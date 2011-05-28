Image 1 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) dedicates his win to Xavier Tondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 51 Rodriguez (Katusha) moved up on GC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) was forced to do a lot of the work (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 51 Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 51 Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) was dropped on both climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 John Gadret (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) sits second on GC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 51 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 51 Jose Rujano (Androni) couldn't repeat his win from 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 51 Jose Rujano (Androni) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 51 The main favourites on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) lost time to Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 51 Despite immense pressure Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) kept it together (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 51 Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) retained the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 51 Michele Scarponi wanted to distance Nibali ahead of tomorrow's TT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 51 Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) survived the early break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 51 John Gadret (AG2R) cemented his fourth place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 51 Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team) had a strong day anve moved up on GC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 51 Jose Rujano (Androni) finished second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 51 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) did most of the work on the Finestre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 51 A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 51 A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 51 Nibali and Scarponi watched each other carefully throughout the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 51 The main group of favourites near the top of the Finestre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on crossing the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 51 Contador (Saxo Bank) stayed out of trouble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 51 Nibali (Liquigas) leads the main group of favourites on the Col delle Finestre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 51 Contador's group ride up the Finestre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 Epic scences at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the second Giro stage of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 51 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 51 Alberto Contador and teammate Tossatto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 51 Michele Scarponi at the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 51 Le Mevel signs on at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 51 Jose Rujano (Androni) rides to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 51 Roman Kreuziger had a tough day in white (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 51 Katushsa on the podium at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 51 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) only had to mark moves (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) soloed to victory in the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, taking off from his 12 breakaway companions to conquer the day's two climbs. Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) climbed to second place, 4:43 down, with Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha clawing his way to third at 4:50.

The real race, though, was behind him. Seemingly only maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank -SunGard) stayed calm and collected as he easily stayed with the other top favourites, and seemed content to watch them wear each other out. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) cemented his overall second place by putting another 22 seconds into third-placed Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale, who exploded on the closing climb.

Kanstantsin Sivtsov of HTC-Highroad dropped from 5th to 11th, and Euskaltel's Mikel Nieve dropped out of the top-ten entirely, as Rodriguez and Rujano moved up to fifth and sixth, respectively, with AG2R's John Gadret holding on to his fourth place, just off the podium.

It was the second career Giro win for the Belarusian, who after six hours and 17 minutes of effort calmly pulled his jersey into position and pointed to his sponsor's name as he crossed the line.

Kiryienka raised his eyes and hands heaven-ward as he crossed the finish line, sending thoughts to teammate Xavier Tondo. “This was the best way to remember a teammate that was with us only for this season, but yet seemed to have been here for so much time,” he said on the team's website. “We decided that the best form to pay him tribute was staying into the Giro, and I think we made a good choice because winning in such a hard mountain stage and from such a long break, it was a kind of winning that he liked so much.”

Race within a race

The race of the day was between Michele Scarponi and Vincenzo Nibali, only 34 seconds apart coming into the stage.

A group of 13 broke away early: Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Eduaord Vorganov (Katusha), Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Josep Jufre (Astana), Vasil Kiryienka (Movistar), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Carlos Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) and Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The stage was flat to rolling for the first 194 kilometers, but from there on it was up and down – and often very steep.

The first climb of the day was the biggest one, the category one Finestre, with an average nine percent gradient and a gravel road sector approaching the summit. The leaders, who had built up a lead of over 11 minutes on the early part of the course, started on their way up with a gap of 6:24.

Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the head of the peloton, as the field more or less ignored the escape group, which contained no one of danger to the GC.

As the road went up, the gap came down. The GC riders moved to the front of the field early so as not to get caught on the sleep slopes when the field broke up – which it soon did. Rujano jumped early, and Liquigas-Cannondale led the chase to catch him, with the group quickly reduced to 30 riders and diminishing rapidly.

Up front, the non-climbers started dropping back from the group. Kiryienka gradually pulled away from his former companions and built up a good lead.

Sylvester Szmyd did yeomen's work for Nibali, grinding his way up the mountain and pulling the group behind him. Scarponi was never far from Nibali, with Contador also close behind. Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) was also in the group, but Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton soon ran into difficulties.

It was a true war of attrition, as Liquigas-Cannondale mercilessly kept the pace high. Big name after big name dropped off the back and gave desperate chase.

Rujano jumped again, making time on the endless number of hairpin curves. He slowly moved his way up through the riders falling back from the lead group.

Kiryienka continued to move easily along on the gravel section near the top, and showed his strength by maintaining a lead of about four minutes. Szmyd continued his near super-human effort and was joined briefly by Salerno, who had dropped out of the break group.

Kiryienka was first over the top, and as he started the descent, Rodriguez attacked out of the chase group followed by Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Menchov. Scarponi and Nibali were hard put to catch up, with Nibali in the end losing significant ground. The maglia rosa had as usual, no problem at all.

Nibali could only look to the backs of the other favourites disappearing up the climb away from him. Six riders crossed the top together as Nibali struggled behind them, although he was greatly encouraged by the thousands of fans. He came over the top about 20 seconds back.

Nibali's forte is descending, and soon it was Scarponi's turn to worry. He moved up as far as he could, but still expected to see his rival zoom by his any minute. And sure enough, Nibali was soon on the group again, and even moved to the lead.

Kiryienka maintained his lead and took 4:21 over Rujano with him as he started up the closing climb of the legendary Sestriere. The Contador group was over five and a half minutes back.

Rujano had caught Betancourt, the only other rider of the former escape group, but the Colombian was dogged and hung close to his fellow South American.

The favourites' group was back together and on the verge of growing, as Roman Kreuziger (Astana) had worked his way back up. He and Kruijswijk then slugged it out for the best young rider's jersey.

Battling the Giro's final climb

As the group started up the closing climb, many in the group became uneasy. Attacks were launched and parried, many nervous glances were exchanged. Only Contador remained calm and unworried.

Rodriguez was finally able to get away at about the 10km marker in his bid to move up into the top five overall, ahead of Kreuziger who couldn't keep up with the attack.

Nearly forgotten up front, Kiryienka cruised into the final 5km with more than five minutes over this nearest chasers, Rujano and Betancourt. Only with 5km to go was Rujano able to drop Betancourt.

Rodriguez built up a good lead, and Gadret and Menchov took off after him. Nibali got nervous and attacked, with Scarponi as expected, reacting as well. Kreuziger was unable to keep up with it all, and Kruijswijk jumped on is chance to take the white jersey.

Rodriguez in fact moved up far enough to pass Betancourt and claim third place on the stage for himself. Behind him, Nibali had cracked, falling off the group and finishing behind Kreuziger, who made a major effort at the end.

Full Results 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6:17:03 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:43 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:50 4 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:31 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:54 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:58 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:16 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:53 14 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:08:44 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:08:46 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:47 18 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:29 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:30 21 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:09:56 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:07 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:27 32 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 33 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 34 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 36 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:45 42 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:03 44 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:13:19 46 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:13:57 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 48 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 49 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:45 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:15 51 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:18 52 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 55 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:30 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:17:06 59 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:01 60 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:03 62 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 64 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:26:33 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:51 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 71 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:50 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 73 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 76 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 78 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 79 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 80 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 82 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 85 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 93 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 94 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 95 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:38 96 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 101 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 104 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 109 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 112 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 113 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 118 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 120 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 126 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 127 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 132 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 133 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 134 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 135 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 137 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 139 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 141 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 144 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 148 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 154 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 155 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 157 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 158 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:46:20 159 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:35

Points 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 14 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 7 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 18 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 19 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Colle delle Finestre (Cat. 1) 214.4km 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 3 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Sestriere (Cat. 2) 242km 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 5 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 4 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint - Torino, 144.1km 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Fuga Pinarello 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 44 pts

Most combative 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 4 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 11 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Katusha Team 19:14:59 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 3 Movistar Team 0:01:24 4 Geox-TMC 0:02:22 5 Pro Team Astana 0:02:39 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:02 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:37 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:49 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:09:26 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:51 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:06 12 Team RadioShack 0:17:09 13 Sky Procycling 0:22:05 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:11 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:27 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:23 17 Lampre - ISD 0:31:16 18 Androni Giocattoli 0:34:35 19 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:46:19 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:48:54 21 BMC Racing Team 1:00:22 22 HTC-Highroad 1:10:56

Super teams 1 Movistar Team 27 pts 2 AG2R La Mondiale 25 3 Androni Giocattoli 19 4 Katusha Team 18 5 Acqua & Sapone 17 6 Pro Team Astana 16 7 Lampre - ISD 15 8 Geox-TMC 15 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 13 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 8 13 BMC Racing Team 6 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 17 HTC-Highroad 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Team RadioShack 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 20 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 83:34:25 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:18 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:14 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:27 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:23 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:10:38 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:10:51 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:56 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:57 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:13:30 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:18 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:12 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:56 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:54 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:29 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:09 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:50 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:36:56 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:39:23 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:41:42 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:47:28 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:18 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:36 25 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:01:15 26 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:01:22 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:02:00 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:18 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1:04:11 30 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:05:26 31 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1:11:29 32 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:12:39 33 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:13:21 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 1:15:07 35 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:17:12 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:18:07 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:18:46 38 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:06 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:23:53 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:26:51 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:28:46 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:30:36 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:31:31 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:31:35 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:32:58 46 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:35:22 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:46:02 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 1:49:30 49 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:50:09 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:51:30 51 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:44 52 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:56:07 53 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:56:55 54 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 2:02:12 55 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2:04:43 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:06:56 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:09:53 58 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2:10:11 59 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:10:20 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:13:19 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:43 62 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:13:50 63 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:14:35 64 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:15:31 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2:18:33 66 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2:19:50 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 2:23:39 68 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2:27:23 69 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:27:56 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:29:47 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 2:30:05 72 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:30:08 73 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:30:12 74 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:22 75 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 2:30:55 76 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:33:51 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 2:39:31 78 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:39:45 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:38 80 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:41:06 81 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:45:14 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:46:36 83 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:46:50 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:13 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:48:18 86 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 2:49:09 87 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:50:51 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:04 89 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:53:33 90 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:53:43 91 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:59:31 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:59:51 93 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:01:19 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:02:42 95 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:04:49 96 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:05:21 97 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 3:06:25 98 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:07:04 99 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:08:54 100 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:11:50 101 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:14:04 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:15:03 103 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3:15:12 104 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:15:15 105 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:15:46 106 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:16:06 107 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:16:28 108 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:18:45 109 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:19:50 110 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:21:16 111 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 3:22:14 112 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:22:45 113 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:22:55 114 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:25:32 115 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:30:33 116 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3:31:44 117 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:33:48 118 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:34:06 119 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:39:49 120 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 3:40:34 121 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:41:38 122 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:41:54 123 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:42:09 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:42:39 125 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:43:32 126 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:44:57 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:46:43 128 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:47:40 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3:48:27 130 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 3:48:45 131 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:50:33 132 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:51:11 133 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 3:51:45 134 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:54:00 135 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:58:48 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:01:17 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:04:36 138 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:05:02 139 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:06:01 140 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:07:09 141 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:07:34 142 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:08:28 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:08:43 144 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:08:47 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:09:21 146 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:09:29 147 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:12:10 148 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:13:28 149 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:14:06 150 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4:14:42 151 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4:23:18 152 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:25:58 153 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:31:59 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:38:29 155 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 4:38:42 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:39:25 157 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:41:00 158 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:45:38 159 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:48:49

Points classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 186 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 107 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 87 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 85 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 66 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 50 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 45 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 40 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 22 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 39 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 25 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 35 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 38 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 17 40 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 43 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 45 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 14 46 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 48 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 49 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 12 50 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 53 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 54 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 55 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 58 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 59 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 60 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 62 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 63 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 6 64 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 65 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 67 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 68 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 5 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 71 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 72 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 74 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 75 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 76 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 77 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 80 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 81 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 82 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 84 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 86 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 87 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 88 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 89 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 90 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 92 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 98 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 99 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 102 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team -1

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 43 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 24 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 19 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 12 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 22 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 24 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 25 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 30 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 33 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 34 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 38 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 40 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 46 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 48 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 51 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 52 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 53 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 54 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1 55 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 60 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 61 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 62 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 63 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 64 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 5 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 7 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 10 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 16 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 17 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 21 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 22 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 24 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 25 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 28 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 30 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 33 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 35 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 40 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 42 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 43 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 45 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 46 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 47 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 48 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 53 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 83:45:03 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:18 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:50 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:50 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:40 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:02:43 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 1:04:29 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:58 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:20:53 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:39:31 11 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:59:33 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:02:41 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:05 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:03:12 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 2:28:53 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:37:40 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:40:13 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:41:26 19 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:43:05 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:54:11 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:54:43 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:10:38 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:12:17 24 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:19:55 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3:21:06 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:31:00 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:32:54 28 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 3:38:07 29 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:48:10 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:53:58 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:55:23 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:58:09 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:01:32 34 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:15:20 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:27:51 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:35:00

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 16 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 20 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 354 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 273 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 269 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 255 6 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 7 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 207 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 11 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 13 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 20 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 24 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 25 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 125 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 28 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 29 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 30 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 32 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 34 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 67 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 38 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 34 39 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 41 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 42 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 24 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 46 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 47 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 49 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 50 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 54 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 56 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 61 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 62 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 65 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5

Most combative classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 13 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 20 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 10 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 24 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 25 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 29 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 36 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 39 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 40 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 44 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 45 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 46 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 47 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 48 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 49 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 52 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 53 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 54 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 55 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 56 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 61 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 62 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 64 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 65 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 66 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 69 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 72 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 73 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 74 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 75 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 77 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 78 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 79 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 82 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Teams classification 1 Pro Team Astana 251:09:02 2 Movistar Team 0:09:30 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:16 4 Katusha Team 0:22:02 5 Geox-TMC 0:35:53 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:47:13 7 Acqua & Sapone 1:03:29 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:22 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:21 10 Lampre - ISD 1:22:58 11 Androni Giocattoli 1:24:12 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:35:09 13 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:36:46 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:42:56 15 Team RadioShack 1:49:50 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 2:36:09 17 HTC-Highroad 2:46:38 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:51:47 19 Sky Procycling 2:54:44 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 3:52:18 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:35:56 22 BMC Racing Team 5:18:55