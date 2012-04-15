Image 1 of 17 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord - Namend) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Claudio Masnata, Fabio Felline and Gianni Savio (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) sprints for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 The leaders head to Genova (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF), Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF), Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Andrea Palini (Team Idea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) won the sprint of about 20 riders at the end of the Giro dell'Appenino, with Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone) coming in second an third. After a total of seven categorized climbs, the 22-year-old still found his top finishing speed while climbers such as Michele Scarponi (Lampre) launched unsuccessful attacks.

The mountainous course from Novi Ligure to Genova inevitably split up the field. After about 30 kilometres, a handful of riders got away: Enrico Rossi (Meridiana - Karmen), Andrea Palini (Team Idea), Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord), Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), Marko Kump (Adria Mobil).

The group did not last long however, as the Passo della Bocchetta after 130 kilometres saw the field come back on the remaining three escapists (Canola, Rocchetti and Brändle). A mighty counter-attack saw Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) take the trio back, while about 20 riders formed a chase group behind.

Felline's Androni teammates put on the pace and while the trio had 40 seconds advantage on the penultimate climb of Castagnola, they managed to reel them back in with ten kilometres to go, setting up the sprint. A confident Felline did not wait long on the finishing straight and led the group home in front all the way, making it impossible for anyone to come round him.

