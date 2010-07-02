Trending

Cheatley storms to stage win, race lead

Borrajo fastest in men's circuit

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) kicked off the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic with a stage win at the Fitchburg State College Circuit Race held in Massachusetts. New Zealand's Olympian powered up a 300-metre finishing climb and outpaced Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears) who placed second and Erica Allar (Team Kenda) in third.

"Traditionally this course comes down to a sprint finish and the way the wind was blowing made it tough out there," said Cheatley. "I was third wheel all the way down the descent. I just didn't look back."

Cheatley is no stranger to the podium, having won the event overall in 2008 and her tough team is aiming for a second title. She is leading the race ahead of Caron by four seconds and Allar by an additional five seconds.

"We have a strong team and our goal is for the overall," Cheatley continued. "We want to go out there and race our bikes hard and try to keep the yellow jersey within the team."

The pro-elite women completed 11 laps for total of 54km. Each lap ended at the top of a 300-metre steep incline that took its toll on the riders legs each lap.

"It's a funny sort of climb, not a climber's climb," Cheatley said. "I think it is a lot about positioning at the bottom and being able to get a good run into it."

The Colavita-Baci squad lined up with the strongest full team on paper with seven competitors. The some 90-rider peloton rolled off the start line, each rider thinking of ways to separate themselves from the dominant team.

"We have a full team here and there aren't really a lot of full teams here," Cheatley said. "But saying that, there are a lot of strong individual riders. We wanted to go out there and race hard from the start because the race can come down to the time trial and that will change the order a lot. We don't want other riders to just wait for the time trial and wanted to race our bikes, make it hard and win the stage."

Several breakaways gained small amounts of time ahead of the peloton but none were successful in staying away until the finish. "We were always represented and a few of the smaller teams were also in those breaks," Cheatley said. "There are some very strong girls out there, especially on the climbs. I was very impressed."

With the field intact with one lap to go, Colavita-Baci took control of the front of the field through the campus grounds and down the John Fitch Highway. Cheatley's teammates Kate Bates and Shontell Gauthier drove the pace into the last corner and let her loose at the base of the 300-metre climb to the finish line.

Borrajo banks the win

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) won the bunch sprint to open this year's Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The Argentine sprinter outpaced the previous year's stage winner from Canada, Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia), with Frenchman Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) taking third.

"This sprint was good for me but it was a little bit crazy on the downhill before the last corner," said Borrajo. "With 200 metres to go I did my sprint and I won. It is always good to win a stage and we are happy about that."

Borrajo will wear the leader's jersey heading into the second stage at the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. However, he does not expect to maintain his lead through to the decisive stage three time trial.

"We didn't win the stage so that I could be in the leader's jersey," Borrajo continued. "After tomorrow there is the time trial and I will lose two minutes. Tomorrow is a hard race and no one will want to take control so there might be a breakaway and we hope Luis Amaran can be there."

The circuit race was held on the outskirts of the Fitchburg State College. The five kilometre course started at the top of a steep incline and wound its way through the college campus grounds before descending John Fitch Highway and hooking a sharp right hand turn toward the uphill finish. Some 150 pro-elite men raced for 24 laps, totaling 120km.

With eight laps to go, a breakaway of 17 riders that included many of the most threatening overall contenders rode away from the peloton and gained a maximum of 45 seconds. Kelly Benefit Strategies, the main aggressors on the day, had the most to gain with three rider represented in the move including Scott Zwizanski. There were also two riders from Jamis-Sutter Home including Luis Amaran and two riders from Fly V Australia with Phil Zajicek.

"I think Kelly Benefits is the best team here to win the overall race, the strongest team," Borrajo said. "They were the most aggressive team today and had a few guys in the breakaway, all the good guys were attacking a lot. I think they will do the same tomorrow so we need to pay attention to them. They are riding very well."

Jamis-Sutter Home, with help from two riders from Kenda-Geargrinder, rallied together to bring back the breakaway.

"Kenda helped because they didn't have a rider in the break," Borrajo said. "We had Luis in the break but there were more riders from the other teams so we wanted to bring it back. We also had some help from riders who were individual, with out teammates."

The two teams lead a sprint-hungry peloton down the John Fitch Highway and caught the breakaway before the final corner. Fly V Australia came out of the turn leading Dionne with Borrajo in tow. The sprinters drag raced up the 300-metre climb to the finish line where Borrajo took the win.

"I stayed behind Charles Dionne because I knew he won this stage last year," Borrajo said. "I stayed on his wheel and he had some teammates in front of him."

Women's Results     Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)1:21:23
2Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
3Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:00:03
4Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:00:05
5Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
6Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:00:07
7Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
8Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
9Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
10Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
11Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
12Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
13Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
15Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
16Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
17Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
18Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
19Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
20Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
21Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
22Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
23Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)
24Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)
25Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
26Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
27Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
28Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
29Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
30Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
31Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
32Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
33Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
34Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
35Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
36Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
37Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:00:22
38Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
39Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)
40sheila vibert (NHCC)0:00:26
41Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:39
42Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:00:07
43Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:58
44Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:07
45Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:01:19
46Sally Annis (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:01:33
47Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:15
48Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:03:06
49Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:12
50Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:03:51
51Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:04:36
52Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)
53Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:04:43
54Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
55Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
56Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:05:44
57Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:05:50
58Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
59Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
60Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
61Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
62Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
63Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:05:55
64Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
65Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)
66Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:06:07
67Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:06:17
68Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:07:45
69Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:07:59
70Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:08:12
71Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:08:16
72Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:08:24
73Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:08:31
74Thea Kent (Colavita South)0:08:32
75Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:08:36
76Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:08:46
77Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:08:51
78Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:08:54
79Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:23
80Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:09:33
81Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:49
82Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:10:17
83Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
84Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:10:25
85Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:10:57
86Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci)0:11:14
DNSEmma Petersen ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
DNSClara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
DNSKendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
DNSAmity Elliot (Team Kenda)
DNSCarrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
DNSLeigh Hobson (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
DNFKristen Gohr (Stage5 Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)25pts
2Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)15
3Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)5

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)25pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)15
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)5

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)25pts
2Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)15
3Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)5

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)25pts
2Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)15
3Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)5

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)1:21:13
2Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:04
3Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:00:09
4Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:00:15
5Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
6Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:00:17
7Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
8Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
9Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
10Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
11Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
12Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
13Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
15Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
16Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
17Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
18Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
19Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
20Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
21Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
22Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
23Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)
24Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)
25Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
26Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
27Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
28Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
29Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
30Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
31Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
32Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
33Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
34Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
35Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
36Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
37Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
38Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
39Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:00:32
40Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
41Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)
42sheila vibert (NHCC)0:00:36
43Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:49
44Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:08
45Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:01:29
46Sally Annis (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:01:43
47Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:25
48Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:03:16
49Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:22
50Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:04:01
51Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:04:46
52Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)
53Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:04:53
54Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
55Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
56Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:05:54
57Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)0:06:00
58Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
59Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
60Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
61Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
62Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
63Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)0:06:05
64Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
65Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)
66Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:06:17
67Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:06:27
68Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:07:55
69Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:08:09
70Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:08:22
71Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:08:26
72Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:08:34
73Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:08:41
74Thea Kent (Colavita South)0:08:42
75Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:08:46
76Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:08:56
77Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:09:01
78Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:09:04
79Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:33
80Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:09:43
81Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:59
82Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:10:27
83Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
84Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:10:35
85Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:11:07
86Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci)0:11:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)65pts
2Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)45
3Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)25
4Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)25
5Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)15
6Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)5

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)2:35:25
2Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
3Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
4David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)0:00:03
6Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
7Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
8Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
9Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
10Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
12Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
14Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
16Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
17Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
19William Dugan (Team Type 1)
20Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
21Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
22Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
23Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
24Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
26Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
27Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
28Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)
29Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
30Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
31Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
32Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
34Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
35Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
36Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling)
37Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
38Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
39Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
40Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
41Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
42Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)
43Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
44Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
45Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
46Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
47Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
48Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
49Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
50Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
51Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
52Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
53Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
54Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
55Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
56J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
57Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
58Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
59Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
60John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
61Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
62Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
64Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
65Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
66Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
67John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
68Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
69Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
70Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
71Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
73Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
74Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
75Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
76Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
77Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
78Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
79Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
80Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
81James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:23
82Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
83Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:00:30
84Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:00:32
85Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
86Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:35
87Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
88Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:46
89Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:55
90Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
91Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:00:57
92Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:01:47
93Josh Whitmore (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:01:49
94Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:02:30
95Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:41
96Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:43
97Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:02:56
98Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:03
99Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
100Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
101Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
102Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
103Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)
104Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:07
105Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:04:31
106Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:05:00
107Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:09
108Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
109Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
110Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
111Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
112Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:05:15
113Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:05:51
114Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:06:41
115Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
116Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:06:45
117Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
118Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:12
119Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)0:07:40
120Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:08:11
121Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:08:19
122Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:08:45
123Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:09:15
124Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:09:33
125Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
126Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:09:40
127Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:09:42
128Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:10:57
129Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
130Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training)0:10:59
131Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:11:26
132Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:11:39
133Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels)
134Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
135Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:11:45
136Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:11:51
137Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:13:00
138Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:13:04
139Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)0:13:15
140Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
141Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall)
142Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
143Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:13:17
144Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:13:21
145Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:13:27
146Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:14:04
147Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:17:42
148Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:19:14
149Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:19:27
150Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:23:05
151John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:24:24
152Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:24:51
153Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:26:05
154Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall)0:28:11
155Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:29:43
DNSBen Day (Fly V Australia)
DNSJose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
DNSDerrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
DNSBen Renkema (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
DNSGraham Foster (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
DNSBen Miller (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
DNSEvan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
DNSJason Cheney (Ride with Rendall)
DNSLaurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
DNSFloyd Landis
DNFHugo Houle (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
DNFJustin Spinelli (Svelte Cycles)
DNFDaniel Greenfield (Wheelhouse / NCC)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)25pts
2Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)15
3Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)5

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)25pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)15
3Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)25pts
2Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)15
3Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)5

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)25pts
2Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)15
3Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)25pts
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)15
3Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)25pts
2Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)15
3David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)25pts
2Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)5

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)2:35:15
2Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:00:04
3Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:06
4David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:10
5Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)0:00:13
6Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
7Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
8Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
9Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
10Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
12Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
14Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
16Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
17Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
19William Dugan (Team Type 1)
20Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
21Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
22Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
23Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
24Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
26Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
27Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
28Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)
29Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
30Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
31Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
32Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
34Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
35Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
36Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling)
37Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
38Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
39Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
40Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
41Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
42Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)
43Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
44Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
45Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
46Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
47Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
48Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
49Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
50Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
51Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
52Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
53Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
54Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
55Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
56J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
57Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
58Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ)
59Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
60John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
61Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
62Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
64Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
65Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
66Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
67John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
68Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
69Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
70Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
71Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
73Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
74Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
75Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
76Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
77Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
78Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
79Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
80Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
81James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:33
82Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:37
83Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:00:40
84Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:00:42
85Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
86Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:45
87Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
88Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:56
89Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:05
90Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
91Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:01:07
92Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:01:57
93Josh Whitmore (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:01:59
94Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:02:40
95Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:51
96Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:53
97Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:03:06
98Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:13
99Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
100Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
101Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
102Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
103Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)
104Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:17
105Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:04:41
106Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:05:10
107Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:19
108Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
109Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
110Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
111Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
112Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:05:25
113Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:06:01
114Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:06:51
115Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
116Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:06:55
117Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
118Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:22
119Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)0:07:50
120Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:08:21
121Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:08:29
122Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:08:55
123Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:09:25
124Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:09:43
125Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
126Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:09:50
127Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:09:52
128Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:11:07
129Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
130Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training)0:11:09
131Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:11:36
132Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:11:49
133Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels)
134Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
135Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:11:55
136Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:12:01
137Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:13:10
138Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:13:14
139Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)0:13:25
140Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
141Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall)
142Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
143Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:13:27
144Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:13:31
145Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:13:37
146Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:14:14
147Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:17:52
148Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:19:24
149Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:19:37
150Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:23:15
151John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:24:34
152Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:25:01
153Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:26:15
154Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall)0:28:21
155Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:29:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)50pts
2Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)40
3Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)30
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)25
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)25
6Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)25
7Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)15
8Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)15
9Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)15
10Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
11Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)15
12Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)15
13David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
14Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)5
16Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)5
17Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma)5
18Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5

 

Latest on Cyclingnews