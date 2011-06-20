Trending

Waeytens solos to victory

Savo bests Vanbilsen from field

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo4:43:00
2Michael Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie0:00:10
3Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
4Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
7Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
9Hophra Gerard (Bel) USC Crabbe Performance Voo
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
13Kess Heytens (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
14Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea
15Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
19Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
20Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt
21Chris Jory (Aus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
22Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
23Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
24Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Usc Crabbe Performance Voo
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Usc Crabbe Performance Voo
27Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
28Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
30Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
33Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
34Niels Schepmans (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
35Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
37Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
38Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt
39Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea
40Pascal Hossay (Bel) Selection Wallonie
41Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
43Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
44Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Selection Wallonie
45Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
46Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Anthony Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie0:00:27
48Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
49Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt0:00:34
50Joris Wagemans (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line0:00:46
51Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:28
52Sven Verboven (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:02:47
53Tim Haex (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:12:00
54Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
56Taylor Kneuven (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
57Bob Michels (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
58Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
60Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
61Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
62Gianni Marchand (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
63Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
64Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
66Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
67Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
68Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
70Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
71Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
72Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
73Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
74Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo14:09:20
2Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:10
3Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
4Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
5Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
6Selection Wallonie
7Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas0:00:34
8Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:28
9Landbouwkrediet0:12:00
10Geox Fuji Test Team
11Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
12Colba - Mercury
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:14:37
15Efc - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:35:40
16Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
17Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
18Eseg Douai
19United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
20Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
21Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
22Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
23Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
24Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
25Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De

Latest on Cyclingnews