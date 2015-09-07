Image 1 of 36 Linda Villumsen (UHC) wins solo (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 36 It was a frantic finale race for the men (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 36 UHC working to bring back Huff (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 36 Linda Villumsen (UHC) on a mission (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 36 Local Alderman Scott Oglivie riding for St Louis (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 36 Men's overall podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 36 The men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 36 NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 36 Stage 1 winner Leah Kirchmann (Optum) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 36 Stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate (UHC) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 36 The Benton Park course was the most technical of the weekend (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 36 The chase tries to bring back Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 36 UHC all over the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 36 UHC were the top team for all four races (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 36 UHC control the race from the outsset (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 36 Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 36 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) controllng (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 36 Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) went solo for 4 laps (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 36 Gateway Harley controlling the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 36 Giant Bissel rider corners (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 36 Turn one (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 36 Adam Myerson at the start (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 36 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) making a move (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 36 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) solo (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 36 Alto Velo Seasucker working for Holloway (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 36 The peloton lets Linda Villumsen (UHC) go (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 36 Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 36 Brad Huff continued his aggressive racing today (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 36 Brad Huff on the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 30 of 36 Carlos Alzate wins ahead of Daniel Holloway (Image credit: Matt James) Image 31 of 36 The chase is on (Image credit: Matt James) Image 32 of 36 Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking marking wheels (Image credit: Matt James) Image 33 of 36 Daniel Holloway chasing (Image credit: Matt James) Image 34 of 36 Daniel Holloway on the line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 35 of 36 Flying through the corners (Image credit: Matt James) Image 36 of 36 Women on the start line (Image credit: Matt James)

Heading into the final day of the 2015 Gateway Cup weekend, the field faced the most challenging course thus far with ten technical corners and little room for recovery. Throughout the weekend, the United Health Care team had had mixed results in both the men and women’s field, always taking responsibility for the racing, but sometimes seeing the race turn against them at the finish. As each race started the Benton Park Classic, it was clear that UHC planned to leave no doubt about its collective strength.

From the start of the women’s race, UHC put all its riders on the front and kept the pace steady to discourage attacks. Halfway through the sixty-minute race, Linda Villumsen took a solo flyer while her UHC teammates made sure that any attempted chase by the field was closely monitored. Villumsen’s gap stayed constant with every lap and the organisation of the chase behind grew less and less cohesive as United Health Care kept a tight reign on the race. Heading into the finishing straight, Villumsen was still well clear for a solo win as her teammate Cari Higgins took second place ahead of IS-Corp’s Samantha Schneider.

With her third place, Schneider locked up the Gateway Cup overall ahead of Optum’s Leah Kirchmann and Villumsen.

The men’s race followed a nearly identical script to the women’s event as United Health Care controlled affairs from the start. As with the women’s race, UHC sent a solo move off at the halfway point with Adrian Hegyvary carving out a solid lead through most of the race. Unlike the women’s race, the counter attacks from the field were given a bit more leeway in their attempts to bring back Hegyvary. Optum's Brad Huff was particularly aggressive; instigating multiple counter attacks both solo and with small groups. Eventually, the Alto Velo/Seasucker team of Daniel Holloway brought the group together, and sparked an immediate counter attack by Huff as the race headed into five laps to go. Huff held a tenuous lead until the final lap of the race, when the collective strength of the entire United Health Care team brought him back into the field to set up the sprint. In the drag race to the line, a well timed bike throw by Carlos Alzate gave him a narrow win over Holloway with stage three winner, Karl Menzies in third.

Alzate’s win secured him second place overall behind Holloway with UHC workhorse Luke Keough rounding out the podium in third.

As the Gateway Cup helps wind down the 2015 season, St. Louis fans were witness to another year of aggressive racing by the biggest names in the domestic peloton. With each passing season, United Health Care continues to show their collective strength, but the rest of the field is starting to take the race to them and eliminate the certainty of a UHC sweep. Time will tell if 2016 shows a changing of the guard at the front of the field, but for now, United Health Care still sets the standard.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar 1:17:42 2 Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) 3 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:02 5 Rafael Meran (CRCA Foundation) 6 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 7 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 8 Ryan Aitcheson 0:00:03 9 Colton Barrett (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 10 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 11 Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite) 12 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:04 13 Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong) 14 Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan) 15 Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor) 0:00:05 16 Carlos Andres Brenes Mata (Costa Rica) 17 Martin Reinert (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W) 0:00:06 18 Alberto Covarrubias 19 Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:07 20 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek) 21 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes) 22 Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:08 23 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 24 Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 25 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:09 26 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 27 Cristian Torres (CRCA Foundation) 28 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 29 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 0:00:11 30 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 0:00:12 31 John (Jack) Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources) 32 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 33 Dylan Postier (EVOKE Racing) 34 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan) 35 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:13 36 Marco Aledia (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) 37 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:14 38 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 39 Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 40 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk) 41 Connor Brown (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 0:00:15 42 Matthew Zimmer (EC Devo) 43 Aldo Ino Ilesic (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing) 44 Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Str) 0:00:18 45 Bill Mulligan (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 0:00:25 46 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 47 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:00:26 48 Devin Clark 49 Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:27 50 Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling) 0:00:29 51 Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo) 52 Jesse Siemen (Summit Pro Racing) 0:00:30 53 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 54 Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling) 0:00:34 55 Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:40 56 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:50 57 Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 0:01:23 58 Jacob Gerhardt (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:01:36 59 Zack Kratche (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses) 0:02:08 60 Hogan Sills (UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team) 0:03:27 61 Jacob Arnold (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:40 62 Charles Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:10 63 Brandon Feehery 0:04:51 64 Dominic Caiazzo (Green Line Velo) 0:06:53 65 Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2) 66 Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah) 67 Terrence Keenan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 68 Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 69 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 70 Jordan Ross (Harvest Racing p/b Midwest Cycling) 71 Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Cycling) 72 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 73 Derek Cote (CT Cycling Advancement Program) 74 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) 75 Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 76 Grant Erhard (Summit Pro Racing) 77 Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah) 78 Matthew Kelley (SBR Quantum Racing) 0:06:57 79 Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling) 80 John Holden 81 William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 82 Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk) 83 Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 84 Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling) 85 Zvonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk) DNF Alex Kellum (J.Brown p/b Ms.Roses) DNF Donovan Clarke (Health Warrior p/b RK&O) DNF Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNF Kent Ross (Hosmer Chiropractic-RPM Mortgage) DNF Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen) DNF Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong) DNF Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)