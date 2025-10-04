Giro dell'Emilia: Isaac del Toro beats Tom Pidcock for 14th victory of 2025

Lenny Martinez rounds out podium in Bologna

SAN LUCA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 108th Giro dell&amp;apos;Emilia 2025 a 199.2km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in San Luca, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) added to his huge haul of victories in the 2025 season, out-sprinting Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) atop the San Luca climb.

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) won the sprint for the final podium spot over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

The early breakaway jumped away on the flat opening section from Mirandola and included Enzo Leijnse, Gijs Leemreize and Jacob Bush (Picnic-PostNL) along with Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos Burpellet BH) and Pablo García (Polti VisitMalta).

Fernández led the breakaway over the first three climbs, the San Lorenzo in Collina, after 73.8km, and Mongardino after 85.6km and the third at Monzuno (km. 109.4).

Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked after the first passage but was caught before the top of the second lap.

The lead group included Pidcock, Del Toro and teammate Adam Yates, Martinez, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben Tulett and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Michael Storer (Tudor).

