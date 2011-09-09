Image 1 of 2 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) assesses the damage behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 4 of the Giro di Padania and took the overall lead at San Valentino di Brentonico. The Italian hit the front 7km from the summit of the climb and began to whittle down the leading group. The last to resist was Francesco Masciarelli (Astana), but he was dropped with 4.5km.

Basso won the stage with 52 seconds to spare over Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Neri-Vini Sottoli 0:00:52 3 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Astana 0:01:08 4 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci) 0:01:17 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche-Guerciotti 0:01:24 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:32 7 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:34 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:53 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:02:57 10 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:08