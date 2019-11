Image 1 of 30 Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Simone Ponzi (middle) with runner-up Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo and Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Aero Zero Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Simone Ponzi with Angelo Citracca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 A cleary happy Luca Scintos celebrates Ponzi's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Simone Ponzi edged out teamate Mauro Finetto to claim his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Ponzi, Finetto and Rabottini spray the crowd with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Paolo Bettini and Monica Moglie watched the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Fabio Duarte (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Federico Zurlo (Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Rino Gasparrini (MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 The MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 The Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa set the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 The 2014 Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Antonio (Nibali Marchiol - Emisfero) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 The Colombia team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Daniele Aldegheri (MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Antonio (Nibali Marchiol - Emisfero) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Antonio (Nibali Marchiol - Emisfero) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Matteo Spreafico (Team Idea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former Astana rider Simone Ponzi started his career as a Yellow Fluo rider the best way possible by winning the first race of the Italian season, the GP Costa degli Etruschi. Ponzi made it into a lead group on the final passage of the Torre Segalari climb and attacked on the flat run-in to the finish to take a solo victory while his teammate, Mauro Finetto, capped off the result making it a one-two for the team.





Despite the number of teams looking to open their season with a win, Ponzi proved too good on the day and Yellow Fluo celebrated his eight second win and one-two on the podium.

