Worrack wins German 'cross national championships

Schweizer and Heckmann collect remaining medals

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack0:44:16
2Sabrina Schweizer0:00:21
3Lisa Heckmann0:00:37
4Elisabeth Brandau0:00:57
5Agnes Naumann0:01:21
6Gesa Bruchmann0:02:42
7Stefanie Paul0:03:55
8Johanna Müller0:04:40
9Jana Suess0:04:48
10Liv-Susanne Bachmann0:04:51
11Caroline Schiff0:05:42
12Benita Wesselhoeft0:05:46
13Hannah Britz0:05:55
14Alexa Hüni0:06:26
15Bettina Lambracht0:07:11
16Majlen Müller0:07:13
17Anne-Josepha Bertram0:10:06
18Susanne Rautenberg0:11:01
19Jannika Scheuch
20Sonja Ludwig
21Lena Bischoff-Stein
22Silke Keil
23Claudia Grote
24Britta Werners
25Jennifer Langenhan

