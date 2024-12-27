Wout van Aert no challenge for Mathieu van der Poel in Exact Cross Loenhout

World Champion rides away to his fourth straight win as Nys, Sweeck round out podium

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) continued his winning ways at the Exact Cross in Loenhout on Friday, soloing away from the first lap to claim his fourth win of four races.

Thibau Nys (Baloise-Trek) out-sprinted Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) to claim second place, while Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) suffered a minor crash after running into a spectator on the final lap and had to concede the podium fight.

