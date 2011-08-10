Law claims third National Road Series stage win in Geelong
Von Hoff breaks up V Australia podium
Track star Scott Law (V Australia) triumphed in wet conditions to claim the opening stage of the Geelong Tour – the fifth race of Australia's National Road Series, and second of the Scody Cup. After taking out five stages of last month's Tour of Gippsland, Genesys Wealth Advisers' Steele Von Hoff was restricted to second place while Law's teammate Ben Kersten rounded out the podium.
Wet, greasy roads greeted the peloton for the morning stage and the early loops of the 48 kilometre circuit were marred by crashes with light drizzle continuing throughout the stage making life difficult for the riders.
There were 10 crashes over the 30 laps of the closed circuit street race, made hazardous by misty rain. Queensland's Ryan Macanally and his Budget Forklifts teammate Darcy Rosenland suffered cuts and abrasions.
With seven laps to go, V Australia took control of the bunch with Law first over the finish line.
The Geelong Tour continues on Wednesday afternoon with Stage 2, a 79.6 kilometre trek from Lara to the You Yangs.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|1:04:33
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|8
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|10
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|11
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:04
|12
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|13
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:06
|14
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|15
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|16
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|17
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|19
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|20
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|21
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|22
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|24
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|25
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|26
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|27
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:10
|28
|Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
|29
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|0:00:14
|31
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|32
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|33
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|34
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|35
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|36
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|37
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|38
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|39
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|40
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|41
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|42
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:00:19
|43
|James Boal (Search2Retain)
|44
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|46
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|47
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|48
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|49
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|50
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|51
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|52
|Ben Cutajar (Vicroads)
|53
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|0:00:25
|54
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|55
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:27
|56
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:00:31
|57
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|58
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|59
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|60
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|61
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|62
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|63
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|64
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|65
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|66
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|67
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|68
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|69
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:00:37
|70
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:45
|71
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:54
|72
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|0:00:59
|73
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|74
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|0:00:33
|75
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:55
|76
|Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:02:14
|77
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|78
|Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
|79
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|80
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|81
|Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
|82
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|83
|Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
|84
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|85
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:06
|86
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|87
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|88
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|89
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|90
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|91
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:02:24
|92
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|93
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|94
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|95
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|96
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|97
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|98
|James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
|99
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|100
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|101
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|102
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:04:33
|103
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|104
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|105
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|106
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|107
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|108
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|109
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|110
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|111
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|112
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|113
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|114
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|115
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:06:42
|116
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
|117
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|118
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|119
|James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
|120
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|121
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|122
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|123
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|124
|Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
|125
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|126
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:00
|127
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNS
|Brendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)
|DNS
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|DNS
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|DNS
|Richard Jeramiah (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|DNS
|Sean Finning (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|DNS
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|DNS
|Zander Hitchcock (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|Lachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|1:04:20
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:02
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:04
|5
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:05
|7
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|0:00:07
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:13
|9
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|11
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:14
|13
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:16
|14
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|15
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:17
|16
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|17
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|0:00:18
|19
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:19
|20
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|21
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|23
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|24
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|25
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|26
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|27
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|28
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|29
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|30
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|31
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|32
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|33
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:23
|34
|Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
|35
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|36
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|0:00:24
|37
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|0:00:27
|38
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|39
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|40
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|41
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|42
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|43
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|44
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|45
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|46
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|47
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|48
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:00:29
|49
|James Boal (Search2Retain)
|0:00:32
|50
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|52
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|53
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|54
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|55
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|56
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|57
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|58
|Ben Cutajar (Vicroads)
|59
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|0:00:35
|60
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:38
|61
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:40
|62
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:00:44
|63
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|64
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|65
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|66
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|67
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|68
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|69
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|70
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|71
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|72
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|73
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|74
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|75
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:00:50
|76
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:58
|77
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|0:01:07
|78
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|0:01:12
|79
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|80
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|0:01:46
|81
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:08
|82
|Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:02:27
|83
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|84
|Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
|85
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|86
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|87
|Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
|88
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|89
|Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
|90
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|91
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:02:37
|92
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|93
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|94
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|95
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|96
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|97
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|98
|James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
|99
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|100
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|101
|Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
|102
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:04:46
|103
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|104
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|105
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|106
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|107
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|108
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|109
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|110
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|111
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|112
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|113
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|114
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|115
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:06:55
|116
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
|117
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|118
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|119
|James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
|120
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|121
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|122
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|123
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|124
|Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
|125
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|126
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:13
|127
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|12
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|5
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|5
|6
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|7
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|3
|8
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|3
|9
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|3
|10
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|11
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|12
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|3
|13
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|14
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|10
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|3
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|8
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|4
|8
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|10
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:13:39
|2
|V Australia
|0:00:06
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|4
|Jayco 2XU
|0:00:22
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|6
|John West Cycling
|7
|BIKEBUG.COM
|0:00:26
|8
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:28
|9
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:00:33
|10
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:00:37
|11
|search2retain
|0:00:42
|12
|Plan B
|0:00:49
|13
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:00:56
|14
|Tineli Racing
|0:01:04
|15
|VicRoads
|16
|Quinlan Cranes
|0:03:04
|17
|Team Downunder TDU
|0:03:09
|18
|The Carrington Hotel
|0:03:14
|19
|LSDsports.com
|0:04:59
|20
|Independent Crane Hire
|0:07:06
|21
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|0:17:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|88
|pts
|2
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|62
|3
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|53
|4
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|49
|5
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|47
|6
|Bradley Linfield
|43
|7
|Nicholas Schultz
|39
|8
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|39
|9
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|39
|10
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|38
