Image 1 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) took is second win of the cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor gets the better of Nys in the sprint (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 25 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 25 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) leads the way (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 25 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink Cyclocross Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 25 Belgian national cross champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 25 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) shoulders his bike on one of the more technical sections (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 25 Despite his fine form Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) couldn't pull off another win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 25 Nys, Pauwels and Albert make up the final podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 25 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) had to settle for second (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 25 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor gets the better of Nys in the sprint (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) leads Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 25 With Nys pulling his foot from his pedal in the sprint Pauwels was left with an easy win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 25 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) couldn't match Nys and Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 25 Nys shows his frustration after pulling a foot out from a pedal in the sprint finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) takes the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) takes the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 25 World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) leads Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 25 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) on his way to his second win of the season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) was unable to react to the final attack and had to settle for third (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) grabbed his second win of the season at the Scheldecross in Antwerp on Saturday afternoon. The 28-year-old beat Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) in the sprint. Fast man Pauwels started the two-man sprint behind Nys, coming around him when the latter snapped out of his pedal when starting the sprint. World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished third.

It was one of the first times this season Pauwels took the initiative in a race this season, making his first move halfway through the race. Before that, he was chasing a six-man lead group which included Nys but also his teammate Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Simon Zahner, Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and U23-rider Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus).

When Albert bridged up the the leaders too, Nys accelerated in front of the group. Nys' move didn't cause major differences though. At first Zahner, Bosmans, Pauwels and Vanthourenhout were able to follow but little later also Albert, Simunek and Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor) came back to the lead group.

That was when Pauwels made his powerful move. Nys swiftly followed and soon after that also Albert joined the elite lead group. Aernouts came close but eventually fell just short to make the break as well. During the penultimate lap Albert bobbled in a sand section. The world champion ussually excells in the sand but this time it was the terrain where he had to concede to his major rivals.

The duo in front remained together until the sprint which turned into a non-evenwhen Nys suddenly clicked out of his pedal, offering Pauwels an easy victory. The situation was similar to the pedal problem for Nys at the cross in Gieten from two years ago.

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) timed his race to perfection by finishing fourth, being best of the rest in Antwerp. Bart Aernouts (AA-Drink – Leontien.nl) was fifth ahead of Simunek and Bosmans. Czech rider Simunek was the only non-Belgian rider in the top-10 as teammates Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) rounded it out.

Full Results