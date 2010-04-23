Trending

Pozzovivo triumphs at Tesero

Vinokourov wraps up first overall title since comeback

Image 1 of 14

Giro del Trentino final stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) is followed by Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) on the final stage of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 14

Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) crosses the line on the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF) on the podium after winning stage four of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 14

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) after the finish of the Giro del Trentino, which he won overall.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 14

Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) races during stage four of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 14

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) after stage four of the Giro del Trentino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 14

The Italian Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his win in stage four of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

Champagne time for Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov after he won the overall of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) leads the bunch up the climb during stage four of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Overall GC Podium for the Giro del Trentino: Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) in second, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) in first, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) in third

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) triumphs in Tesero

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his Giro del Trentino stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) attacks on the Pampeago.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on Friday in an enthralling finale, which also saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) claim his first general classification win since his comeback from a two-year suspension. Pozzovivo's perfectly timed attack on the Alpe di Pampeago saw him finish clear of Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) and Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC).

Fireworks flew as the men battling for the overall title hit the final climb of the mountainous race in northern Italy. Pozzovivo attacked with Riccò in the closing kilometres of the Pampeago, but it was the former who had the most strength left at the end of the 172.1 kilometre stage.

Riccò's second place finish wasn't enough to dislodge Vinokourov from the top of the overall standings. The Kazakhstani finished fourth on the stage, losing almost all of his overnight margin to his Italian rival. However, he held on to take the race title by a mere 0.14 seconds. It is Vinokourov's first general classification victory since his comeback from a two-year suspension for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France, and his first overall title since the 2006 Vuelta a España.

16 set-off in search of success

Pozzovivo's successful attack had come after similar efforts from Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC). The Venezuelan and Italian were the first members of the peloton to pass Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri), Andrea Noè (Ceramica) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) - the remnants of the day's major escape group.

That selection quickly built up a 25 second advantage before a chase group of five riders were able to bridge across from the peloton. Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Maxim Belkov (ISD-Neri), Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche) and Jan Barta (Team NetApp) swelling the escape to 16 and and advantage of almost three minutes by kilometre 24.

With the race situation established, the leaders gradually extended their lead to a maximum of 5:20 as they passed over the Alto di Andalo after 71 kilometres. Borchit, Pirazzi and Kohler leading their companions over the summit of the Category 2 climb. With the leaders' advantage still hovering around five minutes as the stage passed the 110km mark, Astana came to the front and began the task of reeling in the escape.

With 25 kilometres-to-go the distance between the two groups had been cut to little more than three minutes, and as Liquigas-Doimo expressed their interest in the chase the gap fell even further - 1:13 with 10-to-go.

Mayhem on the mountain

Ahead, the breakaway began to fracture and Pirazzi launched his assault at the base of the final climb. The Italian using the 10.1 per cent gradient of the Pampeago to distance all bar Le Floch, Clarke and Noè. The sudden injection of pace at the front stretched the advantage of the now four leaders to 1:30, as Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) launched his own attack from the peloton behind.

Le Floch was the first to drop of the pace before Pirazzi, too, began to show the effects of his earlier effort. Noè and Clarke assumed lead positions at the head of the race, while in the peloton Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) positioned themselves for the inevitable attacks. Rujano caught and passed Pirazzi, however, the Venezuelan's hopes of stage victory were dashed as the fuse was lit in the peloton behind.

With a blanket of just 25 seconds covering the race, Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC) attacked from the peloton, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) marked the move as Vinokourov and Basso defended their positions just seconds behind. Riccò faded, leaving Pozzovivo to ride to the summit and his first win of the year. Behind, Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC) latched on to Vinokourov's wheel, before passing him to seal third position. 

Full Results
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:44:54
2Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:03
3Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:20
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:23
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:00:37
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:49
9Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:00:54
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:58
11José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:01:01
12Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:12
13Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:19
14Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
15Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:32
17Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:01:33
18Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:40
20Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
21Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:02:03
22Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:07
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:14
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:19
25Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
26Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:21
27Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:22
28Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:32
29Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:02:34
30Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:02:37
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
32Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:51
33Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:53
34Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:02
35Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:03
36Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:08
37Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:03:09
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:03:11
39Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:13
40Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:19
41Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:34
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:41
43Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
44Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
45Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:52
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:58
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
48Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:04:04
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:16
50David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:29
51Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:35
52Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:04:38
53Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:04:39
54Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:05:09
55Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:05:14
56Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
57Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:20
59Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:31
60Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:05:41
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:05:54
62Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:56
63Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:06:08
64Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:06:11
65Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:12
66Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:14
67Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:07:00
68Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:07:01
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:36
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:32
71Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:09:00
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:09:04
73Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:14
74Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:37
75Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:48
76Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:49
77Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
80Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
81Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
82Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
83Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
84Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
85Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
89Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:54
90Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:09:57
91Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:10:06
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:10:42
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
94Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
95Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:11:25
96Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:30
97Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:11:46
98Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:11:54
99Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:11:57
100Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:12:49
101Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
102Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
103Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:13:13
104Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:13:26
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
106Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:13:29
107Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:13:34
108Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:38
109Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:40
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:13:52
111Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
112Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:14:02
113Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:05
115Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:14:12
116Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:13
117Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:14:16
118Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:14:20
119Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:14:23
120Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
121Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:14:46
122Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
123Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:53
124Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team0:15:32
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFScott Davis (Aus) Astana
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
DNFJosé Luis Arrieta Lujambio ES AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
DNFStefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFrancesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFDonato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFLuca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
DNSPavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha

Young Riders
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic4:45:43
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:30
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:24
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
7Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:03
8David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:40
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:05:05
10Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:05:22
11Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:08:59
12Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:09:00
13Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
15Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
16Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:09:08
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:09:53
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
19Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:12:45
20Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:13:27
21Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:13:34
22Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:13:57
23Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
24Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team0:14:43
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni14:18:19
2Ceramica Flaminia0:00:10
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:04
4Miche0:01:40
5ISD - Neri0:02:08
6Liquigas - Doimo0:02:43
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:49
8Team Katusha0:02:52
9Lampre - Farnese Vini0:05:30
10Acqua & Sapone0:05:40
11Skil - Shimano0:05:52
12De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:06:13
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:38
14Astana0:08:17
15BMC Racing Team0:08:35
16Adria Mobil0:09:28
17Team NetApp0:10:50
18Carmiooro - NGC0:11:41
19Tyrol Team0:13:15
20Vorarlberg - Corratec0:18:02
21MROZ Active Jet0:18:57

Final General Classification
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana13:50:23
2Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:42
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:56
6Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:28
7Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:38
8Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:41
9Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:59
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:02:09
12Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:24
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:44
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:59
16Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:03:30
17Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:03:49
18Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:52
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:59
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:05
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:04:07
24Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:04:17
25Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:33
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:09
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:21
28Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
29Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:26
30José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:05:51
31Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:06:50
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:56
33Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:06
34Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:07:19
35Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:07:40
36Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:16
37Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:21
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:10:44
39Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:11:02
40Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:11:15
41Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:12:25
42Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:13:02
43Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:14:08
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:14:11
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:42
46Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:42
47Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:56
48Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:16:03
49Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:16:18
50Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:17:04
51Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:17:27
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:17:40
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:48
54Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:59
55Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:18:23
56David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:20:02
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
58Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:20:20
59Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:32
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:38
61Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:43
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:20:48
63Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:21:49
64Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:22:18
65Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:20
66Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:25
67Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:27
68Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil0:25:36
69Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:32
70Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil0:27:18
71Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:27:23
72Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:43
73Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:45
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:28:31
75Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:28:44
76Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:28:57
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:29:05
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:29:19
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:29:45
80Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:48
81Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:19
82Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:31:35
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:54
84Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:38
85Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:33:05
86Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:34
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:35:06
88Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:52
89Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:36:17
90Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:36:33
91Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:36:50
92Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:36:57
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:37:04
94Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:37:07
95Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:37:41
96Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:39:54
97Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:41:17
98Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:08
99Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:42:39
100Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:44:10
101Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:45:42
102Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:49:04
103Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:55:11
104Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:56:34
105Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:57:35
106Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:57:53
107Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:57:55
108Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:58:07
109Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:58:43
110Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet1:01:12
111Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:02:39
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team1:02:54
113Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:08:16
114Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team1:08:48
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:41
116Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:12:08
117Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:13:20
118Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche1:13:42
119Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:14:23
120Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:17:32
121Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:17:40
122Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet1:17:56
123Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:33
124Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team1:19:50

Young Riders Classification
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13:52:22
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:45
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:22
5Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:09:16
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
7David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:18:03
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:19:50
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:26
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:49
12Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:20
13Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:34:58
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:39:18
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team0:40:40
16Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:42:11
17Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:43:43
18Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:47:05
19Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:55:56
20Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:56:08
21Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team1:00:55
22Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team1:06:49
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:12:24
24Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team1:17:51

Teams Classification
1Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni41:36:22
2Ceramica Flaminia0:02:07
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:10
4Liquigas - Doimo0:03:20
5Miche0:03:25
6Team Katusha0:04:27
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:38
8De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:09:37
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:16:07
10Astana0:16:52
11Adria Mobil0:16:56
12ISD - Neri0:17:30
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:18:47
14Acqua & Sapone0:22:32
15Skil - Shimano0:33:15
16BMC Racing Team0:33:40
17Carmiooro - NGC0:33:55
18Team NetApp0:35:51
19Tyrol Team1:04:29
20Vorarlberg - Corratec1:12:55
21MROZ Active Jet1:34:43

