Carlos Alberto Betancur received an early 22nd birthday present in Bologna when he won this year's Giro dell'Emilia, finishing 24 seconds ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) on the tough uphill finish of the Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.

The Acqua e Sapone Colombian could celebrate his first professional victory atop the San Luca after making an important move in the closing laps, his dare paying off and delivering Acqua e Sapone a vital victory on home turf.

After 18km a group of five riders - Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli), Sergio Laganà (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia), Luca Solari (Androni Giocattoli – Cipi) and Alexander Zdanov (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) - got away and built themselves a lead of 8:26 after 47km of racing.

Under the impetus of Liquigas-Cannondale, which was working for Vincenzo Nibali, the quintet was eventually caught, with Denifl the last to surrender at the beginning of the second of five finishing circuits. It was then time for Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF) to go it alone, which he did for a lap before being joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Betancur and Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek).

As the bell rang for the last lap - and the final 10km - the leading group split as Brambilla and Kiserlovski lost contact, while Zaugg continued with Betancur, the pair deciding to go for broke on the final climb. For the latter the plan worked to perfection, holding strong to take a solo win ahead of the quality field.