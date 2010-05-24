Trending

Craven triumphs in Dundalk

Race not over despite large time gaps on first day

Faring well in one of the hottest days of the year thus far in Ireland, Namibian rider Dan Craven seized the first stage win and race leader's yellow jersey of this year's FBD Insurance Rás.

Craven (Rapha Condor Sharp) followed up his victory a fortnight ago in the Shay Elliott Memorial in Wicklow when he triumphed into Dundalk, outsprinting seven other riders to scoop a first for his career. In ended the day seven seconds ahead of stage runner-up Mark McNally (An Post M. Donnelly Grand Thornton Sean Kelly) in the overall standings, he did something he never achieved before.

"Having never worn a yellow jersey in a UCI tour before, this is great," he said. "I attacked twice in the last three kilometres; my last one was with virtually a kilometre to go and Mark McNally got my wheel. He was right behind me and then there was a gap to the third rider."

Some tactics then played out and these may well have won him the stage.

"As he caught me I swung over and it was one of those moments that if he sat up, we would have been swamped and none of us would have been on the podium. He basically realised that and kept going. I hooked on his wheel and he was on the front for 500 or 600 metres to go. I started my sprint way too late. I jumped and because had been on the front for 500 metres I was able to get around him again."

McNally was a little disappointed with how things worked out. "I haven't won a race this year, so I really want to get one. I was hoping for it today. It was disappointing not to get it, but it is one of those things - you have to think of the bigger picture," he explained. "I'm second overall, and that is a nice place to be. Anyway, we will see - it is a long race and it is still only the first day - there are a few hard days to come."

The 149-kilometre opening stage began in Dunboyne, the hometown of double FBD Rás winner Philip Cassidy and also the late Paul Healion, who won a stage in last year's race. The organisers paid tribute to the latter when the route took the peloton past his parent's house, then after about 10 kilometres of action, Craven and seven others pushed clear.

He and McNally were joined by McNally, Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Michael Singer (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Masaaki Kikuchi (Japan - Nippo), Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta). Approximately 70 kilometres later Lucas Schadlich (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) bridged across to make it 10.

While this group never pulled out a big lead, their strength plus the lack of an efficient chase behind meant the chasers never got back in touch.

Craven was clearly riding well, netting second in the sprint primes at Slane, Collon and Carlingford. He was pipped by Pell, Gilham and then McNally in those, but his overall consistency earned him more time in bonuses and increased the chances of him wearing yellow at the end of the day.

He didn't want to take any chances, though, zooming clear on the climb of Long Woman's Grave along with Pell and opening up a 25-second lead. And while they were later reeled in by most of their breakaway companions, he had enough oomph left to win the sprint, and thus the stage.

Liverpool's McNally went close to taking a big win for the Irish-sponsored An Post team, but got his timing a little wrong for the sprint. "I haven't won a race this year, so I was hoping for it today. It was disappointing not to get it, but you have to think of the bigger picture," he said, pointing out that he was second overall and thus in an extremely good position at the start of the race.

Adam Armstrong (Ireland Subway National Team) was the first home rider against the internationals, finishing in a 13-man group one minute 46 seconds back. He placed 18th, ending the day in the same time as last year's winner Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialised) and former Irish road race champion David O'Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly).


How it unfolded

Under bright, blue skies, 153 riders gathered in Dunboyne prior to the start of the 2010 FBD Insurance Rás.

Luis Mas Bonet of the Spanish Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon team was one of the first attackers and was in turn chased by Stephen Surdival (Mayo Castlebar Western Edge). They were each hauled back by the peloton, but a more successful move followed.

Approximately 10 kilometres into the 149-kilometre stage, eight riders went clear. These were Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Michael Singer (Austria Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark McNally (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Masaaki Kikuchi (Japan - Nippo), Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Ivan Meloro Coco (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon)

Meloro Coco suffered a rear wheel puncture shortly after then, slipping back, while 1997 FBD Rás winner Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) jumped across and took his place.

They had opened a lead of half a minute and Vincente Grau Jorda (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) recognised the danger. He tried to get across but failed to do so, as did Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team) and David O'Loughlin (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly).

From that point on the break worked to build its lead. It had over a minute on the peloton at Slane, 33.1 kilometres after the start, where Pell beat Craven, Gilham and Roche for the joint KOM/sprint prime there.

Craven was second again at the next sprint, that in Collen (km 42.5), behind Gilham and ahead of Pell. The break was working well together while behind, the peloton broke into several groups. The nearest to the break was a minute back and comprised approximately 40 riders.

Two of those got clear and chased hard and shortly after the first passage over the finish line in Dundalk (km 76.9), Lucas Schadlich (Germany Thuringer Energie) and Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon) managed to get across and swell the break to ten riders.

McNally took the hot spot sprint in Carlingford (km 104.9) ahead of Craven and Gilham, then several minutes later the riders turned onto the second category climb of Long Woman's Grave.

There Craven and Pell attacked, climbing clear of the other riders and crossing the summit with a gap over Wetterhall and Gilham. Further back, Peter McDonald (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark Cassidy (Belgium An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Alessio Signego (Japan - Nippo), Ben Greenwood (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp) and Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team) were chasing, but this group dropped to four when Delahaye lost contact.

Once on the plateau past the top, Craven and Pell opened up a 25-second lead over Wetterhall, Gilham, McNally, Kikuchi, Roche and Schadlich, and an even greater advantage over Singer and Mas Bonet, who were dropped. With 20 kilometres to go that duo were one minute 20 seconds back, while the McDonald/Cassidy group were reeled in by a large chase behind.

Fifteen kilometres from the finish, Craven and Pell were recaptured and the eight man group hurtled towards the finish. There were many attacks from the break but nothing gained much traction. Craven and McNally opened a slight gap inside the final kilometre and were the first two across the line, with Kikuchi, Roche, Schadalich, Wetterhall, Pell and Gilham all finishing in the same time.

John Degenkolb (Germany Thuringer Energie) led home the nearest chasers at one minute 46 seconds back, with Adam Armstrong (Ireland Subway National Team) best of the home riders in 18th. David O'Loughlin and Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) were also in this group, as was last year's overall winner, Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized).

In all 69 riders finished within three minutes and 37 seconds of Craven. The gaps may sound large one day into an eight-day stage race but as previous editions of the FBD Rás have shown, big time gains and losses can be expected over the days ahead. The race is still wide open.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:28:28
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
4Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
5Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
6Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
7David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
8Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:46
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
11Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
12Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
13Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
14Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
15John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
16Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo
17Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
18Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
19Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
20David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
21Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
22Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:51
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon0:02:00
24Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:02:06
25Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:02:42
26Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
27Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
28Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
29Jon Mould (GBr) Wales0:03:24
30Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:03:25
31Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:03:29
32Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:03:33
33Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:37
34Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
35Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
36Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
37Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
38Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
39Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
40Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
41Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
42Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
43Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
44Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
45Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
46Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
47Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
48Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
49James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
50John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
51Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
52Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
53Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
54Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
55James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
56Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
57David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
58Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
59Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
60Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
61Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
62Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
63Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
64Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
65Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
66Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
67Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
68John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
69Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
70Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
71Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:07:59
72Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
73Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
74David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
75Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
76Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
77Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
78Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:08:13
79Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:11:06
80Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
81Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
82Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
83Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
84David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
85Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
86Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
87Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
88Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
89Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
90Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
91Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
92Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
93Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
94Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:11:11
95Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:11:12
96Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX0:11:14
97Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
98Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
99Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:14:31
100Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
101John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
102Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
103Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
104Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
105Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
106Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:19:21
107John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
108Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:20:05
109Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
110Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
111Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
112Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
113Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
114Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
115Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
116Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
117Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
118Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
119Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
120Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
121Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
122Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
123Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
124Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
125Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
126Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
127Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
128Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
129Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
130Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
131Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
132Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
133Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
134Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
135Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
136Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
137Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
138Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:27:36
139Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
140Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
141Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
142Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
143Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
144Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
145Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
146Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
147Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
148Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
149Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
150Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
151Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
152Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:27:47
153Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Sprint 1 - Slane
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised

Sprint 2 - Collon
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
3David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche

Sprint 3 - Carlingford
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised

Mountain 1 - KOH Category 3: Slane
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche5pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp4
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised3
4Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta2

Mountain 2 - KOH Category 2: Long Womans Grave
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp10pts
2David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche8
3Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro6
4Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised4
5Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
6Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1

International Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia Drapac Porsche10:28:56
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:05
4Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:56
5Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
6Japan - Nippo0:01:39
7Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:01:51
8Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:02:47
9Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon0:03:51
10Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:03:57
11Wales0:05:15
12Ireland Subway National Team0:05:28
13New Zealand0:14:48
14Team PlanetX0:16:03
15Ireland Development0:28:09
16USA Inside-Out Sports0:41:26

County Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles10:36:11
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:00:04
3Limerick BDO Get BACk0:04:26
4Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:07:39
5Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:14:07
6Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:15:02
7Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
8An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:21:52
9Galway Bay0:25:56
10Kildare Murphy Surveys0:26:14
11Kildare Newbridge0:28:23
12Dublin UCD0:31:30
13Meath Martin Donnelly0:32:08
14Wexford0:40:29
15Cork Kanturk Town0:56:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp3:28:12
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:07
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:11
4Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo0:00:12
5David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
6Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:00:16
7Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
8Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:02
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
11Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
12Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
13Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
14Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
15John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
16Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo
17Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
18Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
19Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
20David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
21Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
22Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:07
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon0:02:16
24Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:02:22
25Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:02:58
26Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
27Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
28Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
29Jon Mould (GBr) Wales0:03:40
30Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:03:41
31Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:03:45
32Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:03:49
33Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:53
34Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
35Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
36Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
37Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
38Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
39Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
40Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
41Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
42Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
43Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
44Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
45Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
46Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
47Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
48Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
49James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
50John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
51Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
52Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
53Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
54Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
55James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
56Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
57David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
58Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
59Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
60Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
61Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
62Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
63Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
64Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
65Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
66Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
67Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
68John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
69Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
70Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
71Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:08:15
72Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
73Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
74David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
75Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
76Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
77Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
78Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:08:29
79Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:11:22
80Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
81Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
82Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
83Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
84David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
85Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
86Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
87Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
88Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
89Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
90Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
91Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
92Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
93Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
94Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:11:27
95Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:11:28
96Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX0:11:30
97Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
98Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
99Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:14:47
100Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
101John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
102Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
103Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
104Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
105Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
106Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:19:37
107John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
108Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:20:21
109Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
110Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
111Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
112Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
113Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
114Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
115Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
116Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
117Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
118Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
119Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
120Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
121Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
122Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
123Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
124Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
125Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
126Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
127Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
128Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
129Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
130Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
131Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
132Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
133Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk
134Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
135Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
136Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
137Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
138Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:27:52
139Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
140Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
141Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
142Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
143Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
144Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
145Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
146Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
147Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
148Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
149Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
150Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
151Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
152Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:28:03
153Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp14pts
2David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche13
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised7
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro6
5Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
6Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta2
7Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
3Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo13
4Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta12
5Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie11
6Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
7David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche9
8Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised8
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie7
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche6
11Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon5
12Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis4
13Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales3
14Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche2
15John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro1

Best Under 23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:28:19
2Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:09
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:55
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
5Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp

Best county rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn3:31:10
2Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:00:47
3Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:00:51
4Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:00:55
5Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get BACk

International Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia Drapac Porsche10:28:56
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:05
4Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:56
5Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
6Japan - Nippo0:01:39
7Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:01:51
8Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:02:47
9Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon0:03:51
10Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:03:57
11Wales0:05:15
12Ireland Subway National Team0:05:28
13New Zealand0:14:48
14Team PlanetX0:16:03
15Ireland Development0:28:09
16USA Inside-Out Sports0:41:26

County Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles10:36:11
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:00:04
3Limerick BDO Get BACk0:04:26
4Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:07:39
5Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:14:07
6Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:15:02
7Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
8An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:21:52
9Galway Bay0:25:56
10Kildare Murphy Surveys0:26:14
11Kildare Newbridge0:28:23
12Dublin UCD0:31:30
13Meath Martin Donnelly0:32:08
14Wexford0:40:29
15Cork Kanturk Town0:56:59

