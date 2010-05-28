Double Tour de Bretagne stage winner John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) took his third win of the year when he sprinted to victory at the end of the sixth stage of the FBD Insurance Rás in Gorey. A big group containing yellow jersey Alex Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket) and all of the other contenders came in 50 seconds later.

The 21-year-old led home former race leader Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp)at the end of the 127 kilometre leg, which was the shortest of the race but crossed seven categorised climbs. Both riders active on several occasions during the stage and then joined up together in the closing kilometres to build a strong lead.

"It was a very good stage for me and my team," the German rider said. "We did some very good work today and in the end we got the win. The hills today were very hard. The first category climb was a four kilometre mountain. I had good legs today, my team too. They made the pace and then I attacked, going away with Dan Craven and winning the sprint."

Craven said that they tried to split things up going over the category one climb of Corabutt, but that other teams wouldn't work. He was then active towards the end, attacking twice and then getting into the decisive move.

"On the second last King of the Mountains, I was in a small break and then jumped away from them as they were caught, going away on my own," he said. "Then I realised, 'hey, maybe I am feeling better than I think I am, or maybe everyone else is feeling worse than I am feeling.'

"I realised that I wasn't going anywhere on my own as there was a bit of a headwind, so I sat up. The bunch caught me, and then on the last King of the Mountains, I saw John Degenkolp go straight from the bottom. Everyone around him wasn't really going, so I just gave it my all and got across to him.

Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) was best Irishman in eleventh, while Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) also finished in the same time and is top home rider in seventh overall.

His team-mate David O'Loughlin had a very strong performance on the stage, going clear early on with last year's winner Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized) and Wetterhall's team-mate Fredrik Johansson after approximately 30 kilometres of racing.

The Mayo rider took top points on four of the day's seven climbs, underlining his strength when he rode away from the other two on the first category Corabutt, and bolstered his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. He now has a 15 point advantage over Richardson and will aim to win that competition over the weekend.

The trio stayed clear until 30 kilometres from the end, being caught just before Carnew, and from there Craven and Degenkolb ramped up the pace and went on to fight it out for the stage win. Others tried to get across to them but were unable to do so. Wetterhall was composed at the end of the stage, knowing that neither rider was close enough to take yellow. However he admitted to being under pressure with 30 kilometres to go.

"A big group went away and as I was on the front myself at the time, I couldn't close it down. My team had done a lot of work before that and they were pretty cooked. I was up there for a few minutes, just chasing, chasing, chasing." However a team-mate returned and helped him get back in touch.

"There are more mountains tomorrow, and so I hope it goes well," he said. His closest rivals are Josef Kugler (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), who is eight seconds back, and Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), a further second behind. Craven's effort today moves the former race leader up to fifth overall, while Degenkolb progresses to twelfth. In all there are nine riders within two minutes of the yellow jersey.

Two stages remain including tomorrow's tough 151 kilometre race from Gorey to Kilcullen, and with the race being so notoriously difficult to control, there is still plenty of racing ahead. "It's hard to say who is the biggest threat, as there are a lot of strong riders here," he said.

"Of course I am worried about the guys who are next to me. There are two more days and everybody reacts differently on these stage races. Some guys might have good legs tomorrow, some may not. We will see."

Saturday's seventh stage travels over some of the toughest roads in Wicklow. Four categorised climbs are lying in wait, including the cat 1 Drumgoff and Wicklow Gap ascents.

Full Results 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2:59:58 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:50 4 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 5 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 7 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 8 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 9 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 10 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 11 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 12 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 13 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 14 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 15 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 16 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 17 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 18 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 19 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 20 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 21 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 23 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 24 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 25 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 26 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 27 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 28 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 29 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 30 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 31 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 32 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 33 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 34 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 35 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 36 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 37 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 38 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 39 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 40 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 41 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 42 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 43 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 44 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 45 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 46 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 47 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 48 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 49 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 50 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 51 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 52 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 53 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 54 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 55 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 56 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 57 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:01:06 58 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:01:14 59 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:01:16 60 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:22 61 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:09:02 62 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 63 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 64 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 65 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 66 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 67 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 68 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 69 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 70 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:14:15 71 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 72 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 73 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 0:14:55 74 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 75 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 76 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 77 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 78 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 79 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 80 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 81 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 82 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 83 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 84 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 85 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 86 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 87 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 88 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 89 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 90 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 91 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 92 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 93 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 94 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 95 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 96 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 97 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 98 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 99 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 100 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 101 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 102 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 103 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 104 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 105 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 106 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:28:36 107 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 108 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 109 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 110 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 111 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 112 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 113 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 114 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 115 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:34:18 116 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 0:34:22 117 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 118 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 119 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 120 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 121 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 122 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 123 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 124 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 125 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 126 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 127 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 128 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:38:53 129 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 130 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 131 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 132 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 133 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 134 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 135 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 136 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:44:58 DNF Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back DNS Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn

Mountain 1 - Knockdramagh (Cat. 3) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 3 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2

Mountain 2 - The Heights (Cat. 2) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 4 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 3 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 1

Mountain 3 - Corabutt Gap (Cat. 1) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 12 3 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 10 4 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 8 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 6 6 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 7 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 3

Mountain 4 - Corragh (Cat. 3) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 3 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2

Mountain 5 - Carnew (Cat. 3) 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 3 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 4 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 6 - Monaseed (Cat. 3) 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 4 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 4 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2

Mountain 7 - Laraheenhill (Cat. 3) 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 4 3 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 3 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2

International teams 1 Germany Thuringer Energie 9:01:34 2 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Japan - Nippo 0:00:50 4 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 5 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 6 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 7 Australia Drapac Porsche 8 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 9 New Zealand 10 Wales 11 Ireland Subway National Team 0:09:02 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:17:14 13 Team PlanetX 0:23:07 14 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:29:00 15 Ireland Development 0:31:19

County teams 1 Dublin Eurocycles 9:02:24 2 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 3 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:05 4 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:26:50 5 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:27:56 6 Limerick BDO Get Back 0:28:10 7 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:36:22 8 Wexford 0:42:15 9 Kildare Newbridge 10 Galway Bay 0:55:56 11 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 1:01:38 12 Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:01:42 13 Dublin UCD 1:19:47 14 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:21:09 15 Cork Kanturk Town 1:49:38

General classification after stage 6 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 17:46:18 2 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:00:08 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:59 4 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:01:28 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:32 6 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:01:34 7 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:45 8 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:01:46 10 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 0:01:49 11 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:04 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:19 13 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:02:35 14 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:57 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:03:29 16 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:36 17 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:03:43 18 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:57 19 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 20 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:04:28 21 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:48 22 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:04:53 23 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:05:04 24 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:05:18 25 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:05:31 26 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 0:06:18 27 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:24 28 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:06:29 29 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 0:06:40 30 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 31 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:06:43 32 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:55 33 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 34 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:08:18 35 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:04 36 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:09:08 37 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 0:09:13 38 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:09:22 39 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:26 40 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:09 41 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:11:13 42 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 0:11:18 43 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:12:27 44 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:12:37 45 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:13:07 46 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:13:33 47 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:13:57 48 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:14:00 49 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:14:19 50 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:14:35 51 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:14:45 52 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:17:08 53 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:18:47 54 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:19:14 55 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:21:12 56 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:21:33 57 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 0:24:37 58 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:25:17 59 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:25:28 60 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:25:55 61 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:26:56 62 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:27:09 63 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:28:00 64 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:28:29 65 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:29:20 66 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:29:48 67 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:31:34 68 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:32:33 69 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:34:15 70 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:35:28 71 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:35:50 72 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:36:30 73 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 0:37:13 74 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:37:35 75 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:38:37 76 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:38:53 77 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:39:48 78 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:40:30 79 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:42:19 80 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:42:25 81 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 0:42:30 82 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:42:48 83 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:42:55 84 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:43:31 85 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 0:44:43 86 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:48:58 87 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:49:33 88 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:50:14 89 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:51:18 90 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:51:22 91 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:52:13 92 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:53:56 93 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 0:55:33 94 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 0:55:59 95 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:57:09 96 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 0:57:37 97 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:59:49 98 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 1:03:24 99 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:09:01 100 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 1:10:06 101 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 1:10:44 102 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:12:03 103 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 1:13:08 104 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:13:11 105 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 1:13:57 106 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:14:18 107 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:17:13 108 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 1:17:22 109 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:21:55 110 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:23:46 111 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 1:26:16 112 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 1:26:45 113 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 1:29:44 114 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:30:13 115 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:36:13 116 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 1:36:15 117 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 1:37:17 118 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:38:09 119 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:47:19 120 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:59:12 121 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:02:08 122 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:06:15 123 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 2:08:46 124 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 2:09:56 125 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 2:10:01 126 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 2:12:59 127 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 2:13:54 128 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 2:23:45 129 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:33:35 130 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 2:45:00 131 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 2:45:51 132 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:45:56 133 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:51:04 134 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:56:27 135 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 2:58:33 136 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 2:59:30

Points classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 42 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 40 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 37 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 30 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 29 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 26 7 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 26 8 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 23 9 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 20 10 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 19 11 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 12 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 15 13 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 14 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 15 15 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 14 16 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 14 17 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 18 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 14 19 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 14 20 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 13 21 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 13 22 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 13 23 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 13 24 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 12 25 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 10 26 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 10 27 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 8 28 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 8 29 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 30 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 7 31 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 6 32 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 6 33 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 6 34 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 6 35 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 5 36 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 37 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 4 38 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 39 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 40 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2 41 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 2 42 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1 43 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 1

Mountains classification 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 57 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 42 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 34 4 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 29 5 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 25 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 21 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 19 8 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 15 9 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 10 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 11 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 12 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 13 13 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 12 14 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 10 15 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 10 16 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 8 17 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 18 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 19 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 5 20 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 4 21 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 22 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 23 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 3 24 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2 25 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2 26 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 27 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 1

U23 classification 1 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 17:48:03 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:01 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:34 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:51 5 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:12

County rider classification 1 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 17:52:42 2 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:00:16 3 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:31 4 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 5 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:02:40

International teams classification 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 53:21:40 2 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:26 3 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:01 4 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:02:06 5 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:02:38 6 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:54 7 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:06:17 8 Wales 0:11:48 9 New Zealand 0:23:05 10 Japan - Nippo 0:26:35 11 Ireland Subway National Team 0:26:38 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:50:24 13 Team PlanetX 1:16:35 14 Ireland Development 1:50:10 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 2:49:04