Four years ago on the streets of Palermo, the Garmin team announced itself on the world stage with a defining win in the Giro d'Italia team time trial. In the intervening years, the squad has changed - riders leaving, riders joining - but on Wednesday the American team stamped its authority on the team time trial once again, storming to victory with a time of 37:04.

It was enough to put Garmin-Barracuda's Ramunas Navardauskas into pink, with previous race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) succumbing to his injuries and losing the maglia rosa after an eventful four days of racing.

Katusha finished second, five seconds down, leaving Joaquim Rodriguez with the biggest smile among the overall contenders. The Spaniard put over 20 seconds into his main rivals and sits in the pole position as the race heads towards the first skirmishes in the mountains.

"We thought we could win today, but I wasn't sure if I could hang with these guys," Navardauskas said at the finish.

"They were really strong today. Everybody did a good job. I was so glad to stay with these guys as I tired in the last 10 kilometres. This jersey is a really big thing for me."

"I like this team. They have taken care of me last year and this year and brought me to good races. I did the Tour de France last year, I didn't expect [Jonathan] Vaughters to bring me. This year I'm at the Giro, and it's been a really good start for me up to now, although we'll see how it is tomorrow."

Although Garmin-Barracuda was the favourite heading into the event, it was widely expected that Alex Rasmussen would be the assassin to end Phinney's reign. However when the Dane was surprisingly dropped, Navardauskas quickly moved to centre stage.

Garmin-Barracuda had two aims: the stage win and propelling Ryder Hesejdal into a secure GC spot. Two aims but one method: ride fast. It meant Navardauskas had to hang on for dear life as the Garmin train neared the finished. After starting 18 seconds down in the battle for pink, finishing behind his teammates could have ended his flirtation with pink.

He briefly slipped off the back, the pink jersey momentary heading in another direction. However, the Lithuanian recovered as his teammates eased on one of the final corners, latching onto the slipstream and holding on for the line. It meant that the maglia rosa passed to another promising talent, with Phinney unable to pull of the impossible and keep the jersey for another day.

"I had a bad day personally," Phinney said.

"I don't know if it was the crash the other day or what, but I had nothing today. The team had to wait for me a couple of times, I have to thank them. Fortunately I didn't fall today as well, but from my third pull on the front, I could see that something wasn't right. I'm very disappointed, I don't have a lot to say. I didn't have a lot of power. I gave the maximum, I gave everything I have. I have to thank they team. They could have left me but instead they slowed and waited for me."

When he returns to the team hotel, Phinney can look back at what has been a whirlwind few days. In pink on stage 1, several crashes and a near abandonment, he has lit up a race desperate for international recognition. Heading into the Giro, the primary goal was the finish, and the second year pro must now muster the necessary strength for another two weeks.

His ride today summed up his four-day Giro perfectly. Starting in pink, Phinney rose to the occasion before veering off the road briefly. He finished strongly, taking turns at the front of the BMC train all the way until the line. He'll be hoping he can finish the Giro d'Italia in such fashion.

Advantage Rodriguez

In the battle for the overall, Rodriguez is in the strongest position, a statement one would not have expected to have made at the start of the race and with over 40 kilometres of time trialing covered.

"The team did a spectacular team time trial. We couldn't have gone a second faster. We'll see what Liquigas and Astana do, but we've done our bit," the Katusha leader said.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) all sit in close proximity, while the Lampre duo of Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego are on the back foot. John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) at 2:43 and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) are the furthest back.

Results 1 Garmin-Barracuda 0:37:04 2 Katusha Team 0:00:05 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:24 6 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 8 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:28 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:30 10 BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 11 Movistar Team 0:00:32 12 Lampre-ISD 0:00:34 13 Team NetApp 0:00:43 14 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:59 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:05 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 18 FDJ-BigMat 19 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:12 20 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela 0:01:44 21 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:01:45 22 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:22

General classification after stage 4 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10:01:53 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:10 3 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:11 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 8 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:25 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:26 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:30 11 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:31 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:33 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:35 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:36 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:37 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:38 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:39 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 28 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:42 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:00:45 32 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 37 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:50 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 42 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:53 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:55 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 46 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 48 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 50 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:58 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 55 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:01 58 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 60 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:02 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:03 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 64 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 65 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:08 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:09 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:12 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:13 75 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:14 77 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:15 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:17 81 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:19 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:22 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 87 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 88 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 89 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:26 90 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:29 92 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:32 93 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:33 94 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 96 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 97 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:35 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:36 99 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:37 101 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 102 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:38 103 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:39 104 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:40 105 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 106 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:41 108 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:42 109 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 110 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 113 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:51 114 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 115 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 116 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:54 119 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:55 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:56 122 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:58 123 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:59 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 125 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:10 126 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:12 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:13 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:14 130 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:17 131 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 132 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:30 133 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:33 134 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 135 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 136 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 137 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 138 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 140 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 141 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 142 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 143 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:46 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:49 145 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 146 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 147 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:58 149 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:02 150 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:03 152 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:05 153 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:18 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:03:20 155 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:23 156 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 157 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:34 158 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:46 159 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:48 160 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:50 161 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:57 162 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 163 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:01 164 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:04 165 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:08 166 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 167 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:15 168 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:24 169 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:04:41 170 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:50 171 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:51 172 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:53 173 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:58 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:05 175 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:09 176 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:13 177 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:17 178 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:23 179 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:59 180 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 181 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:27 182 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:37 183 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:02 184 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:08 185 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:09 186 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:11 187 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:24 188 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:39 189 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:49 190 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:07:52 191 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:00 192 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:38 193 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:48 194 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 195 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:05 196 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:35 197 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:42 198 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:14

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 30 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 7 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 21 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 18 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 22 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 24 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 25 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 28 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 5 30 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 31 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 32 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 34 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 35 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 3 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 38 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -13

Mountains classification 1 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 pts 2 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 166 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 166 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 157 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 8 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 157 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32

Combativity classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4 12 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 15 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 17 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 18 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1 23 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young riders classification 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10:01:53 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:31 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:35 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:36 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:37 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:39 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:42 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:00:45 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:57 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:01 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:08 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:15 23 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:17 24 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:24 25 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:29 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:33 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:37 29 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 30 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:39 31 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:42 32 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:53 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:55 34 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:59 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:10 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:12 37 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:14 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:46 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:18 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:34 43 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 45 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:24 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:13 47 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:17 48 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:59 49 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:08 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:07:52 52 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:42 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:14

Teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 28:51:40 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 3 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 4 RadioShack - Nissan 0:00:50 5 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:54 6 Sky Procycling 0:00:56 7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 8 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:04 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:05 10 Katusha Team 0:01:19 11 Movistar Team 0:01:35 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 13 Team NetApp 0:01:46 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 15 Lampre - ISD 0:02:04 16 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:16 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:30 18 FDJ - Bigmat 0:02:31 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:34 20 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:20 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:36

Super teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 136 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 99 3 BMC Racing Team 73 4 FDJ - Bigmat 68 5 Sky Procycling 62 6 RadioShack - Nissan 59 7 Team Saxo Bank 58 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 46 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 10 Katusha Team 33 11 Team NetApp 32 12 Astana Pro Team 23 13 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 22 14 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 15 Liquigas - Cannondale 20 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 17 Movistar Team 14 18 Lampre - ISD 9 19 Lotto Belisol Team 5 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 2 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi