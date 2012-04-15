Trending

Felline wins the Giro dell'Appennino

Brambilla shows talent, second ahead of Reda

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord - Namend)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia - Coldeportes)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Claudio Masnata, Fabio Felline and Gianni Savio (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) sprints for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The leaders head to Genova

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF), Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF), Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli -Venezuela) takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Palini (Team Idea)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) won the sprint of about 20 riders at the end of the Giro dell'Appenino, with Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone) coming in second an third. After a total of seven categorized climbs, the 22-year-old still found his top finishing speed while climbers such as Michele Scarponi (Lampre) launched unsuccessful attacks.

The mountainous course from Novi Ligure to Genova inevitably split up the field. After about 30 kilometres, a handful of riders got away: Enrico Rossi (Meridiana - Karmen), Andrea Palini (Team Idea), Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord), Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), Marko Kump (Adria Mobil).

The group did not last long however, as the Passo della Bocchetta after 130 kilometres saw the field come back on the remaining three escapists (Canola, Rocchetti and Brändle). A mighty counter-attack saw Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) take the trio back, while about 20 riders formed a chase group behind.

Felline's Androni teammates put on the pace and while the trio had 40 seconds advantage on the penultimate climb of Castagnola, they managed to reel them back in with ten kilometres to go, setting up the sprint. A confident Felline did not wait long on the finishing straight and led the group home in front all the way, making it impossible for anyone to come round him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:50:47
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
3Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
8Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
13Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
14Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:04
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
18Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:07
19Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
20Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:13
21Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:22
22Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:29
23Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:18
24Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
25Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
27Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
29Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
32Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:01:22
35Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea0:05:10
36Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
38Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
39Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
40Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
41David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
43Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
48Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
49Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
51Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
52Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
55Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
57Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
58Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:27
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp0:10:09
60Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
61Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
62Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
63Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
65Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
67Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
68Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
69Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
70Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
71Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
72Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
75Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
76Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
77Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
78Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
79Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named

