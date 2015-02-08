Trending

Belletti wins G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

Vigano second and Bonifazio third in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast)

Manuel Belletti (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

The field during G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

The field during G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) sixth on the day

Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) sixth on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Fabian Wegmann (Cult Energy)

Fabian Wegmann (Cult Energy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

G.P. Costa degli Etruschi final podium

G.P. Costa degli Etruschi final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

G.P. Costa degli Etruschi podium

G.P. Costa degli Etruschi podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) celebrates his win at G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) celebrates his win at G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins the bunch sprint at G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins the bunch sprint at G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast)

Manuel Belletti (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins the bunch sprint

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) leads the race to the finish line

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) leads the race to the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

The peloton all together during G.P. Costa degli Etruschi

The peloton all together during G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Manuel Belletti scored the Southeast team's first victory in Europe by winning the bunch sprint of the GP Costa degli Etruschi. Belletti topped an all-Italian podium with runner-up Davide Vigano (Team Idea 2010 ASD) and Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) in third.

The Southeast team was motivated to capture an early victory on home soil, and the former yellow fluo, now blue-grey team laid down a steady tempo to control the early escape of four riders, Jacopo Mosca (Italy), Ricardo Tomas Creel (Roth - Skoda), Michele Gazzarra (Mg.Kvis-Vega), and Mattia Frapporti (Unieuro Wilier).

The quartet had been let out on a long leash, most of the peloton seemed uninterested in chasing, but two riders Artem Nych (Rusvelo) and János Pelikán (Utensilnord) were unwilling to miss the move, and spent the better part of 40km making the bridge.

Now with six, the breakaway clicked off a maximum advantage of almost 14 minutes before Alessandro Petacchi came to the front and decided to lay down the law. Soon other teams began to pitch in to help the chase, and the gap fell quickly. With 60km to go, cracks were forming in the breakaway, and Frapporti and Creel were jettisoned.

The chase was so effective that with 25km to go the breakaway was only a minute ahead, and the peloton slowed down to delay the catch. Mosca and Pelikan had been dropped on the ascent of the Torre Segalari, leaving just Nych and Gazzarra up ahead.

Their time came to an end on the last trip over the Torre Segalari, and the action began to heat up with an attack from Damiano Cunego (Niippo), Fabian Wegmann (Cult Energy) and Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) on the climb, but the speed was too high for them to stay clear.

Wegmann persisted with Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast), but a bunch sprint was inevitable. Bardiani, Lampre and Southeast all battled for the lead in the final kilometer, but it was Belletti who picked the right timing, getting the jump on the other sprinters and never looking back. He crossed the line with Vigano and Bonifazio on his wheel, fighting for second place

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast4:29:28
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
9Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
11Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
12Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
13Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
14Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
15Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
16Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
17Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast0:00:09
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
27Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:13
28Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:18
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:21
30Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:23
31Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:27
32Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:46
33Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:53
34Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team0:01:16
35Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:30
37Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:42
38Stefano Verona (Ita) Italy
39Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
40Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
41Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
42Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:02:19
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
46Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
47Marc Garby (Den) Team Idea 2010 ASD
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
50Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
51Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
52Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
55Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
57Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:10
59Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
61Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
62Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
63Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Roth - Skoda
64Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
65Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:04:05
66Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
67Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
68Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
69Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team0:05:02
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
72Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
74Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
75Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
77Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
78Alessandro Mario Ferrarotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
79Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
80Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
81Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:05:37
82Balázs Rózsa (Hun) UNA0:06:16
83Zoltan Sipos (Hun) UNA
84Dániel Móricz (Hun) UNA
85János Pelikán (Hun) UNA
86Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:07:10
87Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
88Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda
89Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) GM Cycling Team
90Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:08:16
92Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
93Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFAlex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
DNFNicola Da Dalt (Ita) Italy
DNFFrancesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
DNFJacopo Mosca (Ita) Italy
DNFGiuseppe Sannino (Ita) Italy
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFKiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFGianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFTemesgen Teklehaymanot (Eri) Roth - Skoda
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (USA) Roth - Skoda
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFEnea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFEndi Širol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFMateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFUros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFFilip Cengic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFGergo Gonczy (Hun) Utensilnord
DNFViktor Filutas (Hun) Utensilnord
DNFZoltán Lengyel (Hun) Utensilnord
DNFBotond Hollo (Hun) Utensilnord
DNFLogan Loader (USA) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFRostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFJosé Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFRino Gasparrini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier

 

