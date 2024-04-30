'Giro d’Italia sprints are going to be incredible’ predicts Robbie McEwen

By Stephen Farrand
published

12-time Giro stage winner names Merlier, Milan and Ewan as sprinters to watch

NAPLES ITALY MAY 11 LR Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Purple Points Jersey Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo and Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team sprint at finish line during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples UCIWT on May 11 2023 in Naples Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
Jonathan Milan (centre) competes in a sprint finish wearing the purple points jersey at the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d'Italia but Robbie McEwen can’t wait to see the sprint finishes during the next three weeks. The Australian won 12 stages at the Giro d’Italia during his own professional career and has become an excellent television sprint and race analyst since retiring in 2012.

The 2024 Giro d'Italia has attracted many of the best sprinters in the world, with only Jasper Philipsen, Mark Cavendish and Dylan Gronewegwen absent and fully focused on the Tour de France.

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.