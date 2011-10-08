Betancur triumphs at Giro dell'Emilia
Mollema edges Uran for second
Carlos Alberto Betancur received an early 22nd birthday present in Bologna when he won this year's Giro dell'Emilia, finishing 24 seconds ahead of Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) on the tough uphill finish of the Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.
The Acqua e Sapone Colombian could celebrate his first professional victory atop the San Luca after making an important move in the closing laps, his dare paying off and delivering Acqua e Sapone a vital victory on home turf.
After 18km a group of five riders - Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli), Sergio Laganà (De Rosa – Ceramica Flaminia), Luca Solari (Androni Giocattoli – Cipi) and Alexander Zdanov (D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo) - got away and built themselves a lead of 8:26 after 47km of racing.
Under the impetus of Liquigas-Cannondale, which was working for Vincenzo Nibali, the quintet was eventually caught, with Denifl the last to surrender at the beginning of the second of five finishing circuits. It was then time for Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF) to go it alone, which he did for a lap before being joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Betancur and Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek).
As the bell rang for the last lap - and the final 10km - the leading group split as Brambilla and Kiserlovski lost contact, while Zaugg continued with Betancur, the pair deciding to go for broke on the final climb. For the latter the plan worked to perfection, holding strong to take a solo win ahead of the quality field.
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5:05:05
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:33
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:39
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:40
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|13
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|15
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|16
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:54
|17
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:02
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:18
|20
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:19
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|23
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:35
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:17
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:59
|31
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:18
|32
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|34
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:08
|49
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:09:22
|50
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|53
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy