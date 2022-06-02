Meintjes escapes breakaway for solo victory at Giro dell'Appennino
By Cyclingnews published
Tesfazion wins bunch sprint for second ahead of Zimmermann
Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Giro dell’Appennino for his first victory of the season. He broke free of a small breakaway group to win solo in Genoa.
Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) won the bunch sprint for second while Meintjes' teammate Georg Zimmermann took third.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rebellin returns from leg fracture to start 28th pro season50-year-old starts Giro dell'Appennino eight months after Memorial Marco Pantani crash
-
'Toughest route yet' - Challenge by La Vuelta revealedInaugural team time trial, mid-mountain stages, an explosive finale make up expanded five-day race
-
Meintjes escapes breakaway for solo victory at Giro dell'AppenninoTesfazion wins bunch sprint for second ahead of Zimmermann
-
Enve SES 4.5 wheels reviewThe latest Enve SES 4.5 are versatile wheels designed for the riding you actually do