Kiryienka soars to Sestriere
Maglia rosa Contador in control on penultimate stage
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) soloed to victory in the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, taking off from his 12 breakaway companions to conquer the day's two climbs. Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) climbed to second place, 4:43 down, with Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha clawing his way to third at 4:50.
The real race, though, was behind him. Seemingly only maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank -SunGard) stayed calm and collected as he easily stayed with the other top favourites, and seemed content to watch them wear each other out. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) cemented his overall second place by putting another 22 seconds into third-placed Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale, who exploded on the closing climb.
Kanstantsin Sivtsov of HTC-Highroad dropped from 5th to 11th, and Euskaltel's Mikel Nieve dropped out of the top-ten entirely, as Rodriguez and Rujano moved up to fifth and sixth, respectively, with AG2R's John Gadret holding on to his fourth place, just off the podium.
It was the second career Giro win for the Belarusian, who after six hours and 17 minutes of effort calmly pulled his jersey into position and pointed to his sponsor's name as he crossed the line.
Kiryienka raised his eyes and hands heaven-ward as he crossed the finish line, sending thoughts to teammate Xavier Tondo. “This was the best way to remember a teammate that was with us only for this season, but yet seemed to have been here for so much time,” he said on the team's website. “We decided that the best form to pay him tribute was staying into the Giro, and I think we made a good choice because winning in such a hard mountain stage and from such a long break, it was a kind of winning that he liked so much.”
Race within a race
The race of the day was between Michele Scarponi and Vincenzo Nibali, only 34 seconds apart coming into the stage.
A group of 13 broke away early: Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Eduaord Vorganov (Katusha), Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Josep Jufre (Astana), Vasil Kiryienka (Movistar), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Carlos Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) and Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The stage was flat to rolling for the first 194 kilometers, but from there on it was up and down – and often very steep.
The first climb of the day was the biggest one, the category one Finestre, with an average nine percent gradient and a gravel road sector approaching the summit. The leaders, who had built up a lead of over 11 minutes on the early part of the course, started on their way up with a gap of 6:24.
Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the head of the peloton, as the field more or less ignored the escape group, which contained no one of danger to the GC.
As the road went up, the gap came down. The GC riders moved to the front of the field early so as not to get caught on the sleep slopes when the field broke up – which it soon did. Rujano jumped early, and Liquigas-Cannondale led the chase to catch him, with the group quickly reduced to 30 riders and diminishing rapidly.
Up front, the non-climbers started dropping back from the group. Kiryienka gradually pulled away from his former companions and built up a good lead.
Sylvester Szmyd did yeomen's work for Nibali, grinding his way up the mountain and pulling the group behind him. Scarponi was never far from Nibali, with Contador also close behind. Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) was also in the group, but Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton soon ran into difficulties.
It was a true war of attrition, as Liquigas-Cannondale mercilessly kept the pace high. Big name after big name dropped off the back and gave desperate chase.
Rujano jumped again, making time on the endless number of hairpin curves. He slowly moved his way up through the riders falling back from the lead group.
Kiryienka continued to move easily along on the gravel section near the top, and showed his strength by maintaining a lead of about four minutes. Szmyd continued his near super-human effort and was joined briefly by Salerno, who had dropped out of the break group.
Kiryienka was first over the top, and as he started the descent, Rodriguez attacked out of the chase group followed by Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Menchov. Scarponi and Nibali were hard put to catch up, with Nibali in the end losing significant ground. The maglia rosa had as usual, no problem at all.
Nibali could only look to the backs of the other favourites disappearing up the climb away from him. Six riders crossed the top together as Nibali struggled behind them, although he was greatly encouraged by the thousands of fans. He came over the top about 20 seconds back.
Nibali's forte is descending, and soon it was Scarponi's turn to worry. He moved up as far as he could, but still expected to see his rival zoom by his any minute. And sure enough, Nibali was soon on the group again, and even moved to the lead.
Kiryienka maintained his lead and took 4:21 over Rujano with him as he started up the closing climb of the legendary Sestriere. The Contador group was over five and a half minutes back.
Rujano had caught Betancourt, the only other rider of the former escape group, but the Colombian was dogged and hung close to his fellow South American.
The favourites' group was back together and on the verge of growing, as Roman Kreuziger (Astana) had worked his way back up. He and Kruijswijk then slugged it out for the best young rider's jersey.
Battling the Giro's final climb
As the group started up the closing climb, many in the group became uneasy. Attacks were launched and parried, many nervous glances were exchanged. Only Contador remained calm and unworried.
Rodriguez was finally able to get away at about the 10km marker in his bid to move up into the top five overall, ahead of Kreuziger who couldn't keep up with the attack.
Nearly forgotten up front, Kiryienka cruised into the final 5km with more than five minutes over this nearest chasers, Rujano and Betancourt. Only with 5km to go was Rujano able to drop Betancourt.
Rodriguez built up a good lead, and Gadret and Menchov took off after him. Nibali got nervous and attacked, with Scarponi as expected, reacting as well. Kreuziger was unable to keep up with it all, and Kruijswijk jumped on is chance to take the white jersey.
Rodriguez in fact moved up far enough to pass Betancourt and claim third place on the stage for himself. Behind him, Nibali had cracked, falling off the group and finishing behind Kreuziger, who made a major effort at the end.
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6:17:03
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:43
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:50
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:31
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:54
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:58
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:16
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:20
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:53
|14
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:46
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:47
|18
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:29
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:30
|21
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:09:56
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:07
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:27
|32
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|33
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|34
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:45
|42
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:03
|44
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:19
|46
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:13:57
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|48
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|49
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:45
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|51
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:18
|52
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|55
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:30
|56
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:17:06
|59
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|60
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|62
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|64
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:26:33
|66
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:51
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:50
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|73
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|79
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|85
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|89
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|95
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:38
|96
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|101
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|102
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|112
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|113
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|118
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|127
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|132
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|133
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|134
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|135
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|137
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|139
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|141
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|144
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|148
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|151
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|154
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|155
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|157
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:46:20
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|7
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|44
|pts
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|11
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|19:14:59
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:22
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:39
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:02
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:37
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:49
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:26
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:51
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:06
|12
|Team RadioShack
|0:17:09
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:05
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:27
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:23
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:31:16
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:35
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:46:19
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:48:54
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|1:00:22
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|1:10:56
|1
|Movistar Team
|27
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|4
|Katusha Team
|18
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|17
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|16
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|15
|8
|Geox-TMC
|15
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Team RadioShack
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|Sky Procycling
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83:34:25
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:18
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:14
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:27
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:23
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:38
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:10:51
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:57
|11
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:30
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:18
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:56
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:54
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:29
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:09
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:50
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:56
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:39:23
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:41:42
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:47:28
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:18
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:36
|25
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:01:15
|26
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:01:22
|27
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:02:00
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:18
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:04:11
|30
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:05:26
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1:11:29
|32
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:12:39
|33
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:13:21
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:15:07
|35
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:17:12
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:18:07
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:18:46
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:06
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:23:53
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:26:51
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:28:46
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:30:36
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:31:31
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:31:35
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:32:58
|46
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:35:22
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:46:02
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:49:30
|49
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:50:09
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:51:30
|51
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:44
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:56:07
|53
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:56:55
|54
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|2:02:12
|55
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:04:43
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:06:56
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:53
|58
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2:10:11
|59
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:10:20
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:13:19
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:43
|62
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:13:50
|63
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:14:35
|64
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:15:31
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2:18:33
|66
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2:19:50
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|2:23:39
|68
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:27:23
|69
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:27:56
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:29:47
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|2:30:05
|72
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:30:08
|73
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:30:12
|74
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:22
|75
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|2:30:55
|76
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:33:51
|77
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|2:39:31
|78
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:39:45
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:38
|80
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:41:06
|81
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:45:14
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:46:36
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:46:50
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:13
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:18
|86
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:49:09
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:50:51
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:04
|89
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:53:33
|90
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:53:43
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:59:31
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:59:51
|93
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:01:19
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:02:42
|95
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:04:49
|96
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:05:21
|97
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3:06:25
|98
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:07:04
|99
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:08:54
|100
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:11:50
|101
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:14:04
|102
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:15:03
|103
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3:15:12
|104
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:15:15
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:15:46
|106
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:16:06
|107
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:16:28
|108
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:18:45
|109
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:19:50
|110
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:21:16
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|3:22:14
|112
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:22:45
|113
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:22:55
|114
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:25:32
|115
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:30:33
|116
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:31:44
|117
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:33:48
|118
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:34:06
|119
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:39:49
|120
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|3:40:34
|121
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41:38
|122
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41:54
|123
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:42:09
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:42:39
|125
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:43:32
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:44:57
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:46:43
|128
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:47:40
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:48:27
|130
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:48:45
|131
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:33
|132
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:51:11
|133
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|3:51:45
|134
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:54:00
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:58:48
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:01:17
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:04:36
|138
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:05:02
|139
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:06:01
|140
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:07:09
|141
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:07:34
|142
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:08:28
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:08:43
|144
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:08:47
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:09:21
|146
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:09:29
|147
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:12:10
|148
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:13:28
|149
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:14:06
|150
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:14:42
|151
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4:23:18
|152
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:25:58
|153
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:31:59
|154
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:38:29
|155
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4:38:42
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:39:25
|157
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:41:00
|158
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:45:38
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:48:49
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|186
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|87
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|85
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|50
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|45
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|40
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|22
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|39
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|25
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|35
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|38
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|40
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|43
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|45
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|46
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|48
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|49
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|12
|50
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|54
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|55
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|58
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|59
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|60
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|62
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|63
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|64
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|65
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|67
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|68
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|5
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|71
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|72
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|74
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|75
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|76
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|81
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|82
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|84
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|86
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|87
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|88
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|89
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|90
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|92
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|99
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|102
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|-1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|24
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|30
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|31
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|33
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|34
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|38
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|40
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|46
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|51
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|52
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|53
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|55
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|60
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|61
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|62
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|63
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|16
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|17
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|22
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|24
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|25
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|53
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|83:45:03
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:50
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:50
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:40
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:02:43
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:04:29
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:58
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:20:53
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:39:31
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:59:33
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:02:41
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:05
|14
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:03:12
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|2:28:53
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:37:40
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:40:13
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:26
|19
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:43:05
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:54:11
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:54:43
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:10:38
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:12:17
|24
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:19:55
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3:21:06
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:31:00
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:32:54
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:38:07
|29
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:48:10
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:53:58
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:55:23
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:58:09
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:01:32
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:15:20
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:27:51
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:35:00
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|8
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|16
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|273
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|269
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|255
|6
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|7
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|207
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|11
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|13
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|15
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|20
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|25
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|28
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|32
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|34
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|67
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|39
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|41
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|42
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|46
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|47
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|49
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|50
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|13
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|20
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|10
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|24
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|25
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|29
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|36
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|37
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|38
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|40
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|45
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|46
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|47
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|48
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|49
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|52
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|53
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|54
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|55
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|56
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|61
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|62
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|64
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|65
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|66
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|67
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|69
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|70
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|72
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|73
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|74
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|75
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|77
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|78
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|79
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|80
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|82
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|251:09:02
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:16
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:22:02
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:35:53
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:13
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|1:03:29
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:22
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:21
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|1:22:58
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:12
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:35:09
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:36:46
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:42:56
|15
|Team RadioShack
|1:49:50
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:36:09
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|2:46:38
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:47
|19
|Sky Procycling
|2:54:44
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:52:18
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:35:56
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|5:18:55
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|334
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|299
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|289
|4
|Movistar Team
|275
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|242
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|237
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|229
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|223
|9
|Katusha Team
|202
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|177
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|168
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|162
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|160
|14
|Sky Procycling
|131
|15
|Geox-TMC
|125
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|115
|18
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|21
|Team RadioShack
|73
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|66
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy