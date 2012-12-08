Compton dominates in Antwerp's Scheldecross
Harris, Cant fill podium
Elite women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:40:50
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:21
|4
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:01:56
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:04:08
|7
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:04:20
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:37
|9
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:04:50
|10
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:05:07
|11
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|0:05:30
|12
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:05:42
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:07
|15
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:06:23
|16
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:06:57
|17
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:07:02
|18
|Isabel Marisa Caetano (Por)
|0:07:44
|19
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:07:58
|20
|Claire Beaumont (GBr)
|0:08:03
|21
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|0:08:17
|22
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:08:32
|23
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:09:41
|24 (-1 lap)
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|25
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|26 (-2 laps)
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|27
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
|28 (-3 laps)
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
