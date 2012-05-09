Trending

Garmin-Barracuda storms to victory in Verona team time trial

Navardauskas takes over pink jersey from Phinney

Image 1 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda races to victory in the team time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia

Garmin-Barracuda races to victory in the team time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 81

Lotto - Belisol time trials

Lotto - Belisol time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda on the podium

Garmin-Barracuda on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 81

BMC heads for the finish

BMC heads for the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 81

Rabobank time trials

Rabobank time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 81

Colnago - CSF

Colnago - CSF
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 81

AG2R - La Mondiale time trials

AG2R - La Mondiale time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 81

Lampre-ISD time trials

Lampre-ISD time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 81

Movistar time trials

Movistar time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 81

Vacansoleil - DCM time trials

Vacansoleil - DCM time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 81

Orica - GreenEdge time trials

Orica - GreenEdge time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 81

Androni Giocattoli time trials

Androni Giocattoli time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda has some fun on the podium

Garmin-Barracuda has some fun on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in pink

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 81

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) in the red jersey for leading the points classification

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) in the red jersey for leading the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) pulls on the pink jersey

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) pulls on the pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda steps onto the podium

Garmin-Barracuda steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 81

Saxo Bank time trials

Saxo Bank time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda celebrates

Garmin-Barracuda celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 81

Taylor Phinney tucked into the BMC train

Taylor Phinney tucked into the BMC train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda riders congratulate each other

Garmin-Barracuda riders congratulate each other
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 81

New racer leader Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)

New racer leader Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 81

The Movistar team in action

The Movistar team in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 81

Katusha put in the surprise ride to finish second on the stage

Katusha put in the surprise ride to finish second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 81

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 81

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 81

The Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team suffered, finishing 20th

The Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team suffered, finishing 20th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 81

Euskaltel-Euskadi finished last

Euskaltel-Euskadi finished last
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 81

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 81

Orica GreenEdge

Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 81

Astana came home in third

Astana came home in third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 81

Liquigas Cannondale rode for Ivan Basso

Liquigas Cannondale rode for Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 81

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 81

The Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team suffered, finishing 20th

The Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team suffered, finishing 20th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 81

Garmin-Barracude went so fast one of its riders tongues was hanging out.

Garmin-Barracude went so fast one of its riders tongues was hanging out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 81

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 81

RadioShack-Nissan in action

RadioShack-Nissan in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 81

Euskatel - Euskadi in action

Euskatel - Euskadi in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 81

NetApp time trials

NetApp time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 81

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda

Garmin-Barracuda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 81

FDj - BigMat time trials

FDj - BigMat time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 81

Omega Pharma - Quick Step time trials

Omega Pharma - Quick Step time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 81

Katusha was the second fastest team

Katusha was the second fastest team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 81

Team Sky time trials

Team Sky time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 81

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 81

Liquigas-Cannondale

Liquigas-Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 81

BMC tries to defend the lead of Taylor Phinney

BMC tries to defend the lead of Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 81

Astana on its way to third

Astana on its way to third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 81

Euskaltel-Euskadi finished last

Euskaltel-Euskadi finished last
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 81

AG2R-La Mondiale and Gadret had a day to forget

AG2R-La Mondiale and Gadret had a day to forget
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 81

Taylor Phinney (BMC) narrowly avoids crashing after going off the road, and then has to pick the grass out of his drivetrain.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) narrowly avoids crashing after going off the road, and then has to pick the grass out of his drivetrain.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 81

BMC racers all lined up

BMC racers all lined up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda set a blistering pace

Garmin-Barracuda set a blistering pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 81

Team Katusha time trials

Team Katusha time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 81

Astana rolls along

Astana rolls along
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 81

Astana riders trade pulls

Astana riders trade pulls
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 81

Liquigas-Cannondale in action

Liquigas-Cannondale in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda time trials

Garmin-Barracuda time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 81

Maglia Rosa Taylor Phinney sits in the BMC train

Maglia Rosa Taylor Phinney sits in the BMC train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 81

Taylor Phinney (BMC) narrowly avoids going down after riding off the edge of the road

Taylor Phinney (BMC) narrowly avoids going down after riding off the edge of the road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 81

BMC powers along

BMC powers along
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 81

Taylor Phinney (BMC) picks the grass out of his drivetrain

Taylor Phinney (BMC) picks the grass out of his drivetrain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) in the Giro lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 81

The maglia rosa slipped from Phinney's shoulders

The maglia rosa slipped from Phinney's shoulders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda on the Giro d'Italia podium

Garmin-Barracuda on the Giro d'Italia podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 81

Taylor Phinney (BMC) lost his overall lead

Taylor Phinney (BMC) lost his overall lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 81

The BMC team rallied around Phinney but it wasn't enough

The BMC team rallied around Phinney but it wasn't enough
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda set the fastest time to win the Giro d'Italia stage

Garmin-Barracuda set the fastest time to win the Giro d'Italia stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda set the fastest time to win the Giro d'Italia stage

Garmin-Barracuda set the fastest time to win the Giro d'Italia stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 81

Taylor Phinney (BMC) recovers after overcooking a turn

Taylor Phinney (BMC) recovers after overcooking a turn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda powers toward victory

Garmin-Barracuda powers toward victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 81

Garmin-Barracuda in the team trial

Garmin-Barracuda in the team trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 81

Liquigas-Cannondale team time trials

Liquigas-Cannondale team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 81

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) is the new Giro d'Italia leader after stage 4

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) is the new Giro d'Italia leader after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Four years ago on the streets of Palermo, the Garmin team announced itself on the world stage with a defining win in the Giro d'Italia team time trial. In the intervening years, the squad has changed - riders leaving, riders joining - but on Wednesday the American team stamped its authority on the team time trial once again, storming to victory with a time of 37:04.

Related Articles

Farrar only 10 seconds away from the Giro's pink jersey

It was enough to put Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas into pink, with previous race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) succumbing to his injuries and losing the maglia rosa after an eventful four days of racing.

Katusha finished second, five seconds down, leaving Joaquim Rodriguez with the biggest smile among the overall contenders. The Spaniard put over 20 seconds into his main rivals and sits in the pole position as the race heads towards the first skirmishes in the mountains.

"We thought we could win today, but I wasn't sure if I could hang with these guys," Navardauskas said at the finish.

"They were really strong today. Everybody did a good job. I was so glad to stay with these guys as I tired in the last 10 kilometres. This jersey is a really big thing for me."

"I like this team. They have taken care of me last year and this year and brought me to good races. I did the Tour de France last year, I didn't expect [Jonathan] Vaughters to bring me. This year I'm at the Giro, and it's been a really good start for me up to now, although we'll see how it is tomorrow."

Although Garmin-Barracuda was the favourite heading into the event, it was widely expected that Alex Rasmussen would be the assassin to end Phinney's reign. However when the Dane was surprisingly dropped, Navardauskas quickly moved to centre stage.

Garmin-Barracuda had two aims: the stage win and propelling Ryder Hesejdal into a secure GC spot. Two aims but one method: ride fast. It meant Navardauskas had to hang on for dear life as the Garmin train neared the finished. After starting 18 seconds down in the battle for pink, finishing behind his teammates could have ended his flirtation with pink.

He briefly slipped off the back, the pink jersey momentary heading in another direction. However, the Lithuanian recovered as his teammates eased on one of the final corners, latching onto the slipstream and holding on for the line. It meant that the maglia rosa passed to another promising talent, with Phinney unable to pull of the impossible and keep the jersey for another day.

"I had a bad day personally," Phinney said.

"I don't know if it was the crash the other day or what, but I had nothing today. The team had to wait for me a couple of times, I have to thank them. Fortunately I didn't fall today as well, but from my third pull on the front, I could see that something wasn't right. I'm very disappointed, I don't have a lot to say. I didn't have a lot of power. I gave the maximum, I gave everything I have. I have to thank they team. They could have left me but instead they slowed and waited for me."

When he returns to the team hotel, Phinney can look back at what has been a whirlwind few days. In pink on stage 1, several crashes and a near abandonment, he has lit up a race desperate for international recognition. Heading into the Giro, the primary goal was the finish, and the second year pro must now muster the necessary strength for another two weeks.

His ride today summed up his four-day Giro perfectly. Starting in pink, Phinney rose to the occasion before veering off the road briefly. He finished strongly, taking turns at the front of the BMC train all the way until the line. He'll be hoping he can finish the Giro d'Italia in such fashion.

Advantage Rodriguez

In the battle for the overall, Rodriguez is in the strongest position, a statement one would not have expected to have made at the start of the race and with over 40 kilometres of time trialing covered.

"The team did a spectacular team time trial. We couldn't have gone a second faster. We'll see what Liquigas and Astana do, but we've done our bit," the Katusha leader said.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) all sit in close proximity, while the Lampre duo of Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego are on the back foot. John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) at 2:43 and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) are the furthest back.

Results
1Garmin-Barracuda0:37:04
2Katusha Team0:00:05
3Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4Team Saxo Bank
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:24
6Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
8RadioShack-Nissan0:00:28
9Sky Procycling0:00:30
10BMC Racing Team0:00:31
11Movistar Team0:00:32
12Lampre-ISD0:00:34
13Team NetApp0:00:43
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:59
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
16Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
18FDJ-BigMat
19Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:12
20Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela0:01:44
21AG2R-La Mondiale0:01:45
22Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:22

General classification after stage 4
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10:01:53
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:10
3Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:11
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:21
8Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:25
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:26
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:30
11Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:33
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:35
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:36
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:37
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:38
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:39
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
28Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:42
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
31Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:00:45
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
35Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
37Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:50
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
41Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
42Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:53
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:55
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
46Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
48Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
49Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
50Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
52Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:58
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
56Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:01
58Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
60Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:02
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:03
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
64Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
65Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:08
68Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:09
69Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
71Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:12
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:13
75Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:14
77Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:15
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:17
81Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:19
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:22
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
87Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
88Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
89Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
90Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:29
92Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:32
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:33
94Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
97Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:35
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:36
99Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:37
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:38
103Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:39
104Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:40
105Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:41
108Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:42
109Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
110Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
113Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:51
114Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
115Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
116Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:54
119Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:55
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:56
122Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:58
123Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:59
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
125Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:10
126Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:12
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:13
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:14
130Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:17
131Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
132Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:30
133Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:33
134José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
135Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
136Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
138Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
140Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
141Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
142John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
143Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:46
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:49
145Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
146Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
147Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:58
149Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:02
150Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:03
152Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
153Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:18
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:03:20
155Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:23
156Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:25
157Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:34
158Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:46
159Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:48
160Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:50
161Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:57
162Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
163Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:01
164Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:04
165Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:08
166Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
167Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:15
168Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:24
169Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:41
170Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:50
171Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:51
172Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:53
173Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:58
174Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:05
175Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:09
176Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:13
177Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:17
178Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:23
179Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:59
180Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:09
181Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:27
182Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:37
183Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:02
184Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:08
185Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:09
186William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:11
187Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:24
188Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:39
189Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:49
190Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:07:52
191Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
192Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:38
193Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:48
194Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
195Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:05
196Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:35
197Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:42
198Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:14

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team45pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda30
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling28
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team22
7Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda21
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team19
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
15Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team9
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
18Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
22Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
24William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
25Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda6
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
28Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda5
30Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
31Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
32Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
33Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
34Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
35Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp3
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
38Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
40Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
42Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-13

Mountains classification
1Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323pts
2Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli166
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team166
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp157
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team157
8Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi157
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32

Combativity classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda7
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4
12Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
15Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
17Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
18Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1
23Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young riders classification
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10:01:53
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:35
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:36
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:37
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:39
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:42
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:00:45
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:57
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:58
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:01
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:08
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:11
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:13
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:15
23Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:17
24Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:24
25Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:29
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:33
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:37
29Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
30Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:39
31Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:42
32Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:53
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:55
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:59
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:10
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:12
37Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:14
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:46
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:18
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:34
43Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
45Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:24
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:13
47Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:17
48Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:59
49Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:09
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:08
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:07:52
52Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:42
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:14

Teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda28:51:40
2BMC Racing Team0:00:31
3Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
4RadioShack - Nissan0:00:50
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:54
6Sky Procycling0:00:56
7Astana Pro Team0:01:00
8Team Saxo Bank0:01:04
9Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:05
10Katusha Team0:01:19
11Movistar Team0:01:35
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
13Team NetApp0:01:46
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
15Lampre - ISD0:02:04
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:16
17Lotto Belisol Team0:02:30
18FDJ - Bigmat0:02:31
19Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:34
20Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:20
21Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:03
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:36

Super teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda136pts
2Orica GreenEdge99
3BMC Racing Team73
4FDJ - Bigmat68
5Sky Procycling62
6RadioShack - Nissan59
7Team Saxo Bank58
8Rabobank Cycling Team46
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team36
10Katusha Team33
11Team NetApp32
12Astana Pro Team23
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep22
14Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
15Liquigas - Cannondale20
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela17
17Movistar Team14
18Lampre - ISD9
19Lotto Belisol Team5
20Ag2R La Mondiale5
21Colnago - CSF Inox2
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

Fair Play classification
1Garmin - Barracuda
2Team Saxo Bank
3Katusha Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep
6Liquigas - Cannondale
7Lampre - ISD
8Movistar Team
9Team NetApp
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
11FDJ - Bigmat
12Colnago - CSF Inox
13Ag2R-La Mondiale
14BMC Racing Team20pts
15Sky Procycling20
16Lotto Belisol Team20
17Euskaltel - Euskadi20
18Orica GreenEdge40
19RadioShack - Nissan40
20Rabobank Cycling Team40
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia40
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

 

Latest on Cyclingnews