Degenkolb bests Craven in Gorey
Wetterhall remains in overall lead
Double Tour de Bretagne stage winner John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) took his third win of the year when he sprinted to victory at the end of the sixth stage of the FBD Insurance Rás in Gorey. A big group containing yellow jersey Alex Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket) and all of the other contenders came in 50 seconds later.
The 21-year-old led home former race leader Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp)at the end of the 127 kilometre leg, which was the shortest of the race but crossed seven categorised climbs. Both riders active on several occasions during the stage and then joined up together in the closing kilometres to build a strong lead.
"It was a very good stage for me and my team," the German rider said. "We did some very good work today and in the end we got the win. The hills today were very hard. The first category climb was a four kilometre mountain. I had good legs today, my team too. They made the pace and then I attacked, going away with Dan Craven and winning the sprint."
Craven said that they tried to split things up going over the category one climb of Corabutt, but that other teams wouldn't work. He was then active towards the end, attacking twice and then getting into the decisive move.
"On the second last King of the Mountains, I was in a small break and then jumped away from them as they were caught, going away on my own," he said. "Then I realised, 'hey, maybe I am feeling better than I think I am, or maybe everyone else is feeling worse than I am feeling.'
"I realised that I wasn't going anywhere on my own as there was a bit of a headwind, so I sat up. The bunch caught me, and then on the last King of the Mountains, I saw John Degenkolp go straight from the bottom. Everyone around him wasn't really going, so I just gave it my all and got across to him.
Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) was best Irishman in eleventh, while Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) also finished in the same time and is top home rider in seventh overall.
His team-mate David O'Loughlin had a very strong performance on the stage, going clear early on with last year's winner Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized) and Wetterhall's team-mate Fredrik Johansson after approximately 30 kilometres of racing.
The Mayo rider took top points on four of the day's seven climbs, underlining his strength when he rode away from the other two on the first category Corabutt, and bolstered his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. He now has a 15 point advantage over Richardson and will aim to win that competition over the weekend.
The trio stayed clear until 30 kilometres from the end, being caught just before Carnew, and from there Craven and Degenkolb ramped up the pace and went on to fight it out for the stage win. Others tried to get across to them but were unable to do so. Wetterhall was composed at the end of the stage, knowing that neither rider was close enough to take yellow. However he admitted to being under pressure with 30 kilometres to go.
"A big group went away and as I was on the front myself at the time, I couldn't close it down. My team had done a lot of work before that and they were pretty cooked. I was up there for a few minutes, just chasing, chasing, chasing." However a team-mate returned and helped him get back in touch.
"There are more mountains tomorrow, and so I hope it goes well," he said. His closest rivals are Josef Kugler (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), who is eight seconds back, and Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), a further second behind. Craven's effort today moves the former race leader up to fifth overall, while Degenkolb progresses to twelfth. In all there are nine riders within two minutes of the yellow jersey.
Two stages remain including tomorrow's tough 151 kilometre race from Gorey to Kilcullen, and with the race being so notoriously difficult to control, there is still plenty of racing ahead. "It's hard to say who is the biggest threat, as there are a lot of strong riders here," he said.
"Of course I am worried about the guys who are next to me. There are two more days and everybody reacts differently on these stage races. Some guys might have good legs tomorrow, some may not. We will see."
Saturday's seventh stage travels over some of the toughest roads in Wicklow. Four categorised climbs are lying in wait, including the cat 1 Drumgoff and Wicklow Gap ascents.
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2:59:58
|2
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:50
|4
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|5
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|7
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|8
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|9
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|10
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|11
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|12
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|13
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|14
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|15
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|16
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|18
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|19
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|20
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|21
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|22
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|23
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|24
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|25
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|26
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|27
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|28
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|29
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|31
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|32
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|33
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|34
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|35
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|36
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|37
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|38
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|39
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|40
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|41
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|42
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|43
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|44
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|45
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|46
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|47
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|48
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|49
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|50
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|51
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|52
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|53
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|54
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|55
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|56
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|57
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:01:06
|58
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:01:14
|59
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:01:16
|60
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:22
|61
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:09:02
|62
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|63
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|64
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|65
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|66
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|67
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|68
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|69
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|70
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:14:15
|71
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|72
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|73
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|0:14:55
|74
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|75
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|76
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|77
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|78
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|79
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|80
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|81
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|82
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|83
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|84
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|85
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|86
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|87
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|88
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|89
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|90
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|91
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|92
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|93
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|94
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|95
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|96
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|97
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|98
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|99
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|100
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|101
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|102
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|103
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|104
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|105
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|106
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:28:36
|107
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|108
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|109
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|110
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|111
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|112
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|113
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|114
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|115
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:34:18
|116
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|0:34:22
|117
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|118
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|119
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|120
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|121
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|122
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|123
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|124
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|125
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|126
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|127
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|128
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:38:53
|129
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|130
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|131
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|132
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|133
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|134
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|135
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|136
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:44:58
|DNF
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|DNS
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|4
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|3
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|2
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|8
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|6
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|3
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|1
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|12
|3
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|10
|4
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|6
|6
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|7
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|3
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|4
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|3
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|4
|3
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|4
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|4
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|4
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|4
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|3
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|1
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|9:01:34
|2
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|Japan - Nippo
|0:00:50
|4
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|5
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|6
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|7
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|8
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|9
|New Zealand
|10
|Wales
|11
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:09:02
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:17:14
|13
|Team PlanetX
|0:23:07
|14
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:29:00
|15
|Ireland Development
|0:31:19
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|9:02:24
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|3
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:14:05
|4
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:26:50
|5
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:27:56
|6
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:28:10
|7
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:36:22
|8
|Wexford
|0:42:15
|9
|Kildare Newbridge
|10
|Galway Bay
|0:55:56
|11
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:01:38
|12
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:01:42
|13
|Dublin UCD
|1:19:47
|14
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:21:09
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|1:49:38
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|17:46:18
|2
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:00:08
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:59
|4
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:01:28
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:32
|6
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:01:34
|7
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:45
|8
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:01:46
|10
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|0:01:49
|11
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:04
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:19
|13
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:02:35
|14
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:57
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:03:29
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:36
|17
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:03:43
|18
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:57
|19
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|20
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:04:28
|21
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:48
|22
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:04:53
|23
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:05:04
|24
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:05:18
|25
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:05:31
|26
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|0:06:18
|27
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:24
|28
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:06:29
|29
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|0:06:40
|30
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|31
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:06:43
|32
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:55
|33
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|34
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:08:18
|35
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:04
|36
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:09:08
|37
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|0:09:13
|38
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:09:22
|39
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:26
|40
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:11:09
|41
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:11:13
|42
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|0:11:18
|43
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:12:27
|44
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:12:37
|45
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|0:13:07
|46
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:13:33
|47
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:57
|48
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:14:00
|49
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:14:19
|50
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:14:35
|51
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:14:45
|52
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:17:08
|53
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:18:47
|54
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:19:14
|55
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:21:12
|56
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:21:33
|57
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:24:37
|58
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:25:17
|59
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:25:28
|60
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:25:55
|61
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:26:56
|62
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:27:09
|63
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:28:00
|64
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:28:29
|65
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:29:20
|66
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:29:48
|67
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:31:34
|68
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:32:33
|69
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:34:15
|70
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:35:28
|71
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:35:50
|72
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:36:30
|73
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:37:13
|74
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:37:35
|75
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:38:37
|76
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:38:53
|77
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:39:48
|78
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:40:30
|79
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:42:19
|80
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:42:25
|81
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:42:30
|82
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:42:48
|83
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:42:55
|84
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:43:31
|85
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|0:44:43
|86
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:48:58
|87
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:49:33
|88
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:50:14
|89
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:51:18
|90
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:51:22
|91
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:52:13
|92
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:53:56
|93
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:55:33
|94
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|0:55:59
|95
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:57:09
|96
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:57:37
|97
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:59:49
|98
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|1:03:24
|99
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:09:01
|100
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:10:06
|101
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:10:44
|102
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:12:03
|103
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|1:13:08
|104
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:13:11
|105
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|1:13:57
|106
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:14:18
|107
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:17:13
|108
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|1:17:22
|109
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:21:55
|110
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:23:46
|111
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:26:16
|112
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|1:26:45
|113
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:29:44
|114
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:30:13
|115
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:36:13
|116
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:36:15
|117
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|1:37:17
|118
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:38:09
|119
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:47:19
|120
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:59:12
|121
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:02:08
|122
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:06:15
|123
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|2:08:46
|124
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:09:56
|125
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|2:10:01
|126
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|2:12:59
|127
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:13:54
|128
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:23:45
|129
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:33:35
|130
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|2:45:00
|131
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|2:45:51
|132
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:45:56
|133
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:51:04
|134
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:56:27
|135
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|2:58:33
|136
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|2:59:30
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|42
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|40
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|37
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|30
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|26
|7
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|26
|8
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|23
|9
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|20
|10
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|19
|11
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|12
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|15
|13
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|14
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|15
|15
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|14
|16
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|14
|17
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|18
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|14
|19
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|14
|20
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|13
|21
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|13
|22
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|13
|23
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|24
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12
|25
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|10
|26
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|27
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|8
|28
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|8
|29
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|30
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|7
|31
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|6
|32
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|6
|33
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|6
|34
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|6
|35
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|5
|36
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|5
|37
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|4
|38
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|39
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|40
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|41
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|2
|42
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1
|43
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|57
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|42
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|34
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|29
|5
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|25
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|21
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|19
|8
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|15
|9
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|10
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|11
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|13
|13
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12
|14
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|10
|15
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|10
|16
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|8
|17
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|18
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|5
|19
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|20
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|4
|21
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|22
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|23
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|3
|24
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|2
|25
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|2
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|27
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|1
|1
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|17:48:03
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:01
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:34
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:51
|5
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:12
|1
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|17:52:42
|2
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:00:16
|3
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:00:31
|4
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|5
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:02:40
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|53:21:40
|2
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:26
|3
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:01
|4
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:02:06
|5
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:02:38
|6
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:54
|7
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:06:17
|8
|Wales
|0:11:48
|9
|New Zealand
|0:23:05
|10
|Japan - Nippo
|0:26:35
|11
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:26:38
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:50:24
|13
|Team PlanetX
|1:16:35
|14
|Ireland Development
|1:50:10
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|2:49:04
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|53:38:39
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:00:45
|3
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:42:41
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:48:14
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:10:18
|6
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:28:09
|7
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:55:43
|8
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|1:55:50
|9
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:58:01
|10
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|2:10:14
|11
|Wexford
|2:29:06
|12
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|2:56:14
|13
|Galway Bay
|3:47:34
|14
|Dublin UCD
|4:30:35
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|7:26:57
