Trending

Marotte wins in Ornans

Bailly Maitre, Remy round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)4:43:31
2François Bailly Maitre (Fra)0:03:06
3Paul Remy (Fra)0:21:38
4Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:24:31
5Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)0:35:08
6Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:35:37
7Michael Montandon (Swi)0:35:54
8Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:39:22
9Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:40:09
10Frederic Frech (Fra)0:41:44
11Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:43:56
12Vincent Pernot (Fra)0:52:11
13Yvan Clolus (Fra)0:52:13
14Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:54:33
15Raphael Lucas (Fra)0:56:09
16Freddy Betremieux (Fra)0:58:20
17Frederic Ischard (Fra)1:02:13
18Fabien Bragagia (Fra)1:02:14
19Thibault Delpuech (Fra)1:06:16
20Yohann Piguet (Fra)1:07:29
21David Philippe (Fra)1:09:38
22Yvan Jeannerod (Fra)1:11:51
23Frederic Gambert (Fra)1:12:17
24Clément Souvray (Fra)1:13:12
25Stephane Laily (Fra)1:15:32
26Sébastien Fay (Fra)1:21:03
27Vincent Minot (Fra)1:25:00
28Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)1:25:44
29Martial Noirjean (Fra)1:27:37
30Romain Collot (Fra)1:29:31
31François Pourchel (Fra)1:37:58
32Didier Crenel (Fra)1:39:42
33David Contant (Fra)1:40:26
34Philippe Rousseaux (Fra)1:40:49
35Sebastien Escuain (Fra)1:43:57
36Gilles Nachin (Fra)1:44:06
37Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)1:50:40
38Arnaud Baltzinger (Fra)1:56:12
39Olivier Besson (Fra)1:57:00
40Richard Wiss (Fra)2:01:11
41Claude Prost (Fra)2:01:49
42Gerard Bonet (Fra)2:02:26
43Frederic Talbi (Fra)2:03:14
44Laurent Bossard (Fra)2:04:16
45Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)2:10:34
46Pierre Provin (Fra)2:12:53
47Julien Maller (Fra)2:21:06
48Rémi Bizzozzero (Fra)2:22:27
49Philippe Bihr (Fra)2:31:17
50Jerome Ducher (Fra)2:32:28
51Franck Lieuron (Fra)2:35:19
52Pascal Pajot (Fra)2:35:49
53Laurent Francois (Fra)
54Jean-Philippe Gauthier (Fra)2:40:10
55Olivier Guth (Fra)2:40:26
56Laurent Belin (Fra)2:48:24

Latest on Cyclingnews