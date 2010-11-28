Image 1 of 37 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) was having a good day until a crash knocked him out of the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 37 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) suffered a horrendous crash in Geiten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Bart Wellens landed in a ditch after slipping on an icy patch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Bart Wellens lands quite uncomfortably on the frozen ground in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Fortunately, Wellens emerged relatively unscathed. Nothing broken at least. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) finished a distant 17th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) was thrilled to nab a podium spot in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Sven Nys was in the hunt until breaking his pedal in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Sven Nys runs in his bike after snapping off his pedal in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) proved himself in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 The Superprestige podium in Gieten: Radomir Simunek Jr, Tom Meeusen and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 Tom Meeusen celebrates his win in the Superprestige Gieten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 Belgian champion Sven Nys defended his lead in the Superprestige Series. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 37 Radomir Simunek Jr. (BKCP - Powerplus) would finish the day on the podium in second place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 37 Mitchell Huenders (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 37 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) picks himself up from a crash in Gieten. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team) finished 20th in Gieten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 37 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 37 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) leads Sven Nys. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 37 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) negotiates one of many tight turns on the course. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 37 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) en route to victory. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 37 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) had an off-day and finished 17th. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) in action on the frozen course in Gieten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) dismounts for a flight of stairs. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 37 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 37 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was a contender for victory until the final straight. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 37 Sunset in Gieten, The Netherlands. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 37 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (AA Drink Cycling Team) finished the day in 6th place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 37 Italy's Enrico Franzoi (BKCP - Powerplus) runs a short flight of stairs. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 37 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) in action. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 37 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 33 of 37 Yesterday's World Cup winner Niels Albert (BCKP - Powerplus) was not a factor in Gieten. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 34 of 37 Peter Dlask (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 35 of 37 Men's podium (l-r): Radomir Simunek Jr., 2nd; Tom Meeusen, 1st; Dieter Vanthourenhout, 3rd (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 36 of 37 Radomir Simunek Jr. (BKCP - Powerplus) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) at the head of the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 37 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) grabbed the biggest win of his career in a tumultuous fifth round of the Superprestige Series in Gieten, The Netherlands. The 23-year-old Belgian sprinted to victory from a four-man leader's group after a fast race on frozen subsoil.

Superprestige leader Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was on Meeusen's wheel at the start of the paved finishing straight, but the Belgian champion snapped off his left pedal and was forced to run across the finish line. BKCP-Powerplus teammates Radomir Simunek and Dieter Vanthourenhout, also part of the four man lead group, both passed Nys to finish second and third while Nys had to settle for fourth.

"I'm super happy because this is my first big win," Meeusen said. "It's sad to see what happened with Sven because I'd rather beat him on his true value. Then again, 'cross is 'cross and today I won. Riding on a frozen subsoil was to my advantage because the best riders can't transfer their power on the bike like they usually do."

For runner-up Radomir Simunek Jr. (BKCP-Powerplus) it's the first major podium result of the season in a race dedicated to his father who passed away last summer. On the podium he received the flowers from his mother. "I'm very satisfied. Today I fought for my dad. I rode at 110 percent," Simunek said.

Meeusen's delight was in high contrast with Nys' frustration about his broken pedal. "I'm lucky not to crash hard," Nys said. His fourth place finish wasn't a bad result after all since his rivals for the Superprestige Series had an off-day. "I'm doing a good job in the series but I'm a winner and I'd rather had two points more; I'm annoyed that I didn't win."

Only Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) was able to score a sizeable amount of points, finishing fifth at 45 seconds off the pace of the four leaders. The other stars didn't shine in Gieten. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) crashed hard when trying to close the gap to the four leaders. The experienced Belgian headed straight to the hospital while complaining about pain in his neck and wrist.

Saturday's World Cup winner Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) had a complete off-day on Sunday. After a disastrous start he never recovered and eventually pulled out of the race. World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) was riding near the front of the race but ran into difficulties on the icy parcours. "I made a small mistake and had to switch bikes. After taking a new bike I bobbled. It's a real shame to lose out on the Superprestige after fighting so hard for it in Hamme-Zogge despite my sore knee," Stybar said. The world champion eventually failed to score any Superprestige points by finishing in 17th position.

Compared to the tough World Cup course in Koksijde on Saturday, the riders found a fast, frozen and twisting course in the north of The Netherlands. The average speed on the tricky course reached 29 km/h, challenging the bike handling skills of the riders as the circuit grew slipperier throughout the race.

Four riders separated themselves from the field approximately half way through the race and steadily extended their lead: Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and BKCP-Powerplus riders Dieter Vanthourenhout and Radomir Simunek Jr.

Meeusen and Nys proved the strongest of this group and the duo held a slight gap over the BKCP-Powerplus teammates entering the finishing straight. Meeusen led out the sprint with Nys tucked in behind, but the Belgian champion's left pedal snapped off the crankarm providing Meeusen with his biggest victory to date.

Full Results 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1:02:40 2 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:10 3 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 4 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:25 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:45 6 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 9 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 10 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:55 11 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:00 12 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:20 13 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 0:01:25 14 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 0:01:30 15 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:35 16 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 17 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:40 18 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:10 19 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 20 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 21 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 22 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans 0:02:25 23 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:02:55 24 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:55 25 Jordy Luisman (Ned) RSE Cycling Team 0:04:05 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:04:15 27 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:04:25 28 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 0:05:25 29 Tim Ottens (Ned) -3laps 30 Michael Stenzel (Ger) -4laps 31 Jorge Cantalicio (Spa) 32 Frank Huisman (Ned) -5laps 33 Jos Feiken (Ned) -6laps 34 Alberto Candelas (Spa) 35 Kaey Van Rij (Ned) PRC Delta