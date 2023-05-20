Geraint Thomas concedes the maglia rosa to focus on Giro d'Italia end game

Geraint Thomas conceded the maglia rosa to France's Bruno Armirail on the rain-soaked stage from Switzerland to Cassano Magnago but Ineos Grenadiers insisted it was all part of their long-game and strategy for overall victory in the third week of the Giro d'Italia.

Cyclingnews witnessed Thomas arrive at the Ineos Grenadiers team bus in a rain-soaked pink jersey. He did not warm down on the rollers, didn't speak but did not seem concerned either. He could only put the maglia rosa away as a career souvenir and hope it is not his last of this year's Corsa Rosa.

Thomas will start Sunday's stage to Bergamo 1:41 down on Armirail but still in control of his overall hopes, with his rivals still breathing down his neck. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is third overall at 1:43 and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 2:03, both very much in the game for overall victory.

"The boys controlled the break at the start. It was a big break and we were happy for it to go, then see how it turns out because 9 times out of 10 a big break like that doesn't ride well together on the flat," Thomas said after the stage, noting that he wore three rain jackets on the freezing cold Simplonpass descent.

"We were half expecting them to attack each other on the climb already. But then it turned out that they rode really well together. The speed in front was fast and we didn't want to overcook our boys to try and defend the jersey, basically. So, they still rode a decent tempo and ended up giving the jersey away. But I think it was a good decision because there's no point in two guys trying to hold 20-odd guys rotating at full gas.

"Happy to get that one ticked off because it was another long day, cold and wet for the majority as well, which seems to be the majority at this race."

Armirail's lead could ensure he retains the maglia rosa during Sunday's 195km stage in the Lombardy hills and so into Monday's rest day and then the final week in the high mountains. Thomas can now rest up and save every drop of energy for the final showdown in the second half of the week.

Team directeur sportif Matteo Tosatto insisted to Cyclingnews that the decision to let the maglia go was a sign of Ineos Grenadiers' confidence and control, not one of weakness.

"I looked at the names of the riders in the break and immediately decided to let the maglia rosa go. It was a sign of us controlling our own race, not a weakness," Tosatto told Cyclingnews and Slovenian radio after checking in with Thomas and the other Ineos Grenadiers.

"The break was perfect for us with Bruno Armirail at 18:37 and no other second-tier GC riders in the move. We respect the importance of the maglia rosa but I had to think of the guys and think of the bigger picture and the fight for overall victory, especially because we're down to six riders.

"We could have closed a two or three-minute gap easily with the guys in the finale but I didn't want to take any risks. The final 30km were on twisting roads, with road traffic. Chapeau to Groupama-FDJ and Bruno Armirail because it's not easy to go in the break like that."

Thomas has lost the pink jersey and Tosatto will not follow his riders from the lead of the team car convoy during Sunday's 195km stage from Seregno to Bergamo.

"We're still in a good place. I'm focused on our guys recovering for Sunday's Il Lombardia 'Classic' stage and then the final week," Tosatto said.

"We race day by day but our plan is ready for tomorrow. It's an important stage for the GC but I think a breakaway could also go clear and fight for the victory. We'll perhaps see something happen but I think everything will happen in the final week. That's when we hope to get the maglia rosa back."