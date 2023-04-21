Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 15 preview

The second week of the Giro d’Italia concludes Sunday with a 191km route that resembles the Giro di Lombardia, highlighted with the Valpiana coming inside 30km to go. With the second rest day on Monday, look for riders to go all-in.

Riders set off from Seregno to begin the day’s 3,600 metres of climbing across the Valcava, a serious 10 kilometres with an average gradient of 9%, and a pitch near the top at 17%. The actual approach begins just 26km from the start with 4km up to San Gregorio, and should set the stage for opportunists to steal away.

Next up are the back-to-back climbs of the Selvino, from the ‘traditional’ side, and Miragolo San Salvatore, both 10km in distance but the Selvio more stinging with a 9% average gradient. Across the next 32.5km, the peloton will ride through the centre of Bergamo, up the Via Boccola, and then tackle the Roncola Alta, the 7km climb at 7.7% punishing the legs just after an intermediate sprint in Barlino. Once across the crest of the second-category climb, 31km remain on the loop back to Bergamo, with one final, steep kick up the Via Boccola.