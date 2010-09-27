Marotte wins in Ornans
Bailly Maitre, Remy round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|4:43:31
|2
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|0:03:06
|3
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:21:38
|4
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:24:31
|5
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
|0:35:08
|6
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:35:37
|7
|Michael Montandon (Swi)
|0:35:54
|8
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:39:22
|9
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:40:09
|10
|Frederic Frech (Fra)
|0:41:44
|11
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:43:56
|12
|Vincent Pernot (Fra)
|0:52:11
|13
|Yvan Clolus (Fra)
|0:52:13
|14
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:54:33
|15
|Raphael Lucas (Fra)
|0:56:09
|16
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|0:58:20
|17
|Frederic Ischard (Fra)
|1:02:13
|18
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|1:02:14
|19
|Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
|1:06:16
|20
|Yohann Piguet (Fra)
|1:07:29
|21
|David Philippe (Fra)
|1:09:38
|22
|Yvan Jeannerod (Fra)
|1:11:51
|23
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|1:12:17
|24
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|1:13:12
|25
|Stephane Laily (Fra)
|1:15:32
|26
|Sébastien Fay (Fra)
|1:21:03
|27
|Vincent Minot (Fra)
|1:25:00
|28
|Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
|1:25:44
|29
|Martial Noirjean (Fra)
|1:27:37
|30
|Romain Collot (Fra)
|1:29:31
|31
|François Pourchel (Fra)
|1:37:58
|32
|Didier Crenel (Fra)
|1:39:42
|33
|David Contant (Fra)
|1:40:26
|34
|Philippe Rousseaux (Fra)
|1:40:49
|35
|Sebastien Escuain (Fra)
|1:43:57
|36
|Gilles Nachin (Fra)
|1:44:06
|37
|Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)
|1:50:40
|38
|Arnaud Baltzinger (Fra)
|1:56:12
|39
|Olivier Besson (Fra)
|1:57:00
|40
|Richard Wiss (Fra)
|2:01:11
|41
|Claude Prost (Fra)
|2:01:49
|42
|Gerard Bonet (Fra)
|2:02:26
|43
|Frederic Talbi (Fra)
|2:03:14
|44
|Laurent Bossard (Fra)
|2:04:16
|45
|Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
|2:10:34
|46
|Pierre Provin (Fra)
|2:12:53
|47
|Julien Maller (Fra)
|2:21:06
|48
|Rémi Bizzozzero (Fra)
|2:22:27
|49
|Philippe Bihr (Fra)
|2:31:17
|50
|Jerome Ducher (Fra)
|2:32:28
|51
|Franck Lieuron (Fra)
|2:35:19
|52
|Pascal Pajot (Fra)
|2:35:49
|53
|Laurent Francois (Fra)
|54
|Jean-Philippe Gauthier (Fra)
|2:40:10
|55
|Olivier Guth (Fra)
|2:40:26
|56
|Laurent Belin (Fra)
|2:48:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy