Petacchi wins GP degli Etruschi sprint

Italian veteran wins for a sixth consecutive year

Image 1 of 17

Alberto Loddo (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Alessandro Petacchi (1st, Lampre) and Fabio Sabatini (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo)

Alberto Loddo (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Alessandro Petacchi (1st, Lampre) and Fabio Sabatini (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Petacchi edges out Loddo with a lunge

Petacchi edges out Loddo with a lunge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

The sprint spreads right across the road

The sprint spreads right across the road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Petacchi's gap shrinks in the final metres

Petacchi's gap shrinks in the final metres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) receives congratulations from Anna Chiara

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) receives congratulations from Anna Chiara
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Anna Chiara

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Anna Chiara
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Franco Ballerini and Paolo Bettini

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) with Franco Ballerini and Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a happy man on the podium

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a happy man on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocatolli) took second today

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocatolli) took second today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a little worse for wear after his sixth successive win at GP degli Etruschi

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) looks a little worse for wear after his sixth successive win at GP degli Etruschi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Third place getter Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo)

Third place getter Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Time to celebrate for Alessandro Petacchi

Time to celebrate for Alessandro Petacchi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Petacchi won with a desperate lunge to the line

Petacchi won with a desperate lunge to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

The podium: Loddo, Petacchi, Sabatini

The podium: Loddo, Petacchi, Sabatini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Petacchi spreads his wings as he crosses the line

Petacchi spreads his wings as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the GP degli Etruschi race in Tuscany on Saturday for the sixth consecutive season.

Petacchi recently turned 36 but won two stages at the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria last week and shows no sign of slowing down.

He used his trademark long sprint to win again, beating fellow Italians Alberto Loddo (Androni-Diquigiovanni) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo). Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Oscar Gatto (ISD-Neri) were fourth and fifth.

Petacchi's Lampre teammates gave him a perfect lead out on the flat and fast finish. He accelerated away along the barriers but Loddo and Sabatini went on his left and almost beat him. Petacchi had to throw his bike at the line but got it by a few inches. Only then could he celebrate the third win of his 2010 season.

"I wanted to win again what is becoming a bit of a tradition for me and I wanted to win in front of lots of my friends. Yet again my new teammates worked really well and I only had to worry about the sprint," Petacchi said.

"I went a bit early but I had the strength to get it. Now I've got two more days at a training camp and then some time at home before my next race: the Trofeo Laigueglia (on February 20)."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:53:00
2Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
6Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
7Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
8Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
9Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
10Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
12Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
18Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
19Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
21Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
23Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
24Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:04
29Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
30Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:00:07
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
37Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
38Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:11
40Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:00:15
41Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
44Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
46Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
48Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
49Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
50Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:00:17
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
52Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
58Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
59Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
60Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
65Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
66Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
67Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
69Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
70Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
71Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
72Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
73Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
74Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
75Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:31
76Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:00:32
77Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:35
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
80Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
81G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:41
82Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
83Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:42
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
89Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
90Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
92Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
93Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
95Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
96Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
97Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
98Diego Genovesi (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
99Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:00
102Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:20
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:02:00
105Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:02:30

