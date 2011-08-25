Lavieu solos to stage win
Novikov continues in race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|4:30:14
|2
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:01:04
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:01:17
|5
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:22
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:29
|7
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|8
|Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:02:37
|9
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|0:02:40
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:02:43
|11
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:45
|12
|Frederiek Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:02:52
|13
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:03:00
|15
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:03:08
|16
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:03:12
|17
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:04:49
|18
|Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:05:03
|19
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russia
|20
|Federico Costantino (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|0:05:05
|21
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France
|22
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:05:19
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) France
|0:05:25
|24
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:45
|25
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|26
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:05:57
|27
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:06:24
|28
|Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak
|0:07:22
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France
|0:08:21
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:29
|31
|Pietro Tedesco (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:08:33
|32
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:10:08
|33
|Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|34
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
|35
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago
|36
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak
|37
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:13:11
|38
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|39
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:13:39
|40
|Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:13:51
|41
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:15:47
|43
|Andreas Landa (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|0:16:03
|44
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence
|45
|Teo Prado Grandi (Bra) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:17:20
|46
|Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|0:17:31
|47
|Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:17:40
|48
|Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|0:18:05
|49
|Larry Warabasse (USA) USA National Team
|0:18:08
|50
|Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|51
|Antonino Puccio (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:18:54
|52
|Grégory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|0:19:17
|53
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|0:19:22
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:19:46
|55
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:20:04
|56
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:20:06
|57
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:22:28
|58
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
|59
|Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|60
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|61
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|62
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|63
|Hugo Charpigny (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|64
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|65
|Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|66
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|67
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|68
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|69
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|70
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|71
|Alban Cormier (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|72
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|73
|Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|74
|Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|75
|Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|76
|Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|77
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|78
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
|79
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|80
|Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team
|81
|Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany
|82
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|83
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Russia
|84
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|0:22:53
|85
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step
|0:28:17
|86
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:28:29
|87
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:30:11
|88
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|89
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|90
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia
|91
|Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris
|92
|Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|93
|Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|94
|Luca Vaccari (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|95
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|96
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|97
|Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:30:16
|98
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago
|99
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Team Cerone Rodman
|100
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|101
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia
|0:32:55
|102
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:35:36
|103
|Colin Walczak (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:38:14
|104
|Nello Fiengo (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|105
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia
|106
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
|107
|Andrea Vassallo (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|108
|Wladimir Cuaz (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|109
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|110
|Pasquale Napolitano (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|111
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|112
|Adrian Ezequiel Richeze (Arg) Viris
|113
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|114
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|115
|Jonas Orset (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|116
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|117
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|118
|Pasquale Angelicola (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|119
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|120
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Dmitry Ignatyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|DNF
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|DNF
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|15
|pts
|2
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|12
|3
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|10
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|8
|5
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|6
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence
|5
|7
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|4
|8
|Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak
|3
|9
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|2
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|3
|3
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|3
|3
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|3
|3
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|14
|pts
|2
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|3
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|7
|4
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|5
|5
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|8
|pts
|2
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|6
|3
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|4
|4
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|14
|pts
|2
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|10
|3
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|7
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|5
|5
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Equipe de France
|13:41:12
|2
|USA National Team
|0:01:00
|3
|Team Colpak
|0:02:15
|4
|Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:09:13
|5
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:16:29
|6
|Jong Vlaanderen – Bauknecht
|0:20:28
|7
|Team Palazzago
|0:23:23
|8
|G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:23:42
|9
|Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:25:28
|10
|Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:28:57
|11
|AVC Aix en Provence
|0:30:30
|12
|Team Cerone Rodman
|0:31:58
|13
|Team Haute-Savoie
|0:33:06
|14
|Itera - Katusha
|0:34:02
|15
|VL Technics Abutriek
|0:37:00
|16
|Nazionale Germania
|0:40:11
|17
|Hoppla` Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:44:32
|18
|S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:45:34
|19
|Nazionale Russia
|0:47:12
|20
|WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:47:17
|21
|EFC Quick Step
|0:54:13
|22
|Thuringer Energie Team
|0:56:54
|23
|Orbea
|1:04:03
|24
|I.F. Frøy
|1:06:15
|25
|Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|1:08:38
|26
|Jayco Ais
|1:10:02
|27
|Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|1:11:03
|28
|Viris
|1:28:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|12:24:14
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:02:03
|3
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|0:02:23
|4
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|0:03:26
|5
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:30
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:03:35
|7
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:41
|8
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:04:55
|9
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France
|0:05:06
|10
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|0:05:15
|11
|Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:05:21
|12
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:44
|13
|Frederiek Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:05:51
|14
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:07:04
|15
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:07:09
|16
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:07:23
|17
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:08:22
|18
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:09:24
|19
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:11:29
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak
|0:13:29
|21
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:14:02
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) France
|0:14:17
|23
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:15:47
|24
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:16:15
|25
|Federico Costantino (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|0:17:09
|26
|Pietro Tedesco (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:17:25
|27
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|0:18:12
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team
|0:20:52
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:24:12
|30
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:24:31
|31
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:28:51
|32
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:29:43
|33
|Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|0:30:08
|34
|Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak
|0:30:32
|35
|Larry Warabasse (USA) USA National Team
|0:30:56
|36
|Diego Zanco (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:30:57
|37
|Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:31:33
|38
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:31:48
|39
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago
|0:32:05
|40
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:32:20
|41
|Antonino Puccio (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:33:34
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France
|0:33:45
|43
|Alban Cormier (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:35:15
|44
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|0:35:16
|45
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:36:01
|46
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:36:27
|47
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:38:01
|48
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:38:09
|49
|Tim Declercq (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:38:38
|50
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:38:40
|51
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:39:23
|52
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
|0:39:26
|53
|Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:39:27
|54
|Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:39:31
|55
|Teo Prado Grandi (Bra) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:39:57
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:41:40
|57
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:41:41
|58
|Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|0:42:12
|59
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:43:16
|60
|Andreas Landa (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|0:44:18
|61
|Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris
|0:44:40
|62
|Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:46:21
|63
|Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:47:04
|64
|Grégory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|0:48:21
|65
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:48:44
|66
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:49:00
|67
|Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:49:53
|68
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:51:46
|69
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:54:25
|70
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:54:40
|71
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Team Cerone Rodman
|0:54:59
|72
|Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|0:55:21
|73
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Russia
|0:55:27
|74
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:56:46
|75
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|76
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:56:59
|77
|Luca Vaccari (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|0:59:18
|78
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:59:29
|79
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|0:59:39
|80
|Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team
|0:59:44
|81
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|0:59:46
|82
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:59:54
|83
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia
|1:00:11
|84
|Colin Walczak (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|1:00:54
|85
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|1:02:06
|86
|Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1:03:38
|87
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Russia
|1:03:54
|88
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|1:04:54
|89
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|1:05:06
|90
|Nicola Boem (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1:05:37
|91
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|1:07:28
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step
|1:10:20
|93
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|94
|Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|95
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|96
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|1:10:23
|97
|Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany
|1:10:33
|98
|Hugo Charpigny (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|1:10:40
|99
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago
|1:10:43
|100
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|1:12:27
|101
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
|1:12:47
|102
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|1:15:30
|103
|Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|1:16:07
|104
|Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|1:17:21
|105
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1:17:39
|106
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita) Team Palazzago
|1:18:26
|107
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|1:19:20
|108
|Wladimir Cuaz (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|1:21:30
|109
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|1:21:36
|110
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia
|1:25:39
|111
|Nello Fiengo (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|1:26:06
|112
|Pasquale Napolitano (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|113
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|114
|Andrea Vassallo (Ita) Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|1:26:19
|115
|Adrian Ezequiel Richeze (Arg) Viris
|1:29:22
|116
|Jonas Orset (Nor) I.F. Frøy
|1:29:47
|117
|Adrien Muffat (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|1:31:54
|118
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|1:33:07
|119
|Pasquale Angelicola (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|1:33:57
|120
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|1:34:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|20
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|18
|3
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|16
|4
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|5
|Clément Koretsky (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|6
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|14
|7
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|14
|8
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|12
|9
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|10
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|9
|11
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|12
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|7
|13
|Stéfano Locatelli (Ita) Team Colpak
|7
|14
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France
|6
|15
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak
|6
|16
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago
|6
|17
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence
|5
|18
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|4
|19
|Matteo Marcolin (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|3
|20
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|32
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|31
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team
|25
|4
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|17
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Palazzago
|15
|6
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|7
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|14
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak
|14
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) France
|14
|10
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|12
|11
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|11
|12
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|13
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team
|8
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|7
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix en Provence
|7
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Team Colpak
|6
|17
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|5
|18
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|5
|19
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|5
|20
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|5
|21
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Team Palazzago
|4
|22
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France
|3
|23
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Viris
|23
|pts
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|6
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team
|5
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) France
|5
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Team Colpak
|5
|6
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|3
|7
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|3
|8
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita) Team Palazzago
|3
|9
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|2
|10
|Matteo Grava (Ita) Viris
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Dombrokswki (USA) USA National Team
|12:27:44
|2
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Hoppla Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|0:05:54
|3
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:12:17
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) USA National Team
|0:17:22
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:26:13
|6
|Aldo Ghiron (Ita) Team Cerone Rodman
|0:26:38
|7
|Joshua Thomas Edmondson (GBr) Team Colpak
|0:27:02
|8
|Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:28:03
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) France
|0:30:15
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:34:31
|11
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Germany
|0:35:56
|12
|Axel Decorte (Bel) WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:35:57
|13
|Kévin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:36:01
|14
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:39:46
|15
|Adrien Crousaz (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:43:34
|16
|Eric Wagon (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie
|0:46:23
|17
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|0:48:16
|18
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita) Team Palazzago
|0:51:10
|19
|Mathias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|0:51:51
|20
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|0:56:09
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) USA National Team
|0:56:14
|22
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Russia
|0:56:41
|23
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step
|1:06:50
|24
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|25
|Bryan Kouwenberg (Bel) VL Technics Abutriek
|26
|Raphaël Freienstein (Ger) Germany
|1:07:03
|27
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|1:08:57
|28
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) C.C. Nogent / Oise
|1:12:00
|29
|Marco Giacomin (Ita) S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|1:12:37
|30
|Nick Wijnants (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|1:13:51
|31
|Alex Carver (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1:14:09
|32
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) Russia
|1:22:09
|33
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC Quick Step
|1:29:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Colpak
|37:33:05
|2
|Equipe de France
|0:01:18
|3
|USA National Team
|0:06:55
|4
|C.C. Nogent / Oise
|0:25:28
|5
|Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|0:27:17
|6
|Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:35:45
|7
|Itera - Katusha
|0:39:45
|8
|Jong Vlaanderen – Bauknecht
|0:51:32
|9
|Team Cerone Rodman
|0:57:31
|10
|Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|1:04:45
|11
|Team Palazzago
|1:08:25
|12
|Hoppla` Truck It. Mavo Valdarno Pr
|1:12:28
|13
|AVC Aix en Provence
|1:19:59
|14
|Team Haute-Savoie
|1:22:58
|15
|Nazionale Russia
|1:23:54
|16
|G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior
|1:24:20
|17
|S.C.F.W.R. BATA Ciclismo (ASD)
|1:36:17
|18
|VL Technics Abutriek
|1:45:49
|19
|Orbea
|1:54:26
|20
|Thuringer Energie Team
|2:03:13
|21
|WC Soenens-Construkt Glas
|2:04:59
|22
|Jayco Ais
|2:11:26
|23
|EFC Quick Step
|2:16:22
|24
|Nazionale Germania
|2:19:57
|25
|Vejus-Tmf-Euroservicegroup-BH Bikes
|2:35:15
|26
|Progettociclismo Evo Team ASD
|2:44:35
|27
|Viris
|2:58:33
|28
|I.F. Frøy
|3:01:01
