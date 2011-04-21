Duarte prevails on penultimate stage
Scarponi remains in leader's jersey
Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) showcased his climbing talent with a victory on the category 1 Fai della Paganella mountain finish in stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, bested an elite selection of seven riders which formed 4km from the top of the 10.7km ascent to the finish.
Tiago Machado (RadioShack) finished second in the same time as Duarte, while race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line three seconds later in third place.
Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished fourth through sixth respectively in the same time as Scarponi while José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took seventh, a further five seconds back.
Duarte earned his first victory of the season and hopes for an opportunity to again make his presence known in the mountains of the upcoming Giro d'Italia, the Colombian's first Grand Tour start.
"I knew I'd be able to win," said Duarte. "I'll be [teammate Carlos] Sastre’s domestique next at the Giro d’Italia, although I hope to play my own cards sooner or later."
An early break containing Stefano Borchi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) was reeled in after the first ascent of the Fai della Paganella, where Honkisz took maximum KOM points, setting up a showdown amongst the overall contenders on the decisive second ascent of the first category climb.
Scarponi remains in the overall lead with one stage remaining, although second-placed overall Machado reduced the Italian's general classification advantage. The three-second gap between Machado and Scarponi at the finish coupled with the time bonus cut the Italian's overall lead from 12 to seven seconds.
"I tried to attack twice, but there was no way to take him out, so I preferred to stay calm keeping an eye on Pozzovivo," said Scarponi. "I decided to not contest the sprint, being a bit tired, but it was looking nice anyway.
"I know I'm not at my best, I've still got to improve. On the other hand, my team worked smoothly, I'm happy for that."
The big loser on the day was Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who started the day in third overall, 14 seconds behind Scarponi. Nibali, however, faltered on the finishing climb, ultimately crossing the line in 22nd place, 1:26 behind Duarte. Nibali now holds 15th overall, 1:41 off the race lead.
"Maybe he had planned to do so, I don't care so much," said Scarponi. "I know I'll have a hard task to defeat him at the Giro d’Italia anyhow."
Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) moves from fourth to third overall although the Italian lost time to Scarponi. Ascani finished 10th on the stage, 14 seconds after Scarponi, and now lies 33 seconds behind his compatriot on general classification.
The 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino concludes on Friday with a 161.5km stage between Andalo and Madonna di Campiglio. There may be more GC shake-ups to come in the final stage as it, too, finishes on a category one climb, the 11.7km Madonna di Campiglio, with a pair of category two climbs preceding the finale. The top five riders on general classification start the stage separated by just 35 seconds.
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4:41:05
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:08
|8
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:17
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|16
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:27
|17
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:30
|18
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:35
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:16
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:21
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:26
|23
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:32
|25
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:41
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|28
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:11
|29
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:15
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:26
|31
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|32
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:12
|34
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:51
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:54
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:39
|39
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:57
|42
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:17
|47
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:04
|49
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:07:31
|50
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:08:41
|54
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:10:24
|55
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:38
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:51
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|61
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|63
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:53
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:11:49
|65
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:55
|68
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:14:15
|69
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|70
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|82
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|83
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|84
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|85
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:16
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:52
|89
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:17:31
|90
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:47
|91
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|93
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|94
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|97
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|99
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|102
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|108
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:27
|111
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:25
|112
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|113
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:20:35
|114
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|115
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:06
|117
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|118
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|124
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|127
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|128
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|129
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|130
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|132
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|138
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:12
|139
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:23:24
|140
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:23:34
|141
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:10
|DNS
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:42:21
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|4
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:41
|6
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:15
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:25
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:10:33
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:59
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|14
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:36
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:16:31
|17
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:09
|20
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|21
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:19:19
|22
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:50
|24
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:56
|29
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:22:08
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:22:18
|31
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:54
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|14:05:03
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:52
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:43
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:04:02
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:13
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:01
|7
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:06:40
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:57
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:58
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:47
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:39
|12
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:11:50
|13
|Geox-TMC
|0:14:33
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:16:50
|15
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:19:42
|16
|Team RadioShack
|0:19:54
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:24
|18
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:25:57
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9:44:40
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|3
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:33
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:35
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|7
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:58
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|9
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:14
|10
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:18
|11
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:19
|12
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:34
|13
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:38
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:41
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:42
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:44
|18
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:51
|19
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:10
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:18
|22
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:45
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:00
|25
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:02
|26
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:03:09
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|28
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:21
|29
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:35
|30
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:27
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:48
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:57
|33
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:58
|34
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:20
|37
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:30
|38
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:34
|39
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:02
|40
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:10
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:24
|43
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:47
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:52
|45
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:09:37
|46
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:06
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:37
|48
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:39
|49
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:07
|50
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:56
|51
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:12:07
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:15
|53
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:28
|54
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:39
|55
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:13:21
|56
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:13:29
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:57
|58
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:14:04
|59
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:15:25
|60
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:27
|61
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:15:53
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:57
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:23
|64
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:16:32
|65
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:16:37
|66
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:55
|67
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:02
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:04
|69
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:38
|70
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:40
|71
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:42
|72
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:56
|74
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:02
|75
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:18:12
|76
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:40
|77
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:50
|78
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:07
|79
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:19
|80
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:36
|81
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:19:51
|82
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:20:22
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:20:46
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:15
|85
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:16
|86
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:21:18
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:28
|88
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:35
|89
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:17
|90
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:22:39
|91
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:49
|92
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:22:54
|93
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:23:22
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:05
|95
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:19
|96
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:24:30
|97
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:24:42
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:25:06
|99
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:10
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|101
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:40
|102
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:25:52
|103
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:25:56
|104
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:26:00
|105
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:01
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:19
|107
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:52
|108
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:06
|109
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:07
|110
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:12
|111
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:37
|112
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:28:42
|113
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:02
|114
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:29:22
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:31
|116
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:29:46
|117
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:54
|118
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:56
|119
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:46
|120
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:31:37
|121
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:31:40
|122
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:31:48
|123
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:59
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:02
|125
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:32:05
|126
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:32:38
|127
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:55
|128
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:01
|129
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:35
|130
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:49
|131
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:33:53
|132
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:03
|133
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:10
|134
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:34:12
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:21
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:29
|137
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|138
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:34:54
|139
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:58
|140
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:35:49
|141
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:46
|1
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|pts
|2
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|3
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|4
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|4
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|4
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|6
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|8
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|9
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|1
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9:47:42
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:45
|5
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:04
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:37
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:10:55
|8
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:25
|9
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:13:30
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:00
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:05
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:17:44
|14
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:33
|15
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:19:52
|16
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:21:40
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:16
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:38
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:22:50
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:54
|21
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:58
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:35
|23
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:25:40
|24
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:26:20
|25
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:26:44
|26
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:28:57
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:59
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:27
|29
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:52
|30
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:32:47
|31
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:44
