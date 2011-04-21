Image 1 of 38 Fabio Duarte Arevalo (Geox-TMC) wins stage three atop the category 1 Fai delle Paganella climb. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 38 Sprint classification leader Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) downs a drink after the finish of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Best young rider Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Tiago Machado leads Michele Scarponi and Fabio Duarte. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) accelerates on the Fai della Paganella. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at home in the mountainous terrain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Giro del Trentino jersey holders after stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Fabio Duarte, Domenico Pozzovivo (obscured), Tiago Machado and Michele Scarponi (l-r) climb to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Race leader Michele Scarponi has a chat at the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 The weather was perfect for racing today at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 The peloton in action during stage three of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 The peloton in action during stage three of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Anthony Charteau (Europcar) leads the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 The Giro del Trentino peloton amidst a vineyard. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 It was a mountainous stage today at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Lampre-ISD riders set tempo for race leader Michele Scarponi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 The decisive selection on the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Michele Scarponi defended his GC lead with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) takes his first victory of the 2011 season at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Stage three winner Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) attacks on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) outsprints Tiago Machado (RadioShack) to win stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) goes on the offensive on the Fai della Paganella. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Second-placed overall Tiago Machado (RadioShack) tries to drop his GC rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looks back at his rivals in the decisive break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) topped Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Venezuelan José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) goes on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) couldn't make the final selection on the Fai della Paganella ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished the day in 22nd place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) finished seventh. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finish fifth and sixth on the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Champagne shenanigans on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) tries to unseat Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) as race leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 The early break included Adrian Honkisz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) showcased his climbing talent with a victory on the category 1 Fai della Paganella mountain finish in stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, bested an elite selection of seven riders which formed 4km from the top of the 10.7km ascent to the finish.

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) finished second in the same time as Duarte, while race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line three seconds later in third place.

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished fourth through sixth respectively in the same time as Scarponi while José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took seventh, a further five seconds back.

Duarte earned his first victory of the season and hopes for an opportunity to again make his presence known in the mountains of the upcoming Giro d'Italia, the Colombian's first Grand Tour start.

"I knew I'd be able to win," said Duarte. "I'll be [teammate Carlos] Sastre’s domestique next at the Giro d’Italia, although I hope to play my own cards sooner or later."

An early break containing Stefano Borchi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) was reeled in after the first ascent of the Fai della Paganella, where Honkisz took maximum KOM points, setting up a showdown amongst the overall contenders on the decisive second ascent of the first category climb.

Scarponi remains in the overall lead with one stage remaining, although second-placed overall Machado reduced the Italian's general classification advantage. The three-second gap between Machado and Scarponi at the finish coupled with the time bonus cut the Italian's overall lead from 12 to seven seconds.

"I tried to attack twice, but there was no way to take him out, so I preferred to stay calm keeping an eye on Pozzovivo," said Scarponi. "I decided to not contest the sprint, being a bit tired, but it was looking nice anyway.

"I know I'm not at my best, I've still got to improve. On the other hand, my team worked smoothly, I'm happy for that."

The big loser on the day was Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who started the day in third overall, 14 seconds behind Scarponi. Nibali, however, faltered on the finishing climb, ultimately crossing the line in 22nd place, 1:26 behind Duarte. Nibali now holds 15th overall, 1:41 off the race lead.

"Maybe he had planned to do so, I don't care so much," said Scarponi. "I know I'll have a hard task to defeat him at the Giro d’Italia anyhow."

Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) moves from fourth to third overall although the Italian lost time to Scarponi. Ascani finished 10th on the stage, 14 seconds after Scarponi, and now lies 33 seconds behind his compatriot on general classification.

The 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino concludes on Friday with a 161.5km stage between Andalo and Madonna di Campiglio. There may be more GC shake-ups to come in the final stage as it, too, finishes on a category one climb, the 11.7km Madonna di Campiglio, with a pair of category two climbs preceding the finale. The top five riders on general classification start the stage separated by just 35 seconds.

Full Results 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4:41:05 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:08 8 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:17 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 12 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 15 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 16 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:27 17 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:30 18 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:35 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:52 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:16 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:21 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:26 23 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:32 25 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:41 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 27 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 28 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:11 29 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:26 31 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 32 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:12 34 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:51 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:54 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:39 39 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:57 42 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 44 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 46 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:17 47 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:55 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:04 49 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:07:31 50 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:08:41 54 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:10:24 55 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:38 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:51 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 60 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 61 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 63 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:53 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:11:49 65 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:55 68 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:14:15 69 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 70 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 77 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 79 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 82 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 83 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 84 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 85 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 86 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:16 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:52 89 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:17:31 90 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:47 91 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 93 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 94 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 97 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 98 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 99 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 102 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 108 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:27 111 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:25 112 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 113 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:20:35 114 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 115 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:06 117 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 118 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 124 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 127 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 128 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 129 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 130 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 132 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 134 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 135 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 138 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:12 139 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:23:24 140 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:23:34 141 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:10 DNS Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Cles, 104.5km 1 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 1 - Andalo (Cat. 2) 57.1km 1 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 pts 2 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Fai della Paganella (Cat. 1) 137.1km 1 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2

Mountain 3 - Fai della Paganella (Cat. 1) 170km 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Young riders 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:42:21 2 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:25 3 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 4 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:41 6 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:15 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:25 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:10:33 9 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:59 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 13 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 14 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:36 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:16:31 17 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:09 20 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 21 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:19:19 22 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:20:50 24 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:56 29 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:22:08 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:22:18 31 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:54

Teams 1 Pro Team Astana 14:05:03 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:52 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:43 4 Katusha Team 0:04:02 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:13 6 Acqua & Sapone 0:05:01 7 Miche - Guerciotti 0:06:40 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:57 9 Lampre - ISD 0:06:58 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:47 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:39 12 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:11:50 13 Geox-TMC 0:14:33 14 Team Europcar 0:16:50 15 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:19:42 16 Team RadioShack 0:19:54 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:24 18 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:25:57

General classification after stage 3 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9:44:40 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:07 3 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:33 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:35 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 7 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:58 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 9 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:14 10 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:18 11 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:19 12 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:34 13 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:38 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:41 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:42 17 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:44 18 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:51 19 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:07 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:10 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:18 22 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 23 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:45 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:03:00 25 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:02 26 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:03:09 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 28 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:21 29 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:35 30 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:27 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:48 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:57 33 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:58 34 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:20 37 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:30 38 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:34 39 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:02 40 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:10 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:24 43 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:47 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:52 45 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:09:37 46 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:06 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:37 48 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:39 49 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:07 50 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:56 51 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:12:07 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:15 53 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:28 54 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:39 55 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:13:21 56 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:13:29 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:57 58 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:14:04 59 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:15:25 60 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:27 61 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:15:53 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:57 63 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:23 64 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:16:32 65 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:16:37 66 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:55 67 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:02 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:04 69 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:38 70 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:40 71 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:42 72 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:56 74 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:02 75 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:18:12 76 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:40 77 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:50 78 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:07 79 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:19:19 80 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:36 81 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:19:51 82 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:20:22 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:20:46 84 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:15 85 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:21:16 86 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:21:18 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:28 88 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:35 89 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:22:17 90 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:22:39 91 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:49 92 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:22:54 93 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:22 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:05 95 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:19 96 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:24:30 97 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:24:42 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:25:06 99 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:10 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 101 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:40 102 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:25:52 103 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:25:56 104 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:26:00 105 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:26:01 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:19 107 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:52 108 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:06 109 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:07 110 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:12 111 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:37 112 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:28:42 113 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:02 114 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:22 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:31 116 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:29:46 117 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:54 118 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:56 119 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:46 120 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:31:37 121 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:31:40 122 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:31:48 123 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:59 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:02 125 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:32:05 126 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:32:38 127 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:55 128 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:01 129 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:35 130 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:49 131 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:33:53 132 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:34:03 133 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:10 134 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:34:12 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:21 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:34:29 137 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 138 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:54 139 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:58 140 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:35:49 141 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:46

Sprint classification 1 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 pts 2 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 3 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 4 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 4 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 2

Mountains classification 1 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 4 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 6 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 8 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 9 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1