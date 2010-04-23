Pozzovivo triumphs at Tesero
Vinokourov wraps up first overall title since comeback
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino on Friday in an enthralling finale, which also saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) claim his first general classification win since his comeback from a two-year suspension. Pozzovivo's perfectly timed attack on the Alpe di Pampeago saw him finish clear of Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) and Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC).
Fireworks flew as the men battling for the overall title hit the final climb of the mountainous race in northern Italy. Pozzovivo attacked with Riccò in the closing kilometres of the Pampeago, but it was the former who had the most strength left at the end of the 172.1 kilometre stage.
Riccò's second place finish wasn't enough to dislodge Vinokourov from the top of the overall standings. The Kazakhstani finished fourth on the stage, losing almost all of his overnight margin to his Italian rival. However, he held on to take the race title by a mere 0.14 seconds. It is Vinokourov's first general classification victory since his comeback from a two-year suspension for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France, and his first overall title since the 2006 Vuelta a España.
16 set-off in search of success
Pozzovivo's successful attack had come after similar efforts from Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) and Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC). The Venezuelan and Italian were the first members of the peloton to pass Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri), Andrea Noè (Ceramica) and Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) - the remnants of the day's major escape group.
That selection quickly built up a 25 second advantage before a chase group of five riders were able to bridge across from the peloton. Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Maxim Belkov (ISD-Neri), Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche) and Jan Barta (Team NetApp) swelling the escape to 16 and and advantage of almost three minutes by kilometre 24.
With the race situation established, the leaders gradually extended their lead to a maximum of 5:20 as they passed over the Alto di Andalo after 71 kilometres. Borchit, Pirazzi and Kohler leading their companions over the summit of the Category 2 climb. With the leaders' advantage still hovering around five minutes as the stage passed the 110km mark, Astana came to the front and began the task of reeling in the escape.
With 25 kilometres-to-go the distance between the two groups had been cut to little more than three minutes, and as Liquigas-Doimo expressed their interest in the chase the gap fell even further - 1:13 with 10-to-go.
Mayhem on the mountain
Ahead, the breakaway began to fracture and Pirazzi launched his assault at the base of the final climb. The Italian using the 10.1 per cent gradient of the Pampeago to distance all bar Le Floch, Clarke and Noè. The sudden injection of pace at the front stretched the advantage of the now four leaders to 1:30, as Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) launched his own attack from the peloton behind.
Le Floch was the first to drop of the pace before Pirazzi, too, began to show the effects of his earlier effort. Noè and Clarke assumed lead positions at the head of the race, while in the peloton Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) positioned themselves for the inevitable attacks. Rujano caught and passed Pirazzi, however, the Venezuelan's hopes of stage victory were dashed as the fuse was lit in the peloton behind.
With a blanket of just 25 seconds covering the race, Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro-NGC) attacked from the peloton, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Riccardo Riccò (Flaminia Ceramica) marked the move as Vinokourov and Basso defended their positions just seconds behind. Riccò faded, leaving Pozzovivo to ride to the summit and his first win of the year. Behind, Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro-NGC) latched on to Vinokourov's wheel, before passing him to seal third position.
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:44:54
|2
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:03
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:20
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:23
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:00:37
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:49
|9
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:54
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:58
|11
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:01:01
|12
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:12
|13
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|14
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|15
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:32
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:33
|18
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:40
|20
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|21
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:02:03
|22
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:07
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:14
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:19
|25
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|26
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:21
|27
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:22
|28
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:32
|29
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:02:34
|30
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:02:37
|31
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|32
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:51
|33
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:53
|34
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:02
|35
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:03
|36
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:08
|37
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:09
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:03:11
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|40
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:19
|41
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:34
|42
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:41
|43
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|44
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|45
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:52
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:58
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:04:04
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:16
|50
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:29
|51
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:35
|52
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:38
|53
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:39
|54
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:09
|55
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:14
|56
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:20
|59
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|60
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:05:41
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:05:54
|62
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:56
|63
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:06:08
|64
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:11
|65
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:12
|66
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:14
|67
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:07:00
|68
|Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:07:01
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:36
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:32
|71
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:00
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:04
|73
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:14
|74
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:37
|75
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:48
|76
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:49
|77
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|80
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|81
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|82
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|83
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|84
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|85
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|89
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:09:54
|90
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:09:57
|91
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:06
|92
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:10:42
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|94
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:53
|95
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:11:25
|96
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:30
|97
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:11:46
|98
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:11:54
|99
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:57
|100
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:12:49
|101
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|102
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|103
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:13
|104
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:13:26
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|106
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:13:29
|107
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:13:34
|108
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:38
|109
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:40
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:13:52
|111
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|112
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:14:02
|113
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:05
|115
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:14:12
|116
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:13
|117
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:14:16
|118
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:14:20
|119
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:14:23
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|121
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:14:46
|122
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|123
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:53
|124
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|0:15:32
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|DNF
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio ES AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|DNS
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4:45:43
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:30
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:24
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|7
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:03
|8
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:05:05
|10
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:22
|11
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:08:59
|12
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:09:00
|13
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|15
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|16
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:09:08
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:09:53
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|19
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:12:45
|20
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:13:27
|21
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:13:34
|22
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:13:57
|23
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|24
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|0:14:43
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|14:18:19
|2
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:10
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|4
|Miche
|0:01:40
|5
|ISD - Neri
|0:02:08
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:43
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|9
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:05:30
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:40
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:05:52
|12
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:06:13
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:38
|14
|Astana
|0:08:17
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|16
|Adria Mobil
|0:09:28
|17
|Team NetApp
|0:10:50
|18
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:11:41
|19
|Tyrol Team
|0:13:15
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:18:02
|21
|MROZ Active Jet
|0:18:57
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|13:50:23
|2
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:42
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:56
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:28
|7
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|8
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:41
|9
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:59
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:02:09
|12
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:24
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:44
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:59
|16
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:30
|17
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:03:49
|18
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:52
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:59
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:05
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:04:07
|24
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:04:17
|25
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:33
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:09
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:21
|28
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:26
|30
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:05:51
|31
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:50
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:56
|33
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:06
|34
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:19
|35
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:40
|36
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:08:16
|37
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:21
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:10:44
|39
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:11:02
|40
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:11:15
|41
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:12:25
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:13:02
|43
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:14:08
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:11
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:42
|46
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:42
|47
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:56
|48
|Edwin An Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:16:03
|49
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:16:18
|50
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:04
|51
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:17:27
|52
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:17:40
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:48
|54
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:59
|55
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:18:23
|56
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:20:02
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|58
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:20
|59
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:32
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|61
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:43
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:48
|63
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:21:49
|64
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:18
|65
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:20
|66
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:25
|67
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:27
|68
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|0:25:36
|69
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:32
|70
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:27:18
|71
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:27:23
|72
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:43
|73
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:45
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:31
|75
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:28:44
|76
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:28:57
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:05
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:19
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:29:45
|80
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:48
|81
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:19
|82
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:35
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:54
|84
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:38
|85
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:33:05
|86
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:34
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:35:06
|88
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:52
|89
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:36:17
|90
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:36:33
|91
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:36:50
|92
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:36:57
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:37:04
|94
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:37:07
|95
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:37:41
|96
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:54
|97
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:41:17
|98
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:08
|99
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:42:39
|100
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:44:10
|101
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:45:42
|102
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:49:04
|103
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:55:11
|104
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:56:34
|105
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:57:35
|106
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:57:53
|107
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:57:55
|108
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:58:07
|109
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:58:43
|110
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|1:01:12
|111
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:02:39
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|1:02:54
|113
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:08:16
|114
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|1:08:48
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:41
|116
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:12:08
|117
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:13:20
|118
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|1:13:42
|119
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:23
|120
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:17:32
|121
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:17:40
|122
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|1:17:56
|123
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:33
|124
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|1:19:50
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13:52:22
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:45
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:22
|5
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:16
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|7
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:18:03
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:19:50
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:26
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:49
|12
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:20
|13
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:34:58
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:39:18
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:40:40
|16
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:42:11
|17
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:43:43
|18
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:47:05
|19
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:55:56
|20
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:56:08
|21
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|1:00:55
|22
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|1:06:49
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:24
|24
|Daniel Rinner (Lie) Tyrol Team
|1:17:51
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|41:36:22
|2
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:07
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:10
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:20
|5
|Miche
|0:03:25
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:04:27
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|8
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:09:37
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:07
|10
|Astana
|0:16:52
|11
|Adria Mobil
|0:16:56
|12
|ISD - Neri
|0:17:30
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:18:47
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:32
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|0:33:15
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:40
|17
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:33:55
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:35:51
|19
|Tyrol Team
|1:04:29
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:12:55
|21
|MROZ Active Jet
|1:34:43
