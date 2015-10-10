Bakelants wins Giro dell'Emilia
Fedi second, Madrazo third
Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked from a lead group of three to take a solo win Saturday at the Giro dell’Amelia.
An early breakaway of two riders formed after 60km of racing, but that effort was neutralised with 46km to go. The peloton faced five trips up the San Luca climb in the finale, and it was Bakelants joining two other riders off the front during the third ascent.
The leading chase group was quickly whittled down to just nine riders, but they could not get back on terms with the trio of escapees. Bakelants attacked during the final trip up San Luca and soloed in two seconds ahead of Andrea Fedi (Southeast) and three seconds ahead of Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Saturday's win is Bakelants' second this month after he won the Giro del Piemonte on October 2. In September the 29-year-old Belgian rider was fourth at the Grand Prix Cycliste Montreal and second at Grand Prix de Wallonie.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:08:17
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:12
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|9
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|10
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:08
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:42
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|16
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:09
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:53
|20
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:12
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:25
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:36
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|24
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:05
|25
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:13
|26
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:04:30
|27
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:42
|28
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:08
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:12
|30
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:23
|31
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:07
|32
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:06:08
|33
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:09
|34
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:27
|35
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:06:28
|DNS
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Michele Viola (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Varon Castillo Felix Alejandro (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Thomas Capocchi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Francesco Baldi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Maurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
