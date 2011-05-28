Trending

Kiryienka soars to Sestriere

Maglia rosa Contador in control on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) dedicates his win to Xavier Tondo

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) dedicates his win to Xavier Tondo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 51

Rodriguez (Katusha) moved up on GC

Rodriguez (Katusha) moved up on GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) was forced to do a lot of the work

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) was forced to do a lot of the work
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 51

Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack

Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 51

Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack

Denis Menchov (GEOX) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) was dropped on both climbs

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) was dropped on both climbs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

John Gadret (AG2R)

John Gadret (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) sits second on GC

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) sits second on GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 51

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 51

Jose Rujano (Androni) couldn't repeat his win from 2005

Jose Rujano (Androni) couldn't repeat his win from 2005
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 51

Jose Rujano (Androni)

Jose Rujano (Androni)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 51

The main favourites on the final climb

The main favourites on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) lost time to Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) lost time to Michele Scarponi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 51

Despite immense pressure Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) kept it together

Despite immense pressure Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) kept it together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 51

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) retained the white jersey

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) retained the white jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) crosses the line

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 51

Michele Scarponi wanted to distance Nibali ahead of tomorrow's TT

Michele Scarponi wanted to distance Nibali ahead of tomorrow's TT
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 51

Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) survived the early break

Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) survived the early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 51

John Gadret (AG2R) cemented his fourth place

John Gadret (AG2R) cemented his fourth place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 51

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team) had a strong day anve moved up on GC

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team) had a strong day anve moved up on GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 51

Jose Rujano (Androni) finished second on the stage

Jose Rujano (Androni) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the stage win

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) rounds the final corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 51

The peloton rolls out

The peloton rolls out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 51

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) did most of the work on the Finestre

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas - Cannondale) did most of the work on the Finestre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 51

A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia

A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 51

A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia

A stunning backdrop for the last day in the mountains in this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 51

Nibali and Scarponi watched each other carefully throughout the stage

Nibali and Scarponi watched each other carefully throughout the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 51

The main group of favourites near the top of the Finestre

The main group of favourites near the top of the Finestre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on crossing the line

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on crossing the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 51

Contador (Saxo Bank) stayed out of trouble

Contador (Saxo Bank) stayed out of trouble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 51

Nibali (Liquigas) leads the main group of favourites on the Col delle Finestre

Nibali (Liquigas) leads the main group of favourites on the Col delle Finestre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 51

Contador's group ride up the Finestre

Contador's group ride up the Finestre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 51

Epic scences at the Giro d'Italia

Epic scences at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the second Giro stage of his career

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) takes the second Giro stage of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 51

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 51

Alberto Contador and teammate Tossatto

Alberto Contador and teammate Tossatto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 51

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 51

Michele Scarponi at the start of the stage

Michele Scarponi at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 51

Le Mevel signs on at the start

Le Mevel signs on at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signs in

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 51

Jose Rujano (Androni) rides to the start

Jose Rujano (Androni) rides to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 51

Roman Kreuziger had a tough day in white

Roman Kreuziger had a tough day in white
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 51

Katushsa on the podium at the start

Katushsa on the podium at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 51

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) only had to mark moves

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) only had to mark moves
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) soloed to victory in the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, taking off from his 12 breakaway companions to conquer the day's two climbs. Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) climbed to second place, 4:43 down, with Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha clawing his way to third at 4:50.

The real race, though, was behind him. Seemingly only maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank -SunGard) stayed calm and collected as he easily stayed with the other top favourites, and seemed content to watch them wear each other out. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) cemented his overall second place by putting another 22 seconds into third-placed Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale, who exploded on the closing climb.

Kanstantsin Sivtsov of HTC-Highroad dropped from 5th to 11th, and Euskaltel's Mikel Nieve dropped out of the top-ten entirely, as Rodriguez and Rujano moved up to fifth and sixth, respectively, with AG2R's John Gadret holding on to his fourth place, just off the podium.

It was the second career Giro win for the Belarusian, who after six hours and 17 minutes of effort calmly pulled his jersey into position and pointed to his sponsor's name as he crossed the line.

Kiryienka raised his eyes and hands heaven-ward as he crossed the finish line, sending thoughts to teammate Xavier Tondo. “This was the best way to remember a teammate that was with us only for this season, but yet seemed to have been here for so much time,” he said on the team's website. “We decided that the best form to pay him tribute was staying into the Giro, and I think we made a good choice because winning in such a hard mountain stage and from such a long break, it was a kind of winning that he liked so much.”

Race within a race

The race of the day was between Michele Scarponi and Vincenzo Nibali, only 34 seconds apart coming into the stage.

A group of 13 broke away early: Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Eduaord Vorganov (Katusha), Angel Vicioso (Androni Giocattoli), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Josep Jufre (Astana), Vasil Kiryienka (Movistar), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Carlos Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone) and Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The stage was flat to rolling for the first 194 kilometers, but from there on it was up and down – and often very steep.

The first climb of the day was the biggest one, the category one Finestre, with an average nine percent gradient and a gravel road sector approaching the summit. The leaders, who had built up a lead of over 11 minutes on the early part of the course, started on their way up with a gap of 6:24.

Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the head of the peloton, as the field more or less ignored the escape group, which contained no one of danger to the GC.

As the road went up, the gap came down. The GC riders moved to the front of the field early so as not to get caught on the sleep slopes when the field broke up – which it soon did. Rujano jumped early, and Liquigas-Cannondale led the chase to catch him, with the group quickly reduced to 30 riders and diminishing rapidly.

Up front, the non-climbers started dropping back from the group. Kiryienka gradually pulled away from his former companions and built up a good lead.

Sylvester Szmyd did yeomen's work for Nibali, grinding his way up the mountain and pulling the group behind him. Scarponi was never far from Nibali, with Contador also close behind. Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) was also in the group, but Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton soon ran into difficulties.

It was a true war of attrition, as Liquigas-Cannondale mercilessly kept the pace high. Big name after big name dropped off the back and gave desperate chase.

Rujano jumped again, making time on the endless number of hairpin curves. He slowly moved his way up through the riders falling back from the lead group.

Kiryienka continued to move easily along on the gravel section near the top, and showed his strength by maintaining a lead of about four minutes. Szmyd continued his near super-human effort and was joined briefly by Salerno, who had dropped out of the break group.

Kiryienka was first over the top, and as he started the descent, Rodriguez attacked out of the chase group followed by Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Menchov. Scarponi and Nibali were hard put to catch up, with Nibali in the end losing significant ground. The maglia rosa had as usual, no problem at all.

Nibali could only look to the backs of the other favourites disappearing up the climb away from him. Six riders crossed the top together as Nibali struggled behind them, although he was greatly encouraged by the thousands of fans. He came over the top about 20 seconds back.

Nibali's forte is descending, and soon it was Scarponi's turn to worry. He moved up as far as he could, but still expected to see his rival zoom by his any minute. And sure enough, Nibali was soon on the group again, and even moved to the lead.

Kiryienka maintained his lead and took 4:21 over Rujano with him as he started up the closing climb of the legendary Sestriere. The Contador group was over five and a half minutes back.

Rujano had caught Betancourt, the only other rider of the former escape group, but the Colombian was dogged and hung close to his fellow South American.

The favourites' group was back together and on the verge of growing, as Roman Kreuziger (Astana) had worked his way back up. He and Kruijswijk then slugged it out for the best young rider's jersey.

Battling the Giro's final climb

As the group started up the closing climb, many in the group became uneasy. Attacks were launched and parried, many nervous glances were exchanged. Only Contador remained calm and unworried.

Rodriguez was finally able to get away at about the 10km marker in his bid to move up into the top five overall, ahead of Kreuziger who couldn't keep up with the attack.

Nearly forgotten up front, Kiryienka cruised into the final 5km with more than five minutes over this nearest chasers, Rujano and Betancourt. Only with 5km to go was Rujano able to drop Betancourt.

Rodriguez built up a good lead, and Gadret and Menchov took off after him. Nibali got nervous and attacked, with Scarponi as expected, reacting as well. Kreuziger was unable to keep up with it all, and Kruijswijk jumped on is chance to take the white jersey.

Rodriguez in fact moved up far enough to pass Betancourt and claim third place on the stage for himself. Behind him, Nibali had cracked, falling off the group and finishing behind Kreuziger, who made a major effort at the end.

 

Full Results
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6:17:03
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:43
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:50
4Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:31
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:54
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:58
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:16
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:53
14Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:08:44
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:08:46
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:47
18Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:29
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:30
21Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
24Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
28Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:09:56
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:07
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:27
32David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
33Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
34Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
36Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:45
42Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:03
44Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:13:19
46Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:13:57
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
48Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
49Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:45
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:15
51Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:18
52Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
55David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:30
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
57Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:17:06
59Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:01
60Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:03
62Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
64Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:26:33
66Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:51
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
71Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:50
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
73Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
76Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
78Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
79Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
80Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
82Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
85Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
86Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
93Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
94Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
95Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:38
96Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
101Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
104Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
112Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
113Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
115Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
118Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
119Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
124Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
125Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
126Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
127Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
132Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
133Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
134Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
135Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
137Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
139Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
141Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
144Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
148Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
154Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
157Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
158Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:46:20
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:35

Points
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli20
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone14
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC7
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
18Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
19Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Colle delle Finestre (Cat. 1) 214.4km
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team15pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
3Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Sestriere (Cat. 2) 242km
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team9pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli5
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
4Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint - Torino, 144.1km
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Azzurri d'Italia
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Fuga Pinarello
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team44pts

Most combative
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team13pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
4Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
7Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
11Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams
1Katusha Team19:14:59
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
3Movistar Team0:01:24
4Geox-TMC0:02:22
5Pro Team Astana0:02:39
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:02
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:37
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:49
9Acqua & Sapone0:09:26
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:51
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:06
12Team RadioShack0:17:09
13Sky Procycling0:22:05
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:11
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:27
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:23
17Lampre - ISD0:31:16
18Androni Giocattoli0:34:35
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:46:19
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:48:54
21BMC Racing Team1:00:22
22HTC-Highroad1:10:56

Super teams
1Movistar Team27pts
2AG2R La Mondiale25
3Androni Giocattoli19
4Katusha Team18
5Acqua & Sapone17
6Pro Team Astana16
7Lampre - ISD15
8Geox-TMC15
9Rabobank Cycling Team14
10Saxo Bank Sungard13
11Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Colnago - CSF Inox8
13BMC Racing Team6
14Euskaltel-Euskadi4
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2
16Omega Pharma-Lotto1
17HTC-Highroad
18Quickstep Cycling Team
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Team RadioShack
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 20
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard83:34:25
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:14
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:27
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:10:23
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:10:38
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:10:51
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:56
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:57
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:13:30
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:18
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:12
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:56
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:54
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:29
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:09
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:50
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:36:56
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:39:23
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:41:42
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:47:28
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:18
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:36
25Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:01:15
26Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:01:22
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:02:00
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:18
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1:04:11
30Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC1:05:26
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1:11:29
32Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:12:39
33Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:13:21
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:15:07
35Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:17:12
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:18:07
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:18:46
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:06
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:23:53
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:26:51
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:28:46
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:30:36
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:31:31
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:31:35
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:32:58
46Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:35:22
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:46:02
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team1:49:30
49Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:50:09
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:51:30
51Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:44
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:56:07
53Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:56:55
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling2:02:12
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2:04:43
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:06:56
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:09:53
58Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2:10:11
59Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:10:20
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:13:19
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:43
62Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:13:50
63Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:14:35
64Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:15:31
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2:18:33
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC2:19:50
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack2:23:39
68Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2:27:23
69Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:27:56
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:29:47
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli2:30:05
72Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:30:08
73Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:30:12
74Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:22
75Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana2:30:55
76Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:33:51
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack2:39:31
78Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:39:45
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:40:38
80Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:41:06
81Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:45:14
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2:46:36
83Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:46:50
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:13
85Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:48:18
86Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:49:09
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:50:51
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:04
89Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:53:33
90Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:53:43
91Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:59:31
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2:59:51
93Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:01:19
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:02:42
95Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:04:49
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:05:21
97Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC3:06:25
98Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:07:04
99Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:08:54
100Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:11:50
101Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:14:04
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:15:03
103Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3:15:12
104David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:15:15
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:15:46
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:16:06
107Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:16:28
108Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3:18:45
109Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:19:50
110Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:21:16
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3:22:14
112Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:22:45
113Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:22:55
114Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:25:32
115Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:30:33
116Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:31:44
117Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:33:48
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:34:06
119Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:39:49
120Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC3:40:34
121Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:41:38
122Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:41:54
123Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:42:09
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:42:39
125Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:43:32
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:44:57
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:46:43
128Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3:47:40
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3:48:27
130Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:48:45
131Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:50:33
132Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:51:11
133Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling3:51:45
134Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:54:00
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:58:48
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard4:01:17
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:04:36
138Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:05:02
139Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:06:01
140Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:07:09
141Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling4:07:34
142Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:08:28
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:08:43
144Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4:08:47
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:09:21
146Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:09:29
147Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:12:10
148Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:13:28
149Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:14:06
150Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:14:42
151Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4:23:18
152Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4:25:58
153Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:31:59
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:38:29
155Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad4:38:42
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:39:25
157Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:41:00
158Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:45:38
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:48:49

Points classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard186pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD122
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale116
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli107
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale97
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team87
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana85
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone81
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team66
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto63
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo61
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana50
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli50
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team46
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC45
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi43
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team40
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli40
22Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad39
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team35
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
25Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
35Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team22
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox21
38David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team17
40Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
43Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
45Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone14
46Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team13
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
48Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard12
49Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team12
50Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling11
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
54Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
55Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
58Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
59Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
60Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
62Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
63Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone6
64Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
65Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
67Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
68Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack5
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
71Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
72Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
74Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
75Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
76Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
80Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
81Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
84Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
86Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team3
87Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
88Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
89Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
90Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
91Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
92Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
98Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
99Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
102Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-1

Mountains classification
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone67pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard58
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli43
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox29
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team24
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli19
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
19Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone12
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
22Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9
24Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
30Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
33Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
34John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
38Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
40Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
46Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
48Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
51David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
52Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
53Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
55Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
60Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
61Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
62Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad8
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
15Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
16Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
17Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
21Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
22Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
24Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
25Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
30Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
32Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
33Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
40Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
48Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
53Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana83:45:03
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:18
3Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:50
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:50
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:40
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:02:43
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:04:29
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:58
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:20:53
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:39:31
11Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:59:33
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:02:41
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:05
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:03:12
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack2:28:53
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:37:40
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:40:13
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:26
19Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:43:05
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:54:11
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:54:43
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:10:38
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:12:17
24Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:19:55
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3:21:06
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:31:00
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:32:54
28Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:38:07
29Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:48:10
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:53:58
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:55:23
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:58:09
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:01:32
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4:15:20
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:27:51
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:35:00

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard17pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
16Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
20David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox273
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli269
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team255
6Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
7Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad207
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
11Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
20Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale141
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
25Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone125
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team106
28Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
29Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
32Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team67
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale48
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team38
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
39Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
41Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
42Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
47José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
49Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
50Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
61Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
62Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5

Most combative classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard54pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone39
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli32
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team13
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana10
20Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad10
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
25Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
29Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
36Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
38Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
39Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
40Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
44Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
45Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
46Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
47Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
48David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
49Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
52Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
53Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
54Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
55Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
56Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
59Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
61Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
62Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
63Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
64Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
65Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
66Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
69Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
72Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
73Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
74Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
75David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
77Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
78Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
79Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
82Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana251:09:02
2Movistar Team0:09:30
3AG2R La Mondiale0:11:16
4Katusha Team0:22:02
5Geox-TMC0:35:53
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:13
7Acqua & Sapone1:03:29
8Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:22
9Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:21
10Lampre - ISD1:22:58
11Androni Giocattoli1:24:12
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:35:09
13Team Garmin-Cervelo1:36:46
14Liquigas-Cannondale1:42:56
15Team RadioShack1:49:50
16Quickstep Cycling Team2:36:09
17HTC-Highroad2:46:38
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:51:47
19Sky Procycling2:54:44
20Colnago - CSF Inox3:52:18
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:35:56
22BMC Racing Team5:18:55

Super teams classification
1Lampre - ISD334pts
2Androni Giocattoli299
3AG2R La Mondiale289
4Movistar Team275
5Saxo Bank Sungard242
6Pro Team Astana237
7Liquigas-Cannondale229
8HTC-Highroad223
9Katusha Team202
10Acqua & Sapone177
11Rabobank Cycling Team168
12Quickstep Cycling Team162
13Team Garmin-Cervelo160
14Sky Procycling131
15Geox-TMC125
16Euskaltel-Euskadi122
17Omega Pharma-Lotto115
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli115
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team114
20Colnago - CSF Inox101
21Team RadioShack73
22BMC Racing Team66

