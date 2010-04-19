Giro del Trentino past winners
1962-2009
2009 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
2008 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2007 Damiano Cunego (Ita)
2006 Damiano Cunego
2005 J. A. Perez Cuapio
2004 Damiano Cunego
2003 Gilberto Simoni
2002 Francesco Casagrande
2001 Francesco Casagrande
2000 Simone Borgheresi
1999 Paolo Savoldelli
1998 Paolo Savoldelli
1997 Luc Leblanc
1996 Wladimir Belli
1995 Heinz Imboden
1994 Moreno Argentin
1993 Maurizio Fondriest
1992 Claudio Chiappucci
1991 Leonardo Sierra
1990 Gianni Bugno
1989 Mauro Santaromita
1988 Urs Zimmerman
1987 Claudio Corti
1986 Carrera Jeans
1985 Harald Maier
1984 Franco Chioccioli
1983 Francesco Moser
1982 Giuseppe Saronni
1981 Roberto Visentini
1980 Francesco Moser
1979 Knut Knudsen
1963 Guido De Rosso
1962 Enzo Moser
