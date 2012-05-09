Garmin-Barracuda storms to victory in Verona team time trial
Navardauskas takes over pink jersey from Phinney
Four years ago on the streets of Palermo, the Garmin team announced itself on the world stage with a defining win in the Giro d'Italia team time trial. In the intervening years, the squad has changed - riders leaving, riders joining - but on Wednesday the American team stamped its authority on the team time trial once again, storming to victory with a time of 37:04.
It was enough to put Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas into pink, with previous race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) succumbing to his injuries and losing the maglia rosa after an eventful four days of racing.
Katusha finished second, five seconds down, leaving Joaquim Rodriguez with the biggest smile among the overall contenders. The Spaniard put over 20 seconds into his main rivals and sits in the pole position as the race heads towards the first skirmishes in the mountains.
"We thought we could win today, but I wasn't sure if I could hang with these guys," Navardauskas said at the finish.
"They were really strong today. Everybody did a good job. I was so glad to stay with these guys as I tired in the last 10 kilometres. This jersey is a really big thing for me."
"I like this team. They have taken care of me last year and this year and brought me to good races. I did the Tour de France last year, I didn't expect [Jonathan] Vaughters to bring me. This year I'm at the Giro, and it's been a really good start for me up to now, although we'll see how it is tomorrow."
Although Garmin-Barracuda was the favourite heading into the event, it was widely expected that Alex Rasmussen would be the assassin to end Phinney's reign. However when the Dane was surprisingly dropped, Navardauskas quickly moved to centre stage.
Garmin-Barracuda had two aims: the stage win and propelling Ryder Hesejdal into a secure GC spot. Two aims but one method: ride fast. It meant Navardauskas had to hang on for dear life as the Garmin train neared the finished. After starting 18 seconds down in the battle for pink, finishing behind his teammates could have ended his flirtation with pink.
He briefly slipped off the back, the pink jersey momentary heading in another direction. However, the Lithuanian recovered as his teammates eased on one of the final corners, latching onto the slipstream and holding on for the line. It meant that the maglia rosa passed to another promising talent, with Phinney unable to pull of the impossible and keep the jersey for another day.
"I had a bad day personally," Phinney said.
"I don't know if it was the crash the other day or what, but I had nothing today. The team had to wait for me a couple of times, I have to thank them. Fortunately I didn't fall today as well, but from my third pull on the front, I could see that something wasn't right. I'm very disappointed, I don't have a lot to say. I didn't have a lot of power. I gave the maximum, I gave everything I have. I have to thank they team. They could have left me but instead they slowed and waited for me."
When he returns to the team hotel, Phinney can look back at what has been a whirlwind few days. In pink on stage 1, several crashes and a near abandonment, he has lit up a race desperate for international recognition. Heading into the Giro, the primary goal was the finish, and the second year pro must now muster the necessary strength for another two weeks.
His ride today summed up his four-day Giro perfectly. Starting in pink, Phinney rose to the occasion before veering off the road briefly. He finished strongly, taking turns at the front of the BMC train all the way until the line. He'll be hoping he can finish the Giro d'Italia in such fashion.
Advantage Rodriguez
In the battle for the overall, Rodriguez is in the strongest position, a statement one would not have expected to have made at the start of the race and with over 40 kilometres of time trialing covered.
"The team did a spectacular team time trial. We couldn't have gone a second faster. We'll see what Liquigas and Astana do, but we've done our bit," the Katusha leader said.
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) all sit in close proximity, while the Lampre duo of Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego are on the back foot. John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) at 2:43 and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) are the furthest back.
|1
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:37:04
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:24
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Lampre-ISD
|0:00:34
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:00:43
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:59
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|18
|FDJ-BigMat
|19
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|20
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|0:01:44
|21
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:22
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10:01:53
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:10
|3
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:11
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|8
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:25
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:26
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|11
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:31
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:36
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:37
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:39
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:42
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:00:45
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|37
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|42
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:53
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|46
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|48
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|50
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:58
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|56
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:01
|58
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:02
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:03
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|65
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:08
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:09
|69
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:12
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:13
|75
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:14
|77
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|81
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:19
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:22
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|87
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|88
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|89
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|90
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:29
|92
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:32
|93
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:33
|94
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|96
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|97
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:35
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:36
|99
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:37
|101
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|102
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:38
|103
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:39
|104
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:40
|105
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|108
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:42
|109
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|110
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|113
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:51
|114
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|115
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|116
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:54
|119
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:55
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:56
|122
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:58
|123
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:59
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|125
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:10
|126
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:12
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:13
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:14
|130
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:17
|131
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|132
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:30
|133
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|134
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|136
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|137
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|138
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|140
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|141
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|142
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|143
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:46
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|145
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|146
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|147
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:58
|149
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:02
|150
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:03
|152
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|153
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:18
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:03:20
|155
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:23
|156
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|157
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:34
|158
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:46
|159
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:48
|160
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:50
|161
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:57
|162
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:59
|163
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:01
|164
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|165
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:08
|166
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|167
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:15
|168
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:24
|169
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:04:41
|170
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:50
|171
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:51
|172
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:53
|173
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:58
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|175
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:09
|176
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:13
|177
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:17
|178
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:23
|179
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:59
|180
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|181
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:27
|182
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:37
|183
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:02
|184
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|185
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:09
|186
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:11
|187
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:24
|188
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:39
|189
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:49
|190
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:07:52
|191
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|192
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:38
|193
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|194
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|195
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:05
|196
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|197
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:42
|198
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|18
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|24
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|25
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|28
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|30
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|31
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|35
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|3
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|38
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|39
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|-13
|1
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|pts
|2
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|166
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|157
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|8
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|157
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|12
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|15
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|18
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|23
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10:01:53
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:31
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:36
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:37
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:39
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:01
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:08
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|23
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:17
|24
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:24
|25
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:29
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:33
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:37
|29
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|30
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:39
|31
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:42
|32
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:53
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:55
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:59
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:10
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:12
|37
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:14
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:46
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:18
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:34
|43
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:59
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|45
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:24
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:13
|47
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:17
|48
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:59
|49
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|51
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:07:52
|52
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:42
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|28:51:40
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|4
|RadioShack - Nissan
|0:00:50
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:54
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:04
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:05
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:01:19
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:01:46
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:04
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:16
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:30
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:02:31
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:34
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:20
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:36
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|136
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|99
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|4
|FDJ - Bigmat
|68
|5
|Sky Procycling
|62
|6
|RadioShack - Nissan
|59
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|58
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|10
|Katusha Team
|33
|11
|Team NetApp
|32
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|23
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|22
|14
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|20
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|17
|Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|9
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|FDJ - Bigmat
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|15
|Sky Procycling
|20
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|40
|19
|RadioShack - Nissan
|40
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|40
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
