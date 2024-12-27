Run-in with spectator denies Wout van Aert a podium chance in cyclocross season debut

Final lap incident knocks Belgian out of contention for second behind Mathieu van der Poel

Wout van Aert overcame a stomach bug that delayed his cyclocross season debut and showed impressive form on Friday at the Exact Cross in Loenhout. However, a run-in with an inattentive spectator ruined his chances at landing on the podium behind solo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Van Aert was chasing with Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) and Thibau Nys (Baloise-Trek) half a minute behind the world champion on the final lap when Nys overtook him in a turn, forcing Van Aert closer to the barriers where he collided with the fan and crashed.

