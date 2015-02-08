Belletti wins G.P. Costa degli Etruschi
Vigano second and Bonifazio third in bunch sprint
Manuel Belletti scored the Southeast team's first victory in Europe by winning the bunch sprint of the GP Costa degli Etruschi. Belletti topped an all-Italian podium with runner-up Davide Vigano (Team Idea 2010 ASD) and Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) in third.
The Southeast team was motivated to capture an early victory on home soil, and the former yellow fluo, now blue-grey team laid down a steady tempo to control the early escape of four riders, Jacopo Mosca (Italy), Ricardo Tomas Creel (Roth - Skoda), Michele Gazzarra (Mg.Kvis-Vega), and Mattia Frapporti (Unieuro Wilier).
The quartet had been let out on a long leash, most of the peloton seemed uninterested in chasing, but two riders Artem Nych (Rusvelo) and János Pelikán (Utensilnord) were unwilling to miss the move, and spent the better part of 40km making the bridge.
Now with six, the breakaway clicked off a maximum advantage of almost 14 minutes before Alessandro Petacchi came to the front and decided to lay down the law. Soon other teams began to pitch in to help the chase, and the gap fell quickly. With 60km to go, cracks were forming in the breakaway, and Frapporti and Creel were jettisoned.
The chase was so effective that with 25km to go the breakaway was only a minute ahead, and the peloton slowed down to delay the catch. Mosca and Pelikan had been dropped on the ascent of the Torre Segalari, leaving just Nych and Gazzarra up ahead.
Their time came to an end on the last trip over the Torre Segalari, and the action began to heat up with an attack from Damiano Cunego (Niippo), Fabian Wegmann (Cult Energy) and Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) on the climb, but the speed was too high for them to stay clear.
Wegmann persisted with Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast), but a bunch sprint was inevitable. Bardiani, Lampre and Southeast all battled for the lead in the final kilometer, but it was Belletti who picked the right timing, getting the jump on the other sprinters and never looking back. He crossed the line with Vigano and Bonifazio on his wheel, fighting for second place
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
|4:29:28
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|9
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|10
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|11
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|12
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|13
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|14
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|15
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|16
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|17
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:09
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|27
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:13
|28
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:18
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
|30
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|31
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|32
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:46
|33
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|34
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|35
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:30
|37
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:42
|38
|Stefano Verona (Ita) Italy
|39
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|41
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|42
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:02:19
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|46
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Marc Garby (Den) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|48
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|50
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|51
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|55
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|57
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:10
|59
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|61
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|62
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|63
|Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Roth - Skoda
|64
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
|65
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:04:05
|66
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|67
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|68
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|69
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|72
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|74
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|75
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|78
|Alessandro Mario Ferrarotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|79
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|80
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:05:37
|82
|Balázs Rózsa (Hun) UNA
|0:06:16
|83
|Zoltan Sipos (Hun) UNA
|84
|Dániel Móricz (Hun) UNA
|85
|János Pelikán (Hun) UNA
|86
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:07:10
|87
|Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|88
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|89
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|90
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:08:16
|92
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|93
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Nicola Da Dalt (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Giuseppe Sannino (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Temesgen Teklehaymanot (Eri) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (USA) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Endi Širol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Filip Cengic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Gergo Gonczy (Hun) Utensilnord
|DNF
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Utensilnord
|DNF
|Zoltán Lengyel (Hun) Utensilnord
|DNF
|Botond Hollo (Hun) Utensilnord
|DNF
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & VItaly - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
