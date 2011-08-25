Trending









Itera-Katusha rider Novikov retains his overall lead going into the final stage of the Giro Valle d'Aosta





Novikov on the descent.











Lavieu was alone at the finish, and had plenty of time to celebrate his victory.











Lavieu puts in his solo move.








Itera-Katusha rider, Novikov started the day in the race lead.





Picturesque parcours in the Giro d'Aosta





The break working well together.





Lavieu on the podium.




Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France4:30:14
2Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team0:00:39
3Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:01:04
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago0:01:17
5Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team0:02:22
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence0:02:29
7Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
8Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak0:02:37
9Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes0:02:40
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:02:43
11Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:45
12Frederiek Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:02:52
13Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
14Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:03:00
15Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:03:08
16Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:03:12
17Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Colpak0:04:49
18Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas0:05:03
19Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russia
20Federico Costantino (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD0:05:05
21Yoann Michaud (Fra) France
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak0:05:19
23Axel Domont (Fra) France0:05:25
24Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:45
25Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
26Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:05:57
27Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:06:24
28Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak0:07:22
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France0:08:21
30Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team0:08:29
31Pietro Tedesco (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:08:33
32Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:10:08
33Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
34Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
35Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak
37Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:13:11
38Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
39Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:13:39
40Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:13:51
41Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
42Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:15:47
43Andreas Landa (Nor) I.F. Frøy0:16:03
44Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence
45Teo Prado Grandi (Bra) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:17:20
46Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman0:17:31
47Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:17:40
48Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany0:18:05
49Larry Warabasse (USA) USA National Team0:18:08
50Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
51Antonino Puccio (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:18:54
52Grégory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek0:19:17
53Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC Quick Step0:19:22
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:19:46
55Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:20:04
56Michele Gazzara (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:20:06
57Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:22:28
58Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
59Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
60Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
61Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
62Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
63Hugo Charpigny (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
64Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
65Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
66Bastian Burgel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
67Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
68Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
69Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC Quick Step
70Ben Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
71Alban Cormier (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
72Magnus Børresen (Nor) I.F. Frøy
73Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
74Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
75Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
76Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
77Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
78Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
79Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
80Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team
81Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany
82Gaetano Califano (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
83Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Russia
84Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick Step0:22:53
85Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step0:28:17
86Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:28:29
87Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago0:30:11
88Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
89Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
90Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia
91Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris
92Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
93Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
94Luca Vaccari (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
95Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
96Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
97Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:30:16
98Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago
99Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Team Cerone Rodman
100Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
101Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia0:32:55
102Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:35:36
103Colin Walczak (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:38:14
104Nello Fiengo (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia
106Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
107Andrea Vassallo (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
108Wladimir Cuaz (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
109Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
110Pasquale Napolitano (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
111Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
112Adrian Ezequiel Richeze (Arg) Viris
113Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
114Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step
115Jonas Orset (Nor) I.F. Frøy
116Tom Oerlemans (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
117Adrien Muffat (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
118Pasquale Angelicola (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
119Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
120Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFDmitry Ignatyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
DNFAlessio Marchetti (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
DNFXabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France15pts
2Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team12
3Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo10
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago8
5Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team6
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence5
7Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman4
8Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak3
9Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes2
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli1

Sprint 1 - Aosta, km. 37
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris5pts
2Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior3
3Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1

Sprint 2 - Sarre, km. 94.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris5pts
2Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior3
3Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1

Mountain 1 - Loc. Seran, km. 81.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris5pts
2Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr3
3Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1

Mountain 2 - Loc. Verrogne, km. 108.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo14pts
2Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht10
3Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie7
4Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior5
5Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli3

Mountain 3 - Loc. Les Combes, km. 134.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo8pts
2Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior6
3Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie4
4Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli2

Mountain 4 - Loc. Planaval, km. 150.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France14pts
2Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo10
3Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team7
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago5
5Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Equipe de France13:41:12
2USA National Team0:01:00
3Team Colpak0:02:15
4Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:09:13
5C.C. Nogent / Oise0:16:29
6Jong Vlaanderen – Bauknecht0:20:28
7Team Palazzago0:23:23
8G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:23:42
9Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:25:28
10Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:28:57
11AVC Aix en Provence0:30:30
12Team Cerone Rodman0:31:58
13Team Haute-Savoie0:33:06
14Itera - Katusha0:34:02
15VL Technics Abutriek0:37:00
16Nazionale Germania0:40:11
17Hoppla` Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:44:32
18S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:45:34
19Nazionale Russia0:47:12
20WC Soenens-Construkt Glas0:47:17
21EFC Quick Step0:54:13
22Thuringer Energie Team0:56:54
23Orbea1:04:03
24I.F. Frøy1:06:15
25Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes1:08:38
26Jayco Ais1:10:02
27Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD1:11:03
28Viris1:28:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha12:24:14
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago0:02:03
3Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France0:02:23
4Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes0:03:26
5Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team0:03:30
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:03:35
7Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team0:03:41
8Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:04:55
9Yoann Michaud (Fra) France0:05:06
10Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman0:05:15
11Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak0:05:21
12Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:44
13Frederiek Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:05:51
14Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:07:04
15Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russia0:07:09
16Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:07:23
17Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Colpak0:08:22
18Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:09:24
19Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak0:11:29
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak0:13:29
21Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence0:14:02
22Axel Domont (Fra) France0:14:17
23Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:15:47
24Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:16:15
25Federico Costantino (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD0:17:09
26Pietro Tedesco (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:17:25
27Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek0:18:12
28Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team0:20:52
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:24:12
30Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:24:31
31Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:28:51
32Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:29:43
33Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman0:30:08
34Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak0:30:32
35Larry Warabasse (USA) USA National Team0:30:56
36Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:30:57
37Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:31:33
38Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:31:48
39Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago0:32:05
40Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:32:20
41Antonino Puccio (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:33:34
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France0:33:45
43Alban Cormier (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:35:15
44Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC Quick Step0:35:16
45Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:36:01
46Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:36:27
47Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:38:01
48Ben Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:38:09
49Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas0:38:38
50Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:38:40
51Michele Gazzara (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:39:23
52Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany0:39:26
53Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas0:39:27
54Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:39:31
55Teo Prado Grandi (Bra) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:39:57
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:41:40
57Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:41:41
58Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior0:42:12
59Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence0:43:16
60Andreas Landa (Nor) I.F. Frøy0:44:18
61Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris0:44:40
62Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:46:21
63Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:47:04
64Grégory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek0:48:21
65Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental0:48:44
66Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:49:00
67Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:49:53
68Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:51:46
69Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:54:25
70Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago0:54:40
71Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Team Cerone Rodman0:54:59
72Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany0:55:21
73Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia0:55:27
74Bastian Burgel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:56:46
75Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
76Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:56:59
77Luca Vaccari (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)0:59:18
78Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:59:29
79Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek0:59:39
80Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team0:59:44
81Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC Quick Step0:59:46
82Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental0:59:54
83Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia1:00:11
84Colin Walczak (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr1:00:54
85Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr1:02:06
86Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1:03:38
87Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Russia1:03:54
88Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris1:04:54
89Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick Step1:05:06
90Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1:05:37
91Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas1:07:28
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step1:10:20
93Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
94Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
95Magnus Børresen (Nor) I.F. Frøy
96Gaetano Califano (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman1:10:23
97Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany1:10:33
98Hugo Charpigny (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie1:10:40
99Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago1:10:43
100Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)1:12:27
101Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France1:12:47
102Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise1:15:30
103Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)1:16:07
104Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog1:17:21
105Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1:17:39
106Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago1:18:26
107Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha1:19:20
108Wladimir Cuaz (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD1:21:30
109Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek1:21:36
110Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia1:25:39
111Nello Fiengo (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes1:26:06
112Pasquale Napolitano (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
113Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
114Andrea Vassallo (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD1:26:19
115Adrian Ezequiel Richeze (Arg) Viris1:29:22
116Jonas Orset (Nor) I.F. Frøy1:29:47
117Adrien Muffat (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie1:31:54
118Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step1:33:07
119Pasquale Angelicola (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes1:33:57
120Tom Oerlemans (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas1:34:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France20pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago18
3Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team16
4Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha15
5Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence15
6Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes14
7Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team14
8Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr12
9Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo10
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli9
11Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht8
12Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman7
13Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak7
14Yoann Michaud (Fra) France6
15Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak6
16Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago6
17Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence5
18Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli4
19Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior3
20Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo32pts
2Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise31
3Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team25
4Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team17
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago15
6Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha14
7Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France14
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak14
9Axel Domont (Fra) France14
10Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior12
11Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie11
12Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht10
13Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team8
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli7
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence7
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak6
17Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris5
18Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes5
19Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli5
20Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli5
21Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago4
22Yoann Michaud (Fra) France3
23Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris23pts
2Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior6
3Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team5
4Axel Domont (Fra) France5
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak5
6Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise3
7Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise3
8Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago3
9Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior2
10Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team12:27:44
2Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr0:05:54
3Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise0:12:17
4Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team0:17:22
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:26:13
6Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman0:26:38
7Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak0:27:02
8Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:28:03
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France0:30:15
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:34:31
11Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany0:35:56
12Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas0:35:57
13Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:36:01
14Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence0:39:46
15Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:43:34
16Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie0:46:23
17Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog0:48:16
18Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago0:51:10
19Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany0:51:51
20Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek0:56:09
21Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team0:56:14
22Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia0:56:41
23Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step1:06:50
24Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
25Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
26Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany1:07:03
27Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)1:08:57
28Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise1:12:00
29Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)1:12:37
30Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog1:13:51
31Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1:14:09
32Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia1:22:09
33Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step1:29:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Colpak37:33:05
2Equipe de France0:01:18
3USA National Team0:06:55
4C.C. Nogent / Oise0:25:28
5Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli0:27:17
6Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:35:45
7Itera - Katusha0:39:45
8Jong Vlaanderen – Bauknecht0:51:32
9Team Cerone Rodman0:57:31
10Ovyta Eijssen Acrog1:04:45
11Team Palazzago1:08:25
12Hoppla` Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr1:12:28
13AVC Aix en Provence1:19:59
14Team Haute-Savoie1:22:58
15Nazionale Russia1:23:54
16G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior1:24:20
17S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)1:36:17
18VL Technics Abutriek1:45:49
19Orbea1:54:26
20Thuringer Energie Team2:03:13
21WC Soenens-Construkt Glas2:04:59
22Jayco Ais2:11:26
23EFC Quick Step2:16:22
24Nazionale Germania2:19:57
25Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes2:35:15
26Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD2:44:35
27Viris2:58:33
28I.F. Frøy3:01:01

