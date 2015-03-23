Image 1 of 4 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads the elite women's race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale (Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance) Image 2 of 4 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) leads the chase at the elite women's race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale (Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance) Image 3 of 4 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) leads Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) during the elite men’s race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale (Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance) Image 4 of 4 The women's podium (Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance)

Anton Cooper (Cannondale) soloed to victory in the second round of the US Cup Pro Series, beating Raphael Gagne, the winner of the opening round in Bonelli Park, to claim the series lead. Cooper's teammates Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana were third and fourth, respectively.

“What a way to finish off this first part of the season,” Cooper said at the finish. “And after last week, it’s great to come away with the win. Having Manny and Marco on the podium with me makes it even better. Now, I head home and start ramping up for the World Cup.”

“Good job to Anton. He’s a super-tough guy,” said Gagne at the finish. “I felt stronger today than last week, so I’m real happy with my race. The course was great, I really liked it.”

Cooper took the hole shot for yet another strong start. Series leader Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) took over shortly afterward with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) second wheel. Six riders would come together toward the end of the first lap: Gagne, Cooper, Kabush, Wells, Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Fontana.

Tiberi, Fontana and teammate Manuel Fumic joined the lead group on the second time up the road climb, making a lead group of nine, chased by a courageous Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale), who was battling a gruesome blister on his foot.

Cooper would be the first to put in a significant attack on the third lap. Gagne bridged back up, followed by Tiberi. On lap four, Tiberi dropped from this group as Cooper and Gagne pulled away on the rolling rocky section. The leaders showed no signs of tiring, as the fourth lap was the fastest to that point. The two leaders continued to pull away, followed by teammates Fumic and Fontana, with Tiberi, Wells and Mantecon each trying to chase back on.

The two leaders held their ground for the remainder of the race, with Fontana and Fumic solidifying their podium spots but content to let their young teammate fight it out for the win. Cooper’s decisive attack came midway through the last lap as he distanced himself on the final time up the asphalt climb. Cooper held and then extended his lead through the rolling and twisty singletrack to win by eleven seconds over Gagne, with Fumic and Fontana preceding Mantecon.

Nash capitalizes

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) took advantage of a mistake by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) to win the HC round of the US Cup series, moving herself into the overall lead. The Czech rider got away when Batty crashed behind her on the fourth lap and never looked back.

“I was unaware of what was going on. I was up front and I got a gap so I assumed there was a problem,” Nash said. “I fully expected Emily to come back but once I got the gap I pinned it all the way until the end. I used my downhill skills and made gravity work for me.”

Batty, winner of the Bonelli Park round, was disappointed to miss out on what looked like a solid chance to repeat, but acknowledged she was outnumbered by teammates Nash, Georgia Gould and Catherine Pendrel.

“It was a total battle out there, trying to sit second wheel,” said Batty. “There were three of them so it would’ve been pretty disappointing if they didn’t get it.”

A fast start lap created a huge gap, which was driven by the Luna Pro Team as Pendrel, Nash and Gould, and Batty set the early pace. After the initial leveling off after the first climb, these front leaders left a large gap to Chloe Woodruff (Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner) and Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance).

An easing on the second lap of five allowed Connors and Woodruff to rejoin the leaders on the day’s main climb, only for Pendrel to put in a vicious attack, forcing Batty to respond.

Seemingly trying to force Batty to chase, the end of the second lap saw Pendrel continuing her attacks on Batty, with teammate Gould holding on, with Woodruff and Nash chasing further back. Just like on the first lap, the lead group eased up on the climb, allowing the front group to grow back up to eight.

The next two laps resulted in the further solidifying of the front group. Lap three featured a selection made by Gould on the main descent with Batty and Pendrel. Nash clawed her way back to the front group at the end of the third lap only to take the lead of the race on the fourth time up the climb. Another fierce attack by Pendrel was chased down by Batty and you got the sense that the team tactics were taking their toll on the Canadian winner of round one. At the end of the fourth lap, Batty, who was sitting second behind Nash, had some trouble on one of the dusty drops and went down. The crash wasn’t enough to cause any serious damage, but it enabled Nash to get a gap big enough to defend until the finish.

Gould would take the sprint for second ahead of Batty and Pendrel, with Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox) rounding out the podium just behind in fifth.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:27:54 2 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:00:12 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:01 4 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:02 5 Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:01:53 6 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:02:22 7 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team 0:02:33 8 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:03:00 9 Adam Morka (Can) 0:03:14 10 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:03:19 11 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:03:31 12 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:04:25 13 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Race Team 0:04:52 14 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing 0:04:53 15 Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:04:55 16 Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe Quebec/Cyclone D' Alm 0:04:55 17 Martin Loo (Est) 0:05:00 18 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar 0:06:04 19 Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:06:06 20 James Reid (RSA) Trek Recm 0:06:49 21 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 0:07:20 22 Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team 0:07:26 23 Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Equi 0:07:44 24 Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe Du Quebec 0:07:56 25 Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:08:22 26 Ricardo Alexandre Pscheidt (Bra) 0:08:22 27 Hector Fernan Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team 0:09:00 28 Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling 0:09:17 29 Alex Grant (USA) Ridebike/Sho-Air 0:09:25 30 Juan Jose Escarcega Salazar (Mex) 0:09:45 31 Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized Cy 0:09:51 32 Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar 0:10:12 33 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:10:22 34 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:10:33 35 Troy Wells (USA) 0:10:34 36 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 0:10:35 37 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:10:59 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Live Well 0:11:00 39 Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti/Adigga Racing 0:11:38 40 Cole House (USA) 0:11:45 41 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling 0:11:46 42 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes 0:11:56 43 Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Top Gear/Felt Bicycles 0:12:40 44 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling 0:12:46 45 Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing 0:12:55 46 Dana Weber (USA) Stage 0:12:55 47 Felix Burke (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Jo Velo P/B C 0:13:13 48 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles 0:13:17 49 Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 0:13:31 50 Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Co-Factory 0:13:38 51 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:14:41 52 Eric Bostrom (USA) Ridebike Alliance/Cannondale/ 53 Mizrain Mora Rodriguez (Mex) 54 Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing 55 Trevor Deruise (USA) Ktm Bikes Factory Racing 56 Jean-Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Blackstar 57 Alex Wild (USA) 58 Ryan Standish (USA) 59 Joseph Maloney (USA) B&L Bicycle/Trek 60 Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Southwest 61 William Melone (USA) Ata/Ridebikeralliance 62 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 63 Yuichi Onda (Jpn) Team Bh Racing 64 Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles 65 Brodie Stringer (USA) Stringer Mtb Racing P/B Muscl 66 Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona 67 TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance 68 Colin Osborn (USA) Giant Co-Factory 69 Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ojio Cannondale 70 Ryan Geiger (USA) Frm Factory Race Team 71 John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 72 Brad Auen (USA) Midwest Mountain Project 73 Josh Brown (USA) Bountiful Bicycle P/B Nate Wa 74 Samuel Brehm (USA) Drt 75 Jon Slaughter (Can) Csajcc P/B Norco Lg 76 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ridebiker Alliance 77 Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles-Ote 78 Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme 79 Matthew Turner (USA) Summit/Competitive Cyclist 80 Liam Earl (USA) Team Corridori 81 Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja 82 Roberto Rai Munoz Garza (Mex) 83 David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling/Air Force 84 Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop 85 Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Offroad Tea 86 Scott Lynch (Can) 87 Gustavo Pedroza Sicaeros (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico 88 Tim Racette (USA) 89 Nick Fisher (USA) Destination Homes/Togs 90 Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sport 91 Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo 92 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Ra 93 Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty/Elevated Legs 94 Michael Cockroft (USA) Incycle 95 Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo 96 Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Forks/10 97 Mahon Lamont (Can) 98 Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides/Naturally F 99 Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 100 Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico 101 Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing 102 Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion 103 Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes/Spy Optic

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1:27:40 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:00:09 4 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:10 5 Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox 0:00:34 6 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stans Notubes-Niner 0:01:15 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:01:46 8 Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada 0:02:12 9 Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance 0:03:36 10 Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes 0:04:56 11 Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Women 0:05:32 12 Malene Degn (Den) 0:07:04 13 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team 0:07:42 14 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:08:11 15 Cindy Montambault (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Cvm 0:08:12 16 Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory 0:08:41 17 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:08:48 18 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:09:03 19 Frederique Trudel (Can) Equipe De Quebec/Specialized 0:09:10 20 Cheryl Sornson (USA) Rare Disease Cycling 0:09:16 21 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone D'alma/Team Quebec 0:09:55 22 Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:10:24 23 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team 0:10:29 24 Alexis Skarda (USA) 0:11:12 25 Erin Alders (USA) Ol Republic/Sho-Air/Ridebiker 0:12:18 26 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3 Rox 0:12:20 27 Elyse Nieuwold (Can) Holiday Inn Express And Suite 0:12:35 28 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) 0:12:56 29 Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women Elite T 0:14:20 30 Marine Lewis (Can) 0:15:20 31 Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:16:34 32 Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing 0:17:22 33 Megan Chinburg (USA) 0:17:23 34 Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 0:18:38 35 Kris Gross (USA) Team Ninja 0:18:39 36 Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler 0:18:46 37 Sioban Kelly (Can) Wo Wheels Epic Sports Perfo 0:18:51 38 Rachel Pageau (Can) Team Quebec/Devinci 0:19:40 39 Rosalie Auger (Can) 0:20:10 40 Sarah Lynch (Can) Two Wheel Racing 0:20:34 41 Sydney Fox (USA) Breck Bike Guides 42 Cayley Brooks (Can) 43 Nicole Tittensor (USA) Revolution Peak Fasteners 44 Katlyn Dundas (Can) Wolfpack Racing/Inception Cy 45 Meghan Korol (USA) Pisgah Tavern Elite Women Mt 46 Kaylee Blevins (USA) Stans Notubes Niner 47 Abbey Alexiades (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory Team 48 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 49 Evie Racette (USA)

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Andreassen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk 1:11:50 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Whole Athlete 0:02:25 3 Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia 0:03:38 4 Tofor Lewis (USA) Folsom Bike Elite Te 0:04:08 5 Sean Fincham (Can) Team Bc 0:04:34 6 Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots/Coach 0:05:11 7 Daniel Johnson (USA) Team Blackstar 0:05:54 8 Cole Paton (USA) Arlberg Sports 0:06:11 9 Luke Di Marzo (Can) Cycling Bc 0:06:24 11 Paul Wright (NZl) Bike Wanaka 0:06:28 12 Hayden Sampson (USA) Scott/Enve Destinati 0:07:30 13 Jordan Pope (USA) Kuhl Devo 0:08:33 14 Nathan Barnett (USA) Bear Development Tea 0:08:36 15 Bryce Lewis (USA) Woodcreek Hs 0:08:45 16 Christian Husband (USA) Sc Velo/Monster Medi 0:09:01 18 Jorge Munoz (USA) Twin City Cyclery/Sa 0:09:40 19 Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia 0:09:47 20 Kyle Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon 0:10:26 21 Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Junior De 0:10:59 22 Zachary Calton (USA) Summit-Competitive C 0:11:03 23 Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Tea 0:11:03 24 Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit-Competitive C 0:11:40 25 Austin Reith (Can) Cycling Bc 0:12:55 26 Matthew Behrens (USA) Summit-Competitive C 0:13:03 28 Daniel Fendler (USA) Summit-Competitive C 0:16:09 29 Guillermo Cervantes (Mex) 0:16:54 30 Adam Brown (USA) Summit-Competitive C 0:17:00 31 Ethan Toom (Can) Team Bc 0:20:51 DNF Simon Caouette (Can) Cyclones DNF Soren Andersen (USA) Bear Development Tea DNF Michael Owens (USA) Bicycle Express DNF Jonathan Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon