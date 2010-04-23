Image 1 of 14 Giro del Trentino final stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) is followed by Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) on the final stage of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) crosses the line on the final stage of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF) on the podium after winning stage four of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) after the finish of the Giro del Trentino, which he won overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) races during stage four of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) after stage four of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 The Italian Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his win in stage four of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Champagne time for Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov after he won the overall of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) leads the bunch up the climb during stage four of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Overall GC Podium for the Giro del Trentino: Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) in second, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in first, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) in third (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) triumphs in Tesero (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his Giro del Trentino stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) attacks on the Pampeago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on Friday in an enthralling finale, which also saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) claim his first general classification win since his comeback from a two-year suspension. Pozzovivo's perfectly timed attack on the Alpe di Pampeago saw him finish clear of Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) and Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC).

Fireworks flew as the men battling for the overall title hit the final climb of the mountainous race in northern Italy. Pozzovivo attacked with Riccò in the closing kilometres of the Pampeago, but it was the former who had the most strength left at the end of the 172.1 kilometre stage.

Riccò's second place finish wasn't enough to dislodge Vinokourov from the top of the overall standings. The Kazakhstani finished fourth on the stage, losing almost all of his overnight margin to his Italian rival. However, he held on to take the race title by a mere 0.14 seconds. It is Vinokourov's first general classification victory since his comeback from a two-year suspension for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France, and his first overall title since the 2006 Vuelta a España.

16 set-off in search of success

Pozzovivo's successful attack had come after similar efforts from Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC). The Venezuelan and Italian were the first members of the peloton to pass Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri), Andrea Noè (Ceramica) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) - the remnants of the day's major escape group.





That selection quickly built up a 25 second advantage before a chase group of five riders were able to bridge across from the peloton. Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Maxim Belkov (ISD-Neri), Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche) and Jan Barta (Team NetApp) swelling the escape to 16 and and advantage of almost three minutes by kilometre 24.

With the race situation established, the leaders gradually extended their lead to a maximum of 5:20 as they passed over the Alto di Andalo after 71 kilometres. Borchit, Pirazzi and Kohler leading their companions over the summit of the Category 2 climb. With the leaders' advantage still hovering around five minutes as the stage passed the 110km mark, Astana came to the front and began the task of reeling in the escape.

With 25 kilometres-to-go the distance between the two groups had been cut to little more than three minutes, and as Liquigas-Doimo expressed their interest in the chase the gap fell even further - 1:13 with 10-to-go.

Mayhem on the mountain

Ahead, the breakaway began to fracture and Pirazzi launched his assault at the base of the final climb. The Italian using the 10.1 per cent gradient of the Pampeago to distance all bar Le Floch, Clarke and Noè. The sudden injection of pace at the front stretched the advantage of the now four leaders to 1:30, as Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) launched his own attack from the peloton behind.

Le Floch was the first to drop of the pace before Pirazzi, too, began to show the effects of his earlier effort. Noè and Clarke assumed lead positions at the head of the race, while in the peloton Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) positioned themselves for the inevitable attacks. Rujano caught and passed Pirazzi, however, the Venezuelan's hopes of stage victory were dashed as the fuse was lit in the peloton behind.

With a blanket of just 25 seconds covering the race, Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC) attacked from the peloton, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) marked the move as Vinokourov and Basso defended their positions just seconds behind. Riccò faded, leaving Pozzovivo to ride to the summit and his first win of the year. Behind, Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC) latched on to Vinokourov's wheel, before passing him to seal third position.

Full Results 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:44:54 2 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:03 3 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:20 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:23 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:00:37 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:38 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:49 9 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:54 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:58 11 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 0:01:01 12 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:12 13 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:19 14 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 15 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:32 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:01:33 18 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:37 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:40 20 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 21 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:02:03 22 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:07 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:14 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:19 25 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 26 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21 27 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:22 28 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:32 29 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:02:34 30 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:02:37 31 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 32 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:51 33 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:53 34 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:02 35 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:03 36 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:08 37 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:09 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:03:11 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:13 40 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:03:19 41 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:34 42 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:41 43 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 44 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 45 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:52 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:58 47 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:04:04 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:16 50 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:04:29 51 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:35 52 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:38 53 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:39 54 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:05:09 55 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:05:14 56 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 57 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:20 59 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:31 60 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:05:41 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:05:54 62 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:56 63 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:06:08 64 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:06:11 65 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:12 66 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:14 67 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 0:07:00 68 Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:07:01 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:36 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:32 71 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:00 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:04 73 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:14 74 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:37 75 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:48 76 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:49 77 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 78 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 80 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 81 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 82 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 83 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 84 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 85 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 88 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 89 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:09:54 90 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:09:57 91 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:06 92 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:10:42 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 94 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 95 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:11:25 96 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:30 97 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:11:46 98 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 0:11:54 99 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:57 100 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:12:49 101 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 102 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 103 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:13:13 104 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:13:26 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 106 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:13:29 107 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:13:34 108 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:38 109 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:40 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:13:52 111 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 112 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:14:02 113 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:05 115 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:14:12 116 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:13 117 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:14:16 118 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:14:20 119 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:14:23 120 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 121 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:14:46 122 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 123 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:53 124 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 0:15:32 DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Scott Davis (Aus) Astana DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana DNF José Luis Arrieta Lujambio ES AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha DNF Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia DNF Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia DNF Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia DNS Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Young Riders 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4:45:43 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:30 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:24 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:01 7 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:03 8 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:03:40 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:05:05 10 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:05:22 11 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:08:59 12 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:09:00 13 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 15 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 16 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:09:08 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:09:53 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 19 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:12:45 20 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:13:27 21 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:13:34 22 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:13:57 23 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 24 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 0:14:43 DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 14:18:19 2 Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:10 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:04 4 Miche 0:01:40 5 ISD - Neri 0:02:08 6 Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:43 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 8 Team Katusha 0:02:52 9 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:05:30 10 Acqua & Sapone 0:05:40 11 Skil - Shimano 0:05:52 12 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:06:13 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:38 14 Astana 0:08:17 15 BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 16 Adria Mobil 0:09:28 17 Team NetApp 0:10:50 18 Carmiooro - NGC 0:11:41 19 Tyrol Team 0:13:15 20 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:18:02 21 MROZ Active Jet 0:18:57

Final General Classification 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 13:50:23 2 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:42 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:56 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:28 7 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:38 8 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:41 9 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:59 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:02:09 12 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:24 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:44 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:59 16 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:30 17 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:03:49 18 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:52 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:59 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:05 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:06 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:04:07 24 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:04:17 25 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:33 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:09 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:21 28 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:26 30 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 0:05:51 31 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:06:50 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:56 33 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:06 34 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:19 35 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:40 36 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:08:16 37 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:21 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:10:44 39 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:11:02 40 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:11:15 41 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:12:25 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:13:02 43 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:14:08 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:11 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:42 46 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:42 47 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:56 48 Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:16:03 49 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:16:18 50 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:04 51 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:17:27 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:17:40 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:48 54 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:59 55 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:18:23 56 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:20:02 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 58 Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:20 59 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:32 60 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:38 61 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:43 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:20:48 63 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:21:49 64 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:22:18 65 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:20 66 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:25 67 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:27 68 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 0:25:36 69 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:32 70 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:27:18 71 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche 0:27:23 72 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:43 73 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:45 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:28:31 75 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:28:44 76 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:28:57 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:29:05 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:19 79 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:29:45 80 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:48 81 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:19 82 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:31:35 83 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:54 84 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:38 85 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 0:33:05 86 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:34 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:35:06 88 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:52 89 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:36:17 90 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:36:33 91 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:36:50 92 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:36:57 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:37:04 94 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:37:07 95 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:37:41 96 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:39:54 97 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:41:17 98 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:08 99 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:42:39 100 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:44:10 101 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:45:42 102 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:49:04 103 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:55:11 104 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:56:34 105 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:57:35 106 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:57:53 107 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:57:55 108 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:58:07 109 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:58:43 110 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 1:01:12 111 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:02:39 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:02:54 113 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:08:16 114 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:08:48 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:41 116 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:12:08 117 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:13:20 118 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 1:13:42 119 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:14:23 120 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:17:32 121 Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:17:40 122 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 1:17:56 123 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:33 124 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 1:19:50

Young Riders Classification 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13:52:22 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:45 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:22 5 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:16 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 7 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:18:03 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:19:50 10 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:26 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:49 12 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:20 13 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:34:58 14 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:39:18 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:40:40 16 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:42:11 17 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:43:43 18 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:47:05 19 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:55:56 20 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 0:56:08 21 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:00:55 22 Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 1:06:49 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:12:24 24 Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team 1:17:51