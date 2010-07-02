Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) kicked off the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic with a stage win at the Fitchburg State College Circuit Race held in Massachusetts. New Zealand's Olympian powered up a 300-metre finishing climb and outpaced Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears) who placed second and Erica Allar (Team Kenda) in third.

"Traditionally this course comes down to a sprint finish and the way the wind was blowing made it tough out there," said Cheatley. "I was third wheel all the way down the descent. I just didn't look back."

Cheatley is no stranger to the podium, having won the event overall in 2008 and her tough team is aiming for a second title. She is leading the race ahead of Caron by four seconds and Allar by an additional five seconds.

"We have a strong team and our goal is for the overall," Cheatley continued. "We want to go out there and race our bikes hard and try to keep the yellow jersey within the team."

The pro-elite women completed 11 laps for total of 54km. Each lap ended at the top of a 300-metre steep incline that took its toll on the riders legs each lap.

"It's a funny sort of climb, not a climber's climb," Cheatley said. "I think it is a lot about positioning at the bottom and being able to get a good run into it."

The Colavita-Baci squad lined up with the strongest full team on paper with seven competitors. The some 90-rider peloton rolled off the start line, each rider thinking of ways to separate themselves from the dominant team.

"We have a full team here and there aren't really a lot of full teams here," Cheatley said. "But saying that, there are a lot of strong individual riders. We wanted to go out there and race hard from the start because the race can come down to the time trial and that will change the order a lot. We don't want other riders to just wait for the time trial and wanted to race our bikes, make it hard and win the stage."

Several breakaways gained small amounts of time ahead of the peloton but none were successful in staying away until the finish. "We were always represented and a few of the smaller teams were also in those breaks," Cheatley said. "There are some very strong girls out there, especially on the climbs. I was very impressed."

With the field intact with one lap to go, Colavita-Baci took control of the front of the field through the campus grounds and down the John Fitch Highway. Cheatley's teammates Kate Bates and Shontell Gauthier drove the pace into the last corner and let her loose at the base of the 300-metre climb to the finish line.

Borrajo banks the win

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) won the bunch sprint to open this year's Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The Argentine sprinter outpaced the previous year's stage winner from Canada, Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia), with Frenchman Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures) taking third.

"This sprint was good for me but it was a little bit crazy on the downhill before the last corner," said Borrajo. "With 200 metres to go I did my sprint and I won. It is always good to win a stage and we are happy about that."

Borrajo will wear the leader's jersey heading into the second stage at the Wachusett Mountain Road Race. However, he does not expect to maintain his lead through to the decisive stage three time trial.

"We didn't win the stage so that I could be in the leader's jersey," Borrajo continued. "After tomorrow there is the time trial and I will lose two minutes. Tomorrow is a hard race and no one will want to take control so there might be a breakaway and we hope Luis Amaran can be there."

The circuit race was held on the outskirts of the Fitchburg State College. The five kilometre course started at the top of a steep incline and wound its way through the college campus grounds before descending John Fitch Highway and hooking a sharp right hand turn toward the uphill finish. Some 150 pro-elite men raced for 24 laps, totaling 120km.

With eight laps to go, a breakaway of 17 riders that included many of the most threatening overall contenders rode away from the peloton and gained a maximum of 45 seconds. Kelly Benefit Strategies, the main aggressors on the day, had the most to gain with three rider represented in the move including Scott Zwizanski. There were also two riders from Jamis-Sutter Home including Luis Amaran and two riders from Fly V Australia with Phil Zajicek.

"I think Kelly Benefits is the best team here to win the overall race, the strongest team," Borrajo said. "They were the most aggressive team today and had a few guys in the breakaway, all the good guys were attacking a lot. I think they will do the same tomorrow so we need to pay attention to them. They are riding very well."

Jamis-Sutter Home, with help from two riders from Kenda-Geargrinder, rallied together to bring back the breakaway.

"Kenda helped because they didn't have a rider in the break," Borrajo said. "We had Luis in the break but there were more riders from the other teams so we wanted to bring it back. We also had some help from riders who were individual, with out teammates."

The two teams lead a sprint-hungry peloton down the John Fitch Highway and caught the breakaway before the final corner. Fly V Australia came out of the turn leading Dionne with Borrajo in tow. The sprinters drag raced up the 300-metre climb to the finish line where Borrajo took the win.

"I stayed behind Charles Dionne because I knew he won this stage last year," Borrajo said. "I stayed on his wheel and he had some teammates in front of him."

Women's Results Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 1:21:23 2 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 3 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 0:00:03 4 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 0:00:05 5 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 6 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:00:07 7 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 8 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 9 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 10 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 11 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 12 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 13 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 16 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 17 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 18 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 19 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 20 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 21 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 22 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 23 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 24 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 25 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 26 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 27 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 28 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 29 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 30 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 31 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 32 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 33 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 34 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 35 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 36 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 37 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 0:00:22 38 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 39 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 40 sheila vibert (NHCC) 0:00:26 41 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:39 42 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 0:00:07 43 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:58 44 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:00:07 45 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 0:01:19 46 Sally Annis (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:01:33 47 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:15 48 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:03:06 49 Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:12 50 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:03:51 51 Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:04:36 52 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 53 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 0:04:43 54 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 55 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) 56 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:05:44 57 Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:05:50 58 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 59 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 60 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 61 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 62 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 63 Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) 0:05:55 64 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 65 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 66 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:06:07 67 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:06:17 68 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:07:45 69 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:07:59 70 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:08:12 71 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:16 72 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:08:24 73 Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:08:31 74 Thea Kent (Colavita South) 0:08:32 75 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:08:36 76 Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:08:46 77 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:08:51 78 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:08:54 79 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:09:23 80 Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:09:33 81 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:09:49 82 Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:10:17 83 Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 84 Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:10:25 85 Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:10:57 86 Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci) 0:11:14 DNS Emma Petersen ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) DNS Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) DNS Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda) DNS Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) DNS Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears) DNS Leigh Hobson (Team Nanoblur-Gears) DNF Kristen Gohr (Stage5 Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 25 pts 2 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 15 3 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 5

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 25 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 5

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 25 pts 2 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 3 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 5

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 25 pts 2 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 3 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 5

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 1:21:13 2 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:04 3 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 0:00:09 4 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 0:00:15 5 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 6 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:00:17 7 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 8 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 9 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 10 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 11 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 12 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 13 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 16 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 17 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 18 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 19 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 20 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 21 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 22 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 23 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 24 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 25 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 26 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 27 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 28 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 29 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 30 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 31 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 32 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 33 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 34 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 35 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 36 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 37 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 38 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 39 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 0:00:32 40 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 41 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 42 sheila vibert (NHCC) 0:00:36 43 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:49 44 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:01:08 45 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 0:01:29 46 Sally Annis (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:01:43 47 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:02:25 48 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 0:03:16 49 Audrey Lemieux (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:22 50 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:04:01 51 Valrie Crte (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:04:46 52 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 53 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 0:04:53 54 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 55 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) 56 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:05:54 57 Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:06:00 58 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 59 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 60 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 61 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 62 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 63 Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) 0:06:05 64 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 65 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 66 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:06:17 67 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:06:27 68 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 0:07:55 69 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:08:09 70 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:08:22 71 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:26 72 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:08:34 73 Christiane Knobbe ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:08:41 74 Thea Kent (Colavita South) 0:08:42 75 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:08:46 76 Catherine Couture (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:08:56 77 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:09:01 78 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:09:04 79 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:09:33 80 Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:09:43 81 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:09:59 82 Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:10:27 83 Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 84 Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 0:10:35 85 Anna Milkowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:11:07 86 Chloe Black (TriSporst cycling/eclipse raci) 0:11:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 65 pts 2 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 45 3 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 25 4 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 25 5 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 6 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 5

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 2:35:25 2 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 3 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 4 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 0:00:03 6 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 7 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 8 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 9 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 10 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 12 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 14 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 16 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 17 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 19 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 20 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 21 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 22 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 23 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 24 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 26 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 27 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 28 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 29 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 30 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 31 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 32 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 34 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 35 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 36 Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling) 37 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 38 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 39 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 40 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 41 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 42 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 43 Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 44 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 45 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 46 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 47 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 48 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 49 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 50 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 51 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 52 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 53 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 54 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 55 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 56 J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 57 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 58 Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ) 59 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 60 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 61 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 62 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 63 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 64 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 65 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 66 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 67 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 68 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 69 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 70 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 71 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 72 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 73 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 74 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 75 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 76 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 77 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 78 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 79 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 80 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 81 James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:23 82 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 83 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:00:30 84 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:00:32 85 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 86 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:35 87 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 88 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:46 89 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:55 90 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 91 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:00:57 92 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:01:47 93 Josh Whitmore (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:01:49 94 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:30 95 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:41 96 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:43 97 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:02:56 98 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:03 99 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 100 Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 101 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 102 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 103 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 104 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:04:07 105 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:04:31 106 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:05:00 107 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:09 108 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 109 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 110 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 111 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 112 Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:05:15 113 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:05:51 114 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:06:41 115 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 116 Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:06:45 117 Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 118 Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:12 119 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 0:07:40 120 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:08:11 121 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:08:19 122 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:08:45 123 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:09:15 124 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:09:33 125 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 126 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:09:40 127 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:09:42 128 Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:10:57 129 Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 130 Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training) 0:10:59 131 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:11:26 132 Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:11:39 133 Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels) 134 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 135 Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:11:45 136 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:11:51 137 Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:13:00 138 Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:13:04 139 Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall) 0:13:15 140 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 141 Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall) 142 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 143 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:13:17 144 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:13:21 145 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:13:27 146 Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:14:04 147 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:17:42 148 Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:19:14 149 Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:19:27 150 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:23:05 151 John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:24:24 152 Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:24:51 153 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:26:05 154 Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall) 0:28:11 155 Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:29:43 DNS Ben Day (Fly V Australia) DNS Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) DNS Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) DNS Ben Renkema (Globalbike presented by Catoma) DNS Graham Foster (Globalbike presented by Catoma) DNS Ben Miller (Globalbike presented by Catoma) DNS Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) DNS Jason Cheney (Ride with Rendall) DNS Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) DNS Floyd Landis DNF Hugo Houle (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) DNF Justin Spinelli (Svelte Cycles) DNF Daniel Greenfield (Wheelhouse / NCC)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 25 pts 2 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 15 3 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 5

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 25 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 3 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 25 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 15 3 Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 5

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 25 pts 2 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 15 3 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 5

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 25 pts 2 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 15 3 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 25 pts 2 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 15 3 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 5

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 2:35:15 2 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:00:04 3 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:06 4 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:10 5 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 0:00:13 6 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 7 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 8 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 9 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 10 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 12 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 14 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 16 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 17 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 19 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 20 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 21 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 22 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 23 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 24 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 26 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 27 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 28 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 29 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 30 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 31 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 32 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 34 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 35 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 36 Kirk Carlsen (Garmin-Transitions Pro Cycling) 37 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 38 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 39 Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) 40 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 41 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 42 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 43 Alder Martz (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 44 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 45 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 46 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 47 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 48 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 49 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 50 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 51 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 52 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 53 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 54 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 55 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 56 J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 57 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 58 Robbie King (Team Ora presented by Independ) 59 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 60 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 61 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 62 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 63 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 64 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 65 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 66 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 67 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 68 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 69 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 70 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 71 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 72 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 73 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 74 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 75 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 76 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 77 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 78 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 79 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 80 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 81 James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:33 82 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:37 83 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:00:40 84 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:00:42 85 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 86 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:45 87 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 88 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:56 89 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:05 90 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 91 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:01:07 92 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:01:57 93 Josh Whitmore (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:01:59 94 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:40 95 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:51 96 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:53 97 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:03:06 98 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:13 99 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 100 Phillipe Lacasse (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 101 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 102 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 103 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 104 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:04:17 105 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:04:41 106 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:05:10 107 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:19 108 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 109 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 110 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 111 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 112 Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:05:25 113 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:06:01 114 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:06:51 115 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 116 Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:06:55 117 Sim Gagnon-Brassard (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 118 Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:22 119 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 0:07:50 120 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:08:21 121 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:08:29 122 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:08:55 123 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:09:25 124 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:09:43 125 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 126 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:09:50 127 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:09:52 128 Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:11:07 129 Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 130 Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Training) 0:11:09 131 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:11:36 132 Arnaud Papillon (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:11:49 133 Gregg Brandt (Grandstay Hotels) 134 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 135 Noah Metzler (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:11:55 136 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:12:01 137 Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:13:10 138 Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:13:14 139 Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall) 0:13:25 140 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 141 Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall) 142 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 143 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:13:27 144 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:13:31 145 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:13:37 146 Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:14:14 147 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:17:52 148 Justin Kitney (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:19:24 149 Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:19:37 150 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:23:15 151 John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:24:34 152 Mason Hanrahan (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:25:01 153 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:26:15 154 Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall) 0:28:21 155 Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:29:53