Basso wins at San Valentino di Brentonico

Visconti second as Basso moves into overall lead

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins at the Giro di Padania.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) assesses the damage behind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 4 of the Giro di Padania and took the overall lead at San Valentino di Brentonico. The Italian hit the front 7km from the summit of the climb and began to whittle down the leading group. The last to resist was Francesco Masciarelli (Astana), but he was dropped with 4.5km.

Basso won the stage with 52 seconds to spare over Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Neri-Vini Sottoli0:00:52
3Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana0:01:08
4Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci)0:01:17
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche-Guerciotti0:01:24
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:32
7Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:34
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:53
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:02:57
10Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:08

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

 

