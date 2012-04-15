Felline wins the Giro dell'Appennino
Brambilla shows talent, second ahead of Reda
Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) won the sprint of about 20 riders at the end of the Giro dell'Appenino, with Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone) coming in second an third. After a total of seven categorized climbs, the 22-year-old still found his top finishing speed while climbers such as Michele Scarponi (Lampre) launched unsuccessful attacks.
The mountainous course from Novi Ligure to Genova inevitably split up the field. After about 30 kilometres, a handful of riders got away: Enrico Rossi (Meridiana - Karmen), Andrea Palini (Team Idea), Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord), Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF), Matthias Brändle (NetApp), Marko Kump (Adria Mobil).
The group did not last long however, as the Passo della Bocchetta after 130 kilometres saw the field come back on the remaining three escapists (Canola, Rocchetti and Brändle). A mighty counter-attack saw Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) take the trio back, while about 20 riders formed a chase group behind.
Felline's Androni teammates put on the pace and while the trio had 40 seconds advantage on the penultimate climb of Castagnola, they managed to reel them back in with ten kilometres to go, setting up the sprint. A confident Felline did not wait long on the finishing straight and led the group home in front all the way, making it impossible for anyone to come round him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:50:47
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|3
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|8
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|13
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|14
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:04
|17
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:07
|19
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|20
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:13
|21
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:22
|22
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:00:29
|23
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:18
|24
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|25
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|26
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|27
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|32
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:01:22
|35
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
|0:05:10
|36
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|40
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|41
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|48
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|49
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|52
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|55
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|57
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|58
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:07:27
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:10:09
|60
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|61
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|62
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|63
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|65
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|67
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|68
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|69
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|70
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|71
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
|72
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|75
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
|76
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|77
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|79
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy