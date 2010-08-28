Liquigas-Doimo dominate the Giro del Veneto
Oss wins ahead of teammate Sagan
Liquigas-Doimo dominated the Giro del Veneto one-day race in Italy, with Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan taking first and second after heavy rain affected the finale of the race in Castelfranco Veneto.
Oss attacked on a cobbled corner 1.5km from the finish and only Sagan was able to go with him, as the rest of the peloton struggled under the pouring rain. The duo's lead was minimal but they stayed together and stayed clear, with Oss taking victory ahead of Sagan.
Sprinter Sacha Modolo finished third, three seconds behind, with Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) fourth and Nicolas Schnyder (Price - Custom Bikes) fifth. Most of the peloton finished 23 seconds down after a crash by Brazil’s Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions) on a late corner caused havoc.
It was Oss’s first victory as a professional rider.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve gone close several times this season but I was always missing that little bit extra you need to win,” Oss said.
“Today everything went exactly right. We knew the last two kilometres were dangerous because of the cobbled roads and because of the rain. Me and Sagan gave it everything with 1.5km to go. Thanks to a bit of luck and a by taking a few risks, we made it to the finish alone.”
Oss defeated the ten-rider Italian national team that took part in the Giro del Veneto. The squad included former world champion Alessandro Ballan, Mauro Santambrogio and Alberto Ongarato. Marco Marcato, who usually rides for the Vacansoleil team, was best of the Azzurri, in seventh place.
Oss showed his ability in the classics in the spring and was part of the Liquigas-Doimo team at the Tour de France. Now he hopes to end the season on a high, perhaps with a place in the Italian team for the world championships.
“The Tour de France was a big test for me and despite having ridden the Eneco Tour, I still felt fresh today. I now hope I can keep this form for the next few weeks. I want to be in the thick of the action in the final part of the season with Liquigas-Doimo and who knows, perhaps even deserve a place in the Italian team for the world championships.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:35:05
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:03
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|6
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:07
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:15
|9
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|14
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|15
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|Sante Marco Liquori (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Italian National Team
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|21
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|22
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|23
|Jan Keller (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|26
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|28
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|29
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|33
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|35
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Italian National Team
|37
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Italian National Team
|38
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Italian National Team
|39
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team
|43
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|44
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|46
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|48
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|51
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|53
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|54
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Italian National Team
|55
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|61
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
|67
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|69
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|72
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|74
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|75
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|79
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|81
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|82
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|83
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|85
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Pietro Orto (Ita) Miche
|87
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|88
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|89
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|90
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|91
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|92
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|93
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Italian National Team
|94
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|95
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|96
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|97
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Italian National Team
|99
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|102
|Matteo Belli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|103
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
|104
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|106
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
