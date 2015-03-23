Trending

Cooper, Nash win US Cup Fontana round

Duo lead series standings after second round

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads the elite women's race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale

(Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) leads the chase at the elite women's race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale

(Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance)
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) leads Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) during the elite men’s race at Fontana City, round 2 of the USA Cycling US CUP Series presented by Cannondale

(Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance)
The women's podium

(Image credit: Ridebiker Alliance)

Anton Cooper (Cannondale) soloed to victory in the second round of the US Cup Pro Series, beating Raphael Gagne, the winner of the opening round in Bonelli Park, to claim the series lead. Cooper's teammates Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana were third and fourth, respectively.

“What a way to finish off this first part of the season,” Cooper said at the finish. “And after last week, it’s great to come away with the win. Having Manny and Marco on the podium with me makes it even better. Now, I head home and start ramping up for the World Cup.”

“Good job to Anton. He’s a super-tough guy,” said Gagne at the finish. “I felt stronger today than last week, so I’m real happy with my race. The course was great, I really liked it.”

Cooper took the hole shot for yet another strong start. Series leader Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) took over shortly afterward with Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox) second wheel. Six riders would come together toward the end of the first lap: Gagne, Cooper, Kabush, Wells, Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Fontana.

Tiberi, Fontana and teammate Manuel Fumic joined the lead group on the second time up the road climb, making a lead group of nine, chased by a courageous Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale), who was battling a gruesome blister on his foot.

Cooper would be the first to put in a significant attack on the third lap. Gagne bridged back up, followed by Tiberi. On lap four, Tiberi dropped from this group as Cooper and Gagne pulled away on the rolling rocky section. The leaders showed no signs of tiring, as the fourth lap was the fastest to that point. The two leaders continued to pull away, followed by teammates Fumic and Fontana, with Tiberi, Wells and Mantecon each trying to chase back on.

The two leaders held their ground for the remainder of the race, with Fontana and Fumic solidifying their podium spots but content to let their young teammate fight it out for the win. Cooper’s decisive attack came midway through the last lap as he distanced himself on the final time up the asphalt climb. Cooper held and then extended his lead through the rolling and twisty singletrack to win by eleven seconds over Gagne, with Fumic and Fontana preceding Mantecon.

Nash capitalizes

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) took advantage of a mistake by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) to win the HC round of the US Cup series, moving herself into the overall lead. The Czech rider got away when Batty crashed behind her on the fourth lap and never looked back.

“I was unaware of what was going on. I was up front and I got a gap so I assumed there was a problem,” Nash said. “I fully expected Emily to come back but once I got the gap I pinned it all the way until the end. I used my downhill skills and made gravity work for me.”

Batty, winner of the Bonelli Park round, was disappointed to miss out on what looked like a solid chance to repeat, but acknowledged she was outnumbered by teammates Nash, Georgia Gould and Catherine Pendrel.

“It was a total battle out there, trying to sit second wheel,” said Batty. “There were three of them so it would’ve been pretty disappointing if they didn’t get it.”

A fast start lap created a huge gap, which was driven by the Luna Pro Team as Pendrel, Nash and Gould, and Batty set the early pace. After the initial leveling off after the first climb, these front leaders left a large gap to Chloe Woodruff (Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner) and Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance).

An easing on the second lap of five allowed Connors and Woodruff to rejoin the leaders on the day’s main climb, only for Pendrel to put in a vicious attack, forcing Batty to respond.

Seemingly trying to force Batty to chase, the end of the second lap saw Pendrel continuing her attacks on Batty, with teammate Gould holding on, with Woodruff and Nash chasing further back. Just like on the first lap, the lead group eased up on the climb, allowing the front group to grow back up to eight.

The next two laps resulted in the further solidifying of the front group. Lap three featured a selection made by Gould on the main descent with Batty and Pendrel. Nash clawed her way back to the front group at the end of the third lap only to take the lead of the race on the fourth time up the climb. Another fierce attack by Pendrel was chased down by Batty and you got the sense that the team tactics were taking their toll on the Canadian winner of round one. At the end of the fourth lap, Batty, who was sitting second behind Nash, had some trouble on one of the dusty drops and went down. The crash wasn’t enough to cause any serious damage, but it enabled Nash to get a gap big enough to defend until the finish.

Gould would take the sprint for second ahead of Batty and Pendrel, with Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox) rounding out the podium just behind in fifth.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing1:27:54
2Raphael Gagne (Can)0:00:12
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:01
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:02
5Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team0:01:53
6Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:02:22
7Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team0:02:33
8Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:03:00
9Adam Morka (Can)0:03:14
10Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing Team0:03:19
11Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:03:31
12Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale0:04:25
13Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Race Team0:04:52
14Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:04:53
15Keegan Swenson (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale0:04:55
16Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe Quebec/Cyclone D' Alm0:04:55
17Martin Loo (Est)0:05:00
18Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:06:04
19Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team0:06:06
20James Reid (RSA) Trek Recm0:06:49
21Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing0:07:20
22Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team0:07:26
23Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Equi0:07:44
24Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe Du Quebec0:07:56
25Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:08:22
26Ricardo Alexandre Pscheidt (Bra)0:08:22
27Hector Fernan Riveros Paez (Col) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team0:09:00
28Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:09:17
29Alex Grant (USA) Ridebike/Sho-Air0:09:25
30Juan Jose Escarcega Salazar (Mex)0:09:45
31Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized Cy0:09:51
32Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar0:10:12
33Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:10:22
34Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:10:33
35Troy Wells (USA)0:10:34
36Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:10:35
37Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:10:59
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Live Well0:11:00
39Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti/Adigga Racing0:11:38
40Cole House (USA)0:11:45
41Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling0:11:46
42Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes0:11:56
43Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Top Gear/Felt Bicycles0:12:40
44Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling0:12:46
45Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:12:55
46Dana Weber (USA) Stage0:12:55
47Felix Burke (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Jo Velo P/B C0:13:13
48Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles0:13:17
49Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:13:31
50Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant Co-Factory0:13:38
51Emilien Barben (Swi)0:14:41
52Eric Bostrom (USA) Ridebike Alliance/Cannondale/
53Mizrain Mora Rodriguez (Mex)
54Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing
55Trevor Deruise (USA) Ktm Bikes Factory Racing
56Jean-Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Blackstar
57Alex Wild (USA)
58Ryan Standish (USA)
59Joseph Maloney (USA) B&L Bicycle/Trek
60Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Southwest
61William Melone (USA) Ata/Ridebikeralliance
62Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
63Yuichi Onda (Jpn) Team Bh Racing
64Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles
65Brodie Stringer (USA) Stringer Mtb Racing P/B Muscl
66Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona
67TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
68Colin Osborn (USA) Giant Co-Factory
69Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ojio Cannondale
70Ryan Geiger (USA) Frm Factory Race Team
71John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
72Brad Auen (USA) Midwest Mountain Project
73Josh Brown (USA) Bountiful Bicycle P/B Nate Wa
74Samuel Brehm (USA) Drt
75Jon Slaughter (Can) Csajcc P/B Norco Lg
76Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ridebiker Alliance
77Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles-Ote
78Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
79Matthew Turner (USA) Summit/Competitive Cyclist
80Liam Earl (USA) Team Corridori
81Stephane Roch (Swi) Team Ninja
82Roberto Rai Munoz Garza (Mex)
83David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling/Air Force
84Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
85Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Co-Factory Offroad Tea
86Scott Lynch (Can)
87Gustavo Pedroza Sicaeros (Mex) Fuji Bikes Mexico
88Tim Racette (USA)
89Nick Fisher (USA) Destination Homes/Togs
90Jt Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sport
91Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo
92Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Ra
93Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty/Elevated Legs
94Michael Cockroft (USA) Incycle
95Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo
96Ryan Steers (USA) Pedalers Forks/10
97Mahon Lamont (Can)
98Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides/Naturally F
99Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
100Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
101Jesse Kelly (USA) Toasted Head Racing
102Colby Pastore (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
103Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes/Spy Optic

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1:27:40
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:09
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team0:00:09
4Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:10
5Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3 Rox0:00:34
6Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stans Notubes-Niner0:01:15
7Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:46
8Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada0:02:12
9Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance0:03:36
10Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes0:04:56
11Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Women0:05:32
12Malene Degn (Den)0:07:04
13Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:07:42
14Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:08:11
15Cindy Montambault (Can) Equipe Du Quebec/Cvm0:08:12
16Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory0:08:41
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:08:48
18Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team0:09:03
19Frederique Trudel (Can) Equipe De Quebec/Specialized0:09:10
20Cheryl Sornson (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:09:16
21Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone D'alma/Team Quebec0:09:55
22Evelyn Dong (USA) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale0:10:24
23Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement Cycling Team0:10:29
24Alexis Skarda (USA)0:11:12
25Erin Alders (USA) Ol Republic/Sho-Air/Ridebiker0:12:18
26Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3 Rox0:12:20
27Elyse Nieuwold (Can) Holiday Inn Express And Suite0:12:35
28Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)0:12:56
29Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women Elite T0:14:20
30Marine Lewis (Can)0:15:20
31Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:16:34
32Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:17:22
33Megan Chinburg (USA)0:17:23
34Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:18:38
35Kris Gross (USA) Team Ninja0:18:39
36Chloe Cross (Can) Team Whistler0:18:46
37Sioban Kelly (Can) Wo Wheels Epic Sports Perfo0:18:51
38Rachel Pageau (Can) Team Quebec/Devinci0:19:40
39Rosalie Auger (Can)0:20:10
40Sarah Lynch (Can) Two Wheel Racing0:20:34
41Sydney Fox (USA) Breck Bike Guides
42Cayley Brooks (Can)
43Nicole Tittensor (USA) Revolution Peak Fasteners
44Katlyn Dundas (Can) Wolfpack Racing/Inception Cy
45Meghan Korol (USA) Pisgah Tavern Elite Women Mt
46Kaylee Blevins (USA) Stans Notubes Niner
47Abbey Alexiades (USA) Liv/Giant Co-Factory Team
48Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
49Evie Racette (USA)

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Andreassen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk1:11:50
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Whole Athlete0:02:25
3Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia0:03:38
4Tofor Lewis (USA) Folsom Bike Elite Te0:04:08
5Sean Fincham (Can) Team Bc0:04:34
6Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots/Coach0:05:11
7Daniel Johnson (USA) Team Blackstar0:05:54
8Cole Paton (USA) Arlberg Sports0:06:11
9Luke Di Marzo (Can) Cycling Bc0:06:24
11Paul Wright (NZl) Bike Wanaka0:06:28
12Hayden Sampson (USA) Scott/Enve Destinati0:07:30
13Jordan Pope (USA) Kuhl Devo0:08:33
14Nathan Barnett (USA) Bear Development Tea0:08:36
15Bryce Lewis (USA) Woodcreek Hs0:08:45
16Christian Husband (USA) Sc Velo/Monster Medi0:09:01
18Jorge Munoz (USA) Twin City Cyclery/Sa0:09:40
19Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia0:09:47
20Kyle Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon0:10:26
21Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Junior De0:10:59
22Zachary Calton (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:11:03
23Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Tea0:11:03
24Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:11:40
25Austin Reith (Can) Cycling Bc0:12:55
26Matthew Behrens (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:13:03
28Daniel Fendler (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:16:09
29Guillermo Cervantes (Mex)0:16:54
30Adam Brown (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:17:00
31Ethan Toom (Can) Team Bc0:20:51
DNFSimon Caouette (Can) Cyclones
DNFSoren Andersen (USA) Bear Development Tea
DNFMichael Owens (USA) Bicycle Express
DNFJonathan Legge (USA) Ojio/Np Bikes/Cannon

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Batten (USA) Whole Athlete/Specia0:59:45
2Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete Specia0:01:49
3Rachel Anders (USA) Summit-Competitive C0:03:14
4Cassie Ross (USA) Rad Racing Northwest0:11:23

 

