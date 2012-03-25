Trending

Image 1 of 118

The sprint between Sagan, Boonen and Breschel in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 118

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) finished way down in 123rd position
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 118

Grégory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 118

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 118

Team Sky's Matthew Hayman
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 118

Katusha riders pre-race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 118

Fabian Cancellara was one of the favourites but could only finish 13th
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 118

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 118

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 118

Germany's Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 118

Baden Cooke (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 118

Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) failed to complete the race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 118

BMC's Alessandro Ballan and Philippe Gilbert could not alter their team's poor recent form
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 118

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) made the top ten
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 118

Mauro Da Dalto (Liquigas-Cannondale) is all smiles
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 118

Peter Sagan finished second at Gent-Wevelgem 2012
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 118

Adrien Petit (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 118

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 118

Dutchman Bobbie Traksel
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 118

Bernard Eisel (Sky) psyching himself up pre-race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 118

Oscar Freire (Katusha) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 118

The peloton bunches
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 118

Bright sunshine at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 118

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 118

Yuriy Krivtsov (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 118

The course took its toll on some of the riders
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 118

Marco Marcato impressed in 7th place
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 118

Germany's Gerald Ciolek finished in 28th place
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 118

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 118

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 118

Escaping on the climbs proved tough for the riders
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 118

Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished four seconds down in 15th
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 118

The Gent-Wevelgem parcours was as tough as ever
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 118

Matthew Hayman (Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 118

Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 118

It was a day to forget for Bernhard Eisel (Sky) as he finished well down the field
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 118

Team Sky's Jeremy Hunt
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 118

Edward King (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 118

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 118

Oscar Freire chased home Boonen in fourth place
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 118

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 42 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 43 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 44 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 45 of 118

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 46 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the race in a close sprint
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 47 of 118

A crash in the sprint of the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 48 of 118

Matti Breschel and Tom Boonen shake hands
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 49 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 50 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 51 of 118

Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) grabs a drink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 118

George Hincapie and Thor Hushovd (BMC) finished in the second peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 118

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) didn't make the front group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 118

The 2012 Gent-Wevelgem podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 118

Tom Boonen holds up the trophy from Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 118

Tom Boonen celebrates his third win in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 118

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 118

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 60 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 61 of 118

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 62 of 118

The break at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 63 of 118

Daniele Bennati greets the fans at the start of the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 64 of 118

The peloton during the early stages of the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 65 of 118

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 66 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 67 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won Gent-Wevelgem for the third time in his career
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 68 of 118

The sprint at the end of an exciting race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 69 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 70 of 118

Breschel, Boonen and Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 71 of 118

The riders on the podium at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 72 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes his third win in the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 73 of 118

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 74 of 118

Peter Sagan gives Boonen at pat on the back after the finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 75 of 118

The finish at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 76 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 77 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 78 of 118

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) leads the second peloton home
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 118

Tom Boonen celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 81 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 118

Tom Stamsnijder (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 118

Riders battle up the Kemmelberg in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 118

The peloton split up after pressure from GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 118

Team Sky looked after Cavendish but it wasn't his day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 118

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 118

Gent-Wevelgem 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 118

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 118

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 118

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 118

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 118

Kristian Koren (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 118

Kristian Koren (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 118

Dutch road champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 118

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 118

Gent-Wevelgem 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 118

Rojas crashed in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 118

Gent-Wevelgem 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 118

Gent-Wevelgem 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 118

Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 118

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 118

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 118

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) led the field on the first climb of the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 118

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) led the field on the first climb of the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 118

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 118

Thor Hushovd (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 118

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 118

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 118

Alessandro Ballan (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 118

Matti Breschel, Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan on the podium at the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his third win in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 118

JJ Rojas (Movistar), Matteo Tossato (Saxo Bank) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) crashed in the final sprint of Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 118

Tom Boonen counts up his wins on the Gent-Wevelgem podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 118

Tom Boonen was all smiles after winning the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 118

A crash behind the final sprint in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) followed up his E3 Prijs win with another in Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 118

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers to the win in Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen was on song again at Gent-Wevelgem, showing prime form and fortune ahead of the Tour of Flanders by out-sprinting Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank).

In a somewhat messy sprint marred by a crash from a Saxo Bank rider who took down JJ Rojas (Movistar) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Boonen sped away ahead of the fall and had plenty of power to hold off young Sagan.

"I've found back my sprint. I'm not the fastest man in the peloton – that's probably Mark Cavendish – but if everybody is tired then I'm one of the best. I wasn't fully recovered from Friday's race and I wasn't the best in the race but we decided straight away that we would try to get a sprint. The Kemmelberg is too far from the finish to try something there," Boonen said.

Runner-up Sagan wasted some energy in a breakaway attempt together with Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) at 25km from the finish in Wevelgem but they were caught back by a large group led by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep troops.

After 235km of racing Sagan lacked the punch to finish ahead of Boonen. "After the last climb of the Kemmelberg I was in a breakaway with Cancellara. I felt good but that was already the case in the Tirreno. It's better to try something then to do nothing at all. In the sprint Boonen was stronger," Sagan said.

Just before the breakaway attempt from Sagan there was a demonstration from Matti Breschel on the Kemmelberg. The Dane left the peloton behind on the steep cobbled climb. "I couldn't go any slower," Breschel joked. "I got beaten by two guys who, right now, are better than me. I felt good today but Boonen is the best right now," Breschel stated.

A nine-rider group stayed away much of the race, but the real story was a split in the field with about 35 km to go. World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) was left behind in a chasing group and tried to bridge the gap on his own, but never saw the front of the race again.

The breakaway started early in the day with seven riders taking the initiative: Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Koen Barbé (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini – Selle Italia), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs – Willems Veranda’s).

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) and Yuriy Krivtsov (Lampre – ISD) were able to bridge up with these seven to form the nine-man group which colored the first half of the race.

The nine gathered a lead of up to ten minutes while riding towards the North Sea. When turning away from the sea the headwind tortured the breakaway group and when riding through the north of France the gap quickly dropped down to seven minutes.

By the time they reached the foot of the often crucial Kemmelberg, the lead for the breakaway was down to 2:15, and Lund and Insausti attacked the rest of the breakaway group. On the second ascent of the Kemmelberg Rabobank's Breschel put on an impressive show, his powerful surge opening a gap in the peloton.

On the following Monteberg, the last climb of the day, riders including Luca Paolini (Katusha), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Steve Chainel (FDJ) attempted to break away, but when Fabian Cancellara came to the front with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), the duo quickly caught up with the remains of the early breakaway. With 30 km to go they trailed the two leaders by 1:15 with a following peloton of about 40 riders. Behind, a group including sprinters like Mark Cavendish (Sky), André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) was quickly losing ground.

With 16km to go the breakaway and the two front groups were all together, but the second half of the peloton with Cavendish was still trailing by 45 seconds. The fast men in front were Boonen, Matthew Goss (GreenEdge), Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek), José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Katusha).

That gap only grew, and it soon became clear that it could not be closed.  Cavendish did his best to bridge up, but it was not to be.

The pace stayed high as the group went into the finale. Oscar Freire of Katusha opened the sprint, but Boonen is on a roll and proved once again to have the fastest legs.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5:32:44
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
11Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
14Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:03
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
19Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:08
21Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
24Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:32
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:27
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:02:22
31André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:27
32Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:02:31
36Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
41Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
42Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
48Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
49Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
54Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
56Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
57John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
73David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar0:10:01
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
77Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
81Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
82Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
87Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
100Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
109Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Cervelo
112Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
113Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
117Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
118Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
119Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
120Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
121Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
125Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Cervelo
127Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
129Bernard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
130Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
132Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
133Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
134Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
135Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
137Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Cervelo
138Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
140Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
141Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
142Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
143Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
145Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:12:01
146Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:33
147Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
150Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
152Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
153Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
154Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
156Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
157Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBoris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFMathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar

 

