Giro d'Italia: Kreuziger victorious on Alpe di Pampeago
Hesjedal puts in a vicious blow in finale
Astana’s Roman Kreuziger climbed to victory in an epic stage 19 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, coming home 19 seconds clear of Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal and going some way towards restoring his reputation after a race that hasn’t gone to plan over the last three weeks.
Kreuziger won the young riders jersey at last year’s Giro and was considered to be among the favourites for overall victory this time round. Starting the day over 12 minutes behind the leaders, the 26-year-old from the Czech Republic ensured that he will take home some fond memories by winning what was widely described as the toughest stage of the entire race.
Hesjedal produced an incredible performance in finishing second, out-performing his fellow rivals in the GC and putting himself into a position from which he might well secure overall victory on Sunday. Despite once again being written off before the start, he took thirteen seconds out of Joaquim Rodriguez’s lead at the top of the maglia rosa standings and now lies just 17 seconds behind him. Just as importantly he also extended his own lead over Ivan Basso and Michele Scarponi.
With Sunday’s closing time trial likely to suit him more than his rivals, Hesjedal appears to have his destiny in his own hands and if he can survive tomorrow’s final mammoth stage he will be the overwhelming favourite for glory.
The riders headed into the Alps from Treviso just after 11am local time this morning, making today one of the earliest starts we’ve had. The general classification was unchanged after yesterday’s downhill stage that resulted in a sprint finish, where the main contenders for overall success kept their powder dry ahead of the trials and tribulations that they knew lay ahead of them.
In front of them today was 197km and no less than five categorised climbs, so any reserves the riders had built up on yesterday’s downhill stage would be drained pretty brutally. After just 15km we already had our first breakaway, with 17 riders building up a lead of over seven minutes by the time they reached the first categorised climb with about 130km to go. The best placed in the GC of those who had broken clear was Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), but the group also included some pretty able climbers such as Emanuele Sella (Androni-Giocattoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).
By the end of the first climb the lead had been reduced by roughly a minute and the riders passed through a brief shower as they made their way towards the category 1 Passo Manghen. By the time they reached it they had re-establish a large gap of almost nine minutes. Facing them was 20.5km of ascent rising almost 1,700 metres.
Stage 18 winner Andrea Guardini was the first of the breakaway riders to crack and he was swallowed up by the main peloton, closely followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC). Pirazzi and Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) then attacked on the sharp and intimidating descent, building a 20-second lead on the rest that lasted for a few kilometres before they were caught with just under 60km to go.
They reached the first ascent of the Passo Pampeago and Casar, Rohregger and Pirazzi went on the attack, forming a breakaway trio from the first bunch. Back in the main peloton, which contained all the main GC contenders, Basso was being protected most efficiently by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates, who were working tirelessly for him as they have done for the vast majority of the last three weeks. Rohregger was the first of the leading trio to feel the pinch and was dropped with just over 40km left, leaving Casar and Pirazzi in front on their own. A five-man group was forming behind the RadioShack-Nissan man and tried desperately to bridge the gap to the leaders. Back down the road Basso, Scarponi, Hesjedal and Rodriguez were all riding patiently and Kreuziger was starting to move through the pack.
The next climb came quick on the back of the Passo Pampeago and Sella and Rohregger joined forces to try and reel in the front two. It was at this point, roughly 25km from the finish, that Kreuziger attacked from the main peloton and began his long slog towards picking off those in front of him. He was aided initially by teammate Kevin Seeldraeyers but almost immediately Kreuziger decided to push on in a lone pursuit.
With 11km left Casar and Pirazzi had been caught by Sella and Rohregger, and the quartet held a 1:20 advantage over Kreuziger, who was in a chase group with Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Serge Pauwels and Dario Cataldo. The peloton were closing, slowly but surely, and were just over two minutes behind as the riders gritted their teeth for the second ascent of the Passo Pampeago. Hesjedal appeared to be looking the strongest and was now being covered by his Garmin teammates, who had regrouped.
Eventually Kreuziger found himself at the front with Casar and Pirazzi and the stage was set with 4km for Giro redemption. He was looking strong, but there was always the chance that his efforts in closing down the leaders might take their toll. A kilometre later, on the final climb, he was all alone but back down the road the big guns were motoring. And it was Hesjedal that was looking strongest – despite Scarponi’s numerous attacks, designed to break the Canadian in the closing stage, an answer was found each time.
With 1.5km left Kreuziger looked like he was treading water. Hesjedal was closing, having dropped Basso, Scarponi, Rodriguez and Domenico Pozzovivo, and for a minute it appeared that the Garmin rider would catch Kreuziger for an almost unbelievable victory. But as the finishing line crept into view on the horizon the Astana man found some extra power from somewhere to hang on for the win. The battle belonged to him but it is looking increasingly likely that the entire war will belong to Ryder Hesjedal. In around 48 hours time we’ll know.
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|6:18:03
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:19
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:35
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:43
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:18
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:37
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:41
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:52
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:18
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:21
|21
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|22
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:48
|23
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:53
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|27
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|29
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:33
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:39
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:11
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:36
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:44
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:02
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:15
|37
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:27
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:25
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:01
|40
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:18
|41
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:53
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:42
|46
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|47
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:01
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:48
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:07
|51
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:42
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:51
|53
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:21
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:46
|55
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:03
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:11
|57
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:10
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:40
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:36
|63
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|66
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:29
|68
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:31
|70
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:44
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:48
|72
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:02
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:15
|74
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:25:30
|76
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:44
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:01
|79
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:18
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:30
|83
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:32
|84
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:36
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:32
|87
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:41
|88
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|89
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:28
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:32
|92
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:35
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:44
|95
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:17
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:39
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:03
|99
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:30:36
|100
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:31:13
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:37
|103
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:50
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:05
|105
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:44
|106
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|112
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|113
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|115
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|119
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|124
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|125
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|129
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:28
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|134
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:33
|135
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|136
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|138
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|141
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|142
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|143
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|145
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|146
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|147
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|149
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|151
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|152
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|155
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|160
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|162
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:11
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:46:44
|DNS
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNS
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|13
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|15
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18:58:35
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:07
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:33
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:12
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:07:25
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:08:48
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:42
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:12:20
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:06
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:32:34
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:11
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:45
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:19
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:42:32
|17
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:47:22
|18
|FDJ - BigMat
|1:04:15
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:09:28
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:15:31
|21
|Team NetApp
|1:27:01
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:45:35
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|26
|3
|Sky Procycling
|22
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Katusha Team
|20
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|FDJ - BigMat
|7
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|6
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Team NetApp
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|84:06:13
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:45
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:21
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:30
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:47
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:09
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:18
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:19
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:28
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:41
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:18
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:35
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:34
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:19
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:31
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:12
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:32
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:39
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:30:49
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:42
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:24
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:37:12
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:18
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:58
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:34
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:47
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:44
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:14
|34
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:46:00
|35
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:49
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:50:49
|37
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:47
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:54
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:02
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:59:12
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:55
|42
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:09
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:01:12
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:10:09
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:10:34
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:33
|47
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:35
|48
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:15:20
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:18
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:29:06
|51
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:16
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:37:24
|53
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:40:23
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:42:35
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:11
|56
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:47:06
|57
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:48:29
|58
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|1:48:40
|59
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:50:57
|60
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:51:42
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:14
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:13
|63
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:54:47
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:55:17
|65
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1:56:33
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:58:30
|67
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|1:59:10
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:08:22
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:08:53
|70
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:09:34
|71
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:13:36
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:58
|73
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:14:19
|74
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:50
|75
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:17:55
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:18:35
|77
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:18:42
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:53
|79
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:20:22
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:22:17
|81
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:26:11
|82
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:50
|83
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:27:58
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:28:12
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:28:15
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:28:40
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:28:58
|88
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:29:29
|89
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:30
|90
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:27
|91
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:31:51
|92
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:34:01
|93
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:35:26
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:37:27
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:39:47
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:39:56
|97
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:06
|98
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:31
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2:45:14
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:46:56
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:10
|102
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:48:00
|103
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:48:50
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:50:48
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:51:16
|106
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:51:44
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:52:24
|108
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:36
|109
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|2:55:10
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:52
|111
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:57:21
|112
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:01:21
|113
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:02:23
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:02:35
|115
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:12:36
|116
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:15:13
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:16:34
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:18:10
|119
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:21:19
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:22:10
|121
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:52
|122
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:25:13
|123
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:26:59
|124
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:28:09
|125
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:06
|126
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:29:40
|127
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:32:07
|128
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:33:06
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3:33:56
|130
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:34:27
|131
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:36:41
|132
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:36:45
|133
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:36:50
|134
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:37:09
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:37:49
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|137
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:39:50
|138
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:41:27
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:41:56
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:42:13
|141
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:46:25
|142
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:50:25
|143
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:52:55
|144
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:53:12
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:56:10
|146
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:56:39
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:56:45
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:02:35
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:04:33
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:04:51
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:05:50
|152
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:10:15
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:11:35
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|4:12:29
|155
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:18:07
|156
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:20:14
|157
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|4:20:54
|158
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|4:22:13
|159
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:30:25
|160
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:30:33
|161
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:30:39
|162
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:42:23
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:53:38
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|93
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|58
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|42
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|40
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|24
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|28
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|32
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|27
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|42
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|43
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|44
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|46
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|49
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|50
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|19
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|52
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|53
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|56
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|58
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|17
|59
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|60
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|64
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|67
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|68
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|69
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|71
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|72
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|73
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|74
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|76
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|77
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|78
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|79
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|84
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|90
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|91
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|93
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|94
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|95
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|97
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|99
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|100
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|101
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|103
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|104
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|105
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|106
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|107
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|108
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|9
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|16
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|14
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|15
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|17
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|23
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|30
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|35
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|38
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|44
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|45
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|46
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|48
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|51
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|54
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|55
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|56
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|58
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|14
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|25
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|27
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|32
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|35
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|37
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|39
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|41
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|43
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|50
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|51
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|52
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|12
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|27
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|30
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|32
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|683
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|656
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|437
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|424
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|407
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|392
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|336
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|271
|11
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|263
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|243
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|234
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|227
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|18
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|192
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|26
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|40
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|47
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|57
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|3
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|12
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|13
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|16
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|23
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|26
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|31
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|32
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|33
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|34
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|35
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|37
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|42
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|43
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|45
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|46
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|50
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|52
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|5
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|55
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|57
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|58
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|60
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|61
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|62
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|64
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|66
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|67
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|69
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|70
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|71
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|73
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|74
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|75
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|76
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|78
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|79
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|80
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|81
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|83
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|85
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|86
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|87
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|88
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|89
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|84:09:34
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:26
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:57
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:51
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:33:51
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:57
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:37
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:13
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:41
|10
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:25:55
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:41:50
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:47:36
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:48:21
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:51:56
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:06:13
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:37
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:15:14
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:24:51
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:25:19
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:28:06
|21
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:28:30
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:32:05
|23
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:49
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:45:29
|25
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:47:27
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2:47:55
|27
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:31
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2:59:02
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:26:19
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:29:45
|31
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:31:06
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:33:24
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:33:48
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:34:28
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:36:29
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:38:06
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:38:35
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:38:52
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:43:04
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:01:30
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:14:46
|43
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|4:18:52
|44
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:27:04
|45
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:27:18
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:39:02
|47
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:50:17
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|FDJ - BigMat
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|20
|pts
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|5
|Katusha Team
|40
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|45
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|60
|11
|Team NetApp
|80
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|13
|Sky Procycling
|85
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|85
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|120
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|19
|Radioshack - Nissan
|145
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|21
|Movistar Team
|185
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|200
|1
|Movistar Team
|251:17:10
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:37
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30:53
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:16
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:44:35
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:01
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:49:04
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:53:19
|9
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:54:35
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:05
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:26:14
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1:43:08
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|1:44:10
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:54:31
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2:37:53
|16
|Radioshack - Nissan
|2:37:57
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:09:58
|18
|FDJ - BigMat
|4:20:13
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5:15:43
|20
|Team NetApp
|5:39:51
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|6:40:57
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|8:35:21
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|308
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|291
|3
|Katusha Team
|281
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|236
|5
|Movistar Team
|236
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|211
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|202
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|200
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|197
|10
|FDJ - BigMat
|197
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|183
|12
|Team NetApp
|173
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|168
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|156
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|148
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|145
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|121
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|71
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy