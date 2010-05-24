Faring well in one of the hottest days of the year thus far in Ireland, Namibian rider Dan Craven seized the first stage win and race leader's yellow jersey of this year's FBD Insurance Rás.

Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp) followed up his victory a fortnight ago in the Shay Elliott Memorial in Wicklow when he triumphed into Dundalk, outsprinting seven other riders to scoop a first for his career. In ended the day seven seconds ahead of stage runner-up Mark McNally (An Post M. Donnelly Grand Thornton Sean Kelly) in the overall standings, he did something he never achieved before.

"Having never worn a yellow jersey in a UCI tour before, this is great," he said. "I attacked twice in the last three kilometres; my last one was with virtually a kilometre to go and Mark McNally got my wheel. He was right behind me and then there was a gap to the third rider."

Some tactics then played out and these may well have won him the stage.

"As he caught me I swung over and it was one of those moments that if he sat up, we would have been swamped and none of us would have been on the podium. He basically realised that and kept going. I hooked on his wheel and he was on the front for 500 or 600 metres to go. I started my sprint way too late. I jumped and because had been on the front for 500 metres I was able to get around him again."

McNally was a little disappointed with how things worked out. "I haven't won a race this year, so I really want to get one. I was hoping for it today. It was disappointing not to get it, but it is one of those things - you have to think of the bigger picture," he explained. "I'm second overall, and that is a nice place to be. Anyway, we will see - it is a long race and it is still only the first day - there are a few hard days to come."

The 149-kilometre opening stage began in Dunboyne, the hometown of double FBD Rás winner Philip Cassidy and also the late Paul Healion, who won a stage in last year's race. The organisers paid tribute to the latter when the route took the peloton past his parent's house, then after about 10 kilometres of action, Craven and seven others pushed clear.

He and McNally were joined by McNally, Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Michael Singer (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Masaaki Kikuchi (Japan - Nippo), Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta). Approximately 70 kilometres later Lucas Schadlich (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) bridged across to make it 10.

While this group never pulled out a big lead, their strength plus the lack of an efficient chase behind meant the chasers never got back in touch.

Craven was clearly riding well, netting second in the sprint primes at Slane, Collon and Carlingford. He was pipped by Pell, Gilham and then McNally in those, but his overall consistency earned him more time in bonuses and increased the chances of him wearing yellow at the end of the day.

He didn't want to take any chances, though, zooming clear on the climb of Long Woman's Grave along with Pell and opening up a 25-second lead. And while they were later reeled in by most of their breakaway companions, he had enough oomph left to win the sprint, and thus the stage.

Adam Armstrong (Ireland Subway National Team) was the first home rider against the internationals, finishing in a 13-man group one minute 46 seconds back. He placed 18th, ending the day in the same time as last year's winner Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialised) and former Irish road race champion David O'Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly).



How it unfolded

Under bright, blue skies, 153 riders gathered in Dunboyne prior to the start of the 2010 FBD Insurance Rás.

Luis Mas Bonet of the Spanish Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon team was one of the first attackers and was in turn chased by Stephen Surdival (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge). They were each hauled back by the peloton, but a more successful move followed.

Approximately 10 kilometres into the 149-kilometre stage, eight riders went clear. These were Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Michael Singer (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark McNally (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Masaaki Kikuchi (Japan - Nippo), Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Ivan Meloro Coco (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon)

Meloro Coco suffered a rear wheel puncture shortly after then, slipping back, while 1997 FBD Rás winner Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) jumped across and took his place.

They had opened a lead of half a minute and Vincente Grau Jorda (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) recognised the danger. He tried to get across but failed to do so, as did Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team) and David O'Loughlin (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly).

From that point on the break worked to build its lead. It had over a minute on the peloton at Slane, 33.1 kilometres after the start, where Pell beat Craven, Gilham and Roche for the joint KOM/sprint prime there.

Craven was second again at the next sprint, that in Collen (km 42.5), behind Gilham and ahead of Pell. The break was working well together while behind, the peloton broke into several groups. The nearest to the break was a minute back and comprised approximately 40 riders.

Two of those got clear and chased hard and shortly after the first passage over the finish line in Dundalk (km 76.9), Lucas Schadlich (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) managed to get across and swell the break to ten riders.

McNally took the hot spot sprint in Carlingford (km 104.9) ahead of Craven and Gilham, then several minutes later the riders turned onto the second category climb of Long Woman's Grave.

There Craven and Pell attacked, climbing clear of the other riders and crossing the summit with a gap over Wetterhall and Gilham. Further back, Peter McDonald (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark Cassidy (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Alessio Signego (Japan - Nippo), Ben Greenwood (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp) and Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team) were chasing, but this group dropped to four when Delahaye lost contact.

Once on the plateau past the top, Craven and Pell opened up a 25-second lead over Wetterhall, Gilham, McNally, Kikuchi, Roche and Schadlich, and an even greater advantage over Singer and Mas Bonet, who were dropped. With 20 kilometres to go that duo were one minute 20 seconds back, while the McDonald/Cassidy group were reeled in by a large chase behind.

Fifteen kilometres from the finish, Craven and Pell were recaptured and the eight man group hurtled towards the finish. There were many attacks from the break but nothing gained much traction. Craven and McNally opened a slight gap inside the final kilometre and were the first two across the line, with Kikuchi, Roche, Schadalich, Wetterhall, Pell and Gilham all finishing in the same time.

John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) led home the nearest chasers at one minute 46 seconds back, with Adam Armstrong (Ireland Subway National Team) best of the home riders in 18th. David O'Loughlin and Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) were also in this group, as was last year's overall winner, Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized).

In all 69 riders finished within three minutes and 37 seconds of Craven. The gaps may sound large one day into an eight-day stage race but as previous editions of the FBD Rás have shown, big time gains and losses can be expected over the days ahead. The race is still wide open.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:28:28 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 4 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 5 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 6 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 7 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 8 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:46 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 11 Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 12 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 13 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 14 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 15 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 16 Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo 17 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 18 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 19 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 20 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 21 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:51 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 0:02:00 24 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:02:06 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:02:42 26 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 27 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 28 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 29 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 0:03:24 30 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:03:25 31 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:03:29 32 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:03:33 33 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:37 34 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 35 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 36 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 37 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 38 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 39 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 40 Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 41 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 42 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 43 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 44 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 45 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 46 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 47 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 48 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 49 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 50 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 51 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 52 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 53 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 54 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 55 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 56 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 57 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 58 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 59 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 60 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 61 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 62 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 63 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 64 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 65 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 66 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 67 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 68 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 69 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 70 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 71 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:07:59 72 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 73 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 74 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 75 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 76 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 77 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 78 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:08:13 79 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:11:06 80 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 81 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 82 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 83 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 84 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 85 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 86 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 87 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 88 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 89 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 90 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 91 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 92 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 93 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 94 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:11 95 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:11:12 96 Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:11:14 97 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 98 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 99 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:31 100 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 101 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 102 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 103 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 104 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 105 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 106 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:19:21 107 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 108 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:20:05 109 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 110 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 111 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 112 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 113 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 114 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 115 Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 116 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 117 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 118 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 119 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 120 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 121 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 122 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 123 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 124 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 125 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 126 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 127 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 128 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 129 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 130 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 131 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 132 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 133 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 134 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 135 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 136 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 137 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 138 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:27:36 139 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 140 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 141 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 142 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 143 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 144 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 145 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 146 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 147 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 148 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 149 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 150 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 151 Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 152 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:27:47 153 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Sprint 1 - Slane # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised

Sprint 2 - Collon # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche

Sprint 3 - Carlingford # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised

Mountain 1 - KOH Category 3: Slane # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 3 4 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2

Mountain 2 - KOH Category 2: Long Womans Grave # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 10 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 8 3 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 4 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 5 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 6 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1

International Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia Drapac Porsche 10:28:56 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:05 4 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:56 5 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 Japan - Nippo 0:01:39 7 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:01:51 8 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:47 9 Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 0:03:51 10 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:03:57 11 Wales 0:05:15 12 Ireland Subway National Team 0:05:28 13 New Zealand 0:14:48 14 Team PlanetX 0:16:03 15 Ireland Development 0:28:09 16 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:41:26

County Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dublin Eurocycles 10:36:11 2 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:00:04 3 Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:04:26 4 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:07:39 5 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:14:07 6 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:15:02 7 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 8 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:21:52 9 Galway Bay 0:25:56 10 Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:26:14 11 Kildare Newbridge 0:28:23 12 Dublin UCD 0:31:30 13 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:32:08 14 Wexford 0:40:29 15 Cork Kanturk Town 0:56:59

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3:28:12 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:07 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:11 4 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:00:12 5 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 6 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:16 7 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 8 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:02 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 11 Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 12 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 13 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 14 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 15 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 16 Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo 17 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 18 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 19 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 20 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 21 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:07 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 0:02:16 24 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:02:22 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:02:58 26 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 27 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 28 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 29 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 0:03:40 30 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:03:41 31 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:03:45 32 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:03:49 33 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:53 34 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 35 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 36 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 37 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 38 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 39 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 40 Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 41 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 42 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 43 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 44 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 45 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 46 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 47 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 48 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 49 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 50 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 51 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 52 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 53 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 54 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 55 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 56 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 57 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 58 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 59 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 60 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 61 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 62 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 63 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 64 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 65 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 66 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 67 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 68 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 69 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 70 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 71 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:08:15 72 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 73 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 74 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 75 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 76 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 77 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 78 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:08:29 79 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:11:22 80 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 81 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 82 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 83 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 84 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 85 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 86 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 87 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 88 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 89 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 90 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 91 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 92 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 93 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 94 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:27 95 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:11:28 96 Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:11:30 97 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 98 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 99 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:14:47 100 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 101 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 102 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 103 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 104 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 105 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 106 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:19:37 107 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 108 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:20:21 109 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 110 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 111 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 112 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 113 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 114 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 115 Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 116 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 117 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 118 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 119 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 120 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 121 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 122 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 123 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 124 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 125 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 126 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 127 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 128 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 129 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 130 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 131 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 132 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 133 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk 134 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 135 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 136 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 137 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 138 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:27:52 139 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 140 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 141 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 142 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 143 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 144 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 145 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 146 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 147 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 148 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 149 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 150 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 151 Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 152 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:28:03 153 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 14 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 5 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 6 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2 7 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 3 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 13 4 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 12 5 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 11 6 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 7 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 9 8 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 7 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 6 11 Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 5 12 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 4 13 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 3 14 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 2 15 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 1

Best Under 23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:28:19 2 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:09 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:55 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp

Best county rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 3:31:10 2 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:00:47 3 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:51 4 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:55 5 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk

International Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia Drapac Porsche 10:28:56 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:05 4 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:56 5 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 Japan - Nippo 0:01:39 7 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:01:51 8 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:47 9 Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon 0:03:51 10 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:03:57 11 Wales 0:05:15 12 Ireland Subway National Team 0:05:28 13 New Zealand 0:14:48 14 Team PlanetX 0:16:03 15 Ireland Development 0:28:09 16 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:41:26