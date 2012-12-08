Trending

Compton dominates in Antwerp's Scheldecross

Harris, Cant fill podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:40:50
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:21
4Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:01:56
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:04:08
7Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:04:20
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:37
9Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:04:50
10Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:05:07
11Delia Beddis (GBr)0:05:30
12Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
13Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:05:42
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:07
15Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:06:23
16Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:06:57
17Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:07:02
18Isabel Marisa Caetano (Por)0:07:44
19Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:07:58
20Claire Beaumont (GBr)0:08:03
21Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW0:08:17
22Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:08:32
23Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:09:41
24 (-1 lap)Caren Commissaris (Bel)
25Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
26 (-2 laps)Sandie Verriest (Bel)
27Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
28 (-3 laps)Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT

