Ferrand-Prévot wins French road championships
Cordon and Rivat complete podium
Road Race - Women: Chantonnay - Chantonnay
After a break due to a back injury, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of Rabo Liv bounced back as she claimed another French title in Chantonnay, Vendée, ahead of arch-rival Audrey Cordon from Wiggle-Honda who took the blue, white and red jersey in the time trial on Thursday.
Ferrand-Prévot enjoyed crossing the line solo with the rainbow jersey on her shoulders, taking her first win since she became the world champion in Ponferrada, Spain, in September last year.
“I’m extremely happy”, she said. “To win with this jersey in front of the French public, it’s magic. I’d been a long time alone in the lead but I’ve managed to keep riding flat out till the end. I told myself that I’d try to accelerate on the fourth lap and that’s what I did. I raised the speed at the top of a hill.”
Her acceleration created a front group of three riders with Amélie Rivat (Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86) and Fanny Leleu (Normandy).
“We rode well together until Fanny dropped back,” Ferrand-Prévot explained. “Then I tried to motivate Amélie to take turns. I knew Audrey wasn’t far behind. I wanted to avoid her return.”
With 23km to go, the world champion forged ahead solo.
“Unfortunately I haven’t had the occasion of a direct fight with her,” Cordon lamented. “I’m disappointed that it didn’t happen. It would have been a nice duel. It’s the second French championship in a row that I missed her attack. When she rode away on the hill, I got boxed in. Then it was too late to catch her. I should know by now that when Pauline has an advantage of two metres, it’s game over.”
“My calf was cramping towards the end”, Ferrand-Prévot said, “but that’s because of the heat. I’m not suffering from my injury anymore. I can pedal normally now. Only near the finish, I remembered my problems. I’ve lost a bit of power on the flat but in the climbs, I was going well.”
“This is a special day for me”, she continued. “It’s a special feeling to win with the rainbow jersey for the first time and it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today. I wanted to win for him.”
“I’ve made my dream come true with the time trial title,” echoed Cordon. “With those two medals, my season is already successful. Now I’ll work for France to get a second straight rainbow jersey in September.”
“The spirit of the world championship has remained in the national,” confirmed Rivat who was also part of the winning team at the service of Ferrand-Prévot last year.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:45:07
|2
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:00
|3
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:03
|4
|Fanny Leleu (Fra)
|0:02:28
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|0:04:18
|6
|Emilie Rochedy (Fra)
|7
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|8
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra)
|9
|Marion Sicot (Fra)
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:20
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:04:28
|12
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team
|0:04:54
|13
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|14
|Aodez Le Fourn (Fra)
|0:04:55
|15
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team
|0:04:57
|16
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra)
|0:05:59
|17
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|18
|Julie Boucher (Fra)
|0:07:00
|19
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|0:10:58
|20
|Fanny Zambon (Fra)
|21
|Joanne Duval (Fra)
|0:11:03
|22
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek Team
|0:11:12
|23
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:11:15
|24
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|25
|Noeline Delbove (Fra)
|0:12:31
|26
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|27
|Coralie Demay (Fra)
|0:13:53
|28
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|29
|Morgane Coston (Fra)
|30
|Emeline Azam (Fra)
|0:15:14
|31
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra)
|0:15:15
|32
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra)
|33
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)
|34
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|35
|Victorie Guilman (Fra)
|36
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|37
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|38
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|39
|Alphanie Midelet (Fra)
|40
|Daniele Troesch (Fra)
|41
|Fleur Faure (Fra) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra)
|43
|Ophélie Fenart (Fra)
|44
|Manon Souyris (Fra)
|45
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
|46
|Emilie Jamme (Fra)
|47
|Magdalena De Saint (Fra)
|48
|Pascaline Duchesne (Fra)
|49
|Pauline Cantele (Fra)
|50
|Mathilde Favre (Fra)
|51
|Ludivine Emile Loze (Fra)
|DNF
|Marie Comet (Fra)
|DNF
|Audrey Gascon (Fra)
|DNF
|Mélanie Briot (Fra)
|DNF
|Marine Lemarie (Fra)
|DNF
|Johanna Mancel (Fra)
|DNF
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|DNF
|Noémie Dumas (Fra)
|DNF
|Jennifer Mark (Fra)
|DNF
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
|DNF
|Laura Perry (Fra)
|DNF
|Margaux Cadol (Fra)
|DNF
|Hélène Gérard (Fra)
|DNF
|Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)
|DNF
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)
|DNF
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Mélanie Brin (Fra)
|DNF
|Lucile Rival (Fra)
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra)
|DNF
|Eléonore Saraiva (Fra)
