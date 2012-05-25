Trending

Giro d'Italia: Kreuziger victorious on Alpe di Pampeago

Hesjedal puts in a vicious blow in finale

Image 1 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 56

Astana's Roman Kreuziger

Astana's Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 56

Casar leads Pirazzi

Casar leads Pirazzi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 56

The peloton climb the Passo Pampeago

The peloton climb the Passo Pampeago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 56

Casar leads Pirazzi

Casar leads Pirazzi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 56

Riders begin to struggle under the pace set by Liquigas

Riders begin to struggle under the pace set by Liquigas
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 56

Stage 19 of the Giro

Stage 19 of the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins the stage

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 56

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 56

The main contenders follow the Liquigas train on the climbs

The main contenders follow the Liquigas train on the climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) keeps hold of pink

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) keeps hold of pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) puts more time into his rivals

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) puts more time into his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) takes his stage win in the Giro d'Italia

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) takes his stage win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) holds on and takes the stage win

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) holds on and takes the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 56

An exhausted Michele Scarponi at the finish

An exhausted Michele Scarponi at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) reminds everyone of his talent

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) reminds everyone of his talent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

The moment Ivan Basso takes over the pace setting from Damiano Caruso

The moment Ivan Basso takes over the pace setting from Damiano Caruso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) went some way to saving his Giro with a stage win

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) went some way to saving his Giro with a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese)

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 56

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese)

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 56

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 56

oaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still leads the race

oaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still leads the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 56

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal leads Roman Kreuziger

Ryder Hesjedal leads Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 56

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 56

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) moved into the top ten

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) moved into the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 56

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) lost more time

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) lost more time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 56

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 56

Ivan Basso put his Liquigas team to work

Ivan Basso put his Liquigas team to work
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 56

Hesjedal moves up to Basso on the final climb

Hesjedal moves up to Basso on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 56

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel)

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 56

Andriano Malori was part of the stage's early break

Andriano Malori was part of the stage's early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 56

Ivan Basso and his Liquigas-Cannodale teammate on the of some local support

Ivan Basso and his Liquigas-Cannodale teammate on the of some local support
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 56

Emanuele Sella (Androni)

Emanuele Sella (Androni)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 56

Casar leads Pirazzi on the day's final climb

Casar leads Pirazzi on the day's final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 56

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 56

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 56

The start of stage 19

The start of stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) has won over the Italian fans with his riding at this year's Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) has won over the Italian fans with his riding at this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 56

Hesjedal and Scarponi distance their rivals on the final climb

Hesjedal and Scarponi distance their rivals on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) looks back to see where Basso and Rodriguez are

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) looks back to see where Basso and Rodriguez are
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 56

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) rescued his Giro with a valiant stage win

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) rescued his Giro with a valiant stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 56

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 56

Hesjedal and Scarponi broke clear and dropped Rodriguez and Basso

Hesjedal and Scarponi broke clear and dropped Rodriguez and Basso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 56

Hesjedal and Scarponi broke clear and dropped Rodriguez and Basso

Hesjedal and Scarponi broke clear and dropped Rodriguez and Basso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 56

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 56

Rodriguez (Katusha) lost valuable time

Rodriguez (Katusha) lost valuable time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 56

Rodriguez (Katusha) lost valuable time

Rodriguez (Katusha) lost valuable time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 56

Ivan Basso couldn't respond to all the attacks

Ivan Basso couldn't respond to all the attacks
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 56

Pozzovivo leads a determind Uran

Pozzovivo leads a determind Uran
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 56

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 56

John Gadret (AG2R)

John Gadret (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 56

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 56

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The epic landscape on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 56

Stefano Pirazzi and Sandy Casar almost pulled off a glorious win

Stefano Pirazzi and Sandy Casar almost pulled off a glorious win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Astana’s Roman Kreuziger climbed to victory in an epic stage 19 at the 2012 Giro d’Italia, coming home 19 seconds clear of Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal and going some way towards restoring his reputation after a race that hasn’t gone to plan over the last three weeks.

Kreuziger won the young riders jersey at last year’s Giro and was considered to be among the favourites for overall victory this time round. Starting the day over 12 minutes behind the leaders, the 26-year-old from the Czech Republic ensured that he will take home some fond memories by winning what was widely described as the toughest stage of the entire race.

Hesjedal produced an incredible performance in finishing second, out-performing his fellow rivals in the GC and putting himself into a position from which he might well secure overall victory on Sunday. Despite once again being written off before the start, he took thirteen seconds out of Joaquim Rodriguez’s lead at the top of the maglia rosa standings and now lies just 17 seconds behind him. Just as importantly he also extended his own lead over Ivan Basso and Michele Scarponi.

With Sunday’s closing time trial likely to suit him more than his rivals, Hesjedal appears to have his destiny in his own hands and if he can survive tomorrow’s final mammoth stage he will be the overwhelming favourite for glory.

The riders headed into the Alps from Treviso just after 11am local time this morning, making today one of the earliest starts we’ve had. The general classification was unchanged after yesterday’s downhill stage that resulted in a sprint finish, where the main contenders for overall success kept their powder dry ahead of the trials and tribulations that they knew lay ahead of them.

In front of them today was 197km and no less than five categorised climbs, so any reserves the riders had built up on yesterday’s downhill stage would be drained pretty brutally. After just 15km we already had our first breakaway, with 17 riders building up a lead of over seven minutes by the time they reached the first categorised climb with about 130km to go. The best placed in the GC of those who had broken clear was Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat), but the group also included some pretty able climbers such as Emanuele Sella (Androni-Giocattoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox).

By the end of the first climb the lead had been reduced by roughly a minute and the riders passed through a brief shower as they made their way towards the category 1 Passo Manghen. By the time they reached it they had re-establish a large gap of almost nine minutes. Facing them was 20.5km of ascent rising almost 1,700 metres.

Stage 18 winner Andrea Guardini was the first of the breakaway riders to crack and he was swallowed up by the main peloton, closely followed by Alessandro Ballan (BMC). Pirazzi and Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) then attacked on the sharp and intimidating descent, building a 20-second lead on the rest that lasted for a few kilometres before they were caught with just under 60km to go.

They reached the first ascent of the Passo Pampeago and Casar, Rohregger and Pirazzi went on the attack, forming a breakaway trio from the first bunch. Back in the main peloton, which contained all the main GC contenders, Basso was being protected most efficiently by his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates, who were working tirelessly for him as they have done for the vast majority of the last three weeks. Rohregger was the first of the leading trio to feel the pinch and was dropped with just over 40km left, leaving Casar and Pirazzi in front on their own. A five-man group was forming behind the RadioShack-Nissan man and tried desperately to bridge the gap to the leaders. Back down the road Basso, Scarponi, Hesjedal and Rodriguez were all riding patiently and Kreuziger was starting to move through the pack.

The next climb came quick on the back of the Passo Pampeago and Sella and Rohregger joined forces to try and reel in the front two. It was at this point, roughly 25km from the finish, that Kreuziger attacked from the main peloton and began his long slog towards picking off those in front of him. He was aided initially by teammate Kevin Seeldraeyers but almost immediately Kreuziger decided to push on in a lone pursuit.

With 11km left Casar and Pirazzi had been caught by Sella and Rohregger, and the quartet held a 1:20 advantage over Kreuziger, who was in a chase group with Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Serge Pauwels and Dario Cataldo. The peloton were closing, slowly but surely, and were just over two minutes behind as the riders gritted their teeth for the second ascent of the Passo Pampeago. Hesjedal appeared to be looking the strongest and was now being covered by his Garmin teammates, who had regrouped.

Eventually Kreuziger found himself at the front with Casar and Pirazzi and the stage was set with 4km for Giro redemption. He was looking strong, but there was always the chance that his efforts in closing down the leaders might take their toll. A kilometre later, on the final climb, he was all alone but back down the road the big guns were motoring. And it was Hesjedal that was looking strongest – despite Scarponi’s numerous attacks, designed to break the Canadian in the closing stage, an answer was found each time.

With 1.5km left Kreuziger looked like he was treading water. Hesjedal was closing, having dropped Basso, Scarponi, Rodriguez and Domenico Pozzovivo, and for a minute it appeared that the Garmin rider would catch Kreuziger for an almost unbelievable victory. But as the finishing line crept into view on the horizon the Astana man found some extra power from somewhere to hang on for the win. The battle belonged to him but it is looking increasingly likely that the entire war will belong to Ryder Hesjedal. In around 48 hours time we’ll know.

Full Results
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team6:18:03
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:19
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:32
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:35
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:43
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:57
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:18
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:22
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:37
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:41
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:52
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:13
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:18
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:21
21Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:33
22Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:48
23Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:53
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
27Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:31
29Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:01
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:33
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:05:39
32Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:11
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:36
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:44
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:02
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:15
37Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:27
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:25
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:01
40Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:18
41Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:53
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:42
46Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
47Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:01
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:48
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:07
51Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:17:42
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:51
53Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:21
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:46
55Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:03
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:11
57Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:10
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
61Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:40
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:36
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
66Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:29
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:31
70Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:44
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:48
72Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:25:02
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:15
74José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:25:30
76Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:44
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:01
79Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:18
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:30
83Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:32
84Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:26:36
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:32
87Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:41
88Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:06
89Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:28
91Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:32
92Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:35
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:44
95Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:17
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:39
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:30:03
99Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:30:36
100Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:31:13
102Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:37
103Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:32:50
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:05
105Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:44
106Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
108Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
112Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
113Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
115Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
119Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
124Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
125Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
129Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:28
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
134Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:33
135Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:42
136Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
138Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
139Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
141Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
142Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
143Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
145Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
146Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
147Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
150Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
151Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
155Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
158Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
160Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
161Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
162Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:11
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:46:44
DNSAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSElia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFJosé Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Maglia Rossa - Points
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling9
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling8
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1: Sella di Roa (Cat. 3) 78.5km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2: Passo Manghen (Cat. 1) 123.3km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan9
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 3: Passo Pampeago/Reiterjoch (Cat. 1) 160.1km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan5
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
6Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 4: Passo Lavaze (Cat. 2) 174.6km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan3
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 5: Alpe di Pampeago (Cat. 1) 198km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda9
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

TV - Intermediate Sprint - Tesero, 149.5km
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan

Azzurri d'Italia
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Premio della Fuga
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox44pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat44
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team3

Most combative
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda8
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan7
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
15Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Fast Team
1Colnago - CSF Inox18:58:35
2Lampre - ISD0:01:07
3Movistar Team0:04:34
4Astana Pro Team0:05:59
5Sky Procycling0:06:33
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:12
7Katusha Team0:07:25
8Garmin - Barracuda0:08:48
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:42
10Liquigas - Cannondale0:12:20
11Lotto Belisol Team0:30:06
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:32:34
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:11
14BMC Racing Team0:34:45
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:19
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:42:32
17Radioshack - Nissan0:47:22
18FDJ - BigMat1:04:15
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:09:28
20Team Saxo Bank1:15:31
21Team NetApp1:27:01
22Orica GreenEdge1:45:35

Super Team
1Colnago - CSF Inox29pts
2Lampre - ISD26
3Sky Procycling22
4Astana Pro Team20
5Katusha Team20
6Garmin - Barracuda19
7Liquigas - Cannondale15
8Ag2R La Mondiale14
9Euskaltel - Euskadi13
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team10
11FDJ - BigMat7
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep6
13BMC Racing Team5
14Movistar Team4
15Radioshack - Nissan
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Lotto Belisol Team
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
20Team Saxo Bank
21Team NetApp
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 19
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team84:06:13
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:45
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:21
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:30
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:47
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:09
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:18
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:19
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:28
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:41
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:18
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:35
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:34
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:19
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:31
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:12
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:32
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:39
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:30:49
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:42
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:24
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:37:12
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:18
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:58
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:39:34
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:39:47
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:44
33Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:14
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:46:00
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:49
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:50:49
37Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:54:47
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:54:54
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:02
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:59:12
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:55
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:00:09
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:01:12
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:10:09
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:10:34
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:14:33
47Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:14:35
48Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:15:20
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:25:18
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:29:06
51Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:16
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:37:24
53Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:40:23
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:42:35
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:45:11
56Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:47:06
57Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:48:29
58Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank1:48:40
59Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:50:57
60Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:51:42
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:52:14
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:13
63Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:54:47
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:55:17
65Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1:56:33
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1:58:30
67Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp1:59:10
68Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:08:22
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:08:53
70Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:09:34
71Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:13:36
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:58
73Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:14:19
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:15:50
75Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:17:55
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:18:35
77Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:18:42
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:53
79Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:20:22
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:22:17
81Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:26:11
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:26:50
83Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:27:58
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:28:12
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:28:15
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:28:40
87Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:28:58
88Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:29:29
89Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:30:30
90Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:31:27
91Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:31:51
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:34:01
93Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:35:26
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:37:27
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:39:47
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:39:56
97Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:06
98Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:31
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:45:14
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:46:56
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:47:10
102Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2:48:00
103Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:48:50
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:50:48
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:51:16
106Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:51:44
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:52:24
108Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:52:36
109Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp2:55:10
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:52
111Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:57:21
112Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:01:21
113Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3:02:23
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:02:35
115Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:12:36
116Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:15:13
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda3:16:34
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:18:10
119Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:21:19
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:22:10
121Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:24:52
122Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:25:13
123Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat3:26:59
124Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:28:09
125Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:29:06
126Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp3:29:40
127Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda3:32:07
128Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:33:06
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:33:56
130Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:34:27
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:36:41
132Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:36:45
133Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale3:36:50
134Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan3:37:09
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:37:49
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
137Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:39:50
138Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:41:27
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:41:56
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:42:13
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:46:25
142Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:50:25
143Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:52:55
144Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3:53:12
145Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:56:10
146Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:56:39
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:56:45
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:02:35
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat4:04:33
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:04:51
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:05:50
152Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:10:15
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat4:11:35
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling4:12:29
155Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:18:07
156Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4:20:14
157Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp4:20:54
158Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp4:22:13
159Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4:30:25
160Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:30:33
161Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:30:39
162Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:42:23
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:53:38

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling138pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team125
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda93
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox75
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD69
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team58
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale52
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling42
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team40
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team40
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat39
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team38
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan38
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda35
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia34
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling33
24Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia31
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
28Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli29
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
30Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
32Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling27
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank27
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
38Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
39Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
40Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp23
43Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
44Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
48Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
49Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
50Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling19
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
52Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
53José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
56Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
57Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
58Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp17
59Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
60Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
64Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
67Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
68Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
69Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
71Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
72Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
73Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
74Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
76Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
77Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
78Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
79Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
84Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
90Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
91Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
93Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
94Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
95Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
97Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
98Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
99Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
100Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
101Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
103Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
104Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
105Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
106Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
107Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
108Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain classification
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia65pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox44
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team28
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda22
9Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan20
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team18
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team16
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
14Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
15Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
17Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
29Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
30Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
33Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
35Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
38Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
40Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
44Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
45Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
46Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
47Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
48Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
53Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
54Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
55Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
56Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
58Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
62Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV - Intermediate sprint classification
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling18
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
14Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
25Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
27Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
32Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
35Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
37Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
39Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
41Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
43Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
48Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
49Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
51Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
52Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzuri d'Italia classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
20Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
23Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
27Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
28Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
30Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
32Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team683pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team656
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia437
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank424
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team407
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli392
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia336
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat271
11Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp263
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team243
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team234
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
18Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep192
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale160
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
26Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat129
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team124
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi113
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia110
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
40Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox59
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
47Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
50Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan4
57Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team3

Most combative classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team33
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia32
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda22
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
12Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
13Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
19Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team9
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
26Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling8
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan7
33Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
34Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
35Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
37Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
42Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
43Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda6
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
45Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
46Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
50Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
51Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp5
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
55Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
56Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
57Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
58Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
60Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
61Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
62Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
63Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
64Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
66Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
67Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
70Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
71Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
73Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
74Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
75Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
76John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
78Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
79Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
80Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
81Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
83Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
85Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
86Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
87Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
88Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
89Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Maglia Bianca - Young rider classification
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling84:09:34
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:26
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:57
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:51
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:33:51
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:57
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:37
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:36:13
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:41
10Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:25:55
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:41:50
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:47:36
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1:48:21
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:51:56
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:06:13
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:37
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:15:14
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:24:51
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:25:19
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:28:06
21Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:28:30
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:32:05
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:49
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:45:29
25Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:47:27
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2:47:55
27Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:31
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2:59:02
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp3:26:19
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:29:45
31Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:31:06
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:33:24
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan3:33:48
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:34:28
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:36:29
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:38:06
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:38:35
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda3:38:52
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan3:43:04
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:01:30
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:14:46
43Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp4:18:52
44Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4:27:04
45Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:27:18
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:39:02
47Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:50:17

Fail Play classification
1Astana Pro Team
2FDJ - BigMat
3Liquigas - Cannondale20pts
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
5Katusha Team40
6Ag2R La Mondiale40
7Lampre - ISD45
8Garmin - Barracuda50
9Euskaltel - Euskadi50
10Team Saxo Bank60
11Team NetApp80
12Colnago - CSF Inox83
13Sky Procycling85
14Orica GreenEdge85
15Rabobank Cycling Team90
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
17BMC Racing Team120
18Lotto Belisol Team125
19Radioshack - Nissan145
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team170
21Movistar Team185
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela200

Fast Team classification
1Movistar Team251:17:10
2Lampre - ISD0:08:37
3Astana Pro Team0:30:53
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:16
5Sky Procycling0:44:35
6Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:01
7Liquigas - Cannondale0:49:04
8Katusha Team0:53:19
9Garmin - Barracuda0:54:35
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:05
11Ag2R La Mondiale1:26:14
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1:43:08
13BMC Racing Team1:44:10
14Lotto Belisol Team1:54:31
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep2:37:53
16Radioshack - Nissan2:37:57
17Rabobank Cycling Team3:09:58
18FDJ - BigMat4:20:13
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5:15:43
20Team NetApp5:39:51
21Team Saxo Bank6:40:57
22Orica GreenEdge8:35:21

Super Team classification
1Garmin - Barracuda308pts
2Sky Procycling291
3Katusha Team281
4Colnago - CSF Inox236
5Movistar Team236
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep211
7Radioshack - Nissan202
8Orica GreenEdge200
9Liquigas - Cannondale197
10FDJ - BigMat197
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela183
12Team NetApp173
13Astana Pro Team168
14BMC Racing Team156
15Ag2R La Mondiale148
16Lampre - ISD145
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team134
18Team Saxo Bank121
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia117
20Rabobank Cycling Team116
21Euskaltel - Euskadi99
22Lotto Belisol Team71

