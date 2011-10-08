Trending

Betancur triumphs at Giro dell'Emilia

Mollema edges Uran for second

Image 1 of 29

Liquigas-Cannondale riders push the pace in the peloton.

Liquigas-Cannondale riders push the pace in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Tifosi urge on the Giro dell'Emilia peloton.

Tifosi urge on the Giro dell'Emilia peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) in the lead on the final finishing circuit.

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) in the lead on the final finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Finnish champion Kjell Carlström (Sky) leads the peloton.

Finnish champion Kjell Carlström (Sky) leads the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

The peloton in action during the Giro dell'Emila.

The peloton in action during the Giro dell'Emila.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) on the podium for his third place finish at the Giro dell'Emilia

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) on the podium for his third place finish at the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Giro dell'Emilia runner-up Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)

Giro dell'Emilia runner-up Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Riders tackle the tough ascent on the Giro dell'Emilia's finishing circuit.

Riders tackle the tough ascent on the Giro dell'Emilia's finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

Eventual race winner Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) in action.

Eventual race winner Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) in action.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Giro dell'Emilia podium (l-r): Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone), Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Giro dell'Emilia podium (l-r): Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone), Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) takes the win

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

Giro dell'Emilia winner Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)

Giro dell'Emilia winner Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates his first victory as a professional at the Giro dell'Emilia.

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) celebrates his first victory as a professional at the Giro dell'Emilia.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Ivan Basso at the start

Ivan Basso at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) thought he'd won

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) thought he'd won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) scored a fantastic win

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) scored a fantastic win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Fabio Andres Duarte (Geox-TMC) crosses the line

Fabio Andres Duarte (Geox-TMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) claimed 10th

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) claimed 10th
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

The podium at the Giro dell'Emilia 2011

The podium at the Giro dell'Emilia 2011
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Giro dell'Emilia winner Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)

Giro dell'Emilia winner Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

The podium at the Giro dell'Emilia 2011

The podium at the Giro dell'Emilia 2011
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Davide Rebellin (Miche - Guerciotti) was fourth

Davide Rebellin (Miche - Guerciotti) was fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

The riders set off from the start

The riders set off from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

The riders set off from the start

The riders set off from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

The riders set off from the start

The riders set off from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) at the start

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali signs in

Vincenzo Nibali signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) made the top ten

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) made the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Carlos Alberto Betancur received an early 22nd birthday present in Bologna when he won this year's Giro dell'Emilia, finishing 24 seconds ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) on the tough uphill finish of the Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.

The Acqua e Sapone Colombian could celebrate his first professional victory atop the San Luca after making an important move in the closing laps, his dare paying off and delivering Acqua e Sapone a vital victory on home turf.

After 18km a group of five riders - Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli), Sergio Laganà (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia), Luca Solari (Androni Giocattoli – Cipi) and Alexander Zdanov (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) - got away and built themselves a lead of 8:26 after 47km of racing.

Under the impetus of Liquigas-Cannondale, which was working for Vincenzo Nibali, the quintet was eventually caught, with Denifl the last to surrender at the beginning of the second of five finishing circuits. It was then time for Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF) to go it alone, which he did for a lap before being joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Betancur and Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek).

As the bell rang for the last lap - and the final 10km - the leading group split as Brambilla and Kiserlovski lost contact, while Zaugg continued with Betancur, the pair deciding to go for broke on the final climb. For the latter the plan worked to perfection, holding strong to take a solo win ahead of the quality field.

Full Results
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5:05:05
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:28
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:33
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:40
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
13Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:42
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:47
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:53
16Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:54
17Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:02
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:15
19Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:18
20Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:19
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
23Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:35
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:17
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:59
31Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:18
32Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
34Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
48Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:08
49Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:09:22
50Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
53Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ

