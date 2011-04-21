Trending

Duarte prevails on penultimate stage

Scarponi remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 38

Fabio Duarte Arevalo (Geox-TMC) wins stage three atop the category 1 Fai delle Paganella climb.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 38

Sprint classification leader Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) downs a drink after the finish of stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Best young rider Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Tiago Machado leads Michele Scarponi and Fabio Duarte.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) accelerates on the Fai della Paganella.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) at home in the mountainous terrain.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Giro del Trentino jersey holders after stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Fabio Duarte, Domenico Pozzovivo (obscured), Tiago Machado and Michele Scarponi (l-r) climb to the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Race leader Michele Scarponi has a chat at the team car.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

The weather was perfect for racing today at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

The peloton in action during stage three of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

The peloton in action during stage three of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

The Giro del Trentino peloton amidst a vineyard.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

It was a mountainous stage today at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Lampre-ISD riders set tempo for race leader Michele Scarponi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

The decisive selection on the climb to the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Michele Scarponi defended his GC lead with one stage remaining.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) takes his first victory of the 2011 season at the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Stage three winner Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) attacks on the finishing climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) outsprints Tiago Machado (RadioShack) to win stage three.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) goes on the offensive on the Fai della Paganella.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Second-placed overall Tiago Machado (RadioShack) tries to drop his GC rivals.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looks back at his rivals in the decisive break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) topped Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) for the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Venezuelan José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) goes on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) couldn't make the final selection on the Fai della Paganella ascent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished the day in 22nd place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) finished seventh.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) uncorks the bubbly.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finish fifth and sixth on the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads the young rider classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Champagne shenanigans on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) tries to unseat Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) as race leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

The early break included Adrian Honkisz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) showcased his climbing talent with a victory on the category 1 Fai della Paganella mountain finish in stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino. The 24-year-old Colombian, the 2008 U23 road race world champion, bested an elite selection of seven riders which formed 4km from the top of the 10.7km ascent to the finish.

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) finished second in the same time as Duarte, while race leader Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line three seconds later in third place.

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished fourth through sixth respectively in the same time as Scarponi while José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took seventh, a further five seconds back.

Duarte earned his first victory of the season and hopes for an opportunity to again make his presence known in the mountains of the upcoming Giro d'Italia, the Colombian's first Grand Tour start.

"I knew I'd be able to win," said Duarte. "I'll be [teammate Carlos] Sastre’s domestique next at the Giro d’Italia, although I hope to play my own cards sooner or later."

An early break containing Stefano Borchi (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Anthony Charteau (Europcar) was reeled in after the first ascent of the Fai della Paganella, where Honkisz took maximum KOM points, setting up a showdown amongst the overall contenders on the decisive second ascent of the first category climb.

Scarponi remains in the overall lead with one stage remaining, although second-placed overall Machado reduced the Italian's general classification advantage. The three-second gap between Machado and Scarponi at the finish coupled with the time bonus cut the Italian's overall lead from 12 to seven seconds.

"I tried to attack twice, but there was no way to take him out, so I preferred to stay calm keeping an eye on Pozzovivo," said Scarponi. "I decided to not contest the sprint, being a bit tired, but it was looking nice anyway.

"I know I'm not at my best, I've still got to improve. On the other hand, my team worked smoothly, I'm happy for that."

The big loser on the day was Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who started the day in third overall, 14 seconds behind Scarponi. Nibali, however, faltered on the finishing climb, ultimately crossing the line in 22nd place, 1:26 behind Duarte. Nibali now holds 15th overall, 1:41 off the race lead.

"Maybe he had planned to do so, I don't care so much," said Scarponi. "I know I'll have a hard task to defeat him at the Giro d’Italia anyhow."

Luca Ascani (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) moves from fourth to third overall although the Italian lost time to Scarponi. Ascani finished 10th on the stage, 14 seconds after Scarponi, and now lies 33 seconds behind his compatriot on general classification.

The 35th edition of the Giro del Trentino concludes on Friday with a 161.5km stage between Andalo and Madonna di Campiglio. There may be more GC shake-ups to come in the final stage as it, too, finishes on a category one climb, the 11.7km Madonna di Campiglio, with a pair of category two climbs preceding the finale. The top five riders on general classification start the stage separated by just 35 seconds.

Full Results
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4:41:05
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:03
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:08
8Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
10Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:17
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
12Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
15Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
16Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:27
17Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:30
18Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:35
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:52
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:16
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:21
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:26
23Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:32
25Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:41
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
28Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:11
29Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:15
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:26
31Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
32Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:12
34Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:51
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:54
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:39
39Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:57
42Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
46Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:17
47Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:55
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:04
49Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:07:31
50Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
52Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:08:41
54David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:10:24
55Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:38
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:51
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
61Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
62Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
63Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:53
64Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:11:49
65Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:55
68Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:14:15
69Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
70Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
77Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
79Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
81Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
82Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
83Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
84Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
85Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
86Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:16
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:52
89Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:17:31
90Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:47
91Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
93Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
94Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
97Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
98Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
99Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
102Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
108Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:27
111Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:25
112Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
113Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:20:35
114Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
115Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:06
117Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
118Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
124Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
127Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
128Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
129Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
130Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
132Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
134Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
135Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
138Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:12
139Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:23:24
140Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:23:34
141Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:10
DNSAndreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack

Sprint 1 - Cles, 104.5km
1Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 1 - Andalo (Cat. 2) 57.1km
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4pts
2Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Fai della Paganella (Cat. 1) 137.1km
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2

Mountain 3 - Fai della Paganella (Cat. 1) 170km
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Young riders
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:42:21
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:25
3Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
4Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:41
6Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:15
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:25
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:10:33
9Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:59
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
11Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
13Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
14Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:36
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:16:31
17Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:09
20Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
21Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:19:19
22Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:20:50
24Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
28Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:56
29Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:22:08
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:22:18
31Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:54

Teams
1Pro Team Astana14:05:03
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:52
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:43
4Katusha Team0:04:02
5BMC Racing Team0:04:13
6Acqua & Sapone0:05:01
7Miche - Guerciotti0:06:40
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:57
9Lampre - ISD0:06:58
10AG2R La Mondiale0:07:47
11CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:39
12d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:11:50
13Geox-TMC0:14:33
14Team Europcar0:16:50
15Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:19:42
16Team RadioShack0:19:54
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:24
18De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:25:57

General classification after stage 3
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9:44:40
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:07
3Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:33
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:35
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
7Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:00:58
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
9Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
10José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:18
11Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:19
12Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:34
13José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:38
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:41
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:42
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:44
18Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:51
19Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:07
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:10
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:18
22Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:45
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:03:00
25Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:02
26Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:03:09
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
28Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:21
29Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:35
30Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:27
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:04:48
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:57
33Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:58
34Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:20
37Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:07:30
38Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:34
39Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:02
40Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:10
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:24
43Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:08:47
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:52
45Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:09:37
46Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:06
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:37
48Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:39
49Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:07
50Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:56
51Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:12:07
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:15
53Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:12:28
54Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:39
55Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:13:21
56Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:13:29
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:57
58Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:14:04
59Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:15:25
60Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:27
61Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:15:53
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:57
63Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:23
64Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:16:32
65Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:16:37
66Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:55
67Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:02
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:04
69Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:38
70Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:40
71Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:42
72Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:56
74Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:02
75Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:18:12
76Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:40
77Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:50
78Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:07
79Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:19:19
80Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:19:36
81Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:19:51
82Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:20:22
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:20:46
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:15
85Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:16
86Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:21:18
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:28
88Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:35
89Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:17
90David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:22:39
91Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:49
92Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:22:54
93Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:22
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:05
95Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:19
96Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:24:30
97Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:24:42
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:25:06
99Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:10
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
101Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:40
102Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:25:52
103Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:25:56
104Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:26:00
105Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:26:01
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:19
107Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:52
108Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:06
109Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:07
110Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:12
111Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:37
112Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:28:42
113Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:02
114Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:22
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:31
116Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:29:46
117Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:54
118Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:56
119Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:46
120Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:31:37
121Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:31:40
122Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:31:48
123Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:59
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:02
125Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:32:05
126Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:32:38
127Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:55
128Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:01
129John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:35
130Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:49
131Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:33:53
132Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:34:03
133Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:10
134Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:34:12
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:21
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:34:29
137Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
138Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:54
139Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:58
140Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:35:49
141Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:46

Sprint classification
1Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6pts
2Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6
3Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
4Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo4
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti2

Mountains classification
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5
4Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack4
6Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
8Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
9Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1

Young riders classification
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9:47:42
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:07
3Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
4Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:45
5Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:04
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:37
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:10:55
8Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:25
9Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:13:30
10Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:14:00
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:05
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:17:44
14Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:33
15Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:19:52
16Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:21:40
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:16
18Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:38
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:22:50
20Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:54
21Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:22:58
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:35
23Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:25:40
24Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:26:20
25Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:26:44
26Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:28:57
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:59
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:27
29Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:52
30Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:32:47
31Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:44

