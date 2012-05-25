Image 1 of 56 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 Astana's Roman Kreuziger (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 56 Casar leads Pirazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 56 The peloton climb the Passo Pampeago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 56 Casar leads Pirazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 56 Riders begin to struggle under the pace set by Liquigas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 56 Stage 19 of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 56 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 56 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 56 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 56 The main contenders follow the Liquigas train on the climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) keeps hold of pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Astana’s Roman Kreuziger climbed to victory in an epic stage 19 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, coming home 19 seconds clear of Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal and going some way towards restoring his reputation after a race that hasn’t gone to plan over the last three weeks.

Kreuziger won the young riders jersey at last year’s Giro and was considered to be among the favourites for overall victory this time round. Starting the day over 12 minutes behind the leaders, the 26-year-old from the Czech Republic ensured that he will take home some fond memories by winning what was widely described as the toughest stage of the entire race.

Hesjedal produced an incredible performance in finishing second, out-performing his fellow rivals in the GC and putting himself into a position from which he might well secure overall victory on Sunday. Despite once again being written off before the start, he took thirteen seconds out of Joaquim Rodriguez’s lead at the top of the maglia rosa standings and now lies just 17 seconds behind him. Just as importantly he also extended his own lead over Ivan Basso and Michele Scarponi.

With Sunday’s closing time trial likely to suit him more than his rivals, Hesjedal appears to have his destiny in his own hands and if he can survive tomorrow’s final mammoth stage he will be the overwhelming favourite for glory.

The riders headed into the Alps from Treviso just after 11am local time this morning, making today one of the earliest starts we’ve had. The general classification was unchanged after yesterday’s downhill stage that resulted in a sprint finish, where the main contenders for overall success kept their powder dry ahead of the trials and tribulations that they knew lay ahead of them.

In front of them today was 197km and no less than five categorised climbs, so any reserves the riders had built up on yesterday’s downhill stage would be drained pretty brutally. After just 15km we already had our first breakaway, with 17 riders building up a lead of over seven minutes by the time they reached the first categorised climb with about 130km to go. The best placed in the GC of those who had broken clear was Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), but the group also included some pretty able climbers such as Emanuele Sella (Androni-Giocattoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).

By the end of the first climb the lead had been reduced by roughly a minute and the riders passed through a brief shower as they made their way towards the category 1 Passo Manghen. By the time they reached it they had re-establish a large gap of almost nine minutes. Facing them was 20.5km of ascent rising almost 1,700 metres.

Stage 18 winner Andrea Guardini was the first of the breakaway riders to crack and he was swallowed up by the main peloton, closely followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC). Pirazzi and Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) then attacked on the sharp and intimidating descent, building a 20-second lead on the rest that lasted for a few kilometres before they were caught with just under 60km to go.

They reached the first ascent of the Passo Pampeago and Casar, Rohregger and Pirazzi went on the attack, forming a breakaway trio from the first bunch. Back in the main peloton, which contained all the main GC contenders, Basso was being protected most efficiently by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates, who were working tirelessly for him as they have done for the vast majority of the last three weeks. Rohregger was the first of the leading trio to feel the pinch and was dropped with just over 40km left, leaving Casar and Pirazzi in front on their own. A five-man group was forming behind the RadioShack-Nissan man and tried desperately to bridge the gap to the leaders. Back down the road Basso, Scarponi, Hesjedal and Rodriguez were all riding patiently and Kreuziger was starting to move through the pack.

The next climb came quick on the back of the Passo Pampeago and Sella and Rohregger joined forces to try and reel in the front two. It was at this point, roughly 25km from the finish, that Kreuziger attacked from the main peloton and began his long slog towards picking off those in front of him. He was aided initially by teammate Kevin Seeldraeyers but almost immediately Kreuziger decided to push on in a lone pursuit.

With 11km left Casar and Pirazzi had been caught by Sella and Rohregger, and the quartet held a 1:20 advantage over Kreuziger, who was in a chase group with Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Serge Pauwels and Dario Cataldo. The peloton were closing, slowly but surely, and were just over two minutes behind as the riders gritted their teeth for the second ascent of the Passo Pampeago. Hesjedal appeared to be looking the strongest and was now being covered by his Garmin teammates, who had regrouped.

Eventually Kreuziger found himself at the front with Casar and Pirazzi and the stage was set with 4km for Giro redemption. He was looking strong, but there was always the chance that his efforts in closing down the leaders might take their toll. A kilometre later, on the final climb, he was all alone but back down the road the big guns were motoring. And it was Hesjedal that was looking strongest – despite Scarponi’s numerous attacks, designed to break the Canadian in the closing stage, an answer was found each time.

With 1.5km left Kreuziger looked like he was treading water. Hesjedal was closing, having dropped Basso, Scarponi, Rodriguez and Domenico Pozzovivo, and for a minute it appeared that the Garmin rider would catch Kreuziger for an almost unbelievable victory. But as the finishing line crept into view on the horizon the Astana man found some extra power from somewhere to hang on for the win. The battle belonged to him but it is looking increasingly likely that the entire war will belong to Ryder Hesjedal. In around 48 hours time we’ll know.

Full Results 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 6:18:03 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:19 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:32 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:35 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:43 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:18 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:22 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:37 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:41 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:52 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:13 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:18 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:21 21 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:33 22 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:48 23 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:53 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 27 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:31 29 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:01 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:33 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:05:39 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:11 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:36 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:44 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:02 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:15 37 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:27 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:25 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:01 40 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:18 41 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:53 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:42 46 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 47 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:01 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:48 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:07 51 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:42 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:51 53 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:21 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:46 55 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:03 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:11 57 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:10 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 61 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:40 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:36 63 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 66 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:29 68 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:31 70 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:44 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:48 72 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:02 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:15 74 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:25:30 76 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:44 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:01 79 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:18 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:30 83 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:32 84 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:36 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:32 87 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:41 88 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:06 89 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:28 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:32 92 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:35 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:44 95 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:17 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:39 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:03 99 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:30:36 100 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:31:13 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:37 103 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:50 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:05 105 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:34:44 106 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 108 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 112 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 113 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 114 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 115 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 119 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 124 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 125 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 129 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:28 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 134 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:33 135 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:42 136 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 138 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 141 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 142 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 143 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 145 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 146 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 147 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 150 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 151 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 155 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 159 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 160 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 162 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:11 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:46:44 DNS Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNS Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Maglia Rossa - Points 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1: Sella di Roa (Cat. 3) 78.5km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2: Passo Manghen (Cat. 1) 123.3km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 9 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3: Passo Pampeago/Reiterjoch (Cat. 1) 160.1km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 5 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 6 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4: Passo Lavaze (Cat. 2) 174.6km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 3 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 5: Alpe di Pampeago (Cat. 1) 198km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 9 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

TV - Intermediate Sprint - Tesero, 149.5km 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3

Most combative 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 8 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 7 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 15 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Fast Team 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 18:58:35 2 Lampre - ISD 0:01:07 3 Movistar Team 0:04:34 4 Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 5 Sky Procycling 0:06:33 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:12 7 Katusha Team 0:07:25 8 Garmin - Barracuda 0:08:48 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:42 10 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:12:20 11 Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:06 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:32:34 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:11 14 BMC Racing Team 0:34:45 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:19 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:42:32 17 Radioshack - Nissan 0:47:22 18 FDJ - BigMat 1:04:15 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:09:28 20 Team Saxo Bank 1:15:31 21 Team NetApp 1:27:01 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:45:35

Super Team 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 29 pts 2 Lampre - ISD 26 3 Sky Procycling 22 4 Astana Pro Team 20 5 Katusha Team 20 6 Garmin - Barracuda 19 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 15 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 11 FDJ - BigMat 7 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 6 13 BMC Racing Team 5 14 Movistar Team 4 15 Radioshack - Nissan 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Lotto Belisol Team 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 20 Team Saxo Bank 21 Team NetApp 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 19 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 84:06:13 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:39 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:45 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:21 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:30 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:40 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:47 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:09 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:18 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:19 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:28 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:41 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:18 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:35 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:21 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:34 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:19 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:31 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:12 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:32 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:39 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:30:49 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:42 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:24 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:37:12 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:18 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:58 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:39:34 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:39:47 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:44 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:14 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:46:00 35 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:49 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:50:49 37 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:47 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:54:54 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:02 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:59:12 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:55 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:00:09 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:01:12 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:10:09 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:10:34 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:14:33 47 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:14:35 48 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:15:20 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:25:18 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:29:06 51 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:29:16 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:37:24 53 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:40:23 54 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:42:35 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:45:11 56 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:47:06 57 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:48:29 58 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 1:48:40 59 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:50:57 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:51:42 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:52:14 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:13 63 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:54:47 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:55:17 65 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1:56:33 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1:58:30 67 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 1:59:10 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:08:22 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:08:53 70 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:09:34 71 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:13:36 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:58 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:14:19 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:15:50 75 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:17:55 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:18:35 77 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:18:42 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:53 79 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:20:22 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:22:17 81 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:26:11 82 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:50 83 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:27:58 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:28:12 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:28:15 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:28:40 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:28:58 88 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:29:29 89 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:30:30 90 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:31:27 91 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:31:51 92 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:34:01 93 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:35:26 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:37:27 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:39:47 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:39:56 97 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:06 98 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:31 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:45:14 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:46:56 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:47:10 102 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2:48:00 103 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:48:50 104 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:50:48 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:51:16 106 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:51:44 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:52:24 108 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:52:36 109 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 2:55:10 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:52 111 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:57:21 112 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:01:21 113 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3:02:23 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:02:35 115 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:12:36 116 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:15:13 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 3:16:34 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:18:10 119 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:21:19 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:22:10 121 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:24:52 122 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:25:13 123 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 3:26:59 124 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:28:09 125 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:29:06 126 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 3:29:40 127 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 3:32:07 128 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:33:06 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:33:56 130 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:34:27 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:36:41 132 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:36:45 133 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 3:36:50 134 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3:37:09 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:37:49 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 137 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:39:50 138 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:41:27 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:41:56 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:42:13 141 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:46:25 142 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:50:25 143 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:52:55 144 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3:53:12 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:56:10 146 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:56:39 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:56:45 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:02:35 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 4:04:33 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:04:51 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:05:50 152 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:10:15 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 4:11:35 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 4:12:29 155 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:18:07 156 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4:20:14 157 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 4:20:54 158 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 4:22:13 159 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:30:25 160 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:30:33 161 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:30:39 162 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:42:23 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:53:38

Maglia Rossa - Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 125 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 93 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 58 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 42 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 40 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 40 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 38 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 38 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 35 22 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 24 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 28 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 32 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 27 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 27 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 42 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 43 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 44 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 49 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 50 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 19 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 52 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 53 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 56 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 58 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 17 59 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 60 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 64 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 67 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 68 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 69 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 71 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 72 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 73 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 74 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 76 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 77 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 78 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 79 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 84 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 90 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 91 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 92 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 93 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 94 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 95 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 97 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 98 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 99 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 100 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 101 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 103 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 104 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 105 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 106 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 107 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 108 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain classification 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 65 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 28 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 22 9 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 20 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 18 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 16 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 14 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 15 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 17 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 38 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 39 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 40 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 44 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 45 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 46 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 47 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 48 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 54 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 55 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 56 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 58 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 62 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV - Intermediate sprint classification 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 14 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 25 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 27 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 32 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 35 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 37 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 39 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 41 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 43 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 47 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 48 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 49 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 51 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 52 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzuri d'Italia classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 27 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 30 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 32 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 683 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 656 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 437 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 424 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 407 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 392 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 336 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 271 11 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 263 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 243 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 234 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 18 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 192 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 160 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 26 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 40 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 47 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 50 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 4 57 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3

Most combative classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 33 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 22 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 12 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 13 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 9 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 23 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 26 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 7 33 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 34 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 35 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 37 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 43 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 45 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 46 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 50 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 52 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 5 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 55 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 56 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 57 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 58 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 60 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 61 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 62 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 64 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 66 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 67 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 69 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 70 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 71 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 73 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 74 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 75 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 76 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 78 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 79 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 80 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 81 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 83 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 86 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 87 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 88 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 89 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Maglia Bianca - Young rider classification 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 84:09:34 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:26 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:57 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:51 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:33:51 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:57 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:37 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:36:13 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:41 10 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:25:55 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:41:50 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:47:36 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1:48:21 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:51:56 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:06:13 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:37 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:15:14 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:24:51 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:25:19 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:28:06 21 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:28:30 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:32:05 23 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:49 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:45:29 25 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:47:27 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2:47:55 27 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:31 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2:59:02 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 3:26:19 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:29:45 31 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:31:06 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:33:24 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3:33:48 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:34:28 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:36:29 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:38:06 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:38:35 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 3:38:52 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 3:43:04 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:01:30 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:14:46 43 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 4:18:52 44 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:27:04 45 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:27:18 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:39:02 47 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:50:17

Fail Play classification 1 Astana Pro Team 2 FDJ - BigMat 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 20 pts 4 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 5 Katusha Team 40 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 40 7 Lampre - ISD 45 8 Garmin - Barracuda 50 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 10 Team Saxo Bank 60 11 Team NetApp 80 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 13 Sky Procycling 85 14 Orica GreenEdge 85 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 90 16 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 17 BMC Racing Team 120 18 Lotto Belisol Team 125 19 Radioshack - Nissan 145 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 21 Movistar Team 185 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 200

Fast Team classification 1 Movistar Team 251:17:10 2 Lampre - ISD 0:08:37 3 Astana Pro Team 0:30:53 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:16 5 Sky Procycling 0:44:35 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:01 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:49:04 8 Katusha Team 0:53:19 9 Garmin - Barracuda 0:54:35 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:05 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 1:26:14 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1:43:08 13 BMC Racing Team 1:44:10 14 Lotto Belisol Team 1:54:31 15 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 2:37:53 16 Radioshack - Nissan 2:37:57 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 3:09:58 18 FDJ - BigMat 4:20:13 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5:15:43 20 Team NetApp 5:39:51 21 Team Saxo Bank 6:40:57 22 Orica GreenEdge 8:35:21