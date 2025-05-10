'Irregular sprint' lands best young rider Francesco Busatto first yellow card of Giro d'Italia, but he retains white jersey

Italian punished for 'blow from the elbow and blow from the head two times during the sprint', according to jury report

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 09: Francesco Busatto of Italy and Team Intermarche - Wanty celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Busatto celebrates on the podium after taking the first maglia bianca at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It took just one stage for the UCI to award the first yellow card of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with fourth-place finisher Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) punished for an "Irregular sprint" in Tirana, Albania in a day of contrasting emotions for he young Italian.

Busatto risks being disqualified from the Giro and suspended for seven days if he is given a second yellow card under the UCI's new stricter racing rules.

