Trending

Gogolev wins in Cyprus

Christoforou victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Gogolev (Rus)1:30:36
2Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:02:09
3Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:02:33
4Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)0:06:28
5Michalis Karatzis (Cyp)0:08:47
6Leontios Katsouris (Cyp)0:09:57
7Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp)
8Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
DNFGiorgos Fattas (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antri Christoforou (Cyp)1:20:42
2Jelena Petrova (Lat)

Latest on Cyclingnews