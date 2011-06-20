Waeytens solos to victory
Savo bests Vanbilsen from field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|4:43:00
|2
|Michael Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|0:00:10
|3
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|7
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|9
|Hophra Gerard (Bel) USC Crabbe Performance Voo
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|13
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|14
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea
|15
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|19
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|20
|Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt
|21
|Chris Jory (Aus) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|22
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|23
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|24
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Usc Crabbe Performance Voo
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Usc Crabbe Performance Voo
|27
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|28
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
|30
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|33
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|34
|Niels Schepmans (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|35
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|37
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|38
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt
|39
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea
|40
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|41
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|42
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|43
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|44
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|45
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|46
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|0:00:27
|48
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|49
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt
|0:00:34
|50
|Joris Wagemans (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|0:00:46
|51
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:28
|52
|Sven Verboven (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|53
|Tim Haex (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|54
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|56
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
|57
|Bob Michels (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|58
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
|59
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|60
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
|61
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
|62
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|63
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|64
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|66
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
|67
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|68
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|70
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
|71
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
|72
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|73
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|74
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) EFC Quick.Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|14:09:20
|2
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:10
|3
|Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
|4
|Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|5
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|6
|Selection Wallonie
|7
|Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:00:34
|8
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:28
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:12:00
|10
|Geox Fuji Test Team
|11
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|12
|Colba - Mercury
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|15
|Efc - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:35:40
|16
|Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|17
|Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|18
|Eseg Douai
|19
|United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|20
|Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|21
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|22
|Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|23
|Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|24
|Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
|25
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy