Image 1 of 7 A solo attack propels Diego Ulissi to a G.P. Costa degli Etruschi victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 The peloton rode 190.6km from San Vincenzo to Donoratico Sunday at the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Diego Ulissi claims his first victory of the season at the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Rainy conditions in Italy's scenic Livorno region as riders take on the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Winner Diego Ulissi, runner-up Manuel Belletti and third-placed Francesco Gavazzi atop the podium at the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 The G.P. Costa degli Etruschi podium finishers enjoying the post-race celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Manuel Belletti after a second-place performance at the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the heels of a solid Tour Down Under campaign, Diego Ulissi (UAE Abu Dhabi) made his Italian racing debut in style Sunday, winning the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi in Donoratico, near where he grew up.

The 27-year-old attacked on the Torre Segalari climb less than 15km from the finish and held out to the line in slippery conditions, finishing comfortably 14 seconds ahead of the pack.

"My attack on the climb was very good and I succeeded in strengthening my advantage in the descent, which I know very well," Ulissi said.

"It's good to win so early in the season, especially after having been competitive in the debut in Australia."

Wilier Triestina's Manuel Belletti won the sprint for second, with Francesco Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) taking third.

Full Results