Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked from a lead group of three to take a solo win Saturday at the Giro dell’Amelia.

An early breakaway of two riders formed after 60km of racing, but that effort was neutralised with 46km to go. The peloton faced five trips up the San Luca climb in the finale, and it was Bakelants joining two other riders off the front during the third ascent.

The leading chase group was quickly whittled down to just nine riders, but they could not get back on terms with the trio of escapees. Bakelants attacked during the final trip up San Luca and soloed in two seconds ahead of Andrea Fedi (Southeast) and three seconds ahead of Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Saturday's win is Bakelants' second this month after he won the Giro del Piemonte on October 2. In September the 29-year-old Belgian rider was fourth at the Grand Prix Cycliste Montreal and second at Grand Prix de Wallonie.

Results