Audrey Cordon claims first national elite title at French time trial championships

Ferrand-Prévot on her way back with bronze medal

Audrey Cordon beat Aude Biannic and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to win the women's time trial at the French Championships.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Audrey Cordon from Wiggle Honda claimed her first national title for individual time trial ahead of Aude Biannic from Poitou-Charente Futuroscope 86 as she moved up from her runner-up position behind Pauline Ferrand-Prévot last year. The reigning world champion for road racing was happy to get the bronze medal after being unsure to race due to sciatica.

“This is a relief,” Cordon said. “It was so frustrating to lose by only two seconds one year ago. I’ve been close to winning for several years and finally I beat this great champion [Ferrand-Prévot]. But I’d have preferred her to be at 100% of her capacities to fully enjoy my victory. But I enjoy it anyway.”

At the first time check, Ferrand-Prévot was leading by five seconds over Cordon who had an advantage of 20 seconds at the second time check and 24 at the finish while Biannic was eventually ranked in between them.

“Unlike last year when the course was much flatter, I started kind of slowly so that I would be able to finish flat out,” Cordon said. “On such a difficult course with a rough surface sometimes, it was important to be carried away.”

Until three days prior to the race, it wasn’t certain if Ferrand-Prévot was going to race or not. The first part of her season has been hampered by a sciatic nerve problem. “I’ve waited too much to talk about it,” the world champion explained. “I don’t like to complain. Cycling is a hard sport anyway but I’ve had ten days of a complete rest and I did some intense efforts on Monday as a test to know if I was able to participate. I wasn’t the strongest today but I’m very happy with my result. Being around thirty seconds down on the title is a satisfaction. I didn’t expect that. I only wanted to have a good training ride. I don’t know if I would have won had I trained more before.”

Ferrand-Prévot looked reassured ahead of Saturday’s road race and she looks forward to the defence of her rainbow jersey in September in Richmond, USA. “My problems are now behind me,” she said. “This is the starting point of the second half of my season.”

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:34:59
2Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:23
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:34
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:01
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - Sram Pedale Madeleinoise0:01:02
6Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:05
7Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team La Pedale Fertoise0:01:23
8Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Picardie VC Beauvaisien Oise0:01:47
9Coralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne Veloce Vannetais Cycl.0:02:02
10Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Fs St Hilaire Villefranche0:02:06
11Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:15
12Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Region Centre Montrichard Cyclisme0:02:21
13Jeannie Longo (Fra) Rhone Alpes As Palais Sports Alpexpo0:02:25
14Mathilde Favre (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. St Julien En Genevois0:02:49
15Fanny Zambon (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. Cluses Scionzier0:03:11
16Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra) Region Centre Cg Orleans Loiret0:03:14
17Laura Perry (Fra) Franche Comte CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard0:03:17
18Fanny Leleu (Fra) Normandie VC Rouen0:03:28
19Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:03:29
20Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Franche Comte VC Morteau Montbenoit0:03:52
21Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence V.C.La Pomme Marseille0:04:10
22Helene Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Team Pays De Dinan0:04:17
23Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team Amicale Cycliste Bisontine0:04:30
24Margot Dutour (Fra) Aquitaine Girondins De Bordeaux Cyclisme11'38''0:04:35
25Emilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhone Alpes V.C. St Julien En Genevois0:04:42
26Marion Sicot (Fra) Region Centre VC Castelneuvien0:04:43
27Manon Souyris (Fra) Languedoc Roussillon Club Cycliste Boulou0:04:46
28Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:04:52
29Pauline Verhoeven (Fra) Poitou-Charentes U.V.Angerienne
30Iris Sachet (Fra) Pays De La Loire Nantes Doulon Vs0:05:34

