Petacchi wins GP degli Etruschi sprint
Italian veteran wins for a sixth consecutive year
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the GP degli Etruschi race in Tuscany on Saturday for the sixth consecutive season.
Petacchi recently turned 36 but won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria last week and shows no sign of slowing down.
He used his trademark long sprint to win again, beating fellow Italians Alberto Loddo (Androni-Diquigiovanni) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo). Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) were fourth and fifth.
Petacchi's Lampre teammates gave him a perfect lead out on the flat and fast finish. He accelerated away along the barriers but Loddo and Sabatini went on his left and almost beat him. Petacchi had to throw his bike at the line but got it by a few inches. Only then could he celebrate the third win of his 2010 season.
"I wanted to win again what is becoming a bit of a tradition for me and I wanted to win in front of lots of my friends. Yet again my new teammates worked really well and I only had to worry about the sprint," Petacchi said.
"I went a bit early but I had the strength to get it. Now I've got two more days at a training camp and then some time at home before my next race: the Trofeo Laigueglia (on February 20)."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:53:00
|2
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|9
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|18
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|19
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|21
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|23
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|24
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:04
|29
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:00:07
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|37
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:11
|40
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:00:15
|41
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|46
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|48
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|49
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|50
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:00:17
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|52
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|58
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|59
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|60
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|65
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|66
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|67
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|69
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|72
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|73
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|74
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|75
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:31
|76
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:32
|77
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:35
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|80
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|81
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:41
|82
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|83
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:42
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|89
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|90
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|91
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|92
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|93
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|94
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|96
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|97
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|98
|Diego Genovesi (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|99
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:00
|102
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:20
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:02:00
|105
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:02:30
