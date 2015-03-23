Cooper, Nash win US Cup Fontana round
Duo lead series standings after second round
Anton Cooper (Cannondale) soloed to victory in the second round of the US Cup Pro Series, beating Raphael Gagne, the winner of the opening round in Bonelli Park, to claim the series lead. Cooper's teammates Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana were third and fourth, respectively.
“What a way to finish off this first part of the season,” Cooper said at the finish. “And after last week, it’s great to come away with the win. Having Manny and Marco on the podium with me makes it even better. Now, I head home and start ramping up for the World Cup.”
“Good job to Anton. He’s a super-tough guy,” said Gagne at the finish. “I felt stronger today than last week, so I’m real happy with my race. The course was great, I really liked it.”
Cooper took the hole shot for yet another strong start. Series leader Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) took over shortly afterward with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) second wheel. Six riders would come together toward the end of the first lap: Gagne, Cooper, Kabush, Wells, Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Fontana.
Tiberi, Fontana and teammate Manuel Fumic joined the lead group on the second time up the road climb, making a lead group of nine, chased by a courageous Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale), who was battling a gruesome blister on his foot.
Cooper would be the first to put in a significant attack on the third lap. Gagne bridged back up, followed by Tiberi. On lap four, Tiberi dropped from this group as Cooper and Gagne pulled away on the rolling rocky section. The leaders showed no signs of tiring, as the fourth lap was the fastest to that point. The two leaders continued to pull away, followed by teammates Fumic and Fontana, with Tiberi, Wells and Mantecon each trying to chase back on.
The two leaders held their ground for the remainder of the race, with Fontana and Fumic solidifying their podium spots but content to let their young teammate fight it out for the win. Cooper’s decisive attack came midway through the last lap as he distanced himself on the final time up the asphalt climb. Cooper held and then extended his lead through the rolling and twisty singletrack to win by eleven seconds over Gagne, with Fumic and Fontana preceding Mantecon.
Nash capitalizes
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) took advantage of a mistake by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) to win the HC round of the US Cup series, moving herself into the overall lead. The Czech rider got away when Batty crashed behind her on the fourth lap and never looked back.
“I was unaware of what was going on. I was up front and I got a gap so I assumed there was a problem,” Nash said. “I fully expected Emily to come back but once I got the gap I pinned it all the way until the end. I used my downhill skills and made gravity work for me.”
Batty, winner of the Bonelli Park round, was disappointed to miss out on what looked like a solid chance to repeat, but acknowledged she was outnumbered by teammates Nash, Georgia Gould and Catherine Pendrel.
“It was a total battle out there, trying to sit second wheel,” said Batty. “There were three of them so it would’ve been pretty disappointing if they didn’t get it.”
A fast start lap created a huge gap, which was driven by the Luna Pro Team as Pendrel, Nash and Gould, and Batty set the early pace. After the initial leveling off after the first climb, these front leaders left a large gap to Chloe Woodruff (Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner) and Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance).
An easing on the second lap of five allowed Connors and Woodruff to rejoin the leaders on the day’s main climb, only for Pendrel to put in a vicious attack, forcing Batty to respond.
Seemingly trying to force Batty to chase, the end of the second lap saw Pendrel continuing her attacks on Batty, with teammate Gould holding on, with Woodruff and Nash chasing further back. Just like on the first lap, the lead group eased up on the climb, allowing the front group to grow back up to eight.
The next two laps resulted in the further solidifying of the front group. Lap three featured a selection made by Gould on the main descent with Batty and Pendrel. Nash clawed her way back to the front group at the end of the third lap only to take the lead of the race on the fourth time up the climb. Another fierce attack by Pendrel was chased down by Batty and you got the sense that the team tactics were taking their toll on the Canadian winner of round one. At the end of the fourth lap, Batty, who was sitting second behind Nash, had some trouble on one of the dusty drops and went down. The crash wasn’t enough to cause any serious damage, but it enabled Nash to get a gap big enough to defend until the finish.
Gould would take the sprint for second ahead of Batty and Pendrel, with Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox) rounding out the podium just behind in fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1:27:54
|2
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:00:12
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|4
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|5
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:01:53
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:02:22
|7
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team
|0:02:33
|8
|Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:03:00
|9
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:03:14
|10
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:03:19
|11
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:03:31
|12
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:04:25
|13
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Race Team
|0:04:52
|14
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:04:53
|15
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:04:55
|16
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe Quebec/Cyclone D' Alm
|0:04:55
|17
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:05:00
|18
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:06:04
|19
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:06:06
|20
|James Reid (RSA) Trek Recm
|0:06:49
|21
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:07:20
|22
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|23
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Equi
|0:07:44
|24
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|0:07:56
|25
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:08:22
|26
|Ricardo Alexandre Pscheidt (Bra)
|0:08:22
|27
|Hector Fernan Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|28
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:09:17
|29
|Alex Grant (USA) Ridebike/Sho-Air
|0:09:25
|30
|Juan Jose Escarcega Salazar (Mex)
|0:09:45
|31
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized Cy
|0:09:51
|32
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar
|0:10:12
|33
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:10:22
|34
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:10:33
|35
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:10:34
|36
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:10:35
|37
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:10:59
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Live Well
|0:11:00
|39
|Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti/Adigga Racing
|0:11:38
|40
|Cole House (USA)
|0:11:45
|41
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling
|0:11:46
|42
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:11:56
|43
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Top Gear/Felt Bicycles
|0:12:40
|44
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling
|0:12:46
|45
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:12:55
|46
|Dana Weber (USA) Stage
|0:12:55
|47
|Felix Burke (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Jo Velo P/B C
|0:13:13
|48
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|0:13:17
|49
|Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:13:31
|50
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|0:13:38
|51
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:14:41
|52
|Eric Bostrom (USA) Ridebike Alliance/Cannondale/
|53
|Mizrain Mora Rodriguez (Mex)
|54
|Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing
|55
|Trevor Deruise (USA) Ktm Bikes Factory Racing
|56
|Jean-Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Blackstar
|57
|Alex Wild (USA)
|58
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|59
|Joseph Maloney (USA) B&L Bicycle/Trek
|60
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Southwest
|61
|William Melone (USA) Ata/Ridebikeralliance
|62
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|63
|Yuichi Onda (Jpn) Team Bh Racing
|64
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles
|65
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Stringer Mtb Racing P/B Muscl
|66
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona
|67
|TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|68
|Colin Osborn (USA) Giant Co-Factory
|69
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ojio Cannondale
|70
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Frm Factory Race Team
|71
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|72
|Brad Auen (USA) Midwest Mountain Project
|73
|Josh Brown (USA) Bountiful Bicycle P/B Nate Wa
|74
|Samuel Brehm (USA) Drt
|75
|Jon Slaughter (Can) Csajcc P/B Norco Lg
|76
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ridebiker Alliance
|77
|Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles-Ote
|78
|Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
|79
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit/Competitive Cyclist
|80
|Liam Earl (USA) Team Corridori
|81
|Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja
|82
|Roberto Rai Munoz Garza (Mex)
|83
|David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling/Air Force
|84
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
|85
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Offroad Tea
|86
|Scott Lynch (Can)
|87
|Gustavo Pedroza Sicaeros (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico
|88
|Tim Racette (USA)
|89
|Nick Fisher (USA) Destination Homes/Togs
|90
|Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sport
|91
|Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo
|92
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Ra
|93
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty/Elevated Legs
|94
|Michael Cockroft (USA) Incycle
|95
|Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo
|96
|Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Forks/10
|97
|Mahon Lamont (Can)
|98
|Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides/Naturally F
|99
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|100
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|101
|Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|102
|Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
|103
|Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes/Spy Optic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1:27:40
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox
|0:00:34
|6
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stans Notubes-Niner
|0:01:15
|7
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:46
|8
|Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada
|0:02:12
|9
|Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:03:36
|10
|Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes
|0:04:56
|11
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Women
|0:05:32
|12
|Malene Degn (Den)
|0:07:04
|13
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:42
|14
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:08:11
|15
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Cvm
|0:08:12
|16
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory
|0:08:41
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:48
|18
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:09:03
|19
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Equipe De Quebec/Specialized
|0:09:10
|20
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:09:16
|21
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone D'alma/Team Quebec
|0:09:55
|22
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:10:24
|23
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|24
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:11:12
|25
|Erin Alders (USA) Ol Republic/Sho-Air/Ridebiker
|0:12:18
|26
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3 Rox
|0:12:20
|27
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can) Holiday Inn Express And Suite
|0:12:35
|28
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|0:12:56
|29
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women Elite T
|0:14:20
|30
|Marine Lewis (Can)
|0:15:20
|31
|Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:16:34
|32
|Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:17:22
|33
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:17:23
|34
|Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:18:38
|35
|Kris Gross (USA) Team Ninja
|0:18:39
|36
|Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler
|0:18:46
|37
|Sioban Kelly (Can) Wo Wheels Epic Sports Perfo
|0:18:51
|38
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Team Quebec/Devinci
|0:19:40
|39
|Rosalie Auger (Can)
|0:20:10
|40
|Sarah Lynch (Can) Two Wheel Racing
|0:20:34
|41
|Sydney Fox (USA) Breck Bike Guides
|42
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|43
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Revolution Peak Fasteners
|44
|Katlyn Dundas (Can) Wolfpack Racing/Inception Cy
|45
|Meghan Korol (USA) Pisgah Tavern Elite Women Mt
|46
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Stans Notubes Niner
|47
|Abbey Alexiades (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory Team
|48
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|49
|Evie Racette (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk
|1:11:50
|2
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:02:25
|3
|Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia
|0:03:38
|4
|Tofor Lewis (USA) Folsom Bike Elite Te
|0:04:08
|5
|Sean Fincham (Can) Team Bc
|0:04:34
|6
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots/Coach
|0:05:11
|7
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Team Blackstar
|0:05:54
|8
|Cole Paton (USA) Arlberg Sports
|0:06:11
|9
|Luke Di Marzo (Can) Cycling Bc
|0:06:24
|11
|Paul Wright (NZl) Bike Wanaka
|0:06:28
|12
|Hayden Sampson (USA) Scott/Enve Destinati
|0:07:30
|13
|Jordan Pope (USA) Kuhl Devo
|0:08:33
|14
|Nathan Barnett (USA) Bear Development Tea
|0:08:36
|15
|Bryce Lewis (USA) Woodcreek Hs
|0:08:45
|16
|Christian Husband (USA) Sc Velo/Monster Medi
|0:09:01
|18
|Jorge Munoz (USA) Twin City Cyclery/Sa
|0:09:40
|19
|Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia
|0:09:47
|20
|Kyle Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon
|0:10:26
|21
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Junior De
|0:10:59
|22
|Zachary Calton (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:11:03
|23
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Tea
|0:11:03
|24
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:11:40
|25
|Austin Reith (Can) Cycling Bc
|0:12:55
|26
|Matthew Behrens (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:13:03
|28
|Daniel Fendler (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:16:09
|29
|Guillermo Cervantes (Mex)
|0:16:54
|30
|Adam Brown (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:17:00
|31
|Ethan Toom (Can) Team Bc
|0:20:51
|DNF
|Simon Caouette (Can) Cyclones
|DNF
|Soren Andersen (USA) Bear Development Tea
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA) Bicycle Express
|DNF
|Jonathan Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Batten (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia
|0:59:45
|2
|Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete Specia
|0:01:49
|3
|Rachel Anders (USA) Summit-Competitive C
|0:03:14
|4
|Cassie Ross (USA) Rad Racing Northwest
|0:11:23
