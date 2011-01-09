Trending

Quast wins German U23 'cross title

Meisen, Walsleben round out top three

Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Quast (Stevens Racing Team)0:47:31
2Marcel Meisen0:01:24
3Max Walsleben0:02:41
4Michael Schweizer (Stevens Racing Team)0:02:52
5Fabian Danner0:03:42
6Markus Schulte-Luenzum0:04:13
7Jannick Geisler0:04:27
8Yannick Mayer (Heizomat)0:05:55
9Barry Hayes0:06:13
10Felix Euteneuer0:06:49
11Constantin Liebenow0:06:56
12Toni Bretschneider (Velo-Club Rheinhessen)0:07:36
13Tim Rieckmann0:07:54
14Robin Eckmann0:08:13
15Tobias Deprie0:09:05
16Wenzel Böhm-Gräber0:09:30
17Sven Dominik Tullius0:09:48
18Rick Ampler0:10:39
19Marcus Nicolai
20Benedikt Jobb
21Jens Strohbach
22Andreas Thiel
23Philipp Ziegler
24Tommy Galle
25Alexander Schlenkrich
26Moritz Gerstenberg

