Audrey Cordon claims first national elite title at French time trial championships
Ferrand-Prévot on her way back with bronze medal
Time trial - Women: Chantonnay - Chantonnay
Audrey Cordon from Wiggle Honda claimed her first national title for individual time trial ahead of Aude Biannic from Poitou-Charente Futuroscope 86 as she moved up from her runner-up position behind Pauline Ferrand-Prévot last year. The reigning world champion for road racing was happy to get the bronze medal after being unsure to race due to sciatica.
“This is a relief,” Cordon said. “It was so frustrating to lose by only two seconds one year ago. I’ve been close to winning for several years and finally I beat this great champion [Ferrand-Prévot]. But I’d have preferred her to be at 100% of her capacities to fully enjoy my victory. But I enjoy it anyway.”
At the first time check, Ferrand-Prévot was leading by five seconds over Cordon who had an advantage of 20 seconds at the second time check and 24 at the finish while Biannic was eventually ranked in between them.
“Unlike last year when the course was much flatter, I started kind of slowly so that I would be able to finish flat out,” Cordon said. “On such a difficult course with a rough surface sometimes, it was important to be carried away.”
Until three days prior to the race, it wasn’t certain if Ferrand-Prévot was going to race or not. The first part of her season has been hampered by a sciatic nerve problem. “I’ve waited too much to talk about it,” the world champion explained. “I don’t like to complain. Cycling is a hard sport anyway but I’ve had ten days of a complete rest and I did some intense efforts on Monday as a test to know if I was able to participate. I wasn’t the strongest today but I’m very happy with my result. Being around thirty seconds down on the title is a satisfaction. I didn’t expect that. I only wanted to have a good training ride. I don’t know if I would have won had I trained more before.”
Ferrand-Prévot looked reassured ahead of Saturday’s road race and she looks forward to the defence of her rainbow jersey in September in Richmond, USA. “My problems are now behind me,” she said. “This is the starting point of the second half of my season.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|0:34:59
|2
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:23
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:01
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - Sram Pedale Madeleinoise
|0:01:02
|6
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:05
|7
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team La Pedale Fertoise
|0:01:23
|8
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Picardie VC Beauvaisien Oise
|0:01:47
|9
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne Veloce Vannetais Cycl.
|0:02:02
|10
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Fs St Hilaire Villefranche
|0:02:06
|11
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:15
|12
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Region Centre Montrichard Cyclisme
|0:02:21
|13
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Rhone Alpes As Palais Sports Alpexpo
|0:02:25
|14
|Mathilde Favre (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. St Julien En Genevois
|0:02:49
|15
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. Cluses Scionzier
|0:03:11
|16
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra) Region Centre Cg Orleans Loiret
|0:03:14
|17
|Laura Perry (Fra) Franche Comte CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard
|0:03:17
|18
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) Normandie VC Rouen
|0:03:28
|19
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:03:29
|20
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Franche Comte VC Morteau Montbenoit
|0:03:52
|21
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence V.C.La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:10
|22
|Helene Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Team Pays De Dinan
|0:04:17
|23
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team Amicale Cycliste Bisontine
|0:04:30
|24
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Aquitaine Girondins De Bordeaux Cyclisme11'38''
|0:04:35
|25
|Emilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. St Julien En Genevois
|0:04:42
|26
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Region Centre VC Castelneuvien
|0:04:43
|27
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Languedoc Roussillon Club Cycliste Boulou
|0:04:46
|28
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:04:52
|29
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra) Poitou-Charentes U.V.Angerienne
|30
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Pays De La Loire Nantes Doulon Vs
|0:05:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy