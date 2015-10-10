Trending

Bakelants wins Giro dell'Emilia

Fedi second, Madrazo third

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked from a lead group of three to take a solo win Saturday at the Giro dell’Amelia.

An early breakaway of two riders formed after 60km of racing, but that effort was neutralised with 46km to go. The peloton faced five trips up the San Luca climb in the finale, and it was Bakelants joining two other riders off the front during the third ascent.

The leading chase group was quickly whittled down to just nine riders, but they could not get back on terms with the trio of escapees. Bakelants attacked during the final trip up San Luca and soloed in two seconds ahead of Andrea Fedi (Southeast) and three seconds ahead of Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Saturday's win is Bakelants' second this month after he won the Giro del Piemonte on October 2. In September the 29-year-old Belgian rider was fourth at the Grand Prix Cycliste Montreal and second at Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5:08:17
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:03
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:12
5Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:20
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:38
9Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
10Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:00
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:08
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
13Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:42
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
16Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:01
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:09
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:53
20Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:12
21Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:25
22Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:36
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
24Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:04:05
25Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:13
26Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:04:30
27Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:42
28Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:08
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:12
30Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:23
31Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:07
32Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:06:08
33Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:09
34Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:27
35Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:06:28
DNSLuca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFFrédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRicardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFMike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMichele Viola (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFVaron Castillo Felix Alejandro (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFRamirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
DNFCayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFThomas Capocchi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFrancesco Baldi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFGian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFDavide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFStefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLuca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMaurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFSebastian Stamegna (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team

