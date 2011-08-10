Trending

Image 1 of 5

Scott Law (V Australia) takes out stage one of the tour in North Shore.

Scott Law (V Australia) takes out stage one of the tour in North Shore.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 5

Riders came down in the slippery conditions on stage one in North Shore.

Riders came down in the slippery conditions on stage one in North Shore.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 5

Scott Law (V Australia) takes out stage one ahead of Steele Von Hoff (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Ben Kersten (V Australia).

Scott Law (V Australia) takes out stage one ahead of Steele Von Hoff (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Ben Kersten (V Australia).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 5

Scott Law (V Australia) comes to grips with the champers in his tour leader's yellow jersey.

Scott Law (V Australia) comes to grips with the champers in his tour leader’s yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 5

A nasty crash on one of the corners in North Shore.

A nasty crash on one of the corners in North Shore.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Track star Scott Law (V Australia) triumphed in wet conditions to claim the opening stage of the Geelong Tour – the fifth race of Australia's National Road Series, and second of the Scody Cup. After taking out five stages of last month's Tour of Gippsland, Genesys Wealth Advisers' Steele Von Hoff was restricted to second place while Law's teammate Ben Kersten rounded out the podium.

Wet, greasy roads greeted the peloton for the morning stage and the early loops of the 48 kilometre circuit were marred by crashes with light drizzle continuing throughout the stage making life difficult for the riders.

There were 10 crashes over the 30 laps of the closed circuit street race, made hazardous by misty rain. Queensland's Ryan Macanally and his Budget Forklifts teammate Darcy Rosenland suffered cuts and abrasions.

With seven laps to go, V Australia took control of the bunch with Law first over the finish line.

The Geelong Tour continues on Wednesday afternoon with Stage 2, a 79.6 kilometre trek from Lara to the You Yangs.

Stage 1 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)1:04:33
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
8James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
10Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
11Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:00:04
12Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
13Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:06
14Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
15Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
16Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
17Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
18Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
19James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
20Christopher Winn (V Australia)
21Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
24Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
25Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
26Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
27Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)0:00:10
28Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
29Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:00:14
31Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
32Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
33Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
34Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
35Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
36Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
37Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
38Casey Munro (Vicroads)
39Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
40Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
41Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
42Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:00:19
43James Boal (Search2Retain)
44Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
45Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
46Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
47Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
48Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
49Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
50David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
51Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
52Ben Cutajar (Vicroads)
53Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:00:25
54William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
55Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:27
56Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:00:31
57Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
58James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
59Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
60Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
61Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
62Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
63Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
64Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
65Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
66Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
67Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
68Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
69Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:37
70Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:00:45
71James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:00:54
72Rico Rogers (Vicroads)0:00:59
73Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
74Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:00:33
75James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:55
76Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)0:02:14
77Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
78Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
79Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
80Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
81Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
82Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
83Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
84Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
85Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:06
86Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
87Samuel Davis (Plan B)
88Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
89Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
90Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
91Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:02:24
92Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
93Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
94Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
95Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
96John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
97Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
98James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
99David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
100Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
101Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
102Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)0:04:33
103Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
104Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
105Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
106Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
107Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
108Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
109Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
110Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
111Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
112Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
113Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
114Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
115Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:06:42
116Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
117Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
118Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
119James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
120Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
121Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
122Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
123Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
124Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
125Duncan Houston (V Australia)
126Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)0:11:00
127George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
DNSBrendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)
DNSNeil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
DNSMichael Gallagher (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
DNSRichard Jeramiah (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
DNSSean Finning (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
DNSLouis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
DNSZander Hitchcock (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSLachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire)

Intermediate sprint - Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1

Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3James Oram (Pure Black Racing)1

Lap 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2James Oram (Pure Black Racing)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (V Australia)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)3pts
2Michael England (Budget Forklifts)2
3Cameron Bayly (V Australia)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2pts

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)1:04:20
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:00:01
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:04
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
7Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:00:07
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:13
9James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
10Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:00:14
13James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:00:16
14Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
15Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:00:17
16Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
17Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
18Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:00:18
19Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:19
20Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
21Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
22Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
23Christopher Winn (V Australia)
24Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
26Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
27Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
28Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
29Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
30Samuel Davis (Plan B)
31Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
32Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
33Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
34Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
35Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:00:24
37Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:00:27
38Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
39Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
40Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
41Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
42Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
43Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
44Casey Munro (Vicroads)
45Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
46Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
47Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
48Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:00:29
49James Boal (Search2Retain)0:00:32
50Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
51Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
52Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
53Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
54Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
55Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
56David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
57Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
58Ben Cutajar (Vicroads)
59Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:00:35
60William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:38
61Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:40
62Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:00:44
63Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
64James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
65Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
66Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
67Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
68Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
69Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
70Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
71Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
72Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
73Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
74Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
75Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:50
76Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:00:58
77James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:01:07
78Rico Rogers (Vicroads)0:01:12
79Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
80Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:01:46
81James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:02:08
82Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)0:02:27
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
84Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
85Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
86Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
87Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
88Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
89Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
90Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
91Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:02:37
92Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
93Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
94Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
95Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
96John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
97Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
98James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
99David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
100Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
101Nick Woods (Team Downunder TDU)
102Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)0:04:46
103Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
104Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
105Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
106Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
107Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
108Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
109Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
110Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
111Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
112Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
113Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
114Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
115Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:06:55
116Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
117Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
118Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
119James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
120Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
121Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
122Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
123Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
124Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
125Duncan Houston (V Australia)
126Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)0:11:13
127George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)12pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
5Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)5
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Scott Law (V Australia)3
8Nicholas Walker (V Australia)3
9Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
10Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3
11James Oram (Pure Black Racing)3
12Cameron Bayly (V Australia)3
13Michael England (Budget Forklifts)2
14Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1

Criterium championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)10pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
3Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)8
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
8James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)2
10Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2pts

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers3:13:39
2V Australia0:00:06
3Pure Black Racing
4Jayco 2XU0:00:22
5Budget Forklifts
6John West Cycling
7BIKEBUG.COM0:00:26
8Team Jayco - AIS0:00:28
9Team SASI Cycling0:00:33
10Suzuki/Trek0:00:37
11search2retain0:00:42
12Plan B0:00:49
13Lawson Homes Cycling0:00:56
14Tineli Racing0:01:04
15VicRoads
16Quinlan Cranes0:03:04
17Team Downunder TDU0:03:09
18The Carrington Hotel0:03:14
19LSDsports.com0:04:59
20Independent Crane Hire0:07:06
21Jayco VIS/Apollo0:17:57

Scody Cup leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)88pts
2Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)62
3Rico Rogers (Vicroads)53
4Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)49
5Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)47
6Bradley Linfield43
7Nicholas Schultz39
8Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)39
9Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)39
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)38

