Meintjes escapes breakaway for solo victory at Giro dell'Appennino

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) takes first win of year in Genoa

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Giro dell’Appennino for his first victory of the season. He broke free of a small breakaway group to win solo in Genoa.

Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) won the bunch sprint for second while Meintjes' teammate Georg Zimmermann took third.

