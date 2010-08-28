Trending

Liquigas-Doimo dominate the Giro del Veneto

Oss wins ahead of teammate Sagan

Image 1 of 18

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Daniel Oss wins the Giro del Veneto

Daniel Oss wins the Giro del Veneto
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 18

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 18

The Androni Giocattoli team lead the Italian Cup standings

The Androni Giocattoli team lead the Italian Cup standings
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

The back of the gruppo

The back of the gruppo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

With towers like this it has to be the Veneto region

With towers like this it has to be the Veneto region
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) in an Italia jersey

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) in an Italia jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro-NGC) i

Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro-NGC) i
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Alan Maragoni (Colnago-CSF) gets a bottle

Alan Maragoni (Colnago-CSF) gets a bottle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Daniel Oss on the podium with Peter Sagan (left) and Sacha Modolo of Colnago-CSF (right)

Daniel Oss on the podium with Peter Sagan (left) and Sacha Modolo of Colnago-CSF (right)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) wins the Giro del Veneto

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) wins the Giro del Veneto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Alberto Ongarato and Alessandro Ballan rode the Giro del Veneto in an Italian team

Alberto Ongarato and Alessandro Ballan rode the Giro del Veneto in an Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Alan Marangoni shows off his Italia jersey

Alan Marangoni shows off his Italia jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Italian national coach Paolo Bettini with Alberto Ongarato

Italian national coach Paolo Bettini with Alberto Ongarato
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

The Italian national team at the Giro del Veneto

The Italian national team at the Giro del Veneto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Alan Marangoni (Colnago-CSF) in an Italian national squad jersey

Alan Marangoni (Colnago-CSF) in an Italian national squad jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Doimo dominated the Giro del Veneto one-day race in Italy, with Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan taking first and second after heavy rain affected the finale of the race in Castelfranco Veneto.

Oss attacked on a cobbled corner 1.5km from the finish and only Sagan was able to go with him, as the rest of the peloton struggled under the pouring rain. The duo's lead was minimal but they stayed together and stayed clear, with Oss taking victory ahead of Sagan.

Sprinter Sacha Modolo finished third, three seconds behind, with Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) fourth and Nicolas Schnyder (Price - Custom Bikes) fifth. Most of the peloton finished 23 seconds down after a crash by Brazil’s Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions) on a late corner caused havoc.

It was Oss’s first victory as a professional rider.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve gone close several times this season but I was always missing that little bit extra you need to win,” Oss said.

“Today everything went exactly right. We knew the last two kilometres were dangerous because of the cobbled roads and because of the rain. Me and Sagan gave it everything with 1.5km to go. Thanks to a bit of luck and a by taking a few risks, we made it to the finish alone.”

Oss defeated the ten-rider Italian national team that took part in the Giro del Veneto. The squad included former world champion Alessandro Ballan, Mauro Santambrogio and Alberto Ongarato. Marco Marcato, who usually rides for the Vacansoleil team, was best of the Azzurri, in seventh place.

Oss showed his ability in the classics in the spring and was part of the Liquigas-Doimo team at the Tour de France. Now he hopes to end the season on a high, perhaps with a place in the Italian team for the world championships.

“The Tour de France was a big test for me and despite having ridden the Eneco Tour, I still felt fresh today. I now hope I can keep this form for the next few weeks. I want to be in the thick of the action in the final part of the season with Liquigas-Doimo and who knows, perhaps even deserve a place in the Italian team for the world championships.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:35:05
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:03
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
6Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:07
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:13
8Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:15
9Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
10Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:23
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
14Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
15Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
16Sante Marco Liquori (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
17Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Italian National Team
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
21Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
22Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
23Jan Keller (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25Walter Proch (Ita) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
26Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
27Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
28Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
29Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
32Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
33Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
35Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Italian National Team
37Alan Marangoni (Ita) Italian National Team
38Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Italian National Team
39Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team
43Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
44Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
46Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
48Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
50Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
51Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
53Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
54Andrea Tonti (Ita) Italian National Team
55Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
59Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
60Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
61Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
62Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
64Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
65Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Team Nippo
67Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
69Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
70Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
72Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
73Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
74Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
75Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
77Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
78Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
79Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
80David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
81Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
82Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
83Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
85Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Pietro Orto (Ita) Miche
87Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
88Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
89Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
90G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
91Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
92Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
93Oscar Gatto (Ita) Italian National Team
94Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
95Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
97Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Italian National Team
99Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
102Matteo Belli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
103Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm-Betonexpress 2000
104Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
106Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

