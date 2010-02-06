Image 1 of 17 Alberto Loddo (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Alessandro Petacchi (1st, Lampre) and Fabio Sabatini (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Petacchi edges out Loddo with a lunge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 The sprint spreads right across the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Petacchi's gap shrinks in the final metres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) receives congratulations from Anna Chiara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Anna Chiara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Franco Ballerini and Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a happy man on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocatolli) took second today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a little worse for wear after his sixth successive win at GP degli Etruschi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Third place getter Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Time to celebrate for Alessandro Petacchi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Petacchi won with a desperate lunge to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 The podium: Loddo, Petacchi, Sabatini (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 Petacchi spreads his wings as he crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the GP degli Etruschi race in Tuscany on Saturday for the sixth consecutive season.

Petacchi recently turned 36 but won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria last week and shows no sign of slowing down.

He used his trademark long sprint to win again, beating fellow Italians Alberto Loddo (Androni-Diquigiovanni) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo). Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) were fourth and fifth.

Petacchi's Lampre teammates gave him a perfect lead out on the flat and fast finish. He accelerated away along the barriers but Loddo and Sabatini went on his left and almost beat him. Petacchi had to throw his bike at the line but got it by a few inches. Only then could he celebrate the third win of his 2010 season.

"I wanted to win again what is becoming a bit of a tradition for me and I wanted to win in front of lots of my friends. Yet again my new teammates worked really well and I only had to worry about the sprint," Petacchi said.

"I went a bit early but I had the strength to get it. Now I've got two more days at a training camp and then some time at home before my next race: the Trofeo Laigueglia (on February 20)."

Results