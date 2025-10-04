Giro dell'Emilia: Isaac del Toro beats Tom Pidcock for 14th victory of 2025

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) added to his huge haul of victories in the 2025 season, out-sprinting Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) atop the San Luca climb.

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) won the sprint for the final podium spot over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

The Giro dell'Emilia, with five trips up the brutally steep climb, was a race of attrition with only a dozen riders arriving to the foot of the ascent for the final time.

The early breakaway jumped away on the flat opening section from Mirandola and included Enzo Leijnse, Gijs Leemreize and Jacob Bush (Picnic-PostNL) along with Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos Burpellet BH) and Pablo García (Polti VisitMalta).

With a demanding finale in store, the peloton were content to let the escapees gain over five minutes before beginning to bring them back.

Fernández led the breakaway over the first three climbs, the San Lorenzo in Collina, after 73.8km, and Mongardino after 85.6km and the third at Monzuno (km. 109.4).

Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked after the first passage but was caught before the top of the second lap.

UAE Team Emirates XRG kept the pressure on with Adam Yates and Jay Vine, but Uijtdebroeks also threw in a few moves to whittle down the lead group. Only six riders survived the surges ahead of the final lap, but more joined before the final climb.

The lead group included Pidcock, Del Toro and teammate Adam Yates, Martinez, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben Tulett and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Michael Storer (Tudor).

When it came to the final climb, Molard was the first to attack but when he came back, Pidcock launched his bid for victory. However, Del Toro was able to jump away from the chase group and make it to the Briton before out-powering him for the race win.

