slow pace proved a boon for the fast men today.

The leading foursome had quickly built up a lead of up to nine minutes ,and it see-sawed between eight and nine minutes for much of the day. The rash of abandons which afflicted the sixth stage let up, with only Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) leaving during the race.

The first ranked climb of the day came at km 101.7, the Colle Galluccio, and Japanese rider Beppu took the top points, followed by Rabottini, Hollenstein, and Selvaggi. The field crossed the line 7:49 later.

Gradually the gap started coming down, and with 64km to go the break's advantage was appropriately at 6:40. The only intermediate sprint of the day came at km 178.8, and the gap had dropped to 2:50. Beppu and Selvaggi took advantage of the sprint banner to take off. Rabottini caught them but Hollenstein, who had spent much of the day in the “virtual” maglia rosa, struggled at first before catching up.

That was the end of the co-operation amongst the four leaders, and finally Rabottini took off on his own.

The stage ended atop the category two Rocca di Cambio, which proved to be tougher than anticipated. Stef Clement (Rabobank) was the first to (unsuccessfully) jump from the field as the peloton started up the closing climb. Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the next to give it a go and was more successful. Meanwhile, behind the field, the grupetto started forming around world champion Mark Cavendish of Sky.

Pirazzi quickly bridge across to Beppu, Hollenstein and Selvaggi with about 16km to go, and smoothly went on past them. By that time Rabottini had 33 seconds on the chasers, with the peloton at about one minute.

Liquigas-Cannondale's Valerio Agnoli was the next to jump, while behind him overnight leader Malori had to bid an early farewell to the pink jersey as he was unable to keep pace with the field on the climb.

With 13.6km to go, Pirazzi caught Rabottini and behind them Jose Herrada of Movistar passed Agnoli and took off after the two leaders. All semblance of co-operation within the chasing field disappeared, as attack followed attack – all unsuccessful.

The Spaniard caught the two Italians with a bit more than 12 km to go, as the attacks and counter-attacks continued behind them. Only two kilometres later Rabottini finally succumbed to the efforts of his long escape and dropped back. The field was only 22 seconds behind the two leaders at this point.

Pirazzi set a good pace and the leading duo increased their lead slightly. The Spaniard did some turns in front, but Pirazzi did the majority of the work.

Meanwhile, the field was steadily diminishing in size but all the favourites were still in it, most of them with numerous teammates at their side. Astana led them under the 5km marker, where the course flattened out momentarily. Astana's tempo brought the gap down second by second.

A slight descent came before the final pitch to the finish line and Pirazzi nearly missed the right turn to the finale, being cut off by a race moto. Herrada took advantage of the miscue by Pirazzi in the corner and took off alone as the parcours grew steep.

With only 700 meters to go Herrada was caught, and 200 meters later Scarponi took off with Tiralongo right behind him. It was a very steep, twisting finale, and Tiralongo pulled away to take the win ahead of the defending Giro champion.

Schleck and Rodriguez were the next over the line, and the rest of the favourites followed shortly thereafter, but all lost valuable seconds to Scarponi, who not only had gapped them but also picked up bonus seconds.

Full Results 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:51:03 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:03 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:05 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:09 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:11 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 29 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 30 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:25 31 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 38 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:31 40 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 47 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:38 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:40 51 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:44 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:49 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:00 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:07 59 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 60 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:14 61 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 62 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 63 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 64 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:39 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:44 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:47 68 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:51 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 71 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:01 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 74 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:38 75 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:50 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:55 77 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:48 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:18 87 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:26 88 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:02 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:09 91 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 92 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:24 94 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 101 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 102 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 108 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:28 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:41 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:30 112 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 115 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 116 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:21 117 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 120 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 126 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 128 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 130 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 134 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 135 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 136 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 137 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 138 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 140 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 141 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 144 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 147 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 148 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 149 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 150 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 154 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:47 155 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 156 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 158 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 159 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 160 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 164 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 165 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 166 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 167 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 169 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 170 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 171 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 172 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 173 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 175 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 176 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 177 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 178 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 179 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 180 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 182 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 183 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:58 184 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 185 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:05 186 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 187 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:10 188 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:27 189 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 190 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 191 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 192 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 193 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Points 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 12 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 4 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 19 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 2 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Mountain 1 - Colle Galluccio (Cat. 3) 101.7km 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Rocca di Cambio (Cat. 2) 207km 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Intermediate sprint - L'Aquila, 178.8km 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 3 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 5 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1 6 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 187 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14

Most combative 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 3 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Fast teams 1 Garmin - Barracuda 17:33:36 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Lampre - ISD 0:00:09 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 6 RadioShack - Nissan 0:00:32 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 9 BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:51 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:59 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:52 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 15 Katusha Team 0:06:40 16 Sky Procycling 0:07:56 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:45 18 FDJ - BigMat 0:10:53 19 Team NetApp 0:12:24 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:21:37 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:59 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:43:48

Super teams 1 Katusha Team 31 pts 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 26 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 26 4 Astana Pro Team 23 5 Lampre - ISD 19 6 RadioShack - Nissan 18 7 Garmin - Barracuda 16 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 9 Movistar Team 12 10 Sky Procycling 10 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 7 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 FDJ - BigMat 18 Lotto Belisol Team 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 Team NetApp 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 7 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 26:16:53 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:17 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:21 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:26 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:46 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:57 18 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:04 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:12 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 25 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 26 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:19 29 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:21 31 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 37 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:32 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:42 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:44 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:45 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:47 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:51 45 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:53 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:55 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:57 49 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 50 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:08 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:25 52 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 53 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 54 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:41 56 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:49 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:18 60 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:42 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:46 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:49 63 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:57 64 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:14 65 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:40 66 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:46 67 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:36 69 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:17 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:28 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:34 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:19 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:27 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:39 75 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:45 76 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:34 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:50 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:06 79 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:11:49 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:50 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:55 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:12:21 83 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:22 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:28 85 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:12:40 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 87 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:04 88 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:18 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:50 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:22 91 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:43 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:16:27 93 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:40 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:42 95 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:55 96 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:57 97 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:58 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:10 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:17 100 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:19:48 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:43 102 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:21:04 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:19 104 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:37 105 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:47 106 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:55 107 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:26 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:22:27 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:11 110 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:42 111 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:52 112 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:41 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:00 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:21 115 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:30 116 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:35 117 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:31:20 118 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:26 119 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:32 120 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:36 121 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:41 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:24 123 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:32 124 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:56 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:35:20 126 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:23 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:25 128 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:35:45 129 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:35:51 130 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:35:59 131 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:07 132 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:16 134 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 135 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:20 136 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:24 137 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:30 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:31 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:37:46 140 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:15 141 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:27 142 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:42 143 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:09 144 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:37 145 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:39:43 146 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:04 147 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:33 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:40:55 149 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:04 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:41:05 151 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:41:34 152 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:40 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:45 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:43:08 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:44:03 156 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:48 157 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:15 158 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:45:34 159 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:42 160 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:14 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:22 162 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:46:31 163 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 164 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:46:58 165 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:47:52 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:10 167 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:33 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:40 169 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:49:28 170 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:50:01 171 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:44 172 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:51:36 173 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:51:37 174 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:31 175 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:52:40 176 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:52:43 177 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:07 178 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:34 179 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:54:38 180 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:56:50 181 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 182 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:56 183 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:41 184 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:59:50 185 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:02:52 186 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:04:02 187 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:05:14 188 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:06:32 189 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:42 190 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:08:12 191 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:09:50 192 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:10:43 193 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:24

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 15 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 19 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 21 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 22 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 23 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 12 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 28 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 33 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 35 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 39 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 40 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 41 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 42 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 43 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 45 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 46 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 47 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 52 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 53 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 54 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 55 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 57 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 58 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 59 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 60 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 61 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 64 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 65 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 66 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 68 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 73 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 74 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 75 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 76 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2 77 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 83 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -13

Mountains classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 6 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 15 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 20 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 21 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 4 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 6 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 12 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 13 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 14 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 19 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 20 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 339 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 5 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 10 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 174 11 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 14 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 157 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 18 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14

Most combative classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 19 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 24 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 25 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 27 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 29 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 33 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 36 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 42 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 45 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 26:17:19 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:02 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:03 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:42 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:59 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:15 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:16 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:48 13 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:20 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:10 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:19 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:40 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:11:23 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:56 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 21 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:52 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:17 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:44 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:51 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:20:38 27 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:11 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:22:01 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:54 30 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:10 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:06 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:30 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:34:54 34 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:35:25 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:05 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:49 37 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:43 38 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:39:17 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:38 40 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:42:42 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:43:37 42 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:49 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:45:08 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:16 45 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:46:32 46 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:18 47 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:51:11 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:52:14 49 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:08 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:59:24 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:06:06 52 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:16 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:07:46 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:10:17

Fast teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 77:36:14 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:09 4 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:01:12 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 6 RadioShack - Nissan 0:01:17 7 Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 8 Movistar Team 0:01:46 9 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:20 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:35 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:26 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:50 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:02 15 Katusha Team 0:07:59 16 Sky Procycling 0:08:47 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:20 18 FDJ - BigMat 0:13:19 19 Team NetApp 0:13:34 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:22:41 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:03 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:23:13

Super teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 174 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 133 3 RadioShack - Nissan 111 4 FDJ - BigMat 99 5 Sky Procycling 96 6 Katusha Team 81 7 BMC Racing Team 73 8 Team Saxo Bank 72 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 69 10 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 69 11 Astana Pro Team 63 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 57 13 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 14 Team NetApp 49 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 49 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 48 17 Movistar Team 47 18 Lampre - ISD 47 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 24 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 22 Lotto Belisol Team 11