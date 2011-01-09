Trending

Herklotz wins German junior 'cross title

Eckmann takes second; Lehmann finishes third

Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvio Herklotz0:41:13
2Yannick Eckmann0:00:57
3Julian Lehmann0:01:42
4Jan Dieteren0:02:33
5Marco Mathis0:03:22
6Yannick Gruner0:03:28
7Johannes Cords
8Steffen Müller0:04:07
9Felix Drumm0:04:10
10Johannes Siemermann0:04:25
11Max Lindenau0:04:39
12Felix Rieckmann0:04:45
13Tobias Bremser0:05:03
14Christian Pfäffle0:05:14
15Mike Egger0:05:18
16Jakob Britz0:05:29
17Hermann Keller0:05:43
18Burkhard Schlenkrich0:06:03
19Jan-Ole Schrader0:06:55
20Christian Ehrke0:07:14
21Lucas Carstensen0:07:33
22Jannik Simon0:07:39
23Sebastian Beyer0:08:08
24Nico-Manne Burmeister
25Henrik Grobert
26Andre Plagemann
27Julius Abraham
28Oliver Beckert
29Michael Müller
30Lukas Lange
31Matthias Huber
32Christoph Danner

Latest on Cyclingnews